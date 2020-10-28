With shares at $61.97, an exit price of $89.97 plus dividends imply a total return of 51% (14.1% annualised) by 2023 year-end. Buy.

2020 outlook has been revised upwards, with Otis expecting an organic sales decline of only 2-3% and a flat Free Cash Flow year-on-year.

Orders remained broadly stable, with New Equipment orders down 1.2% in the last 12 months; the backlog was slightly up with flat margins.

Otis's Q3 results showed the resilience of elevator businesses, with sales down only 1.2% year-on-year (they were down only 6.5% in Q2).

Introduction

We review our Otis (OTIS) investment case following Q3 2020 results on Monday (October 26). Our Buy rating was part of a bullish view on the elevator industry, which included a Buy rating on peer Kone (OTCPK:KNYJF); Schindler (OTCPK:SHALF) remains uncovered.

Since our initial Buy rating in July, shares have returned 10.0% (including dividends), outperforming the S&P 500 index, which has risen by about 5%.

Buy Case Recap

Our investment case on Otis has been that the elevator industry has many favourable characteristics, and Otis will achieve its targeted high-single-digit EPS growth from a combination of sales growth, cost cuts and leverage:

The elevator industry has an unit CAGR of approx. 5% (and a value CAGR that is slightly lower), driven by structural trends including urbanisation and growing value-add services; industry leaders grow faster than the market

Industry profits are mostly generated by higher-margin, recurring or repeat services from an expanding installed base; in Otis's case, services contributed as much as 80% of its adjusted EBIT in 2019:

Otis Sales & EBIT Breakdown (2019) Source: Otis company filings.

At the time of its spin-off, Otis targeted organic sales growth of between low-single-digits and mid-single-digits in its medium-term plan

It also targeted cost savings with an explicit 20-30 bps annual margin expansion, from improvements in service labour, supply chain and SG&A

Tax rate will be lower; it was already 200 bps lower in 2020

Buybacks to begin in 2022, after paying down $500m of debt over 2 years

Otis Medium-Term Outlook (Pre-COVID) Source: Otis investor day presentation (Mar-20).

We expected Otis to be resilient during COVID-19, because elevators are mission-critical to buildings, and more than 50% of Otis's sales were from residential buildings, with less than 10% from hardest-hit commercial sectors such as hospitality and retail. However, in our July initiation article, we still expected Otis to see a year-on-year decline of 25-35% in its Free Cash Flow ("FCF") in 2020, recovering to 2019 levels only in 2022.

As we will explain below, Otis' Q3 results showed that our assumptions were too conservative, and we are raising our estimates, which means we are still expecting a low-teens annualised return from today's higher share price.

Resilient Q3 2020 P&L

Otis' Q3 2020 results showed the resilience of elevator businesses, with sales down only 1.2% year-on-year organically (including New Equipment sales down 1.0%), and up 7.9% from Q2. EBIT was up 6.4% year-on-year organically, led by Service EBIT, with a 121 bps margin uplift from a combination of mix shift, cost savings and currency benefits:

Otis Net Sales & EBIT by Segment (Q3 2020) Source: Otis results releases; UTX results presentation (19Q3).

Even in Q2 2020, Otis's organic year-on-year declines were only 6.5% in sales and 4.8% in EBIT, again showing the resilience of elevator businesses.

The benefit of leverage, as well as lower interest expense and a lower tax rate, meant that the 7.0% year-on-year increase in EBIT was turned into a near-25% year-on-year increase in EPS:

Otis P&L (Q3 2020) Source: Otis results releases.

Stable Orders Trends in Q3

Otis's orders remained broadly stable during Q3. New Equipment orders were up 0.1% year-on-year, recovering from the 6.8% decline in Q2, with the strong EMEA market offset the weaker Asia and the shrinking Americas:

Otis New Equipment Order Growth Y/Y Source: Otis results presentations.

Asia was impacted by weaknesses in India and Southeast Asia, which continued to experience significant disruption from COVID; in China, now normalising after bringing COVID-19 under control, New Equipment orders were up a high-single-digit year-on-year.

On a rolling-12-month basis, New Equipment orders were down only 1.2% year-on-year, and Otis executives “have not seen any unusual cancellations”.

Total industry New Equipment orders were down by a low-single-digit during Q3, which meant Otis gained 40 bps in market share during the quarter; year-to-date, its share gain was 70 bps. Gains were made in countries like Japan, Korea and Brazil, while North America “remains very competitive”.

Modernization orders were down 7.3% year-on-year excluding currency, as customers delayed projects amid macro uncertainty, though they were up double-digits in Asia. (Modernisation was only 11.4% of sales in 2019.)

Maintenance was stable, as it would be needed so long as buildings were open. Otis's maintenance contracts tend to be multi-year or annual, with inflation-linked pricing. (Renewals in Europe tend to cluster around the early part of each year, another reason they have remained stable so far.) Otis had given some customers payment deferrals (typically for 90 days), but only in the hospitality/retail sector (less than 10% of 2019 sales).

For future growth, Otis continues to launch new value-add services and apps that could add 30-40% to a maintenance contract; it is also making gains from the 55% of the market still occupied by independent service providers.

Overall, Otis's order backlog was 2% higher year-on-year at the end of Q3, reflecting the demand stability and long-term nature of its business model:

Otis Order Backlog (Q3 2020) Source: Otis results presentation (Q3 2020)..

Overall margin in Otis's backlog was flat year-on-year, with margin for New Equipment bookings up in the Americas and China, but facing pressure in Asia and some EMEA markets.

2020 Outlook Revised Upwards

2020 outlook has been revised upwards, as a result of stronger trends in the market. Otis now expects 2020 organic sales to show a decline of 2-3%, vs. 2-4% previously, from better New Equipment and Modernization sales. New Equipment sales are now expected to be down only mid-single-digits, while Service sales are expected to be “flat to down slightly”:

Otis 2020 Organic Sales Outlook Source: Otis results presentation (Q3 2020).

Better expectations in sales also meant better expectations in earnings, and Otis now expects its 2020 adjusted EBIT to grow $30-40m (approx. 2%) year-on-year excluding currency, vs. being down $50m to flat previously. FCF is now expected to be $1.15bn (was $1.0-1.1bn), which would be roughly flat year-on-year and would be close to 110% of adjusted net income:

Otis 2020 Financial Outlook Source: Otis results presentation (Q3 2020).

Valuation

At $61.97, relative to pro forma 2019 financials, Otis shares are trading at a 27.8x P/E and a 4.3% FCF Yield; relative to management's 2020 outlook, they are at a 25.7x P/E and a 4.3% FCF Yield:

Otis Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (2019-20) Source: Otis company filings.

The Dividend Yield is 1.3% ($0.20 per quarter). Otis targets a payout ratio of 40%, based on its GAAP Net Income. Paying the dividend would cost $260m in 2020; other 2020 cash outflows would include $350m of debt repayment made in Q3, another $100m of debt repayment to be made in Q4, as well as $200m on M&A and non-controlling interests.

Otis now expects to complete its planned $500m debt repayment in early 2021, which means it would have the “optionality” to start share buybacks in the same year.

Illustrative Return Forecasts

We raise the estimates in our illustrative return forecasts to the following:

2020 FCF of $1.15bn, roughly flat year-on-year (was a 30% decline), in line with the new management outlook

Thereafter FCF grows by 5% in 2021 (reflecting a partial recovery) and then by 7.5% in each of 2022 and 2023

The new 2023 FCF figure of $1.40bn is 9% higher than the prior forecast

The share count now falls by 1.0% in 2021, and 1.5% in each of 2022 and 2023, reflecting share buybacks, vs. flat before

The dividend to be at $0.20 for Q4 2020, then to grow each year based on a 35% payout ratio on the FCF (roughly equivalent to a 40% payout ratio on GAAP Net Income)

An exit Price / FCF multiple of 27.0x at 2023 year-end, equivalent to the previous 3.7% FCF Yield (we assumed 3.2% for Kone)

(We continue to use FCF / share rather than EPS as our valuation metric, given that Net Income / FCF cash conversion is often higher than 100%.)

At $61.97, the exit price of $89.97 at 2023 year-end plus dividends imply a total return of 51% (14.1% annualised) in just over 3 years:

Otis Illustrative Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Conclusion

Otis's Q3 results showed the resilience of elevator businesses, with sales down only 1.2% year-on-year (they were down only 6.5% in Q2).

Cost savings helped EBIT grew 7.0% year-on-year in Q3; leverage, lower interest and a lower tax rate helped EPS grew 24.3% year-on-year.

Orders remained broadly stable, with New Equipment orders down 1.2% in the last 12 months; the backlog was slightly up with flat margins.

2020 outlook has been revised upwards, with Otis expecting an organic sales decline of only 2-3% and a flat Free Cash Flow year-on-year.

With shares at $61.97, an 2023 year-end exit price of $89.97 plus dividends imply a total return of 51% (14.1% annualised) in just over 3 years.

We reiterate our Buy rating on Otis.

