Golf is not exactly a growth business. In 2019, Americans played an estimated 441 million rounds of the game. This is up just 1.6% over the 434 million rounds played one-year earlier. This has left some of the biggest companies in the space to struggle to really capture any upside, but it's important to know that there are more ways to expand than through organic means. This is the latest lesson we can take away from the latest move by Callaway Golf (ELY) and its decision to merge with Topgolf Entertainment Group. Though the deal looks pricey, it opens the door for significant revenue and, in time, profit expansion for shareholders. In all, this deal should be applauded by investors in Callaway.

A look at the deal

In a press release covering the development, the management team at Callaway announced that it had struck an agreement to merge with Topgolf in an all-stock deal. With units of Callaway priced at $19.40 apiece, the company is valuing Topgolf at $1.986 billion on an equity value basis. With net debt of $555 million thrown into the picture, the EV (enterprise value) of the transaction stands at $2.541 billion.

This is, of course, for all of Topgolf. Prior to the deal's announcement, Callaway already owned 14% of the equity in the business. This will result, then, in only 90 million shares of the golf giant being issued, valued at the time of the announcement at $1.746 billion on an equity basis and with an incoming EV of $2.301 billion. Upon completion of the merger, Callaway's existing shareholders will end up owning 51.5% of the combined firm. The remaining 48.5%, meanwhile, will go to Topgolf's own investors.

For those not familiar, Topgolf is an innovative tech company dedicated to the golf experience. While Callaway is known as an old-school sort of golf business, focused on golf balls, clubs, memorabilia, and more, Topgolf has a few new lines of business that Callaway has simply never touched. First and foremost are its venues. These are open-air venues with between 30 and more than 100 bays in them. In each bay, a user can play a digital form of golf, including options like Angry Birds. As of this writing, Topgolf boasts 58 of these locations across the US, plus it has another 5 in international markets.

Source: Callaway Golf

Each venue is different in size and scope, but we do know that the cost per facility ranges between $10 million and $40 million. The average target revenue per location according to management is $17 million, with $5 million targeted for EBITDAS (EBITDA + removing stock-based compensation). Though this sounds expensive for an industry that has seen little momentum in recent years, revenue doesn't come from gameplay alone. According to management, 34% of Topgolf's venue revenue comes from gameplay. Another 33% comes from food and beverages, while 29% comes from organized events.

Source: Callaway Golf

Management has high hopes for this business in the years to come. At the moment, the business has 33 units under construction or at least under contract. They also plan to begin adding 10 locations per year starting in 2022. While generating revenue and profits from these venues directly is an excellent idea, another plan management has is to franchise out locations. It believes that it can bring in about $1.1 million in revenue per franchised venue. Though this is far smaller than what it brings in from owning the venues, franchise revenue is known to be high-margin in nature.

Outside of venues, Topgolf has other operations and assets as well. Its World Golf Game is mobile and it has approximately 28 million members on it. In addition, Topgolf also has its Toptracer. This is technology that helps to improve the user's swing by providing valuable insight into how they swing, where the ball goes, and more. In all, the company boasts over 7,500 range bays that it has expanded to in about three years. Growth from here has totaled 233% over that three-year window, and yet, they only have about a 1% global market penetration. Management expects that in due time, this line of the business could grow to generate $200 million or more per year in EBITDA alone.

Even though Topgolf is a sizable and growing business, investors should not think that Callaway got the company at a steal. Revenue last year totaled $1.06 billion, so the price/sales multiple on Topgolf was nearly 2, while the EV/sales multiple was 2.4. EBITDA in 2019 totaled $59.2 million, implying an EV/EBITDA multiple of 42.9, but if you adjust for a change in accounting rules, the multiple would have been a still-lofty, but more reasonable 32.9.

Source: Callaway Golf

No, management is not entering into this deal because it has managed to get Topgolf at some sort of bargain price. It is intent, instead, on riding the wave of revenue the company has proven itself capable of even higher. Last year, revenue at the business was $1.06 billion. This is up considerably compared to the $630 million the company generated just two years earlier. EBITDA has also risen over time, climbing from $10.4 million to $59.2 million. The expectation, moving forward, is for robust growth to continue. Altogether, the combined company's sales will be about $2.761 billion. Of these sales, 30% comes from Callaway's golf equipment. 24% comes from softgoods, and the remaining 46% comes from Topgolf itself. By 2022, management anticipates revenue will climb to $3.2 billion. In the three years that follow that, sales should continue growing at an average annual rate of 10%. EBITDAS of the combined firm of $270 million (using 2019's figures) should expand to $360 million during the same timeframe, with the years after logging in growth in the mid to high teens each year thereafter.

Source: Callaway Golf

Though it may seem like a far stretch, management is hopeful that this kind of expansion will pave the way to generating $1 billion in EBITDAS in the not-too-distant future. Of course, achieving that kind of EBITDAS will likely require many years of hard work. At 15% growth per annum following 2022, it would take us a further 10 years to hit that point. At 10%, it would take 13 years. It should be mentioned, by the way, that investors shouldn't expect Topgolf to shoulder all of this growth on its own. Just in the third quarter this year alone, Callaway saw its own revenue hit $476 million. This represents a 12% year-over-year growth rate. EBITDAS fared even better, soaring 53% to $87 million, while earnings per share of $0.60 implied an increase of 67%. Helping the business was a 108% expansion in its ecommerce sales under its softgoods category.

Source: Callaway Golf

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it's pretty clear that Callaway made a pricey acquisition with the purchase of Topgolf. I am generally against such premiums for what appear to be speculative businesses. That said, this deal looks different. Here, management is acquiring a large, fast-growing firm that has barely tapped its market potential and that already has positive and growing EBITDAS. So, as long as growth forecasts turn out to be more or less accurate, management will be able to point back to this period of time as one filled with wise, shareholder-oriented decision-making, and be happy with the end result.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.