A potential U.S.-China cold war can snowball because both nations are now likely to compete fiercely with each other in the EV space.

Though Chinese EV manufacturer, Li Auto’s sales are increasing month over month, the company’s R&D expenses are high, and its gross profit margins are thin.

Here is something that will put you in reverse gear: That electric Vehicle (EV) ETFs outperformed tech ETFs in the period between June 2020 and September 2020. Sounds tough to believe given the crazy run that techs have had. Anyway, therefore, it is logical to assume that most EV stocks would have zoomed during that period.

Sadly, the China-based EV maker, Li Auto (LI), missed the bus.

Image Source: My tweet based on a post that covered EV ETFs in The Lead-Lag Report

LI has fallen from a high of about $23.40 that it touched on August 26, 2020, to $19.08 as of October 26, 2020. The stock is crawling in the first gear and faces many risks going forward even though it is operating in a sunrise sector. Here are the reasons why:

First, the Good News

Image Source: LI’s SEC Filing

Sales of LI’s SUV, the Li ONE, are increasing month over month. It delivered 2,711 Li ONE vehicles in August 2020. Li ONE clocked 3,830 insurance registrations in September 2020, a number that outperformed the NIO (NIO) ES6 and Tesla (TSLA) Model X. The company sells its cars through a network of 31 retail stores across 26 cities in China and is currently focused on expanding its footprint.

LI makes EREVs (Extended-Range Electric Vehicles), which are in effect all-electric vehicles (in the sense that all motive power is supplied by an electric motor) but with a small built-in ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) coupled to a generator that can supplement electric power to the motor or the batteries when they get discharged to a specific level.

Though the company seems to be in cruise mode on an operational level, investors need to pay close attention to the risks.

LI – Risks and Headwinds

1. U.S. and China were fighting over COVID-19 and AI. Now there’s buzz that the countries are likely to fight over EVs too. We are now accounting for a cold war in which the variables are increasing. Resolving disputes and disagreements related to COVID-19, AI, and now EVs will take time and patience, and the world is running short precisely on these two virtues. The election outcome in the U.S. won’t matter much because these are contentious and nationalistic issues that no leader can afford to ignore.

Though China is a global manufacturing hub, it runs the risk of being shunned, especially by the U.S. Any dent in China’s economy will impact LI’s prospects.

2. China’s EV space is extremely crowded. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, China has pumped in more than $60 billion into facilitating EV R&D, providing tax exemptions, and financing battery-charging stations.

In January 2020, more than 400+ Chinese companies were competing for a share of the EV pie. Many will fizzle out, some will survive, a few noticeable brands will be created, but, ultimately, only a handful of companies will make it to the top. No one company can be slotted as the first among equals. In 2019, NIO recalled 5,000 ES8 SUVs after a series of battery fires. LI is new and does not have sufficient operating history to be called a successful brand. Sure, it’s doing well, but it can slip up or succumb to the competition going forward.

3. LI’s gross profit margins are wafer-thin. For the quarter ended March 2020, the company reported revenues of $120 million and a gross profit of $9.6 million (just 7.9%). The gross profit was not sufficient to cover its SGA and R&D expenses of $42.7 million, and the company ended up with an operating loss of $33 million. LI also reported a negative operating cash flow of $8.9 million in the same quarter.

Image Source: LI’s last reported Income Statement

Though the company’s sales have increased between April and September 2020, the financials are not yet disclosed. As the SGA, R&D, and the COGS numbers are unavailable, I cannot comment on whether the gross profit ratio improved or not.

4. LI has disclosed to the SEC that EREVs are powered by advanced technologies whose commercialization is backed by limited instances. It also has disclosed that its success will depend on how it develops EREV technologies to improve the performance of its vehicles.

The company spent $26.3 million on R&D in the quarter ended March 2020, and these expenses will likely increase going forward.

Also, if battery technology advances and makes batteries more efficient, people may prefer BEVs (Battery-Powered Electric Vehicle) over EREVs, reducing the edge that LI enjoys today.

Summing Up

LI faces geopolitical issues, has insufficient experience in managing a brand, and it can be hit by technological obsolescence. Plus, the company has to keep investing in R&D. As per the data available, its gross profit margins are too low to absorb SGA and R&D expenses. Most of all, it is operating in China – an overcrowded market.

