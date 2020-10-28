The upside for Mid-Con's current unitholders is reduced since debt makes up a smaller portion of Contango's total enterprise value.

This is a way for Mid-Con to navigate its debt issues, including significant overleverage at strip prices and a credit facility that matures in six months.

Mid-Con's unitholders will receive around 13% of the combined company, including the effects of Contango's private placement.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP) is merging with Contango Oil & Gas (MCF). This move is not unexpected given the trends toward consolidation in the E&P industry, the management services agreement with Contango, and John Goff's large ownership stake in both companies.

The merger deal will significantly reduce the risk for Mid-Con unitholders, as Mid-Con was quite overleveraged at current strip prices and also had its credit facility maturing in May 2021. However, it also reduces the potential upside for Mid-Con unitholders if commodity prices recover.

The combined company is (based on Contango's current share price) trading at close to the PV-10 of its proved reserves at August strip prices, so it doesn't appear to be noticeably undervalued based on current conditions.

The Merger Deal

Mid-Con's unitholders are receiving 1.75 Contango shares for each Mid-Con common unit owned. At last check, Contango was trading at $1.38 per share, implying a value of $2.42 per Mid-Con common unit.

The deal takes place at a 5% premium (based on 15-day VWAP) and gives Mid-Con unitholders approximately 13% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

Mid-Con unitholders will receive approximately 25 million shares of Contango. As well, Contango is issuing 26.5 million shares in a private placement to raise $39.7 million in gross proceeds to help pay down its debt. After all these transactions, Contango will have around 184.5 million shares outstanding.

Source: Contango Oil & Gas

Effects On Leverage

The combined company is a fair bit less leveraged than Mid-Con was before. Mid-Con's credit facility debt at the end of Q2 2020 was approximately 6.0x its projected 2021 unhedged EBITDAX at strip prices. Its outstanding debt was also more than its borrowing base, although it was expected to pay down this debt over time.

The combined company now has some liquidity, with around $103 million in proforma credit facility debt compared to a $130 million borrowing base (stepping down to $120 million in March 2021). This debt is around 2.5x unhedged EBITDAX at 2021 strip prices using current production levels, with the potential for some additional improvements due to cost savings. These cost savings could push its leverage down to around 2.4x.

This leverage number differs from the number in Contango's presentation, primarily due to the impact of hedges.

As well, the combined company's credit facility matures in September 2024, while Mid-Con's was scheduled to mature in May 2021.

Source: Contango Oil & Gas

Reduced Upside

The transaction does reduce the potential upside for Mid-Con's unitholders due to market capitalization making up a larger percentage of enterprise value in the combined company.

To illustrate this, at $2.40 per unit, Mid-Con's market capitalization would be approximately $34 million, while its total enterprise value would be around $106 million. Thus a 50% increase in its total enterprise value would result in its units increasing in value by approximately 154% (to around $6.10 per unit).

At $1.40 per share, Contango's market capitalization would be approximately $258 million, while its total enterprise value would be around $361 million. A 50% increase in its total enterprise value would result in its shares increasing in value by around 70% to approximately $2.38 per share.

Although the total company value goes up by the same percentage in both examples, the combined company's lower leverage (compared to standalone Mid-Con) reduces the upside for the units/shares.

Conclusion

Mid-Con's merger with Contango was not unexpected given the existing ties between the two companies. It may also have been influenced by Mid-Con's credit facility issues, as Mid-Con's borrowing base was effectively lower than its current borrowings and the credit facility also maturing in May 2021.

The transaction (and Contango's equity offering) results in a significantly lower risk for Mid-Con's unit holders, as leverage drops substantially and the credit facility doesn't mature until 2024 now.

However, the deal also involves a relatively low valuation for Mid-Con, due to weak current oil prices and its credit facility issues. At $2.42 per unit, Mid-Con is being acquired for approximately 0.61x the PV-10 of its reserves at early August strip prices (which is a couple dollars higher than current strip prices). Due to the lower leverage of the combined company, I'd expect less upside for Mid-Con unitholders now if oil prices do recover.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.