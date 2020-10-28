Natural Gas Market: Tactical Short Or Strategic Long?

Supply-demand balance for the week ending November 13 is currently projected to be rather bearish (vs. a year ago), so the bulls should be careful.

We anticipate to see a build of 41 bcf, which is 48 bcf smaller than a year ago and 28 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average.

This Thursday, we expect the EIA to report 3,967 bcf of working gas in storage for the week ending October 23.

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending October 23), the number of heating degree days (HDDs) jumped by 39.0% w-o-w (from 37 to 51). However, we estimate that total "energy demand" (as measured in total degree days, or TDDs) was 1.2% below last year's level and 1.2% below the 30-year average.

This week

This week (ending October 30), the weather conditions are cooling down substantially in the contiguous United States. We estimate that the number of nationwide HDDs will more than double w-o-w (from 51 to 106), while the number of cooling degree-days (CDDs) should plunge by 60.0% (from 27 to 11) and will no longer have any meaningful impact on natural gas consumption. Total average daily consumption of natural gas (in the contiguous United States) should be somewhere between 82 bcf/d and 85 bcf/d. Total "energy demand" (measured in TDDs) should increase by 5.3% y-o-y, while the deviation from the norm should rise sharply to +33.4%.

Next week

Next week (ending November 6), the weather conditions are expected to warm up slightly in the contiguous United States. The number of nationwide HDDs is currently projected to edge down by 5.1% w-o-w (from 106 to 101). Total "energy demand" (measured in TDDs) should plunge in annual terms (-17.6%), while the deviation from the norm will moderate but remain positive (+11.4%) (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

The latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) agree that, over the next 15 days, TDDs should remain above the norm (on average) - see the chart below. There is almost no disagreement between the models in terms of scale: the latest GFS model (00z run) is projecting 75.8 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption (on average, over the next 15 days), while the ECMWF model (00z run) is projecting 76.0 bcf/d over the same period.

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research

The latest extended-range ECMWF model showed fewer HDDs in week 3 but more HDDs in week 4 and week 5. Consumption-wise, the extended-range ECMWF model was slightly bullish vs. the previous update.

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research

Overall, over the next 15-day period, total natural gas demand (consumption + exports) is expected to average 97.8 bcf/d (adjusted for probability), which is 6.6 bcf/d lower than a year ago. Consumption (7-day average) is projected to increase by +6.6% over the next 7 days (from 79.6 bcf/d today to 84.9 bcf/d on November 4). Overall, total natural gas demand has already passed its "seasonal trough" (on September 20) and is now projected to trend higher, but is also currently projected to remain mostly below last year's level (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Supply

Dry gas production is currently estimated at 85.5 bcf/d (+1.4 bcf/d from yesterday). Some 1.5 bcf/d of dry gas production is temporarily shut in due to hurricane Zeta. Net supply (calculated as production + imports - exports) remains below the 5-year average (see the chart below) and is currently estimated at 75.9 bcf/d (-13.3 bcf/d y-o-y).

We currently expect total supply (production + imports) in the contiguous United States to average 93.20 bcf/d over the next three months (October-November-December), -9.91 bcf/d y-o-y.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a smaller change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see an injection of 41 bcf (3 bcf larger than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 48 bcf smaller than a year ago and 26 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average for this time of the year). Annual storage "surplus" is projected to shrink by 145 bcf by November 27. The storage "surplus" relative to the 5-year average is projected to shrink by 202 bcf over the same period (from +301 bcf to +99 bcf).

Supply-demand balance for the week ending November 13 is currently projected to be rather bearish (vs. a year ago) - see the table below. However, natural gas price (December contract) is up some $0.60 cents y-o-y, so the bulls should be careful.

We do not want to buy the December contract right because we do not like the potential risk-reward ratio. For now, we will remain on the sidelines. We will either wait for higher prices to go “tactically short” or we will wait for lower prices to go “strategically long.”

Supply-Demand Projections

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

The figures in the table above are weekly averages measured in million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d). The deviations (vs. last year and vs. 5-year average) are colored in accordance with their notional effect on the price. For example, higher consumption should have a positive effect (green color), whereas higher production should have a negative effect (red color). Total Balance represents the net result of the interaction between total supply and total demand.

