I believe the stock market could enter a possible phase of correction, particularly technology and growth stocks. Because of this, I wanted to add some defensive value stocks to my portfolio. I believe Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) is a company worth examining further.

Just a brief background on the company, Healthcare Services Group provides housekeeping, laundry, facility maintenance, and other services to nursing homes and other healthcare facilities. The company also provides Dietary services to 1500 healthcare facilities. Dietary services are responsible for meal preparation and dietitian services as well as other consulting needs.

Like always I go through my analysis by examining the company's business model. In 2019, Housekeeping accounted for 49.4% of the company's revenues while Dietary services contributed the remaining 50.6%. As expected labor is the largest cost component for the company, making up 80.2% of all costs for the Housekeeping segment and 63.6% of all costs for the Dietary segment. Because labor is such a huge cost driver, the company is exposed to any changes in regulation including, but not limited to, the $15 Federal minimum wage proposed by the democrats.

As an undifferentiated service provider, the company has a pretty narrow moat. The company competes with other service providers both local and national. However, the company has done a good job with regard to customer satisfaction as management disclosed the company has a greater than 90% client retention rate.

The company's total addressable market is large as there are 6,900 Hospitals and 23,000 Care homes in the US. The Housekeeping segment has a TAM of $32.2 billion with a penetration rate of 18% -24%. The Dietary segment has an even larger TAM of $64.4 billion with a penetration rate of 28% for hospitals but less than 8% for nursing homes. This means that these facilities still deliver a bulk of these services in-house and could benefit from outsourcing these services. Over the long term, the company could benefit from the enhanced cleaning protocols made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic. These enhanced protocols will no doubt increase costs and nursing homes may start evaluating whether it is more cost-effective to keep these functions in-house or to outsource these house cleaning services. A larger company such as Healthcare Services Group would have the necessary economics of scale vis-à-vis an in house department when it comes to implementing enhanced cleaning protocols.

The company also benefits from the growth of the nursing home industry overall. There is a general trend of "The Graying of America" as older adults are projected to outnumber kids for the first time in US history. The US long-term care market was worth $443.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% annually for the next 5 years. The increase in nursing homes would benefit Healthcare Services Group as it means their TAM is only growing larger.

By 2050, the population of people over the age of 65 will nearly double, from 47.8 million to 88 million, and 10 million of them will be over age 90. A category that was simply several hundred thousand a few years ago will mushroom into the many millions, and 90 may be the new 80

In terms of long-term risks, while the company does not participate in any government reimbursement program, its clients are subject to that risk. This means the company has indirect government regulatory risk as its clients are reliant on Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement. Furthermore, the company also has some client concentration risk. In 2019, services to Genesis Healthcare (GEN) consisted of 15.6% of the company's total revenue. I wouldn't be surprised to see consolidation in the nursing home industry in the future as to take advantage of scale economics. In that case, this client concentration could possibly increase in the future.

In terms of short-term results, the company recently reported its Q3 2020 results (ended September 2020). Revenue was $435.9 million in the quarter compared to $455.6 million the same time last year, a decrease of 4.3%. For the nine months ended September 2020, Revenue only fell by 4.0% indicating minimal revenue lost from the coronavirus pandemic. This is despite nursing homes being linked to COVID-19 deaths in some states, particularly New York and Michigan.

For the quarter, Net Income jumped from $18.3 million to $27.6 million. This was largely driven by a reduction in the cost of services provided which was 83.8% of revenue for the quarter. This was below the 86% of near term goals /company guidance. I was surprised by this as I would have thought labor costs would rise during the coronavirus crisis. However, looking through management's earnings call we can see that this increase in gross margin was due to overall more efficient cost management and thus will hopefully continue in the future.

The Q3 decrease in direct cost of services compared to Q2 was driven by lower levels of CECL bad debt expense as a result of our continued strong cash collections and more efficient management of labor and food purchasing as a result of census driven cost reductions, the benefit of which was passed along to our customers as a credit to recurring billings. Overall, our goal remains to manage direct cost at or below 86%. Housekeeping and laundry and dining and nutrition segment margins were 11.1% and 9.2% respectively.

In terms of valuation, Healthcare Services Group is currently trading at a forward P/E of 18.95x which is pretty decent in this market. The company has grown its revenue by a CAGR of 6.4% the past 5-years which is decent and in line with the growth of the nursing home industry. I am confident that the company can continue at this pace of steady growth given the trends discussed above. EBIT margin for the last 5 years is pretty tight at an average of 5.8% which is typical for a labor-intensive industry. Typically I would only accept lower margins if the profits of the company are more "safe" which is the case with Healthcare Services Group. While the company does not have any long-term contracts in place (most contracts are on a rolling one-year basis), the company does have high retention rates of over 90%. The company also has a pristine balance sheet as it has no long-term debt and cash of $109.9 million and marketable securities of $94 million. Overall, I think Healthcare Services Group is a buy.

