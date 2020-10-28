AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) announced a $35 billion acquisition for Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX). It is an all-stock deal, which means shareholders of AMD will be diluted, likely pushing the stock lower. Overall, it might be a great deal for the two companies to come together, but both companies' shareholders don't seem to benefit. The deal will be structured with AMD holders receiving 74% of the new company, while Xilinx holders will get 26%.

From another standpoint, Xilinx stockholders are receiving 1.7234 shares of AMD. Basically, if AMD's stock goes up or down from this point, Xilinx will follow. Should the market go through a period of turmoil or investors decide to re-rate AMD's stock, Xilinx holders may never see the $143 per share noted as the deal price. That price was determined using the volume-weighted average price of the past 10 days, which was $82.9726. Based on AMD's current price of around $76 on October 28, the deal values Xilinx around $131.70.

Little Sense

It makes little sense as to how this deal works from a shareholder standpoint. AMD has been the beneficiary of a stock market that has risen dramatically from its March lows, which helped push AMD to record prices. Along the way, the stock benefited from a tremendous amount of multiple expansion, with the stock's one-year forward PE soaring to more than 44 times one-year forward earnings estimates.

In fact, among other semiconductor companies, only Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has a higher PE multiple, which stands at 48. Then comes AMD, and then comes Xilinx at 37. The next highest is ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML), at 31. This comes against an average of around 24 for other names in the SMH semiconductor ETF.

Identifier (RIC) Company Name Price / EPS (Mean Estimate)(FY2) NVDA.O NVIDIA Corp 48.34 AMD.O Advanced Micro Devices Inc 43.67 XLNX.O Xilinx Inc 37.07 ASML.AS ASML Holding NV 31.65 TXN.O Texas Instruments Inc 25.35 TSM Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. 24.02 SWKS.O Skyworks Solutions Inc 20.75 QCOM.O Qualcomm Inc 19.40 NXPI.O NXP Semiconductors NV 16.64 QRVO.O Qorvo Inc 16.08 MCHP.O Microchip Technology Inc 16.07 AVGO.O Broadcom Inc 14.13 LRCX.O Lam Research Corp 13.73 INTC.O Intel Corp 10.02 Average 24.07

(Data from Refinitiv)

Clearly, AMD has a faster earnings growth based on analysts' consensus estimates than most of its peers. That does give the stock a pass to trade with a premium valuation to its peers. But we also know that AMD's PE seems to ebb and flow by a wide margin, ranging from 20 to 50 over the past 3 years. It seems that, right now, the market is giving AMD the upper end of its valuation range.

Inflated Currency

In essence, AMD has benefited from using its inflated share price as currency to acquire Xilinx. It means that, over time, should AMD disappoint investors and the share price drop, Xilinx will suffer all the same. The deal isn't expected to close until the end of 2021.

Weak Technical Chart

The technical chart continues to suggest that AMD's actually falls even further. There is a very bearish pattern known as a head and shoulders in the chart. Should the stock fall below $75, it would confirm that bearish pattern, which likely leads to a decline to around $69.50. That would allow the stock to fill a technical gap created at the end of July. Should the stock fall below that support at $69.50, it could drop to around $62, filling another technical gap.

Additionally, the stock has a relative strength index that is trending lower. Worse is that the RSI hasn't even hit oversold levels yet. It would need to drop to 30. It suggests that bullish momentum is leaving AMD.

Overall, it seems as if AMD may have caught a break with investors boosting its price to all-time highs. Otherwise, it wouldn't have been able to acquire Xilinx.

Love this article? Then hit the follow button at the top of the story! Let The Market Be Your Guide Finding the next big move in the market is never easy, so let us help you determine what that move will be. Every day, Reading The Market uses changes in fundamentals, technicals, and options markets to determine the next significant move in stocks, sectors, and indexes. To Find Out More Visit Our Home Page

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.