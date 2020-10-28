Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) CEO John Murray on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 28, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Kevin Barry

Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today. With me on the call are ILPT's Chief Executive Officer, John Murray; Chief Financial Officer, Rick Seidel; and Chief Operating Officer, Yael Duffy. In just a moment they will provide details about our business and our performance for the third quarter of 2020 followed by a question-and-answer session with sell-side analysts.

First, I'd like to note the recording and retransmission of today's conference call is prohibited without the prior written consent of the Company. Also note that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on ILPT's beliefs and expectations as of today, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 and actual results may differ materially from those that we project.

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to the forward-looking statements made in today's conference call. Additional information concerning factors that could cause those differences is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC which can be accessed from our website ilptreit.com or the SEC's website. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.

In addition, we will be discussing non-GAAP numbers during this call, including normalized funds from operations or normalized FFO, adjusted EBITDA and cash based net operating income or cash based NOI. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP figures to net income and the components to calculate cash available for distribution or CAD are available in our supplemental operating financial data package, which can also be found on our website.

With that, I will now turn the call over to John.

John Murray

Thank you, Kevin. Good morning and welcome to ILPT's third quarter 2020 earnings call.

This morning we reported solid results for the third quarter that reflect the strength and stability of our portfolio of e-commerce focused Industrial Logistics Properties. ILPT continues to benefit from robust industry fundamentals, a portfolio of high quality warehouse and distribution assets and high quality credit tenants.

During the third quarter same property cash NOI increased FFO grew year-over-year and liquidity remained strong. Despite the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, we executed nearly 800,000 square feet of leasing activity and demand for our properties were strong with occupancy rates holding steady at 99%.

After giving effect to modest rent deferrals, granted to certain tenants we collected 98% of our contractual rents during the quarter. Also earlier this month, we maintained our regular quarterly distribution to shareholders.

We continue to evaluate opportunities to grow our portfolio, but did not make any acquisitions this quarter, despite submitting letters of intent for 16 properties, with an aggregate value in excess of $950 million since our last earnings call.

Consistent with the market conditions we experienced during the second quarter, interest and industrial real estate remains very aggressive and continues to attract capital working for deployment opportunities. The acquisition environment is very competitive and cap rates are steady or declining by about 50 basis points in top markets, especially for newer, long-term leased credit tenant buildings which ILPT's targets for its portfolio.

While we are maintaining a disciplined approach to potential investments, our pipeline of acquisition opportunities remains steady and we are prepared to react quickly to opportunities to complement our portfolio.

In terms of dispositions, we entered into an agreement to sell non-core building with approximately 300,000 square feet in Winchester, Virginia for $11 million. This is a relatively minor transaction, it reflects an opportunistic sale that will enable us to further reduce borrowings on our line of credit. We remain on track with our plans to expand our JV with private capital.

However, the timing of closing remains uncertain. The pandemic has made it challenging to complete property due diligence and there have been some delays working through documentation. We continue to view this venture as an important vehicle to support ILPTs growth and value creation over the long term.

And I'll turn the call over to Yael to review ILPT's operating results for the quarter.

Yael Duffy

Thanks John and good morning everyone.

I'll start with a brief overview of our portfolio and then provide details on leasing activity in collections during the third quarter. Today, ILPT owns and leases industrial assets that we believe are critical to sustaining and supporting essential products and services across the United States. Our portfolio consists of 301 warehouse and distribution properties in 31 states, totaling approximately 44 million square feet, that are 98.8% leased.

Our Mainland portfolio includes 75 properties in 30 states totaling 27 million square feet that are 99.8% leased. Approximately 41% of ILPT's annualized rental revenues are generated by 17 million square feet of valuable industrial land and properties in Hawaii.

Our top three tenants are Amazon, FedEx and Procter & Gamble, representing approximately 16%, 4% and 4% of total annualized rental revenues respectively. Investment grade rated tenants or subsidiaries of investment grade rated parent entities, make up nearly two-thirds of our mainland revenues.

Looking at the entire portfolio more than three quarters of revenue comes from those investment grade rated tenants or subsidiaries or from our secure Hawaii land leases. The total portfolio has a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately nine years.

During the third quarter leasing activity remains strong and active, despite aggressive market conditions for our industrial and logistics properties in an existing portfolio occupancy of 98.8%. ILPT executed 776,000 square feet in leasing activity, there was approximately 9.6% higher than prior rental rates for the same space.

In the third quarter, we executed 10 new and renewal leases for approximately 486,000 square feet at rental rates that were approximately 7.9% higher than prior rates with an average lease term of 4.4 years and commitments for leasing capital of $0.44 per square foot per lease year.

While this will up in rent is below our historical averages, it should be noted that our results were negatively impacted by three relatively short-term leases in Hawaii. The balance of our leasing activity consisted of two rent resets totaling 290,000 square feet in Hawaii at rents that were 15.6% higher than prior rents.

In October, we executed an early renewal with Amazon for 1 million square foot sorting facility in Wisconsin, Indiana. The current rent for this property represents nearly 2.3% of ILPT's annualized rental income, while the renewal resulted in 1.5% roll down in rent, we exceeded our acquisitions underwriting of a 13% roll down, which was expected due to the current leases amortization of excess tenant improvements.

Amazon is a leading demand driver in the rapidly growing e-commerce space and we are pleased to continue our existing relationship with them at this property. As our schedule rent resets on lease negotiations for 2020 are essentially complete, our continued focus has been on lease expirations in the coming years.

In 2021 excluding the early renewals completed with Amazon, the majority of lease expirations will be driven by four tenants on the mainland, totaling approximately 1.1 million square feet or 2.2% of total annualized rents. In 2022, the majority of expirations will be driven by tenants in Hawaii totaling 2.2 million square feet or 6.3% of total annualized rent.

Our real estate services and asset management teams have - in proactive discussions with many of these tenants and plan to address these expirations in a way that we'll maximize rent growth, while minimizing potential downtime and capital costs.

As such, our current leasing pipeline has grown to 5.9 million square feet up from Q2 levels of 4.5 million square feet and includes 90,000 square feet of new prospects that could partially absorb the 542,000 square feet of vacant space across the portfolio. We anticipate a near term conversion of approximately 17% of our pipeline, given that roughly 1 million square feet of current activity is in advanced stages of negotiation or lease documentation.

Turning to rent collections and rent deferrals. We are pleased to report that rent collections remained strong during the third quarter and rent deferral effects continued to stabilize. After taking into consideration, granted rent referrals to certain tenants, 98% of contractual rent due was collected in Q3. Since our Q2 earnings call in July, we granted one new rent deferral request to a tenant who leases multiple parcels from us in Hawaii. As of October 23, we have granted rent deferral to 43 tenants.

The total amount of rent deferred today is $3.6 million, which represents 2% of the contractual cash revenue over the month with deferrals, which is probably December. To date, we've collected $338,000 of these deferrals in our current balance of deferral outstanding is approximately $3.2 million.

Lastly, we are encouraged that Hawaii has taken steps to reopen the state with a pre-travel testing option. As of October 15, travelers can bypass the two-week quarantine with a negative COVID test within 72 hours of departure. We are cautiously optimistic that this is the first step in reopening the local economy and supporting small businesses that rely on tourism. We will continue to monitor tenant activity and work with our tenants to support our long-term success while positioning ourselves as a landlord of choice.

I'll now turn the call over to Rick to provide details on this quarter's results and financial position.

Rick Siedel

Thanks Yael, and good morning everyone.

Total portfolio same property cash basis NOI for the third quarter increased 1.9% year-over-year with a 2.1% increase on the mainland and a 1.6% increase in Hawaii. The mainland increase was primarily driven by contractual rent steps and the Toro expansion project completed in Q4 of last year that we've discussed on prior call.

The increase in Hawaii was a result of our leasing activity, partially offset by lower occupancy year-over-year. This same property NOI growth along with our other results contributed to third quarter normalized FFO of $30.1 million or $0.46 per share, up 5.7% year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $46.1 million, up 5.2% year-over-year. We currently have no debt maturing until our credit facility in December of 2021, which is subject to two six-month extension that our option. As of September 30, we had approximately $39 million of cash on hand and $430 million of availability on our revolving credit facility, which has increased to $457 million of availability as of today.

We ended the quarter with consolidated net debt to EBITDA of 7.3 times. Excluding the debt and EBITDA related to the joint venture, the rest of the portfolio was at 6.4 times debt to EBITDA. We remain confident that our current liquidity and financial profile that supports our ability to operate our business effectively and securely.

Our property portfolio had minimal capital requirements during the third quarter. We spent approximately $1.2 million on capital expenditures, the majority of the spend pertained to improvement of three of our mainland properties, two of which were for roofing projects and the other related to a truck core improvement.

As John mentioned earlier in October, we entered into an agreement to sell a property in Winchester, Virginia for $11 million. This asset is reported as property held for sale on our balance sheet as of September 30, 2020. Earlier this month, we declared our regular quarterly distribution to shareholders of $0.33 per share, which is unchanged from the prior level. Our normalized FFO payout ratio is just under 72%. Our board evaluates the dividend at every meeting and has been reluctant to raise it due to our current dividend yield relative to our peers.

We are encouraged by ILPTs third quarter results and believe that our business will continue to withstand the economic downturn caused by the ongoing pandemic. Our balance sheet is strong, our portfolio remains stable and we expect a resilient and growing industrial sector will continue to support our results.

That concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, please open up the line for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Bryan Maher of B.Riley FBR. Please go ahead.

Bryan Maher

Yes, good morning, and thanks for all that information. A couple of quick questions, and maybe I missed this, and if I did I apologize. But was there any update on the potential second JV partner that would have come into that first JV that you set up?

John Murray

There was an update, just that we continue to work towards adding that second partner and it's - the timing has been elusive, because the diligence process, which is now complete took more time than we expected because of the pandemic. And there is still some final documentation matters that are being worked through, but the documentation has been provided to our lenders to get their consent. So we're in the latter stages, we believe and we're confident that we will get it done.

Bryan Maher

And then when we look at the number of tenants, I think this 43 or so that grant, were granted deferrals. Are those all were primarily Hawaii tenants? And I'm guessing that they're probably smallest in size and related to tourism, can you give us a little more color on that?

Yael Duffy

Hi Bryan, this is Yael. So you're right 81% of the tenants that we've granted rent deferral two were in Hawaii, but they only account for $1.9 million of the deferred - of the $3.6 million. And it's interesting because a lot of these tenants indirectly has to do with tourism. We have some dry cleaners, we have some tenants that conduct [blue hours] and organize those.

So I think - the volume might not be exactly in tourism, they support tourism. So we're really encouraged that Hawaii has allowed tourism back in with a negative COVID test. And we've actually even seen unemployment start to drop. I think in April, it was almost 24% and as of September it was 15%, so it's moving in the right direction.

Bryan Maher

And then just two more from me. When it comes to the other bidders you're competing against for these assets, has there been a change in that mix? And how much of that's really being private equity driven with all the capital they have on the sidelines?

John Murray

That's a good question. We don't get the - all the gory details. But we do know that when we - when we get color from brokers that, there seem to be substantially higher number of bidders for most of the properties that we're looking at. And that most common bidders that we run up against the private equity, other REITs, pension money and then some family office as well. So I think all of those participants are active, private equity definitely is.

Bryan Maher

And then just lastly, operating expenses were just a little bit higher than we had been modeling. Is there anything going on there? I think I maybe noticed property taxes, up a bit, is there anything there that we should be thinking about as we model for '21 and '22?

Rick Siedel

No, I think, Brian, like you said, we certainly had some increases in real estate tax. We were able to escalate a good chunk of it, but there is certainly some flowing through to the bottom line. We had some kind of seasonal repair and maintenance expense projects that we try to knock out during this time of year, that was a little bit unfavorable as well. But for the most part, it's a pretty decent run rate within the expenses.

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from James Feldman of Bank of America Securities. Please go ahead.

Elvis Rodriguez

This is all this Elvis Rodriguez on for Jamie. I just had a quick question, and the lease has done in the quarter, you mentioned $0.44 of TI per square foot per at least year versus $0.04 in Q2. Can you just maybe discuss a little bit of what drove higher TIs in this quarter's leases versus last quarter?

Yael Duffy

Sure. We had a couple of instances where we actually had to pay brokers, who helped us with some of these leases which is a typical for us. And we also gave some of the - where these were four of the leases completed were new leases are usually - we do give a little bit of TI there as well.

Elvis Rodriguez

And then, can you maybe talk a little bit about, a little bit more on the Amazon lease, you mentioned the roll down but doing better than expectations. How many of these, how many more of these type of leases do you have in your portfolio in the coming years?

Yael Duffy

So we have some big tenants rolling in 2023, '24. And I think the tenants such as Amazon, Procter & Gamble, Whirlpool, they really have, I guess, I maybe use the word purchasing power, so they are tough negotiators. And so I think there, I think we'll try to do our best to get rollouts in rent. But some of these leases are first generation leases that have amortized TI into the rental rates, so we might see that we'll do market deals, but just where there expiring rent is. It might --there might be minimal roll out versus what we're seeing on new leasing.

Elvis Rodriguez

And do these tenants have a lot of other options within those markets that these buildings are located in? Because it seems like the industrial space seems pretty robust across, across the country. So it's surprisingly here that there is roll downs occurring at these long leases?

Yael Duffy

Well, I guess, again for this Amazon lease, they had $0.75 in amortize TI into their base rents. So that was really the reason for the roll down. But for this property in Indiana, we had Amazon leases, eight different locations within the greater vicinity. And so there is that construction happening, and they have they have options. So it's important for us. We felt it was important for us to retain them, and again, where we did a market deal.

Elvis Rodriguez

And then just one more question. Can you just discuss, I know you're in like 30 markets in the U.S. So maybe would have to drill into each, but just maybe the supply-demand dynamics as we head into 2021, are your market seeing more supply relative to the rest of the U.S.?

Yael Duffy

I think there's just a lot of activity. And so I think, I guess, I can't speak for all 31 markets, you know, we're pretty well leased, especially on the mainland and almost 100%. So the activity that we've seen has been really more around renewal conversations.

And I think from the acquisitions side, we've been reviewing potential acquisitions. We're seeing that - there is a lot of activity. But also even with this, some of those new construction there is a lot of available land. So I think there is - construction happening which will obviously bring competition.

The next question comes from Michael Carroll of RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Michael Carroll

Can you guys talk a little bit about the 2% uncollected rents, I know it's pretty small, but how does that compared historically? And when does that typically get paid, I guess through other tenants and I guess, what some of the reasoning behind, by that unpaid portion?

Rick Siedel

Mike, this is Rick. Maybe I'll take a stab at it and Yael can add some color if she wants. But I think when we give that collections metric, it's really over contractual rent do. So we don't actually book revenue and we generally haven't booked revenue on that 2% for quite some time. There is always some tenants in this space, that we don't expect to pay and what kind of working through the process.

So at this stage in the game the 98% collected in Q3, and the 97% plus in October, that we've collected is - we will get a little bit more of the October, but we're not holding our breath for some of the Q3 rents. I mean the team will continue to try to chase it down and we'll collect what we can. But realistically that's never really been reflected in our revenue.

We've also historically had some slower payers in Hawaii because we're dealing with smaller, smaller businesses in a lot of cases and it's just the nature of the beast, it tends to come in a little slower.

Michael Carroll

Is there an ability to get that space back and re-leased eventually? Or is that just kind of, maybe you get that space back but then you have other smaller issues so it's always kind of right around that 2% range?

Rick Siedel

It's historically been around that 2% of kind of - I'll say growth potential growth around a growth contractual rent. We do from time to time have bad debt, I mean, a year ago, you see - you see this year, we have a pretty favorable comp on the GAAP NOI line because we had some pretty substantial straight line bad debt charges last year.

You don't see that on the cash line as much, but on the as a percent of our GAAP revenue or our cash revenue, we typically see bad debt, averaging somewhere around 50 or so basis points. It does move a little bit, it could be up to 150 basis points one quarter and that's what we saw last year in Q3, it could vary in - 7 basis point recovery which we saw a couple of quarters ago.

So it does move around a bit - prior average is somewhere in that 50 to maybe 75 basis points of kind of normal bad debt. And that's using our revenue as a denominator as compared to the contractual amount, which again, our team is really pretty good about chasing down. And if somebody is not going to pay us getting them out of space as quickly as possible.

Michael Carroll

And then can you talk a little bit about the Amazon lease, I guess what was the new term, I guess it expired, was it this year or next year? I guess, how many years, do you get on that lease and that 1.5% roll down was that a GAAP number or cash number?

Yael Duffy

Yes, this is Yael. So we signed a 64 months lease with them. Their lease expired in April of 2021 and the roll down in rent was a GAAP number.

Michael Carroll

Okay. Can you just provide us what was the cash number there?

Yael Duffy

The cash rent?

Michael Carroll

Yes.

Yael Duffy

Yes. So 410 square foot with 2% increases.

Michael Carroll

And how much was the roll down in cash rents compared to the prior lease?

Yael Duffy

$0.30.

Michael Carroll

Okay. And then I guess last question for me is - another JV kind of mentioned a little bit earlier in your prepared remarks. I guess, what's the expectation there in terms of timing, is it still just a little bit uncertain until you can get a contract signed? Is that something that could still happen this year, next year? Or what's the expectation?

John Murray

There is still some uncertainty around it but we're cautiously optimistic that we'll get it done later this quarter, so before year-end.

John Murray

Thanks everyone for joining us today and we look forward to speaking with many of you at upcoming virtual [Nareit]. Thank you.

