Writing Covered Calls In A Dividend Growth Portfolio

I am a Dividend Growth Investor. That means that I invest in stocks which have raised their dividend every year, year after year, for at least the last 5, 10, or even 25 years. By reinvesting these dividends into new shares of stock, which then pay dividends themselves, and with the companies raising their dividends every year, the power of compounding works for me to increase my dividend income at an exponential rate. In the end, it is this dividend income that I focus on. By focusing on the ever-increasing dividend income and not on the stock price, it simplifies the process of investing, while still leading to excellent returns.

But there is another way to produce income from your stock portfolio. Writing covered calls (CCs) against your stock positions is another way to bring in more cash, which, just like your dividends, can be reinvested into more shares of stock, which then produce more dividends, more covered calls, and, well... you get the idea. The compounding effect is set to level 11 (Spinal Tap reference!). I will not get into the fine details of writing covered calls in this article. If you wish to learn more about them, there are many resources out there. But basically, the owner of a stock "writes" an option against the shares they own. This option is a promise the seller makes to the buyer that the buyer may choose to buy the shares of stock from the stock owner, at a pre-set price, within a pre-set time period. For this right, the buyer pays the writer a premium in the form of cash. If the buyer of the option "exercises" the call option, the owner of the stock must sell the stock to that person for the agreed-upon price. It is called a "Covered Call" because the shares the writer owns "covers" the option they sell.

A covered call strategy is a fairly conservative strategy, even more so than simply owning the stock. But it does have risks. If the price of the stock in question rises higher than the option price (the "strike price"), the owner of the stock will not be able to benefit from this stock appreciation. So, in return for collecting the guaranteed premium for the option, the call writer gives up the potential for the stock upside. Potential is the key. There's no guarantee the stock will go up. If instead it goes down or stays flat, the writer of the call keeps the premium and the stock.

I have always been intrigued by the possibility of using this technique in my own portfolio to increase my income production. But, up until recently, I was unable to write covered calls. Our company's retirement account was on a platform that did not allow it. But, now, we have moved to TD Ameritrade, and I am now free to do them. And since my main investing focus is on producing income from my account, I decided to try it out and see how well I could make it work.

As I wish to minimize the upside risk to covered calls, I decided to write calls that were 10% above the stock price at the time I wrote them and with an expiration date one month away. Although this would bring in less income than writing at-the-money calls, it would still allow me to participate in upward movement of the stock price, at least up to a 10% move. If any of my stocks moved more than 10% during the month and the stock was called away from me, I would then have to make a decision whether to buy back the stock in question, at the higher price, or let it go and move on to a new stock. After all, if a stock moves up ten percent in one month, an argument can be made that you should take the profit and run. Buy low, sell high. Right? In the end, when this happens, I will take it on a case by case basis and decide what to do based on the stock's price and dividend metrics.

On September 23, I sold my first round of covered calls on all stocks of which I owned at least 100 shares. Here is a list of all the covered call sales I made. The expiration date for most of these was October 16.

Two of the options I sold, for SO and WEC, had expiration dates in November since there was not enough premium available in the October expiration. The total premiums I collected from these sales were $8,277.76.

Options (pun intended!) of what to do at expiration

At expiration, there are a few different things that can happen and some choices to be made. If the stock closes below the strike price on the day of expiration, then the call expires worthless, and you keep both the stock and the premium you collected for selling the call.

However, if the stock closes above the strike price, the option will be assigned, and the stock will be called away from you, i.e. sold. If you chose to, you could prevent this by buying back the call, right before expiration, at whatever price it is trading. This will allow you to keep your stock, but it also might cause a loss if the price you pay to buy back the call is more than the price at which you sold it. The other thing you can do is allow your stock to be assigned and then buy that stock back at whatever price it is trading. Again, this can cause a loss if the price of the stock, minus the strike price, is more than the premium you received for the call. Or you can allow the stock to be sold and use the proceeds to move on to another stock. There's no right or wrong answer. It's up to the preference of the investor.

Below, I'll discuss what I chose to do.

Expiration Day - Results:

All the above options, except for SO and WEC, expired on Friday 10/16. Of the 54 options which expired, 9 of them expired in-the-money, and therefore, my stock was called away from me. I chose to allow this to happen. These stocks were Apple (AAPL), Ameriprise Financial (AMP), Eastman Chemical (EMN), Emerson Electric (EMR), JPMorgan (JPM), Principal Financial Group (PFG), Qualcomm (QCOM), State Street (STT), and T. Rowe Price (TROW). Here are those transactions:

Most of these stocks closed only about 1-2 dollars above the strike price. Only AMP, EMN, and TROW closed significantly higher. But, I still like all these stocks, so I decided to buy them all back even at the higher prices. But, these stocks had all risen at least 10% over the past month; so, to save some money, but also to take some profits off the table, I decided only to buy back enough to give me an even number of shares divisible by 100 (which is how many it takes to sell one option contract). For example, with AAPL, when I first sold the calls, I had 680 shares, so I was able to sell 6 contracts at a strike price of 118. When AAPL closed above 118 on 10/16, the 600 shares were called away from me, leaving me with 80. Instead of buying back all 600 shares, I only bought back 520, leaving me with an even 600 shares of AAPL. I will use the proceeds from the sale of the other 80 shares for other things. I did this for all the stocks which were called away from me. Here are the number of shares I bought, the price, and the total it cost me.

If I were to have bought back all the shares of all the stocks that were called away from me, at the market price they were trading, I would have taken a loss of $11,564.76. As I sold the calls for $8,277.76, my total through this process was $3,358.34. However, as I mentioned, I only bought back enough shares of each of these stocks to give me an even 100 share lots of each. This freed up a little over $28,000 to make other purchases. With this money, I bought more shares of some of the stocks I already owned, bringing those positions up to even 100 share lots, so that I could sell more covered calls against them. Here are the number of shares of the stocks I bought.

Once these transactions were completed, I wrote my next round of covered call for the November expiration date (11/20). This is the list of every CC I wrote and the premiums. In total, I collected $15,407.23.

After buying back the shares of stocks that were called away from me, buying a few more shares of other stocks to bring more positions up to even 100 share lots, and selling CCs against all my positions, I had $29,419.18 in cash. I have not yet decided what to do with this money, but it will be invested in something very soon, either a new stock, or more shares of stocks I already own, which may allow me to write even more covered calls against that position(s).

This all may have been a little confusing, so I'll summarize what I've done:

I sold CCs on all my stock, took in $8,277.76. They expired on 10/16. I had 9 stocks called away from me. I bought back all those stocks but not all the shares. This allowed me to take some profits off the table. Overall, I lost $3,358.34. With remaining cash, I bought more shares of some stocks in my portfolio. I then sold a new round of CCs for November and collected $15,407.23.

Discussion

I am no longer a dividend growth investor; I am a Dividend Growth and Income Investor. By using my stock holding to produce income, either by collecting dividends or by selling CCs and by reinvesting all that cash, I expect I will super-charge the compounding effect that, over time, should lead to exceptional growth of my portfolio. But there are some risks. As I mentioned above, writing covered calls on all my stocks this past month cost me $3,358.43. However, this was an up month in the market, so it's not surprising that some of my stocks rose by more than 10%. And yet, I still only had to buy back 9 out of 54 stocks. (It would have been 11, but two dropped just below the strike price when the market dropped in the last hour of trading on that Friday. Phew!!!!). During months when the market is down or flat, it is highly likely that none of my stocks will get called away, and I will be able to keep all of the premium. If that happens this next month, for example, I will keep all, or most, of the $15,407 I took in.

Another factor that a CC writer must be aware of is when the next dividend payments are coming up. If a stock you own is about to pay a dividend and you have written a CC against that position, it is possible that those shares will be called away from you, before expiration and before the ex-div date, and you will not only lose the shares but you will not get to collect that dividend. This will not always happen, but you must be aware of the possibility. A general rule is that if there is more time premium left in the option than the amount of the dividend that is to be paid, then your stock will not get called away. To "defend" your stock and your dividend payment, as the e-div date approaches, if the time premium in the CC is less than the amount of the upcoming dividend, you can buy back the CC, thereby removing that concern.

Finally, there is some inherent risk in the bid-ask spreads of the options when you are selling them. For highly liquid stocks and options, such as AAPL, the spread between the bid and the ask will be only a few cents. So, there is not much concern about the price you'll get when you place your order. But for other stocks, with lower trading volume, the bid-ask spread for the options can be very wide. For some of the CCs I wrote, the spread was as wide a $1. If you're selling the option for the very low bid price but are forced to buy it back at some point for the much higher ask price, it may cost you a significant amount of money. Therefore, I recommend never using market orders for these transactions. Always place your limit price at the midpoint between the bid and the ask. Most of the time, it will get filled at that price. But if it doesn't, you can lower the price little by little, until you get a fill.

Conclusion

I am going to run this covered call experiment for at least a year to see how it goes. I expect there will be many months during which I will keep most, if not all, of the option premiums I collect. In the end, I believe this will greatly increase my cash flow, and the reinvestment of this cash flow will lead to more shares of stock, more dividends, more covered calls, and a greater overall return.

Thank you for reading my article. I welcome your comments and criticisms.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, AMP, TROW, QCOM, PFG, EMN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.