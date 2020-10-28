While I do not see Northern Star as a top-10 gold producer, given its above-average costs, I believe that the combined entity would be a top-5 gold producer in the sector if the deal is successful.

The Q3 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (NYSEARCA:GDX) has finally begun, and the most recent name to report its earnings is Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF). It's been a busy quarter for the company with the recent announcement that it intends to merge with intermediate gold producer Saracen Mineral (OTCPK:SCEXF), and operationally, it was a solid quarter across the board. In fact, it was the best quarter for Northern Star's underperforming Pogo Mine in over a year, with both mine productivity and quarterly gold production hitting new highs. While I do not see Northern Star as a top-10 gold producer as a stand-alone company, given its above-average costs, I believe that, if the Saracen/Northern Star deal is approved, the company will become one of the top-5 most attractive gold producers in the sector. All figures are in Australian Dollars unless otherwise noted.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Northern Star released its fiscal Q1 results this week and reported quarterly gold sales of 227,500 ounces, a 3% beat on its sales guidance mid-point of 220,000 ounces. While all-in sustaining costs at the company's Australian operations crept up to a new 1-year high of $1,544/oz [US$1,096/oz] based on increased mine development and sustaining capital, Northern Star's Pogo Mine had an outstanding quarter, with costs finally coming down to more respectable levels. The dip in costs combined with a record average realized gold price of $2,493/oz helped the company pay down $200 million in debt, with Northern Star on track to pay off its remaining $500 million of debt in FY2021. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Company Report)

As the table above shows, the company's Australian operations contributed to more than 75% of gold sales, with ~176,500 ounces sold of a total of ~227,500 ounces in the period. This was a significant improvement on a year-over-year basis, with gold sales for the Australian operations up 14% year over year from the ~155,000 ounces sold in fiscal Q1 2020. The catalyst for the increased production was the acquisition of Newmont's (NEM) interest in KGCM (Australian Super Pit), which contributed ~55,200 ounces in the quarter. Unfortunately, the company's Kalgoorlie Operations [KGO] were a little weaker on a year-over-year basis, offsetting some of the increased contributions from KCGM. As shown above, KGO contributed ~54,700 ounces in fiscal Q1 2021 vs. 73,900 ounces in the same period last year.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The culprit for the weaker production on a year-over-year basis at KGO was lower throughout and lower grades due to mine sequencing. During fiscal Q1 2021, the plant processed 680,000 tonnes at an average grade of 2.7 grams per tonne gold, a significant decrease from the 704,000 tonnes processed in the year-ago period at a 20% higher grade of 3.5 grams per tonne gold. Northern Star noted that gold sales had a minor headwind due to a planned roaster shutdown in the quarter, which increased inventory of concentrate that will be sold in fiscal Q2. For now, the mine is tracking well below the guidance of 285,000 ounces for FY2021, with less than 55,000 ounces produced in fiscal Q1.

(Source: Company Report)

Fortunately, both KCGM and the Yandal operations had decent quarters, more than offsetting the weakness from KGO. As shown above, all-in sustaining costs hit a new 1-year high of $1,544/oz [US$1,096/oz], but this was offset by the average realized gold price hitting a record price of $2,493/oz [US$1,770/oz], despite 28% of gold sales being sold into hedges (65,000 ounces). This contributed to an all-in sustaining cost margin for the Australian operations of $949/oz, up sharply from the $534/oz all-in sustaining cost margin in the year-ago period.

(Source: Company Website, Company Report)

Moving over to the company's Alaskan operations at its Pogo Mine, it was an outstanding quarter across the board. As the above table shows, Pogo hoisted ~210,500 tonnes in the quarter, up from ~195,500 tonnes in fiscal Q1 2020, with the mined grade increased considerably, from 5.7 grams per tonne gold to 8.9 grams per tonne gold. While mine productivity was exceptional, production statistics were just as exciting, with gold production up 80% year over year to 53,800 ounces (fiscal Q1 2020: ~29,500 ounces). On a sequential basis, gold production was up 9%, and the higher gold sales led to the best quarter for all-in sustaining costs in over a year.

(Source: Author's Chart)

The improved operations at Pogo resulted from higher throughput and significantly higher grades, with ~208,900 tonnes processed in the quarter vs. ~200,100 tonnes in fiscal Q1 2020. Meanwhile, we saw a jump of over 40% in head grades, from 5.5 grams per tonne gold to 8.9 grams per tonne gold. Not surprisingly, this also led to a sharp increase in gold recovery rates due to the higher grades, with Pogo's recovery rate improving by 700 basis points year over year to 90%.

(Source: Company Report)

Some investors might argue that Pogo's costs are still quite high relative to the industry average, and there's no reason to get overly excited about Pogo as it's the smallest contributor to Northern Star's production profile. While this is true, the mine has been a massive drag on the company's margins since it was acquired, and the fact that we see a turnaround is a very positive development. Besides, Northern Star has ambitious plans for Pogo long term if this turnaround is successful, with the hopes of increasing annual gold production to 300,000 ounces per year. Assuming the mine continues to perform well, this will lead to economies of scale at the Alaskan mine. We could eventually see Pogo producing gold at below $1,100/oz, which would be a significant tailwind to Northern Star's consolidated costs, which are actually better than the industry average ex-Pogo.

(Source: Company Report)

One of the major issues with Northern Star up until recently has been hedging because the company has had inferior margins to most of its peers, with hedges weighing it down even further. Fortunately, Northern Star can deliver its hedge commitments at any time up until maturity, and its hedges are dropping considerably as a percentage of total gold production going forward.

As we can see, the company has just 162,000 hedges left for FY2021, which is barely 20% of the remaining FY2021 gold sales (~775,000 ounces) based on annual guidance of 1 million ounces. Meanwhile, this figure drops to barely 10% in FY2022, with just 108,000 ounces to be delivered. Therefore, Northern Star should see one of the highest average realized gold prices among its peers going forward as most Australian gold producers have at least 25% of their production hedged.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Finally, I'd be remiss not to mention that Northern Star proposed a merger of equals with Saracen Mineral earlier this month, with hopes of becoming the newest senior gold producer operating out of solely Tier-1 gold jurisdictions. Currently, this distinction is held by only Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL), which currently has operations in both Canada and Australia. Assuming the deal goes through, this would be an extremely positive development for shareholders as Saracen has lower costs (Q1 2021: US$830/oz) than Northern Star. The deal has significant synergies ranging from lower costs due to less listing fees and the complete consolidation of KCGM, which would have material synergies (both companies currently own 50% of the mine). Assuming the deal goes through, Northern Star 2.0 would have lower costs, a beefier production profile, a healthier balance sheet due to Saracen's net cash, and provide greater operational flexibility going forward. Therefore, Northern Star shareholders should be rooting for the deal to go through.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Northern Star had a solid start to FY2021 with the Pogo Mine putting up a solid quarter and Yandal/KCGM operations more than making up for the softness at KGO. However, the biggest news is the potential combination with Saracen, which would transform the company into a Tier-1 senior gold producer. While I do not see Northern Star as a top-10 gold producer due to its slightly above average costs, I believe a Saracen/Northern Star combination would become a top-5 gold producer. This would place the combined entity just behind Kirkland Lake Gold in terms of investment attractiveness. Therefore, investors should be watching closely to see if the deal is approved and looking to buy any sharp dips in the combined entity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, KL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.