Despite COVID-19, the housing market in the United States has been relatively strong. With the Fed having lowered rates to zero, financing for both house builders and buyers has become cheaper. NVR (NVR) is a great pick amongst the listed homebuilders in the States. It has a healthy balance sheet and ROE is well over 30%. At the current price point, NVR can be rated a buy.

Company overview

NVR is the kind of company most of us can easily understand: it has its focus on constructing houses. Its annual report is just 75 pages long, so that's always a great sign. But still, it's worth a quick look to see how the folks at Morningstar summarize the business:

NVR Inc is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, operating in over 30 metropolitan areas across 14 states east of the Mississippi River. The company builds single-family detached homes, town homes, and condominium buildings under three brands, Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes. NVR's avoidance of direct land development activity is unique among public homebuilders and results in relatively outsize return metrics. The Virginia-based company also manages a mortgage banking segment and building products operations.

So, again, that's pretty straight forward. The unique feature being that NVR mostly takes options to build on land rather than do it all from scratch and landbank a lot. This tactic is now being copied by some other players, however.

Within homebuilding, NVR has some large competitors such as Lennar (LEN), D.R. Horton (DHI) and PulteGroup (PHM). I expect these names to also do well in the next decade. Why? Let's look at a few graphs:

Housing starts have failed to rebound to normalized levels after the GFC. I believe that there's still more catching up to do on this end.

Prices are also robustly rising since the GFC. With all the stimulus still ongoing, there is no assumption that house prices will fall. Do note that during other recessions house prices were stable or still rising.

On this final graph from FRED, it's clear to see that it has become more affordable to service debt payments. Currently it has reached the lowest point on FRED's dataset. So if this were to revert to the mean, it would be good for homebuilders.

Something that stands out for NVR is its share price. At the time of writing it's over 4000 USD. This gives NVR the second highest nominal share price in the US, after Berkshire Hathaway's A-shares (BRK.A). This is the result of a long company tradition to buy back its shares:

Before moving to the financials, let's see if an investment in NVR made ten years ago paid off:

Yes, it did. NVR's shares rose from about 630 USD to over 4000 USD today. So a return of about 560%. Perhaps not the return most people would expect from a homebuilder. But then again, simplicity can be rather rewarding.

Financials

Let's start the financials by exploring the income statements from NVR:

Revenues have grown steadily over the past ten years from about 3 bUSD to 7 bUSD on a TTM basis. This translates to about 9 percent average yearly growth during the period. Gross profit has grown a bit faster coming from 589 mUSD in 2010 to 1449 mUSD over the last twelve months.

NVR has a good eye on its costs since they have grown significantly less than its revenue and gross profit. The effect is that operating income has more than tripled over the last decade. Even more remarkable to me is that all the lines mentioned above grow in such a stable fashion. There aren't really years that stand out in either positive or negative sense. So for investors looking at low beta investments, it certainly looks like NVR should spark your interest.

Moving further down, net income has more than quadrupled, but on a per share metric it has grown even more. From about 35 USD per share in 2010 to over 230 USD TTM. This is a growth of over 657%. The reduction of shares has really been a big boost to this number. Overall the income statements are pretty impressive.

NVR's balance sheet is what you'd want in an investment; a fortress. Every year during the last decade total current assets was larger than the total amount of liabilities. This gives the company enormous flexibility. For example, NVR has taken on some extra long-term debt this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic to give it further liquidity if needed. But the amount of net cash has actually grown to almost 950 mUSD from 420 mUSD at the start of this year. Also in contrast to a lot of businesses these days, most assets are tangible. The fact that there's little goodwill on the balance sheets shows that most of the growth is organic and that acquisitions are rare for the company.

On the liability side there are no real red flags. As said, the debt isn't an issue because of the net cash position. There are no pension liabilities and capital leases are rather small.

When looking at the growth of the balance sheet, it becomes clear that NVR only has become efficient in getting returns on the assets that it uses. If housing demand rises, this could be amped up even further in my opinion.

The development of NVR's cash flow follows a similar pattern as the other two statements. It has gradually grown throughout the years. Cash from operations has seen a big boost going from 55.4 mUSD in 2010 to 866.5 MUSD at the end of 2019. These cash from operations figures are lower in most years than net income and a bit more choppy too. The main reason for this is the movement in working capital. Most notably in 2011 when there was a net movement in the working capital of over 300mUSD, thus greatly reducing cash from operations.

Cash flow from investing is just a small factor for NVR. Capex is just a small percentage of cash from operations leaving plenty of free cash flow to allocate. This free cash flow isn't used for much M&A, which could already be seen from the balance sheet. In ten years there was just one minor acquisition. Personally I think that for many companies, organic growth is better than M&A, so I do like the lack of it here.

The main use for all that free cash can be seen at the 'repurchase of common stock' line. Most of what the company makes, flows back to the investors. However, NVR also rewards its employees well with options and issuance which translates in some dilution of the total shares outstanding. This is something to take into account when looking for 'net buyback' amounts.

Valuation

At the time of writing, NVR has a market cap of just under 15 bUSD. With free cash flow coming in at about 844 mUSD over the last twelve months, it gives it a FCF-multiple of nearly 18. P/E is a tad lower. Looking at the table below, it can be concluded that according to most metrics, NVR trades slightly above its 5-year average.

So is NVR cheap compared to its historical average? No, not really. But given that it shows such steady growth and has an excellent balance sheet, the valuation is more reasonable to warrant a buy.

Risks

Like any business, NVR has several risks to consider when debating an investment. The premier one would be, in my opinion, interest rate risk. While this is a risk that applies to most industries, it counts heavier for homebuilders. Not only would rising rates increase the cost of projects, it also hits homebuyers in a big way. Since most homebuyers need sizable mortgages to finance a home, the affordability of it is crucial. However, at the current rate regime, it's unlikely that rates will rise significantly over the next couple of years.

Another risk comes from the fluctuations in the pricing of raw materials to build homes. Lumber, for example, saw a big price increase during the summer. Those costs have to be well managed, otherwise, projects can become money pits real soon.

The final risk to highlight is that NVR, like other homebuilders, doesn't have a big moat. There are hardly any patents to protect your business and the barriers-to-entry are low. This makes the field highly competitive and makes that things such as reputation and quality are key to succeed. The fact that NVR has scale and net cash does give it more room for error than smaller, more leveraged players.

Conclusion

NVR is a classic compounder. Its business is straightforward and in a sector for which there always will be some demand. It has a long history of reducing its shares while maintaining a healthy balance sheet. With mortgages being very affordable due to low rates and housing starts having lagged for years, it looks like there are tailwinds in the near future. At the current valuation, it looks like a good entry point considering the consistent growth and performance. NVR is a buy.

