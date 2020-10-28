Mortgage REIT Earnings Rock Higher

When we provide an index card for an individual mortgage REIT, it includes our most recent estimate on book values.

In this series we're providing readers with the discounts to trailing book values throughout the sector and a few notes on the current environment.

Discounts to book value (or NAV) are the start of your mortgage REIT analysis, but not the end.

When the latest wave of COVID-19 cases calms down, investors should be getting excited about earnings.

The topics we discuss are going to be extremely relevant to the residential mortgage REITs. The table below uses BV as of Q2 2020 (even if the company reported Q3 2020 earnings, though this will change soon):

Ticker Company Name Focus Price to Trailing BV BV Q2 2020 Price DX Dynex Capital Agency 0.99 $16.69 $16.54 ORC Orchid Island Capital Agency 0.98 $5.22 $5.13 AGNC American Capital Agency Corp. Agency 0.88 $15.86 $14.03 ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency 0.85 $11.11 $9.46 NLY Annaly Capital Management Agency 0.83 $8.39 $6.98 CMO Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency 0.80 $6.79 $5.46 TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency 0.69 $7.24 $4.99 CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency 0.69 $13.41 $9.22 AI Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency 0.45 $5.63 $2.51 MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid 0.95 $2.75 $2.60 IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid 0.85 $3.17 $2.70 EFC Ellington Financial Hybrid 0.79 $15.68 $12.35 CIM Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid 0.79 $10.63 $8.37 WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid 0.64 $3.17 $2.02 MFA MFA Financial Hybrid 0.61 $4.51 $2.74 ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid 0.59 $2.85 $1.67 PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose 0.78 $19.39 $15.21 NRZ New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose 0.69 $10.77 $7.40 NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose 0.59 $4.35 $2.55 REM iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF ETF MORT VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ETF

Note: There are three mortgage REITs we need to highlight here:

Two Harbors - We are using Q2 2020 book value adjusted to add back the $.54 per share as a result of terminating the management agreement for cause. If this decision was made prior to the end of Q2 2020, it would've raised BV accordingly. This is equivalent to GAAP book value excluding the $.54 charge recorded during Q2 2020.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust - We are using the Q2 2020 book value reported by management, which does not deduct the value of accrued dividends for preferred shares. If the preferred dividends were paid, it would reduce common book value under these calculations. This method is accepted under GAAP.

MFA Financial reports "GAAP book value" and "economic book value". We've chosen to use the GAAP book value to remain consistent.

Price-to-Book Value

The next image provides a graphical representation:

Source: The REIT Forum

Remember that these are price-to-trailing-book ratios. They are not using estimates of current book value. Book values have changed during Q3 2020. We will begin adding in additional columns to provide a second set of values for REITs with Q3 2020 results already published.

Dividend Yields

You absolutely should not value mortgage REITs based on dividend yield. Consider it as part of the process, but don't ever try to simply "buy yield". Dividend yields often come up in the comments, so I added a chart for dividend yields:

Source: The REIT Forum

This chart is still in the same order as the prior chart. Consequently, you know the highest price-to-book ratios (using trailing GAAP book value) for each segment will be at the left. If you see a mistake, please feel free to say something. Occasionally the data for dividend rates requires a manual update.

Earning Yields

One of the next things investors may ask about is the yield using core earnings. This chart puts together the core earnings based on the consensus analyst estimate. Beware that the consensus estimate may not always be the best estimate.

Source: The REIT Forum

Consensus estimates aren't always the best and there are ways to increase "Core Earnings" through accounting decisions or modifying hedges. Consequently, investors should still take these values cautiously. We do not depend on the consensus estimate to make decisions.

Annaly

Annaly Capital Management reported today (a few minutes ago, as of the time I'm writing). Let's take a quick look at the NLY Q3 2020 investor presentation.

Here's the first slide we want to highlight:

Source: NLY

The numbers look great. Nice work NLY. Our current outlook on NLY is bullish. Scott Kennedy will have an update for our subscribers soon. He does an incredible job of reviewing mortgage REIT earnings.

How about the Core EPS?

Source: NLY

Core EPS excluding PAA of $.32 per share. Correct me if I'm wrong, but that's even higher than they reported before the pandemic. No, I'm not wrong.

See that NIM (Net Interest Margin) excluding PAA at 2.05%? We told investors to watch for the margin to grow there and that's precisely what happened.

AGNC

Think AGNC saw some improvement in those metrics also? I bet they did, seeing as they reported "Net Spread and TBA Dollar Roll Income per Share, Excluding "Catch-Up" Premium Amortization (that's normalized Core EPS, but with more words) of $.81:

Source: AGNC

Their normalized Core EPS (by a longer name) came in at $.81, thoroughly smashing prior values. Their (NIS) Net Interest Spread came in at 2.15%, by far the highest value reported in years. Yeah, that's what we've been telling investors about.

TWO, NRZ, and PMT

To avoid going too long, we'll keep this brief. We want to touch on TWO, NRZ, and PMT because they look cheap. Big discounts to NAV:

Source: The REIT Forum

Note: NAV estimate for NRZ will probably be slightly reduced following their Q3 earnings results.

Source: The REIT Forum

Source: The REIT Forum

These mortgage REITs are trading at huge discounts. They have exposure to MSRs (mortgage servicing rights) which are a bit out of favor right now. However, NRZ and PMT have their own platforms to generate profits through origination.

Conclusion

The two largest mortgage REITs both reported a substantial increase in normalized Core EPS (that's Core EPS excluding PAA) and stronger values for NIS / NIM. Currently, the market remains quite scared of this sector as the pandemic continues and the March 2020 plunge is still fresh in the mind of investors. However, the operating margins are looking quite attractive and could bring more investors into the sector, leading those price-to-book ratios to increase materially.

Ratings:

Bullish rating on NLY, NRZ, TWO, PMT

Our method works. We know because we buy the same shares we recommend. We track our results on a real portfolio and we compare our returns with the major ETFs for our sector: Those four ETFs are: MORT - Major mortgage REIT ETF

PFF - The largest preferred share ETF

VNQ - The largest equity REIT ETF

KBWY - The high-yield equity REIT ETF

