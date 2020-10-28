History serves as a reminder to be wary of what could happen to Seagate with regard to HAMR.

Bigger HDDs require increased areal density, which is why Seagate is about to release the first of next-generation HAMR drives.

If mass capacity growth is to keep going forward, HDDs with much higher capacities will be needed.

Seagate (STX) has been muddling along for some time. The company is trying to make the transition to mass capacity. But mass capacity growth depends on increasing HDD capacity, which in turn requires increased areal density. Current HDD technology is nearing the end of the road and Seagate plans to release a successor in December. How this could potentially determine the future of Seagate will be covered next.

Q1 FY2021 quarterly results

Both revenue and net income came in slightly better than guidance had called for. Nevertheless, Q1 revenue still declined by 10.24% YoY to $2.3B. Non-GAAP net income and EPS decreased by 12.95% and 9.71% to $242M and $0.93 respectively. Results got a lift from the recovery in the video and image application market.

(GAAP) Q1 FY2021 Q4 FY2020 Q1 FY2020 QoQ YoY Revenue $2,314M $2,517M $2,578M (8.07%) (10.24%) Net income $223M $166M $200M 34.34% 11.50% EPS $0.86 $0.64 $0.74 34.38% 16.22% Gross margin 25.8% 26.5% 26.0% - - Oper. margin 10.8% 10.6% 10.6% - - (Non-GAAP) Revenue $2,314M $2,517M $2,578M (8.07%) (10.24%) Net income $242M $311M $278M (22.19%) (12.95%) EPS $0.93 $1.20 $1.03 (22.5%) (9.71%) Gross margin 26.5% 27.3% 26.7% - - Oper. margin 12.7% 14.8% 12.8% - -

Guidance calls for Q2 revenue of $2.35-2.75B. An increase of 10% QoQ, but a decrease of 5.42% YoY at the midpoint. Non-GAAP EPS is seen at $0.95-1.25. An increase of 18% QoQ, but a decrease of 18.5% YoY at the midpoint.

(Non-GAAP) Q2 FY2021 (guidance) Q2 FY2020 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $2.35-2.75B $2,696M (5.42%) EPS $0.95-1.25 $1.35 (18.52%) Oper. margin 13-16% 15.7% -

In addition, FY2021 revenue is forecast to stay flat compared to FY2020 revenue of $10.5B. Mass capacity exabytes is expected to grow faster than the CAGR goal of 35-40%. In a sign of confidence, Seagate announced a 3% increase in quarterly dividend and a $3B increase to the share repurchase program.

Weakness in the enterprise market

COVID-19 has led to disruptions everywhere, including at Seagate. Nevertheless, Seagate expects improvement from here on out. From the Q1 earnings call:

"We now believe the September quarter marks the bottom of the COVID-related demand disruptions, and we expect the gradual recovery from this point forward, which along with the existing secular trends were exposed to underpin our outlook for flattish revenue in fiscal year 2021 and reinforce the relevance of mass capacity storage in both the cloud and at the edge."

However, there were some setbacks. The enterprise market started to weaken, a major issue because the segment greatly contributed to growth in previous quarters.

"Revenue was $2.31 billion, above our guidance midpoint and down 8% sequentially. This performance reflected strong recovery in the video and image application or VIA market. The strength in the VIA market, along with healthy demand from cloud data center customers, partially offset the anticipated weakness in the enterprise market, which impacted our nearline, mission-critical and system sales."

Mass capacity lost some steam as can be seen in the table below for Q1 product mix. Seagate is a company that needs to move away from relying on legacy products to mass capacity. Anything that could potentially disrupt mass capacity growth is a concern and deserves attention.

Q1 FY2021 Q4 FY2020 Q1 FY2020 Revenues by market Mass capacity 58% 58% 47% Legacy 34% 34% 46% HDD exabytes shipped Mass capacity 86.6 90.5 63.9 Legacy 27.8 26.4 34.5 Total 114.4 117.0 98.3 TB capacity per drive Mass capacity 8.2 9.2 6.8 Legacy 1.8 1.6 1.4 Average 4.4 4.5 2.9

Seagate believes the slowdown is only temporary. The outlook sees enterprise IT spending recovering and picking up in calendar year 2021. Cloud data center demand is expected to improve in the December quarter and throughout the rest of FY2021.

Nevertheless, there are questions about whether mass capacity can keep growing like it has in the past. While there has been a great increase in mass capacity exabytes, this growth has yet to move the top and bottom line in a significant way. Persistent price erosion has been a factor. A previous article delves deeper into this issue.

If Seagate had to ramp up mass capacity just to keep revenue from falling like it has in recent years, the question becomes what will happen if there are severe constraints to mass capacity growth. In order for mass capacity growth to continue at a torrid pace, HDD capacity must rise as well. Seagate needs bigger drives than the 16-terabytes HDDs now shipping.

This can only be done by raising the areal density of HDDs. Seagate intends to accomplish this by introducing its first Heat Assisted Magnetic Recording or HAMR drives in December 2020 after years of delay. Current CMR and SMR drives are approaching their ceiling and if Seagate is to offer higher-capacity drives, technological advancements will be needed as replacements.

Seagate points out the importance of HAMR when it states in the earnings call that:

"I would say that the important one for us is the technology milestone that we are achieving in the current quarter with the first shipment of HAMR. It's not so important right now how many units we ship. The important is that the technology is working, and we are doing exactly what we said and start shipping 20-terabyte HAMR before the end of the calendar year 2020."

The first HAMR drives will have a capacity of 20 terabytes, but that could go up to 50 terabytes in 2026. Higher capacities will accommodate mass capacity growth.

Why the success or failure of HAMR could decide the future of Seagate

The underlying principles of HAMR have been around for decades, but there are good reasons why the technology has yet to make its debut in HDDs after all this time. Many technical challenges have delayed the commercialization of the technology. A previous article delves deeper into why HAMR may be prone to malfunctioning, which is not something you want since HDDs are entrusted with storing data. HAMR may work fine initially, the question is what happens over time after extended use.

HAMR could be released soon and the skeptics may be proven wrong, but the risk with HAMR is that it suffers from problems during real world use. Problems which can happen unexpectedly. Such an outcome could have great ramifications for Seagate, which has a lot riding on HAMR. A trip back in history serves as a reminder of what could go wrong.

IBM (IBM) used to be a major manufacturer of HDDs. The products were marketed as the Deskstar series. In 2001, reports surfaced that certain Deskstar models suffered from high failure rates. It's believed the use of IBM's innovative Giant Magneto-Resistive or GMR technology led to crashes. The reliability of these Deskstar HDDs resulted in a class-action lawsuit in 2001 against IBM. As a consequence of this ordeal, IBM exited the HDD industry never to return again. The HDD division was sold a year later in 2002.

This episode serves as a reminder of what could potentially happen to Seagate if HAMR does not live up to expectations. And in this case, the stakes are much higher. IBM did not depend on HDDs like Seagate does. IBM's core business lies elsewhere and it could afford to leave HDDs behind. Seagate is not in the same position. Seagate needs HAMR, because the company cannot move ahead as it plans to without it. Mass capacity cannot grow at the rates it's expected to if HDD capacities do not keep up.

Investor takeaways

Seagate is a company in transition with the legacy part of the company shrinking. SSDs made of NAND memory chips have cornered many segments of the market to the point that Seagate had to focus on mass capacity. NAND continues to evolve at a rapid pace, which means that HDDs have to also in order to keep up with the competition.

HDDs tend to be cheaper than SSDs of equal capacity. But this advantage is under siege because SSDs have been going down in price as a result of technological innovations like 3D-NAND. The cost of HDDs per terabyte has had to come down, leading to price erosion. The consequence is that even though Seagate has greatly increased HDD exabytes shipped, revenue has remained more or less flat.

If mass capacity is to keep growing as projected, higher capacity HDDs than the current 16 terabytes are needed. Current drives based on PMR/CMR and SMR technology are approaching their technical limits and a replacement is needed if areal density is to enable HDDs with higher capacities. The solution from Seagate is HAMR, which is expected to make its debut in a couple of months. In theory, HAMR could allow for HDDs with much greater capacities than is currently possible. HAMR would open the door for continued growth in mass capacity.

But there's a reason why companies have shied away from using the technology HAMR is based on. The technology comes with great technical difficulties. So much so that many engineers became hesitant to using it. The concern is the technology could cause HDDs to fail prematurely, which is a major problem since HDDs are entrusted with storing data that cannot be lost.

It's possible HAMR could turn out to be fine. On the other hand, the laws of physics suggest that HAMR faces a daunting task in ensuring long-term reliability which will stand up over time. If HAMR turns out to be a technological dead end, Seagate will find itself in a precarious position from which it may not be able to recover.

Keep in mind revenue on a TTM basis peaked at $16.3B at the end of 2012. It fell to $9.9B seven years later, despite mass capacity growth. If mass capacity had not grown as fast as it did, revenue would have shrunk even more than it did. While current HDDs should last a while, they will be rendered obsolete eventually as long as NAND keeps pushing forward. Imagine if mass capacity can no longer grow as it has because HDD capacity has hit a wall. Seagate would find itself in a situation where it no longer has the last pillar holding everything up.

I am neutral on Seagate. The company is in a tough spot with HAMR. It has no choice but to pursue something others have shied away from using for years. Seagate has essentially bet the house on a high-risk, high-reward solution with HAMR. Time will tell if it's to be rewarded for this decision. But if history repeats itself and Seagate finds itself in the same position as IBM did almost twenty years ago, Seagate's stock is likely to fare much worse because it has no other path forward unlike others. HAMR is about to enter the market, but anyone long Seagate faces the risk of a sudden haircut as long as HAMR remains unproven.

