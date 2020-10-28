On a day when markets are crashing out of fear of what will transpire as global COVID-19 cases surge, one company putting out excellent numbers is none other than beleaguered industrial conglomerate General Electric (NYSE:GE). Despite concerns that the business might be hit by continued global economic weakness, management reported financial results for the third quarter of the business’ 2020 fiscal year that surprised investors. On the top line, results were actually quite awful, but when you drill down to cash flows and longer term indicators, the company managed to handle the latest quarter quite well.

A fascinating quarter

The word ‘fascinating’ is probably the best in the English language for describing what has happened with General Electric recently. In some ways, the company’s latest performance has been awful, while in other ways it has been simply stellar. As an example, consider how the business fared in terms of revenue during the third quarter of its 2020 fiscal year. According to management, revenue came in weak at just $19.42 billion. This represents a decline of nearly 17% compared to the $23.36 billion management reported the same quarter last year. This follows a tough year with sales through the third quarter down about 16% compared to the same nine months last year.

Though you may not have guessed it, this weakness in the latest quarter really came as a result of one segment: the company’s Aviation unit. During the quarter, the firm generated revenue there of just $4.92 billion. This is an astounding 39% below the $8.11 billion seen the same quarter of 2019. Between the Boeing (BA) 737-Max grounding continuing and a sizable global decline in air traffic amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, it should come as no surprise that the unit was hit this hard. Not only are sales performing poorly, so too is the unit’s incoming orders. In the three months ending September 30th, orders for Aviation totaled a paltry $4.07 billion. This is 56% lower than the $8.80 billion seen a year earlier. The fact that it’s also lower than sales indicates that future revenues might be lower to some extent as well.

By comparison, top line results for other segments came in surprisingly strong. Power, which has long been a source of trouble for General Electric, reported revenue of $4.03 billion. This is 3% higher than the $3.93 billion seen the same quarter of the business’ 2019 fiscal year. Though this is true, orders for Power were fairly weak, coming in at $3.39 billion, or 12% lower than the $3.86 billion seen last year. Another segment to fare quite well was Renewable Energy. Though orders dropped from $5.02 billion last year to $3.98 billion this year, revenue ticked up 2%, growing from $4.43 billion to $4.53 billion.

On the whole, it’s clear that revenue was an issue for General Electric in the latest quarter, but if that was a major area where it fell short, cash flow was an area where it actually did better than it could have. Operating cash flow, surprisingly, was still positive, this quarter to the tune of $90 million. This is a fragment compared to the $1.14 billion seen a year earlier, but when you consider that the first two quarters this year saw operating cash flow come in, in aggregate, at -$3.27 billion, it’s better than nothing. Industrial level free cash flow was even stronger, totaling $514 million. This is only marginally worse than the $650 million seen a year earlier, though it is true that for the full year so far the company’s free cash flow is still negative by $3.76 billion. This is more than double the free cash outflow seen in the first nine months of 2019.

Perhaps the most impressive info provided by management, though, is the mid-to-long term barometer of General Electric’s health: total backlog. Despite weakness in some areas, the company’s backlog held up reasonably well. Power backlog did fall from $80.2 billion to $79.3 billion sequentially, but both Renewable Energy and Aviation reported quarter-over-quarter increases. Renewable Energy’s backlog of $26.5 billion was $600 million above the $25.9 billion seen one quarter earlier, while Aviation’s grew $3.5 billion from $258.3 billion to $261.8 billion. This resulted in total backlog growing from $380.5 billion in the second quarter to $383.6 billion today. This marks a stark contrast to what I predicted in a prior article that I wrote about General Electric: that backlog would likely take another tumble this quarter before slowly recovering. The fact that this did not transpire is excellent because the higher backlog is, the higher revenue (and hopefully cash flows) will end up being. Another positive development was the $2.6 billion drop in debt the company reported for the quarter, bringing debt reduction so far this year to $11.7 billion.

In my last article on General Electric, one thing I warned investors to keep an eye out for was any sort of development regarding the potential civil suit the business might be faced with from the SEC. Recently, the company received a Wells notice, which is an indication the SEC might bring some sort of civil suit against the firm. In this case, it’s in relation to some insurance issues the conglomerate reported in the past and how that might also relate to securities violations. Management has made clear that they cannot know what all will happen, but they did state that they are exploring the possibility of a settlement with the commission. As such, for now, the company has booked a $100 million reserve to cover this, but I would make the case that any sort of settlement will probably be greater than that.

Takeaway

Nobody expects a great deal from a troubled company like General Electric. The pain the company and its shareholders have been faced with in recent years has resulted in many watchers or owners of the stock coming to expect the worst from it. Though this sounds sad, one upside to it is that when some things, especially important things, go right, the upside can be attractive. This is exactly what we are seeing right now. Though some of the easy money is likely already off the table, I do believe that continued robust performance for the firm (robust relative to what investors might be anticipating at least) will open the door to even greater upside in the long run.