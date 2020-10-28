The Selling Probably Isn't Over (Technically Speaking For 10/28)

Durable goods orders increased for the fifth consecutive month:

New orders for manufactured durable goods in September increased $4.3 billion or 1.9 percent to $237.1 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This increase, up five consecutive months, followed a 0.4 percent August increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.8 percent. Excluding defense, new orders increased 3.4 percent. Transportation equipment, up four of the last five months, led the increase, $3.0 billion or 4.1 percent to $76.8 billion.

For forecasting purposes, here are the two key charts:

Non-defense capital goods excluding transportation (left; think capital equipment for manufacturing) is now slightly above its high from mid-2018. The Y/Y percentage change (right).

New orders for consumer goods (left) ticked down last month but is still above its 2018 highs. The Y/Y percentage change (left) is positive.

The Bank of Canada maintained rates at 25 basis points. Here is how the bank described the Canadian economy:

In Canada, the rebound in employment and GDP was stronger than expected as the economy reopened through the summer. The economy is now transitioning to a more moderate recuperation phase. In the fourth quarter, growth is expected to slow markedly, due in part to rising COVID-19 case numbers. The economic effects of the pandemic are highly uneven across sectors and are particularly affecting low-income workers. Recognizing these challenges, governments have extended and modified business and income support programs.

According to data compiled by tradingeconomics.com, Canada's unemployment rate is 9%, down from nearly 14% during the lockdowns. Retail sales rebounded strongly after reopening the economy but are now growing .4% M/M. The manufacturing PMI is at 56. Like other economies, future growth is virus-dependent.

Germany announced new lockdowns:

Germany will require restaurants and bars to close their doors to patrons starting Monday and professional sports teams to play to empty stadiums, while theaters, gyms and cosmetic studios will be shuttered as the country scrambles to halt a spike in new virus cases. The latest restrictions also limit the number of people allowed to meet up in public, but supermarkets, stores, schools and day care centers will remain open, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday. The German media labeled the restrictions, which are less comprehensive than those imposed in the spring, when schools and most businesses were forced to close, as "lockdown light."

France will issue a stay-at-home order today. Expect other EU countries to follow suit. Don't be surprised if US locales do this as well.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables.

The large caps printed some pretty major losses: the QQQ was off nearly 4%; the SPY dropped 3.5%; smaller caps also took a decent hit. Oddly, treasuries weren't up that much.

All sectors were down, the only issue is degree. There isn't an order to the table - defensive sectors are interspersed with aggressive sectors.

Let's start with the Vix:

Vix 1-year

The Vix is an indicator that no one mentions until it spikes, which it's starting to do. It's currently just below 40, which is less than a point below its early June high. Given the fundamental backdrop, I'd expect it to keep rising.

SPY 1-day

Anytime the indexes drop sharply in the AM, the main thing I wait for is the counter-rally. Today, the index dropped at the open and then used the 327.6 level for support. At the end of the session, prices fell through that level on higher volume, ending the day near a session low.

SPY 5-day

The index gapped lower on Monday's open and then trended lower for the rest of the session. It traded sideways on Tuesday on slightly diminished volume. Today was a bearish day with higher volume, which indicates the trend is likely accelerating.

SPY, 6-month

Here's what I think is happening. Prices are starting to form some type of consolidation pattern. The two highs from early September and mid-October are forming the top. We still don't know what will happen along the bottom. I've drawn a horizontal line from the lows in mid-late September as a reference point. Finally, volume was trending lower until the last three days.

Given how the week has started, my best guess is for continued weakness for the rest of the week.

