I had originally planned to put out an article after the market closed on Monday, October 26th. Basically, it would inform Seeking Alpha followers of the company that I would be adding a trading position in addition to my core dividend producing holdings of B&G Foods (BGS). I was confident that the company would handily beat expectations when earnings are released, which would typically occur shortly before Halloween. A number of surprises occurred after the market closed, and I decided to change the content and delay my submission.

By now, those that follow B&G know that the company announced that it

has entered into an agreement to acquire the iconic Crisco brand of oils and shortening from The J.M. Smucker Co. for approximately $550 million in cash, subject to a post-closing inventory adjustment. As part of the acquisition, B&G Foods is also acquiring a manufacturing facility and warehouse in Cincinnati, Ohio. B&G Foods expects the acquisition to close during the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals.

This acquisition is significant in terms of revenue, EBITDA, cost, debt structure, and of course, its impact on the dividend. As a result of the announcement, the shares moved up ~5%, and I will need to crunch a few more numbers before completing my evaluation of this acquisition and deciding whether to open that pre-earnings trading position. To be clear, I'm not minimizing the impact of this purchase, but there were a couple of other pieces of important news. One particular surprise was buried in an announcement that the company

...will be reporting earnings after the market closes on Thursday, November 5, followed by a conference call at 4:30 PM.

The Q3 earnings release will take place a bit later than usual. It typically occurs right before the end of October, and with the change to November, I was ready to discard a Halloween themed title. First, an explanation about why the release was delayed. As some of you may know, B&G issues its quarterly and annual reports based on a fiscal calendar with 13 week quarters. Most years will have 52 weeks, but since 52 weeks have only 364 days, the company has to add an extra week "...every five or six years," with the fourth quarter getting that extra week. However, this year it will occur in Q3, "tricking" this particular author. Here's the explanation for the added week taking place in Q3:

...based upon a third quarter end date of October 3, 2020 (the Saturday closest to September 30) and a fourth quarter end date of January 2, 2021 (the Saturday closest to December 31), for fiscal 2020, the third quarter contained 14 weeks and the fourth quarter will contain 13 weeks. Fiscal 2019 contained 52 weeks and the third and fourth quarters of 2019 each contained 13 weeks.

I had already been expecting Q3 to be very strong with more consumers continuing to eat at home due to the pandemic combined with a comparison to a weak Q3 in 2019. One of the reasons for a weak Q3 in 2019 was discussed on last year's conference call:

And lastly, Canadian Thanksgiving was later this year, negatively impacted the third quarter [of 2019], but should positively impact the fourth quarter.

There were a couple of other discrete issues during Q3 of 2019, including a shortage of corn on the cob and a "trade optimization program", with each of them costing the company $2 million in lost revenue for a combined $6 million dollar impact in Q3 of 2019. So, even without the eat at home benefit, it had already seemed reasonable to expect a strong quarterly comparison to Q3 of 2019. Now, with a fourteenth week in the quarter, the growth in the quarter will seem even more favorable, although the comparison gets "tricky". It's not clear how the market will "treat" the very favorable comparison, but I'm fairly certain we will see a rise in the share price.

Will everything be favorable? Of course not, and there are a variety of other positive and negative pandemic related impacts. The company has previously discussed paying employees extra for the increased risk to COVID-19 exposure and there are also ongoing incremental cleaning/disinfecting expenses. Some of these pandemic related expenses should be partially offset by a pandemic related decrease in transportation costs. Nationwide diesel fuel prices are currently ~$2.37 per gallon compared to just over $3 per gallon a year ago. Another negative offsetting the eat at home benefit would be a decline in sales to the food service sector, although this is a relatively small piece of the company's business.

Elsewhere, the company announced a small recall of one of its Back to Nature products in August. And, last but not least, while the company maintained the rate on its quarterly dividend, it failed to increase the annual payout for the first time in a decade.

To buy or not to buy, that is the question...

With apologies to William Shakespeare, that is the question. And, it is one I have yet to answer. Do I add a trading position? As I type this, the stock has not only given back the gains triggered by the Crisco announcement, but is now back below $27. I'm still leaning towards adding a trading position and may do so at any time.

I still like the dividend and am convinced that a dividend increase will come sooner rather than later. If I turn out to be wrong, and the company fails to raise the dividend after the Crisco acquisition closes, I may unwind the trading position by selling in the money covered calls, or selling the incremental purchase outright. If I get "stuck" holding the extra shares, I can live with a current dividend yield near 7%.

And for those that are interested, I am still hoping to have a second article before the end of the month with a closer look at the Crisco acquisition, and even if it is a bit late, it should still be out before earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am overweight BGS, currently reinvest the dividends, and have out of the money covered calls written against a portion of my holdings. I may also open a trading position at any time.