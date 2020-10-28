The Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3x Shares ETF provides an opportunity to bet on or hedge against Democrats being unable to take the majority.

The presidential election results are not likely to influence the outcome of stimulus bills and thus the markets.

As we approach the U.S. Elections, there is a lot of focus on the presidential elections and how it could affect the market. However, the Senate election outcome is much more important for the markets. The president does not fully control the outcome of fiscal policy decisions, which will be a big driving force for stocks. That privilege falls to congress, and more specifically in this case, the Senate.

Despite most of the first round of stimulus exhausted in July 2020, congress has disbanded and failed to reach an agreement on a second round of stimulus, leaving stimulus talks stalled until after the elections.

Should the Senate flip to Democrat majority after the elections, we could see a large increase in hope for more fiscal stimulus in January as Democrats would control both sides of congress. This would likely give stocks a boost, especially small cap or recovery stocks that are depending on fiscal stimulus to survive and grow during the pandemic. They do not have the same liquidity and benefits of large tech companies to survive the pandemic, who are seeing record growth.

538 currently projects that Democrats will take the Senate, with the probability growing from close to 50-50 around the beginning of September to almost 75% chance with only less than two weeks to the election.

A Small Cap Bear 3x ETF As A Hedge

The Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3x Shares ETF (TZA) is a 3x leveraged ETF that inverses the Russell 2000 Index which comprises of small cap stocks with a median market cap of $639M. This means, on a daily level, if the Russell 2000 declines 5%, TZA would increase 15%, tripling your return if you believe in shorting the index. However, you lose 15% if the index actually moves up 5%.

This ETF is a useful tool if you are betting on or hedging against large short term adverse events against small cap stocks. If you look at TZA's movement this year, it spiked up significantly as stocks began to drop around the beginning of the pandemic and lockdowns happening. It reversed course and has consistently dropped lower since the Fed announced their monetary stimulus and congress was able to quickly pass the first round of fiscal stimulus in March.

Data by YCharts

If Republicans are able to hold on to the Senate after the elections, the status quo of Senate deadlock over fiscal stimulus would continue. This result would also be an unexpected event given projections and could create significant volatility and downward pressure for the Russell 2000 index. COVID-19 case counts are currently soaring in both the U.S. and Europe which makes fiscal stimulus all the more important for small cap stocks. The economic damage caused by the virus is not going away on its own.

Whether you are confident that Republicans will hold the majority or you simply want to hedge against fiscal stimulus talks continuing to stall after the election, TZA is an instrument for that purpose.

Risks Of Leveraged Bear ETFs

TZA and other leveraged bear ETFs should not be held for more than a few days. They are intended to capitalize on large short term movements which means they require a catalyst. In general stocks trend upwards over time, which is why you see that TZA and other leveraged bear ETFs trend downward over time.

TZA spikes up after a market catalyst but only in the short term before reverting to its downward trend. Some past examples of catalysts include the late 2015/early 2016 oil price crash, the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in late 2018 causing equities to be less desirable than before, and finally the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, due to daily leverage resetting, even if you correctly predict market movement, sideways trading can eventually wipe you out. Finally, a sudden market movement can be a big hit to the underlying index but completely wipe out a leveraged ETF.

One risk specifically for TZA here when betting on the election outcomes is that the results may not be known immediately on election day. In fact, it could take weeks due to the huge increase in mail-in ballots as a result of the pandemic. Several state primaries in March and April struggled to count their ballots quickly, often being unable to release results for up to 10 days after polls had closed. Some states, including major battleground states such as Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, prohibit processing of mail-in votes until Election Day, which will certainly delay final election results.

To mitigate this time risk, one can purchase TZA as a hedge or bet shortly before the elections and then within a few days of the election day, even if results take too long to come out.

Conclusion

TZA is a useful tool to bet or hedge on Senate election outcomes as companies in the Russell 2000 are likely more reliant and impacted by fiscal stimulus discussions and results versus large cap tech stocks. An unexpected result in the Senate elections would be a catalyst for TZA similar to past examples.

Those who hold small cap and/or recovery stocks that are depending on fiscal stimulus should use TZA to hedge Senate election risk. I do not recommend holding TZA far past the elections, due to the long term decay in leveraged bear ETFs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All recommendations here are purely my own opinion and is intended for a general audience. Please perform your own due diligence and research for your specific financial circumstances before making an investment decision.