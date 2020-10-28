Renewed Government Lockdowns Dampen Oil Demand Recovery Hopes While Global Inventories Continue To Decline

Finally, sentiment will remain poor as the Western countries discuss renewed lockdowns. But global inventory trends remain on track with the largest onshore storage draw observed in October so far. Satellite data suggests the decrease to be around ~158 million bbls.

While the West struggles with COVID, the East (namely China and India) is seeing a big surge in oil demand. China, especially, has already seen its demand rise y-o-y, while India is following closely.

This will be different in Europe, however, as France is likely to announce mandatory stay home orders, while the likes of Germany announces a soft lockdown.

US has seen COVID case counts steadily rise since early September, but implied US oil demand has reached the highest level since COVID started last week.

COVID cases on the rise in developed countries are causing the market to turn sour on oil demand recovery hopes.

Welcome to the oh no COVID edition of Oil Markets Daily!

COVID cases are on the rise again in developed countries. The US is seeing a quasi third wave while European countries are now seeing their second wave.

Source: NYT

Cases have steadily climbed in the US from the bottom early in September hitting a new all-time high in daily case count last week.

One interesting thing to note is that despite increasingly higher COVID case counts, implied petroleum demand in the US has risen to the highest since the COVID lockdowns began back in March.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

As you can see on the 4-week implied US oil demand chart above, the increasing COVID case counts have not had an impact on demand. The explanation for that really is the governments have not initiated new lockdown mandates, which is what really dampens oil demand.

In Europe, however, this is a bit different. Europe is now seeing its second wave hit with countries like France looking to do mandatory stay home orders, while the likes of Germany does a soft lockdown (restaurants and bars).

France

Source: NYT

Germany

Source: NYT

In our Monday's OMF, we noted that the divide between the East and West is really starting to show up. Chinese oil demand has been particularly strong with its floating storage now dwindling away.

India's oil demand has also risen to be higher y-o-y despite COVID case counts still being modestly high.

Source: NYT

The East, namely China and India, is really starting to pick up the slack in crude buying as Dubai is outperforming the rest of the benchmarks. As Energy Aspects noted in their Monday report, the firm said that with Asian refineries now increasing runs versus their European counterpart, we should see Dubai time spreads move into backwardation first versus Brent.

Source: Morgan Stanley

In addition, the overhang that plagued West African crude over the summer is now starting to shine with WAF trading at a premium to Brent once again.

But the renewed lockdown risks have severely dampened sentiment and pushed money managers to the bear side. While concerns are valid that demand will take a hit if lockdowns are re-imposed, market participants need to remember why oil prices dropped into the $20s in March/April.

It was because of the Saudi oil price war that caused prices to drop so steeply. Keep in mind that the moment WTI falls below $35/bbl, there will be renewed talks about production being shut-in again in the US. In our view, it's unlikely prices dip into the $20s given the firm commitment by OPEC+ to eliminate the surplus. In addition, inventory trends globally have continued to decline with October showing the highest global onshore storage decline since COVID started.

According to satellite data and oil-on-water, October saw an outright decline of 158 million bbls for onshore storage, while oil-on-water declined 41 million bbls. We saw a decline of ~199 million bbls in 1 month.

So, while the market is right to be very cautious of renewed lockdown risks, inventory trends have been positive despite rising COVID case counts and physical market spreads do not spell distress.

For readers, the next important thing to watch is the Saudi Aramco OSP announcement set for the end of next week. In addition, there will be telling signs via the Brent 1-2 time spread on just how bad the situation is in Europe.

Source: Barcharts (note: we use 2-3 in the chart above because the prompt month is about to expire.)

