The gross profit increased by 10.3% while the gross margin also expanded a bit, by 220 basis points thanks to the reduction in raw materials prices and a favorable sales mix.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW), a dominant player in the global coatings industry, has recently published its Q3 results and surprised the Wall Street pundits with both stronger adjusted and GAAP profit per share and higher sales. However, the response from traders was tepid. As of writing this article, the stock was up by only 0.46%.

Bolstered by the high hopes investors have for the near future of the global economy, SHW had been on a tear since April, but the rally lost steam in mid-September. And even the Q3 beat failed to propel the stock price above the 52-week high. Anyway, since the beginning of this stormy year, SHW has outperformed its U.S. peers and the S&P 500 (SPY) by a solid margin.

However, the side-effect of this rally is the dividend yield compression, which, in my opinion, makes the stock unappealing despite its dividend aristocrat status and copious FCF.

Now let us take a more thorough look at the third-quarter report.

Delving deeper into the report

According to the data from KNG Research (slide 23 of the 2020 investor overview presentation), SHW has the biggest slice of the global coatings market, in which the ten largest players are responsible for 51% of the supply. Given its enormous revenue, its results encapsulate the trends that prevail in the U.S. and the global economy overall.

SHW reported a 5.2% increase in 3Q20 sales year-over-year and a sequential improvement of 11%. I suppose it is worth giving a bit more context here:

For example, PPG Industries (PPG), the second-largest coatings manufacturer in the world, surprised investors with higher sales than anticipated; however, they were still down 3.9%. At the same time, Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOY), the third-largest player, delivered a 5% contraction in sales despite a 3% increase in volumes (slide 4). Nippon Paint Holdings (OTCPK:NPCPF) is due to publish its Q3 FY20 results on November 13, so, no fresh data are available for comparison at the moment. Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA), which is in fifth place in the industry heavyweights list, underperformed its peers and fared far worse, reported a 7.2% revenue decline. So, it seems Sherwin-Williams was the most successful among the key competitors (except for Nippon, we simply do not know at the moment if it was able to improve the top line in Q3).

While analyzing the consolidated sales performance, it is worth understanding that not all the divisions delivered equally strong results, as some product lines enjoyed buoyant demand, while others were relatively depressed as the supply chains were still under strain due to persisting opex/capex reduction trends stemming from the recession. Completely expectedly, the Consumer Brands Group delivered a staggering 23.5% growth in its sales, bolstered by high demand for do-it-yourself products in North America. I should remind that precisely the same catalyst helped RPM International (RPM), another dividend aristocrat, to top revenue and EPS forecasts of Wall Street, and deliver a 9.1% increase in FQ1 sales.

Performance Coatings Group was far weaker, posted only a 1.2% increase in Q3 sales (despite a 1.4% headwind from FX). Sherwin-Williams clarified that almost all sub-divisions and regions were stronger than a year ago, while it also acknowledged that General Industrial had not recovered yet and was down in low-single-digits (slide 6). The silver lining is that Industrial Wood, Coil, and Automotive Refinish all reached an inflection point and returned to revenue expansion. Axalta noticed similar trends (slide 6). Expectedly, Asia outperformed other regions and delivered high-single-digit growth.

Unfortunately, SHW executives made no remarks on the sales to the aerospace end-market during the earnings call, while no clarification on the industry trends was included both in the press release and the Form 10-Q. It is worth noting that the company does not pay much attention to this end-market in its filings. For example, there was no mention of aerospace in its 2019 annual report. But from its website, we know for sure that it does manufacture aerospace coatings. And as its peer PPG highlighted a 35% reduction in sales volumes to aerospace (page 3), I cautiously assume Sherwin-Williams' sales to this embattled end-market were also depressed.

Finally, The Americas Group, the flagship division, fared good, but its growth was far less spectacular than in the case of the CBG, as its sales rose by only 2.8% to $2.98 billion. The effects that propped up the growth but also stymied the group from delivering a better result were the same as in the cases of the CBG and the PCG. The most afflicted sub-division was Protective & Marine, which was down in double digits (slide 4). The company did not give many details on the performance of P&M; however, during the earnings call, CEO Mr. Morikis made a short remark that

Protective & marine remains our most challenging segment from a demand perspective. Access to job sites remains an issue on some projects. Demand remains particularly depressed in oil and gas, which is the segment's largest single-end market.

Now let us discuss profitability, a matter of primary importance for investors who have been holding SHW for consistent dividend income. First, the company's gross profit increased by 10.3%, while the gross margin also expanded a bit, by 220 basis points thanks to the reduction in raw materials prices coupled with a favorable sales mix (slide 3). Also, in 3Q19, SHW booked the California litigation expense, which took $34.7 million from income before income taxes, but it was one-off and did not impact the bottom line in 3Q20. In sum, despite higher income taxes (the effective tax rate also inched 0.6% higher to 19.4%), Sherwin-Williams achieved a 24.7% growth in adjusted EPS, which is by all means impressive.

Cash flows: a lot to be happy about

SHW Q3 cash flow reached $1.49 billion, which was almost 65% higher than in 3Q19. Nine-months organic FCF was $2.37 billion, which covered shareholder rewards (predominantly buyback, which required ~$1.29 billion, while only ~$368 million were allocated to dividends) 1.4x.

On the negative side, SHW still has a burdensome debt that might spook risk- and high-leverage-averse investors. However, there is always a silver lining. For example, 100% of its debt has fixed rates (slide 10), which means the possibility that the company will struggle to cover interest payments when rates rebound (obviously, it is not due to happen before 2023) is zero. Also, if compared to EBITDA, the total debt does not look that spooky: total debt/EBITDA equals only 2.5x (slide 8).

Final thoughts. The yield is not worth it

As buoyant demand for DIY coatings more than offset the detrimental effects of the capex reduction trend in the oil & gas industry, Sherwin-Williams delivered robust quarterly results. For the fourth quarter, SHW is expecting the positive trends to continue, predicting sales growth between 3% and 7% (slide 7), bolstered by the resilient performance of TAG and CBG.

It is worth remarking that despite an attractive combination of the Quant Grades, the F Value Grade is a drag on the overall rating. Put another way, the stock has become too expensive. To sum up, I am not a buyer at these levels, as the ~0.76% yield is too low for my taste.

