Over the past month, I have written a report on Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) and Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM). Vital Farms sells free-range eggs and pasture-raised butter. The company is focused on providing customers with eggs and butter in a more humane way. The company has its own farms and also purchased its products from third-party suppliers.

Free-Range Egg Shell And Pasture-Raised Butter Forecasts

According to USDA projects, 64% of U.S. hens will need to be cage-free by 2026 to meet its demand projections for cage-free eggs. The USDA also estimates that the U.S. Per Capita Egg Consumption rate will be 290 at the end of this year. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. population will grow at a CAGR of 0.68% between 2016 to 2030. Using this information and other factors that I mentioned in my first article, I estimated that cage-free hens, including hens that lay organic eggs, should increase from 19.85 billion to 61.27 billion. This growth in the hen population should produce a CAGR of cage-free egg production of 17.5% from 2019 until 2026. I encourage you to read my original article to better understand these estimates and the assumptions behind them.

NOTE: There is a difference between cage-free and free-range. Cage-free hens can still be raised in indoor houses. Conditions are still restrictive in comparison to those experienced by a free-range hen. A free-range hen must spend a considerable amount of a day outdoors. Using cage-free egg demand as an indicator of sales growth could be overoptimistic.

I could not find much information on pasture-raised butter. I found an article that estimated that global butter demand should grow at a CAGR of 3%, but that estimate is broad in both product types and regions. Between the first and second year of butter sales, sales grew by 164.4%. In the third year, sales only grew by 19.9%. In 1H19, butter sales were $5,079 thousand, and so far this year, they were $8,481 thousand, an increase of 67%.

Market growth by itself is not a good predictor of how the company's products will sell. Vital Farms has three factors that are contributing to its growth in revenue. First, the company is increasing the number of stores carrying their products. The second is the amount of product each store is purchasing; think of this as same-store sales. The third is the price of Vital Farms' pasture-raised products.

Table 1 - A Dozen Eggs Price At Kroger

Source: Company Website Links Provided In Table

I presented Table 1 in my first article on Vital Farms, but I didn't point out an important observation after publishing it. There seems to be a premium on eggs that are pasture-raised/free-range in comparison to cage-free eggs.

Table 2 - Revenue And Adj. EBITDA Guidance

"in million USD LOW END HIGH END 2020 Revenue $ 205 mn $ 210 mn 2020 Adj. EBITDA $ 14 mn $ 16 mn

Source: 2Q20 press release

The company provided investors with 2020 guidance, as seen in Table 2. Based on the data in my model, I believe that net revenue this year will be $207.9 million.

Figure 1 - Revenue Growth Estimates

Source: Company financials and analysts' estimates (gray cells)

The company's net revenue should grow at a CAGR of 29% during the analysis period (2019 to 2024). The average net revenue estimates from six market analysts produced a CAGR of 29.7%.

Table 3 - Price To Sales Exit Multiple

P/S RATIO 2024 FWD SPS $ PRICE RETURN 1.15 13.31 15.28 -55.2% 2.25 13.31 29.93 -12.2% 3.35 13.31 44.58 30.8% 4.45 13.31 59.24 73.8% 5.55 13.31 73.89 116.8% 6.65 13.31 88.54 159.7%

Source: Analysts' estimates

Vital Farms is trading at a P/S ratio of 6.65x 2021 Market Analysts sales. I used this ratio as my highest P/S ratio for the analysis in Table 3. My lowest possible exit multiple is the average ten year P/S ratio for Cal-Maine. It doesn't make sense for Vital Farms to be valued at the same P/S multiple as CALM. Cal-Maine's net revenue grew at 4.39% over the past ten years (not a CAGR), while Vital Farms' worst year grew at over 15%. Currently, VITL is trading at a TTM P/S ratio of 5.05x.

Conclusion

I believe that the possible exit multiple for Vital Farms is between 3.35x to 4.45x, giving it a possible upside between 30.8% to 73.8% in the mid to long term. My strongest conviction is that the company should be trading a little higher than 3.35x P/S (2024), giving it a target price of $45.

I am working on a better model for Vital Farms, but I need to wait for the 4th quarter results to be filed. As the company is still young, its margins are still too volatile to justify a DCF model.

