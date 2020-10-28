As COVID-19 numbers are on the rise again, some industries are being sold off and creating some potential buying opportunities once again. One of the companies at this pivot point is Penn National Gaming (PENN). The stock has had an incredible run from the March low that saw returns as high at 1500%. Since then, the stock has cooled off a bit. The company made a bold acquisition earlier this year in Barstool Sports, and there are both pros and cons to that move. While it will help the bottom line and get PENN the fanfare needed to help boost all revenues, there are risks as well.

(Source: Google)

What Could Drive The Stock Higher?

I quite like the barstool acquisition. I know some think it is very poor, maybe its because I'm in their target demographic and love sports, but I do not use their app, or even follow them on social media. But I do know some of my friends who do, almost religiously. Barstool has an audience of 66 million loyal followers. Essentially this acquisition allows PENN to compete with the likes of Draft Kings and Fan Duel. Barstool Sports is their ticket to being a well-known sports brand. Looking below, you can see just how diversified the following is. 62% of their following bets on sports, with the majority of the following (65%) being under the age of 44.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Barstool Sports has posted back to back years of 50%+ year over year revenue growth, with 2019 landing at 65% year over year growth totaling ~$100 million in profitable revenue. The largest advantage here is the ability for PENN to plaster Barstool Sports all over the place and help grow the following. Barstool is going to be promoting PENN's interactive products and land-based casinos for up to 40 years without any additional consideration. This will undoubtedly help drive revenue if even half their following latches on. PENN has shown that sports betting has drastically impacted their other sources of revenue. Especially table games.

The release of the Barstool Sportsbook app was met with great success in Pennsylvania. With only 1 state launched, it was the most downloaded sports app nationally. More so than the general NFL app which is saying something. After the opening weekend, 12,000 people deposited money into an account with the average being $243. 24,000 registered an account. This only after 4 days of the app running, in one state. After about a week, the app took in $29 million in bets, which if taken out for the whole month could total mid-teens as far as market share is concerned. The best part is it cost the company $0 of external marketing spending thanks to the following Barstool Sports already has.

We can achieve ~13% market share by 2025 if we convert just 6% of both the 66 million Barstool audience and the 5 million active members in mychoice to sports betting and iCasino customers

One of the major catalysts is going to be more and more states legalizing sports betting. We are slowly seeing different stated pass bills adding to the total number of legal states. Maryland is currently being targeted as the next state to give the green light. PENN does not currently have property there, but they do have the option to buy Hollywood Perryville. Given that the states around it are already legal, there is great anticipation that we will see it become legal very soon there. (Source: ESPN)

The last comments I will make here revolve around the revenue story. Looking below we can see what is expected this Thursday for Q3 earnings. What I would like you to notice more than anything is the trend following this release. It would appear as if the low point is in, and we are headed back in the right direction. I have no idea how the market will react to the earnings as it has been irrational at times in the last year regardless of how earnings look for a given company. So much can be "baked in" to the stock price, but it's just an easy excuse at times when a given stock declines and no one knows why.

(Source: TIKR.com)

What Could Drive The Stock Lower?

The biggest issue the gambling industry faces is COVID-19. As some have made adjustments to remain open in these challenging times, the sports betting scene remains complex. This is due to the timing of when leagues will start, and if they will start. The MLB season was cut in half already this year, College sports are hit and miss across the country, the NBA season is yet to pick a start date, but is looking at Christmas/January. The NHL is looking towards mid-January. This means likely shorter seasons, which means less potential revenue for sportsbooks for the upcoming year. On that note, I do think too much emphasis is being placed on the sportsbook side of things. The attractive piece of PENN remains its casino business which has been hit hard by COVID-19. I believe the stock has seen the run-up it has due to Robinhood and "Stoolies" jumping on board pushing the narrative. Which is all good and fine, but bigger money will prevail at the end of the day. The long term bet here has to be on the physical casino's and property's PENN owns. Barstool Sports is a great addition as I alluded to above, but it does not replace what the company already has going for them.

The second potential issue is some of the personalities that are involved with the Barstool brand. There is no doubt that there is a culture around the "stoolies" that has been created by Barstool Sports. As cancel culture remains all the hype on social media, there is a risk being taken here with some of the personalities Barstool broadcasts. They rely on the "stoolies" to stay strong, which I will say is a pretty safe bet. I do believe that PENN knew exactly what they were getting and that this was part of the risk, and one they are clearly willing to take at this time. I for one am curious to see how much Barstool Sports is mentioned in the earnings report on Thursday.

What Does The Price Say?

Looking firstly at the valuation, it would side with the theory of a short term correction. Looking below we can see that the stock is about 50% overvalued as we sit today. Some will say everything in the market is overvalued, which has a bit of merit, but this is where your timeframe comes to mind. As a short-term/swing trader there's no real concern for the current valuation. But for longer-term investors, it does matter. Taking a peek at Seeking Alphas Quant ratings, we can see that they are very bullish on the stock, but it only has a C+ when it comes to value. There are a lot of good things about the company, which is what has lead to it being so overvalued as we sit right now. A little correction with no change in the fundamentals could be a very good thing in the long term while providing a buying opportunity.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

The stock rallied over 1500% off the March lows and has since fallen about 20% off the mid-September highs. One of the technical indicators I have been watching is the 50-day moving average. Looking over the past year, we can see that it has proven to be a fairly good source of support. On Monday, we came crashing through. The next couple of days may tell the story here. As we can see, the last time we saw this was the crash in March. I am not saying that we are due for another 87% crash here, but a correction is very possible if momentum gets behind it.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Anyone who has read my work before knows that I prioritize horizontal price support over anything else. Looking below, you can see I have outlined three different levels. $58.70 (Green), $50.72 (Yellow), and $39.26 (Red). They rank from green being based case, and red being worst.

Starting with the green level, we can see that this is pretty well where the stock currently sits. This is the same level that was met with resistance in late August and early September. A quick bounce off this level would be a short term positive, but I would expect a re-test in the near future, mostly due to the stock being so overvalued. It is very possible that the price consolidates around this level as well.

Moving down to the yellow level, this is where I would like to see the stock fall too. This is about a 16% move to the downside from Monday's close. This takes us back to the bottom of the range the stock traded in for most of August. A solid bounce off of this level would be positive for the stock unless of course, you are a current shareholder. But it would be best for the stock in terms of getting its next set of legs beneath it.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The final level is at the red level of $39.26. I only see the stock getting here if we see the overall market gets deflated as well. This would likely be due to panic selling. This is 35% below Monday's close. It would be a good shakeout of loose hands, but catching a falling knife is never fun either. There is a lot of support at this level dating back to pre-covid levels and this is about as low as the stock should go if it does decide to correct.

I want to remind you that these are potential scenarios based on price history. It does not mean this is what is going to happen. I always allow the price to lead the way and then move. But these are the three levels I have an eye on and will be looking to buy any bounces as the stock is overvalued a little too much for my liking at the current level.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, there is a lot of potential in PENN. I do think that the stock needs a break and rising COVID-19 numbers may be the catalyst for that break. Looking at the technicals there are a couple of key levels I am watching to look for a potential entry point as I am bullish on the stock in the long term. But that includes a world where land casinos are open and thriving which could be a year out still. I am very curious to see how well the Barstool Sportsbook app performs and what kind of data is provided on Thursday. Until then, stay safe out there!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.