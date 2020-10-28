The "good news" is, even though Covid-19 has Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) back up against the wall, they still have options, with $8.2 million in cash and $31.8 million available on their credit line. Let's face it, we won't always be in the midst of a pandemic, and a vaccine could be ready for distribution by the military by the end of the year. The "not so good news"? FARM owes $66.8 million on its line of credit.

Assessing the company from an asset side reaps some nice discoveries. Its brand new $65 million state of the art headquarters/plant in Northlake Texas consists of 535,000 sf of office/distribution and processing space. It also provides a lot of room for future expansion, sitting on 28 acres of land. They also own 37 of their 97 branch distribution locations (the land and structures). In addition, the company possesses a title to its 142,000 sf equipment repair center in Oklahoma City. Lastly, the enterprise operates three other manufacturing plants in Houston (330,000 sf), Portland (114,000 sf), and Hillsboro, Oregon (20,400 sf). One thing for sure, FARM's treasure trove of real estate holdings should definitely allow shareholders to sleep better at night.

Its direct store delivery (DSD) system is its bread and butter. There is no doubt that its sales under this avenue have suffered. This consists of restaurants, hotels, and casinos, although its sales to healthcare and convivence stores have been less impacted. To help alleviate some of this pressure, FARM has upgraded its technology by rolling out HighJump, a software dedicated exclusively to handheld technology.

The coffee purveyor has taken a series of initiatives to promote the success of its turnaround strategy: (1) cost-cutting, (2) the expansion of their DFW facility (they have added three new production lines offering 13 million pounds of packaging capability), (3) they are actively pursuing the opening of a new west coast distribution center - this will help optimize their supply chain as 40% of their revenues are derived from the West Coast.

Analyst Kara Anderson of B. Riley apparently sees potential with a $7 price target in effect. The company's other analysts Sidoti & Co. and Roth Capital Partners discontinued research coverage a few years back.

I first started covering this stock back in May of 1982 when the shares were about the same price as they are now. Since then, the stock enjoyed a "ten-bagger", only to see that entire gain disappear and then some.

Don't bother going direct to the company to ask investment questions. That is not allowed. They have hired an outside investor's relations firm to handle that function (Wilkerson Brimmer Katcher). That makes me sad. It presents the perception of non-transparency, poor corporate governance, and a general apathy towards stockholders. I even called them with some questions, and they never responded back.

I am not sure why the company's largest single outside shareholder, Trigram Investments (holds 13% of FARM's outstanding shares), puts up with it. I would think they would urge the Board to take a purer stance - one that fortifies their fiduciary obligation to align their goals with those of its shareholders. As an activist shareholder myself, I get quite frustrated when communication channels are stymied.

Nearing a capitulation? We might see a day that produces incredible volume and a huge price reversal. The point where all remaining weak hands end up throwing in the towel and dumping their shares to the "smart money" in the ultimate state of fear and emotion. There is no doubt the bearish sentiment is at an extreme, as hate selling continues to accelerate. The shares have lost 70% of their value since the pandemic struck and sit at just 66% of shareholder's equity.

You could argue that the market is pricing FARM as a Chapter 11 candidate based on the belief that the Covid-19 problem will never improve. That extreme and fearful thinking is plain hooey. We will get a vaccine for Covid-19 and restaurants, hotels, and casinos will open back up and customers will purchase coffee - lots of it. FARM will be a much stronger company going forward due to all the streamlining, cost-cutting, and innovative strategies implemented to cope with the pandemic.

Once the capitulation occurs, traders will theorize that a bargain buying opportunity exists. The belief is that everyone who wants to sell a stock for any reason, including forced selling due to margin calls, has already sold. The price should then, theoretically, reverse or bounce off the lows. In other words, some investors believe that capitulation is the sign of a bottom. I believe this is true. In addition, FARM shareholders will receive an early Christmas present via short sellers too.

That's because its short position rose 55% in its latest reporting period from 439,000 shares to 681,000 shares, and that's significant. It represents nearly 5% of the company's shares outstanding and registers a short interest ratio of 4.68. Translation? All these short shares must be repurchased, creating eventual demand, meaning we could see a wicked short squeeze on any type of positive news release.

First quarter results will be out within the next few weeks or so. Expectations are so low that FARM could be able to surpass that low bar. The question is, will we get more color on the company's strategic turnaround plan? How close are they to identifying a new West Coast distribution center? Are they eligible for a payroll protection program loan? Do their loan covenants prohibit them from initiating a stock buyback plan? Will their cost-cutting efforts continue to produce fruit or has all the low hanging fruit already been stripped from the tree?

Bottom line: The shares likely present an additional downside ahead. Noting that Macro Research predicted a further 27% drop back in July to $4.47, the share price has fallen 10% below that mark. Trying to purchase shares now is like attempting to catch a falling knife. Exacerbating things were an ill-timed acquisition of Boyd Coffee Company and a series of proxy fights.

Are we close to a low? Nobody knows, but things could get worse before they get better, and a selloff to the low $3 vicinity looks more possible than a rally back up to $5. The reality is, the last time its share price was this low was nearly forty years ago. As a stock market investor, it's usually beneficial to stay with the trend. Since the trend is down, it is best to avoid this one until we see a capitulation occur and a minimum 20% appreciation clip takes place.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FARM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.