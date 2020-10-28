Upstream: Production for the quarter was 2,243K Boepd (not including Rosneft production of 1,078K Boepd), down 12.6% sequentially.

The London-based BP Plc released its third-quarter results on October 27, 2020. The earnings beat analysts' expectations due mostly to higher fuel sales and no substantial exploration write-offs.

Investment Thesis

The London-based BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) released its third-quarter results on October 27, 2020. The earnings beat analysts' expectations due mostly to higher fuel sales and no substantial exploration write-offs. A return to profit this quarter as oil prices recovered from the onslaught of the preceding quarter.

The company is still struggling against a terrible business environment due to a concerning second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, BP is still projecting a recovery in oil demand that springing a few months ago. BP bases its relatively positive outlook on rising demand in Asia, especially China, that has controlled the virus much more effectively than the USA and Europe.

On the other hand, the company is less optimistic about the refining business. Refining gasoline and jet fuel margins have slumped again, while inventory levels have built up to a record level.

Hydrocarbon price per Boe has jumped nearly 39% sequentially.

The price of hydrocarbons received by BP this quarter was $26.42 per Boe, and the natural gas price was $2.56 per Mbtu.

BP is amongst my "seven oil majors" group, which includes Exxon Mobil (XOM), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), Equinor (EQNR), TOTAL S.A. (TOT), Chevron (CVX), and the E&P ConocoPhillips (COP).

Note: the company is still paying a quarterly dividend of $0.315 per share ADR.

Oil products and crude oil are a tangible part of the total revenues for BP, as we can see in the chart below:

CEO Bernard Looney said in the conference call:

This is a strategy of value not volume. As we build and grow these businesses and transform our company, we will exercise rigour and discipline in our investment choices, pursuing only those opportunities that we believe can generate the returns we and our shareholders expect.

BP - Financial Table 3Q'20: The Raw Numbers

BP 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Revenues in $ Billion 68.29 71.11 59.65 31.68 44.25 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 69.29 72.17 59.54 31.19 44.20 Net Income in $ Billion -0.75 0.02 -4.365 -16.85 -0.45 EBITDA $ Billion 5.27 5.72 0.42 -7.27 4.47 EPS diluted in $/share -0.22 0.01 -1.30 -5.00 -0.13 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 6.06 7.60 0.95 3.74 5.20 Capital Expenditure Quarterly in $ Billion 3.95 3.94 3.79 3.02 2.58 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 2.10 3.67 -2.84 0.72 2.63 Total cash (+other investments) $ Billion 19.81 22.64 18.23 34.34 31.05 Gross Debt in $ Billion 65.87 67.91 69.54 75.98 71.43 Dividend per share (Nasdaq.com) in $ 0.615 0.63 0.63 0.315 0.315 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 3.40 3.392 3.363 3.370 3.376 Oil Production 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boepd 2,568 2,698 2,579 2,525 2,243 Production Rosneft in K Boepd 1,133 1,148 1,136 1,130 1,075 Production in the US in K Boepd 862 916 858 739 608 Global liquid price ($/Boe) 35.48 36.42 31.80 19.06 26.42 Global Natural gas price ($/M BTU) 3.11 3.12 2.83 2.53 2.56

Sources: Company release

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, And Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly total revenues and other investments were $44.202 billion in 3Q'20.

BP announced its third-quarter earnings results on October 27, 2020.

BP had total revenues of $44.202 billion for the quarter (oil revenues are $44.251 billion). BP recorded a third-quarter 2020 adjusted gain of $0.03 per ADS.

Earnings after taxation or underlying net loss were $405 million in the third quarter from a loss of $749 million a year earlier.

Please look at the table above for more data.

2 - Free Cash Flow (not including divestitures)

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Yearly free cash flow was $4.18 billion ("ttm") with a quarterly free cash flow in 3Q'20 of $2,627 million.

BP is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.315 or $1.26 per ADR share per year or a yield of 8.19%.

The company stopped buying back stock starting in the second quarter and will not buy back shares until 2021.

The total dividend payment is now ~$4.25 billion yearly. Looking at free cash flow, BP's dividend seems more secure now, assuming oil prices above $40 per barrel.

3 - Oil production (Upstream + Rosneft)

Upstream: Production for the quarter was 2,243K Boepd (not including Rosneft production of 1,078K Boepd), down 12.6% sequentially. Production was reduced by a harsh hurricane season in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and lower capital investments. Underlying replacement cost EBIT for the segment was $878 million in Q3'20, down from $2,139 million in the year-ago quarter.

Details per region below:

Prices for oil and natural gas are still fragile compared to the same quarter a year ago but have rebounded sequentially, an encouraging development.

The company sold liquids at $26.42 during the third quarter compared with $35.48 in the same period last year. The natural gas price was $2.56 per thousand cubic feet compared with $3.11 in the year-ago quarter.

Downstream (Fuels, Lubricants, Petrochemical) : Profits dropped to $636 million from $1,883 million in the same quarter a year ago. The culprit is lower refinery throughput, both in the USA and Europe. The company recorded a lower refining marker margin of $6.20 per barrel for the third quarter compared to $14.7 a year ago. Total refinery throughput decreased to 1,587K Bopd from 1,813K Bopd last year. Refining availability grew slightly to 96.2% for the quarter from 96.1% last year. Total sales volumes of refined products declined to 4,972K Bopd from 5,945K Bopd in the same quarter last year.

: Rosneft: Production was 1,078k Boepd in 3Q'20, down from 1,127k Boepd the same quarter last year. As a reminder, BP owns a 19.75% ownership stake in Russia's Rosneft. The segment showed a loss of $177 million this quarter compared to the year-ago adjusted profit of $802 million. The oil prices were to blame.

4 - Net debt is now $40.92 billion in 3Q'20 (or $49.62 Billion, including lease liabilities).

Under IFRS 16, we now recognise leases on the balance sheet as right of use assets. This results in a corresponding lease liability on the balance sheet, which we have disclosed separately to finance debt. Indicated in the conference call.

Net debt is now $40.38 Billion or $49.62 billion, including leases liabilities. Gearing is 33% down from 33.1% in the previous quarter. Please see details below:

Taken together, our actions on cost and capital efficiency, divestments and capital structure have allowed us to reduce our net debt to $40.4 billion at the end of the third quarter compared to $51.4 billion at the end of the first quarter. Said CEO Bernard Looney.

Outlook for 2020

The company is confident that the recovery in oil prices starting after April will continue despite a worrying virus pandemic. It will support the business until the world moves more freely, with demand getting more satisfactory. However, on the other side, the refining business is not offering any signs of comfort.

The outlook for refining margins is still dull and concerning due to a demand for jet fuel and gasoline weakening.

CFO Murray Auchincloss said in the conference call:

Finally, the refining margin outlook remains challenging, given the record high inventory levels and the levelling off in demand recovery for gasoline and jet fuel due to COVID-19. It is likely to remain so until we see a recovery in demand or further reductions in refinery runs.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

BP's earnings were a positive surprise, which is reassuring despite what we are experiencing. Maybe more a relief than a real surprise.

It is a sign of recovery after a dismal second quarter, but the road to recovery will not be easy.

Another useful financial positive element for BP was a drop in net debt to $40.4 billion at the end of the third quarter, down from $46.5 billion a year earlier, that I have detailed in my article.

Net debt was $11 billion lower than at the end of the first quarter, including the proceeds of hybrid bond issuance during the second quarter. This represents substantial progress toward our objective of deleveraging to $35 billion. The CFO said in the conference call.

CapEx reduction this quarter - below $3 billion - also boosted free cash flow significantly. Increasing free cash flow, cutting the dividend payout to a sustainable level, and reducing debt are prioritized to regain investors' confidence. I believe it is a great long-term strategy that will pay off in 2021-2022.

BP is expecting a share buyback in 2021-2022, but I do not see it as a priority. CFO Murray Auchincloss seems more willing to redirect CapEx into the company's low-carbon business, which is now the real priority.

Technical Analysis

BP describes a descending wedge pattern with strong resistance now at $15.90 and $16.25 and support between $15.20 and $15.40. We are approaching the pattern apex with the narrowing of the resistance/support ratio. This situation may suggest a possible breakout to $17.75 and probably a retest of $18.7 (50 MA).

A descending wedge is considered a bullish chart formation but can indicate both reversal and continuation patterns - depending on where it appears in the trend. In the case above, it is bullish, in my opinion.

However, it will depend on the oil prices as we advance. If oil prices continue to weaken and the outlook for demand keeps dismal, BP may experience a breakdown instead with a retest of $12-$13.

My personal view is that we should expect a gradual recovery in 2021, and it is probably now the best time to accumulate on weakness slowly. It is what I have been doing recently.

