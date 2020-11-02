Our Core Income Portfolio: Bucking The Trend

There is a lot of opportunity out there at the moment within both favorable asset classes and unfavorable.

Avoiding landmines and not sticking your neck out into clear yield traps like CLOs, MLPs, and most of the equity CEF market has served us well.

Our Core Income Portfolio is now over four years old and did well in September bucking the downward trend in the markets.

Markets returned to volatility as the tech boom became a tech wreck. The Nasdaq entered a full bear market falling over 20% from the peak.

Our portfolio recently surpassed the four year mark and it continues to do what it was designed to do. We will assess what is working and what is not working in it within this third quarter review.

"Building wealth is a marathon, not a sprint. Discipline is the key ingredient."

- Dave Ramsey

We remain committed to adding bond exposure that pays like equities but has less risk. Remember, this is coming from capital that we've sourced from the equity side of the portfolio. In other words, one of our core tenets is to move from a 60/40 to a 40/60 and use that 20% of your portfolio coming out of equities for the Core Portfolio.

Equities (using the S&P 500) carries a standard deviation of returns of just over 15% over the last four years. The Barclay's US Aggregate Bond Index has a standard deviation of just 4%. The Core Income Portfolio has a standard deviation of 5.8% on NAV and 9.7% on price. So it sits in between the stock and bond universe depending on what you use for the measure of risk, NAV or price.

The current characteristics of the portfolio are as follows:

And updated performance numbers through 9/30 against the chief benchmarks:

(YH = Yield Hunting, YYY = Amplify High Income ETF, MDCEX = Matisse Discounted CEF MF, PCEF = Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF)

The Portfolio And Commentary

While price and NAV are down slightly the portfolio is paying out 8.5% in yield on a monthly basis. This is what the retiree should focus on as it allows them to not have to sell down. Selling lower is the most critical of all mistakes investors make. Of course, some retirees have no option. They need their monthly 'paycheck' to sustain their lifestyle.

This is why we like this strategy for those that are in that red zone, between the ages of 55 and 70 years of age and near or in retirement. Those are the critical years to avoid massive sequence of returns risk that can severely damage the longevity of a portfolio.

That is high level planning. Then we must dig down into the sub-sectors and categories where that capital will go.

We continue to focus on the areas of the market where we see the most value for our members. The portfolio is nearly 100% fixed income of various flavors. That is because we do not believe that most of the equity CEF space, where there exists 192 of the 510 funds, are good places for capital. There is little evidence that they provide any advantage or benefit to the shareholder compared to a mutual fund or ETF. That is primarily because of the higher fees and the "captured" assets.

Our goal is to generate a sustainable yield of 7% to 9% with little to no NAV erosion as possible. This means that we can "live off" the yield or compound it (if not in retirement) when the market is down. When the market is rising, we can pool our distributions and wait for an opportunistic entry point for that capital.

Right now our only position with equities in it is Nuveen Real Asset Growth & Income (JRI) which is a real estate focused fund with 50% of the assets in equity (REITs).

The rest of the portfolio is a mixture of mortgages, municipal bonds, floating rate, and high yield bonds. These are the sectors where we have large overweights.

Most compelling sectors:

Floating Rate

Tax-free Municipal

Mortgages

Covered calls (not in the Core Portfolio)

Convertibles

Least compelling sectors:

Utilities

Preferreds

Taxable Munis

Investment Grade

The Core Portfolio now has a large overweight to mortgages (as it has for many quarters now) comprising one-third of the portfolio. Most of this is through the non-agency MBS space. We have large allocations to funds like PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) and one of our newest funds, Western Asset Mortgage Opp (DMO).

We continue to add to floaters where there more opportunities than we can currently allocate to. Unlike nearly any other sub-sector, floating rate is subject and susceptible to fund flows more than any other. That means that as money flows in, the sector tends to do well, while when funds are flowing out, they don't. There are three factors helping out loans and turning outflows into inflows: 1) inflation expectations are rising, 2) valuations are very attractive especially relative to high yield bonds, and 3) demand is outpacing supply.

In the portfolio, we have Blackstone/GSO Strategic Opps (BGB) and Apollo Tactical Income (AIF). But there are many other opportunities including some of our favorites, Blackrock Floating Rate Income (BGT) and Blackrock Floating Rate (FRA). There is also a fund in the floating rate sector doing a large tender offer which is very compelling.

Our muni selections continue to do very well. We use a muni regression model to find the fair value discount of all the funds but only invest in the one's with the most sustainable distributions. Actually, we have had more distribution increases this year than decreases despite the falling rates. One such great buy at the moment is Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Trust (ETX), a term trust that is now well below its buy threshold. The fund pays a 4.13% tax-free yield and liquidates in 8 years at NAV. At a 3.5% discount, there is a nice margin of safety building in to the shares.

And even within those sectors that we think are not very compelling for the risk being assumed, we see a large number of opportunities. For example, we recently highlighted Virtus Total Return (ZTR) as a great option to swap your Reaves Utilities (UTG) or Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF) with a -12.6% discount and 12.12% yield. In preferreds, we like First Trust Inter Duration Pref & Income (FPF) at nearly a 6% discount and greater defensiveness to rising rates. In investment grade, check out Western Asset Premier Bond (WEA) which is investment grade corporate bonds and trades at a -8.6% discount while paying over 6% in yield.

Performance Shines In September

The Core Portfolio did well in the month of September in spite the volatility that the equity markets faced. The S&P 500 finished the month down nearly -4.5%. Most other risk assets were also down on the month with the "AGG", the iShares US Aggregate Bond Index (AGG) essentially flat.

Data by YCharts

(As a side note, we will have an article coming out soon on portfolio construction and positioning going forward. It will be a multi-part series discussing how, step-by-step, to construct the portfolio of the next decade.)

The Core was up 0.63% on price for the month with the NAV up 0.5%. So we reversed a minor amount of the discount widening we experienced in August when price was down 0.6% but NAV was up 1.4%..

Prices on many funds were flat for the month weighed down by increased volatility. But in general, discounts in the Core tightened by 20 bps to 4.0% from 4.2%.

The big winner on the month was PIMCO Dynamic Mortgage and Credit (PCI) which rose 4.5% on price on the month. PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) was about 100 bps behind at 3.5%. I think a lot of the marginal owners of those funds have likely sold out for fear of a distribution cut.

And since those two funds are the largest weights in the portfolio, they drove the return for the month accounting for 149% of the overall price return of the portfolio.

The detractors in the portfolio were Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income (NYSEMKT:EVV) which fell 4.3% on price but was up 0.5% on NAV. That means that the discount widened by 3.8%.

Putnam Premier Income (PPT) with its small 3.0% weight was also a detractor falling 3.4% despite the NAV being up 0.4%. This is a better quality (mid-tier) portfolio which is why we increased the weight in the Core this month (see trade summary below).

First Trust Inter Duration Pref & Income (FPF) was also a detractor falling 3.1% on price despite the NAV being up nearly 1%. I like the fund and I like the preferred space and may add if this weakness continues. My concern is that the individual preferreds within the portfolio are all priced at or near par indicating to me that further upside in the NAV will be difficult to produce.

Lastly, RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (OPP) initiated a rights offering on the 20th of August and completed it on the first of October. Despite that, the price only fell by 0.2%. The NAV was up nearly 1% on the month. So we got the "sub-sector call" right but the wrapper wrong. Rivernorth continues to be a serial rights offender which is why I typically stay away from them. However, I do like the portfolio.

The other issue on this fund is that they have a level managed distribution policy that resets annually. The fund pays out 12.5% of NAV. The current NAV is $15.00 which is about 1.5% overstated due to the rights offering. At a more accurate $14.77, a 12.5% figure would be an annualized distribution of $1.84 or $0.154 monthly. That compares to the $0.18 per month it pays now or a near 15% reduction.

From the prospectus:

The Board has approved a level distribution policy (the “Level Distribution Policy”) for the Fund. Under the Level Distribution Policy the Fund intends to make monthly distributions to common shareholders, but at a constant and fixed (but not guaranteed) rate (that is annually reset) equal to 12.5% of the average of the Fund’s NAV per share as reported for the final five trading days of the preceding calendar year

This should be announced in early January and could affect the discount/pricing of the shares. We will keep you posted.

Looking Ahead

The portfolio has been performing very well lately against the "passive" benchmarks. Those benchmarks are publicly traded fund-of-CEF vehicles that investors could choose in lieu of creating their own Core Income Portfolio. We chalk this up to being able to more nimbly navigate the underlying sub-categories within fixed income and safely avoiding the siren song of the much more risky equity and hybrid securities of CLOs and MLPs.

We advised our members in our October letter's introduction to look passed the election. Right now the markets are pricing in a lot of near-term volatility. That is evidenced by the VIX futures curve spiking for October and November and then quickly subsiding in the early part of the new year. That is pricing in both election jitters and stimulus delays [we also cited rising third wave of Covid cases and Brexit].

We advised: while we think much of these risks remain and will keep volatility elevated in the short term, we do think we will get passed this 'wall of worry'. For now, we think investors should stay patient and prepare for the volatility by playing defense near-term (next 3-6 months) but use it as a means of playing offense longer-term (6-12+ months).

Our Yield Hunting marketplace service is currently offering, for a limited time only, free trials and 20% off the introductory rate. Our member community is fairly unique focused primarily on constructing portfolios geared towards income. The Core Income Portfolio currently yields over 8% comprised of closed-end funds. If you are interested in learning about closed-end funds and want guidance on generating income, check out our service today. We also have expert guidance on individual preferred stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds. Check out our Five-Star member reviews. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long Core Income Portfolio. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.