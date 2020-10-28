A month ago I uploaded a video describing the five ways that an investor can lose money in the stock market, with overpaying stated as the most common one. New investors can't realize how dangerous and present this risk is, because they do not have the experience of a full economic and stock market cycle. Even a 10-year experienced investor has mostly seen these "hype" stocks going up and then again up.

The popular Zoom (ZM) is an excellent example for understanding the dangers of overpaying. Many of the buyers of the stock call themselves "long-term investors", in a sense that they focus on what the business will deliver in the next five or ten years. They see a great product and a company with prospects, and the idea of owning it seems very sensible to them.

In their minds, the story is as follows: If the company can five-fold in size, the stock can follow with a similar appreciation. Below, I explain that it doesn't work like this, because the function of the price intervenes. When great achievements have already been reflected in the price, they may finally come true, but the stock won't deserve anything more. For having long-term gains as an investor, more than the current expectations must come true.

I am aware and respect that most of you reading these lines are fans of the company and the stock. Receiving hundreds of negative comments under my AMD articles was an eye-opening experience. So, I share my skepticism about Zoom's room for growth, but I accept that your perception might be closer to the truth. Aiming to be constructive, I present a simple valuation framework for approaching the fair value of the stock under different assumptions and scenarios.

The Lack of the Network Effect

The problem with Zoom is that there is almost no network effect. Skype or Whatsapp enjoy this type of "moat". Since almost everyone is present on their platforms, their services resemble the usability of a proper telephone service, and it is extremely hard for a new competitor to replicate them. On the contrary, with Zoom, participants don't need to be part of a network.

This is very practical, but equally it is what makes Zoom vulnerable to replication and competition, reducing the ability of selling the service for great margins. For example, Skype is there for years and despite its huge number of users and great network effect that Zoom lacks, it is still not able to make great money. Why do you think that Zoom will be able to do it?

My guess is that many players, both big and small, will try to disrupt Zoom's offering. They will either take a significant share of the pie, or push the price of the premium offerings down. When the internet started, maybe some firms were hoping to sell email services with premium features, but such an offering seems silly for most of us today. A bunch of free email services are around, and they can't think of asking for money. Email is for free! What they do is utilize their wide adoption to promote other services. Through this model, many have survived, but their revenues and profits are not what Wall Street had expected in 1999.

To be fair, of course Zoom can sustain significant revenue by offering premium services to large enterprises. However, I don't believe that it will make sense for most businesses and individuals to pay, or to pay a lot, for those services. At some point, Zoom's revenue will plateau, and the big question for valuing these types of stocks is where and when this will happen.

The Valuation

Finding the fair value of a stock is not an easy task, especially in the technology sector, because today's numbers say nothing about future numbers, which define the value of a company. In that sense, I can be really sympathetic to visionary investors who say: "Stop looking at numbers! You were calling Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) bubbles, and now they are two of the most profitable companies in the world". I won't argue with you guys; the story is more important than the present numbers.

I am not telling you to curb your imagination. Keep it and make those dreamy scenarios in your head, but then apply a fair value to those. Approaching the value of your dreams will help you understand what to expect when/if they come true. You just have to compare this value with the price you pay today. Judging the future is impossible, but after having accepted and strongly believing in your assumptions, it is not that difficult to come up with a value. Making the right assumptions is the difficult part.

To make it simple and very practical, all companies reach a stage of maturity. Some of them will enter a non-growth phase, while others will keep a modest amount of growth. By experience, we have seen that the first group is worth about 15x their annual earnings or so, returning their earnings to shareholders mainly in the form of dividends. This seems to be a very simplistic and rough estimation, but it is based on the price you have to pay for expecting about 7% earnings yield as an investor.

For the mature companies that continue their growth at a modest pace, since they keep increasing their earnings and dividends, the market can often value them higher than the previous group, often around 20x their earnings. As a shareholder, you get a smaller earnings yield, but enjoy some growth for compensation, so that you can get around the same 7% total return. An academic would certainly find strange the fact that I easily round up the terminal value multiples. But, believe me, the big deal is not about whether the right multiple is 15x or 20x. The terminal size of the business is the most essential factor.

In Zoom's case, what I ask from you is to write down your expectations for the performance of the company and the product. You don't have to agree with me about the significance of the missing network effect and how easily replicable Zoom is. As you think, you might recognize other types of moats, such as the economies of scale and the switching costs. So, let's assume you disagree with me and you are right. After five or fifteen years, your dream becomes a mature reality, and the company reaches its terminal size. What will this size be?

Current State

Zoom expects to deliver almost $700 million of revenue for Q3 FY21, and $2.4 billion for the whole FY21. Based on this guidance, both Q3 and Q4 are expected to bring about $700 million each, meaning that growth has somewhat paused for the moment after the impressive COVID-19 related spike that approximately tripled its revenue run-rate. The positive fact is that people's working habits have changed permanently, and we can agree here that Zoom's increased use won't prove a "falling star".

Zoom's rapid revenue growth (Source: Earnings Presentation)

In a way, Zoom has secured its current annualized revenue run-rate of circa $2.5 to $3.0 billion. The management believes that it can sustain 25% operating margin for the long term, which under the current tax rate of 21% translates to 19.75% net margin. Basically, one-fifth of future revenue will turn into shareholder profits.

(Source: Zoom Analyst Day Presentation)

The Bad Scenario

Let's start with the worst scenario, which seems too pessimistic even for me. Under this scenario, Zoom's revenue is already plateauing and would not be expected to significantly grow, since the return of the world to normality and the entrance of new competitors negatively affect sales and offset the basic tailwind - the trend towards remote work. Some growth (under 10%, though) may persist.

With this profile, I think that a sensible valuation should not exceed 20x earnings, on the basis of what I explained in the previous section of the article. Zoom's annualized revenue run-rate is about $2.8 billion, and by applying the 19.75% net margin discussed above, the earnings power comes in at $553 million. By demanding a multiple of 20x, we come up with a fair value of 11.06$ billion, or 38.9$ per share.

The current price of the stock ($511.52) is 1,215% higher, and this scenario would bring a disaster for the long-term holder of the stock, which should plummet 92% to reflect the fair value.

The Basic Scenario

This is the scenario I find quite possible, but which I guess is still pessimistic for most of you. The company keeps growing with a high rate of 30% for the next five years, managing to improve the product, to stay the leader, and to be the best one to capture the video communication needs of the business of the future, which is moving online. In five years, Zoom will have become a company with $10.4 billion of revenue and $2.05 billion of profit.

After this point, the company will enter its mature state, and thus its future fair value can be calculated as before: by applying a multiple. The 20x multiple on $2.05 billion of net income brings the terminal value at $41 billion. Because the company is not capital-intensive, I also add $6.5 billion of generated profits until FY26, which may be distributed. Discounting those values at 7%, the present value comes in at $34.4 billion, or $121 per share.

(Source: Author's calculations)

The current price of the stock is 323% higher than this, so despite the fact that the size of the business will quadruple, the stock has to decline 76% to reflect the fair value, with shareholders losing most of their investment.

The Good Scenario

Zoom doesn't stop growing after the five-year period described just above. After dominating the business video communication segment, it creates other successful products and services. Producing two or three equally successful products is enough for Zoom to expand its growth runway for another five years and quadruple once again its revenue.

To be honest, I find this scenario difficult to materialize, because making extraordinary products is rare. On the other hand, the rationale behind supporting this scenario is that since the company did it once, it may have the appropriate "DNA" to do it again. So, Zoom could be the next Adobe (ADBE), keeping a 20%+ growth rate despite its $10+ billion revenue. So, not impossible, but how many "Adobes" can you count around?

The terminal value of this scenario is based on revenue that has 16-tupled from today. In FY31, Zoom enjoys revenue of $39 billion and net income of $7.6 billion. This brings the terminal value at $152 billion, when using the same 20x multiple. As before, I add $31 billion of profits until FY31. Discounting those at 7%, the present value comes in at $96 billion, or 338.5$ per share.

(Source: Author's calculations)

The current price of the stock is 51% higher than this, so despite the fact that the size of the business will 16-tuple, the stock still has to decline 34% to reflect the fair value, with shareholders losing about one third of their investment.

The Dream Scenario

If I described the previous scenario as improbable, I feel this one is impossible. But, sometimes life laughs at us when we are so certain, so however ridiculous this scenario seems, I decided to include it. Zoom, after creating a portfolio of highly successful products and services, establishes a status that is comparable to Microsoft's, becoming an essential part of most businesses' infrastructure.

By continuing the frenzy of 30% growth for another five years - in total, 15 years of consistent high growth - in FY36, it dethrones the supposedly ageing and declining Microsoft as the biggest software company in the world and achieves revenue of $143 billion and net income of $28.3 billion. The future value comes in at an astonishing $566 billion, when using the 20x multiple. After adding $120 billion of profits until FY36, the sum translates to $260 billion in present value, or $914 per share.

(Source: Author's calculations)

Well done! The stock should appreciate 79% to reflect the fair value. It finally makes sense to hold the stock for the long term, or expect capital gains that are sustainable and not "paper gains". Literally, do you expect something more than the assumptions of this scenario?

My Assumptions and Thoughts on Pessimism

Making an effort to come closer to your way of thinking, I will equally weigh the four scenarios described above, even if I feel that the last two will be quite difficult to come true. In this case, the average fair value comes in at $100.5 billion, or $353 per share. Ouch! This is still lower than the current price of $511.52. Do you still think I am a pessimist?

A weird fact for the blogger, journalist, or stock market professional is that people ask for their opinions or help on equities when they are expensive, and it's the worst time for buying them. When they are bargains and promise astonishing returns, nobody asks, nobody cares.

Back in 2010, you felt like you wanted to scream, "Guys, look what value you can buy here!" However, hardly any readers were there for these articles. Hardly any investors and money were there for the fund or wealth manager to manage. Today, you feel you want to scream, "Guys, be careful!" but this is not what they want to buy or read.

In a way, if your ultimate desire is to have a lot of clients or readers, the secret is for you to be there when they feel that they need to get into the stock market and need your help to do so, and for you to be ready to offer a disservice to them by making them feel comfortable and bullish.

If you care for their interests and speaking out the truth instead, you must be unpleasant by highlighting the "losing money" possibility and risks involved. Unfortunately, that way, you will become unpopular. You may also be able to offer great service and insight by highlighting the bargains when the stock market is super cheap, but nobody needs your service in those periods, and you are very unpopular, anyway.

And then, when the cycle turns and you become popular again, it is the time you have to be negative, cautious, and unpleasant. Consequently, there is a false perception that you are a born pessimist, a negative thinker, and against optimistic people that fight for the future and their success. No, whatever I think and regardless how cautious I am, I wish the best for you.

The Time to Make Your Assumptions

Now, I let you pick the scenario of your choice. You may weigh the probabilities in your way. We don't have to agree on that. However, I will really have some difficulty understanding that the company matures at a size of $10 billion revenue (basic scenario) with you still expecting to sustain your capital gains. If you believe so, I have to understand what I am missing. Thus, I would really appreciate it if you could answer the following questions:

Do you believe that a mature, without growth, company should be valued beyond 20x earnings?

If yes, why?

If yes, why don't you pick another, cheaper non-growth company?

Do you think that my scenarios are too pessimistic?

If yes, what are your scenarios about the terminal size and their probabilities to come true?

If no, have you realized that you are rather on momentum investing, instead of long-term investing?

In that case, what are your exit plans?

I look forward to a constructive dialogue. Cheers to all!

P.S. A great idea for all of us would be to write down our thoughts in the comments and put in our calendar to revisit this article and the comments in 2025 and 2030, on the same date. It will be like a reunion!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.