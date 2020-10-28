Get Ready For New All-Time Highs

New all-time highs. The bull market in U.S. stocks remains intact. Despite choppy performance over the past two months, the S&P 500 Index is still within less than +6% from setting new all-time highs. But it is the prospect of a sharp breakout to new all-time highs in an entirely different realm that is threatening to break the U.S. stock market to the downside in the coming months.

Double Top? The U.S. stock market remains strong, but not without its concerns. The S&P 500 Index set new all-time highs back on September 3 at 3588, but subsequently entered into a rough patch for much of the rest of the month. By September 24, the S&P 500 had fallen by more than -10% to 3209 amid concerns about a contested U.S. Presidential election outcome looming ahead. But once unfolding events starting in late September quickly shifted the tide toward a more decisive election outcome, U.S. stocks were once again in rally mode. By October 12, the S&P 500 Index was quickly closing in on new all-time highs once again. But in the eleven trading days since through October 27, U.S. stocks are once again sliding by more than -5% and counting.

From a technical perspective, we are now looking at an S&P 500 that is potentially forming a double top. This is characterized as reaching new highs (the first top on September 3), followed by a correction that eventually bottoms (the neckline set on September 24), followed by a bounce that either approaches or exceeds the previous high (the second top on October 12), followed by a subsequent correction. To highlight what a completed double top pattern looks like, the following chart from 2007 provides one of many past examples.

What do we need to watch going forward? Watch the 3209 to 3225 range on the S&P 500, which represents the neckline. As long as stocks continue to trade at or above this range, U.S. stocks remain on track to the upside. If stocks cut decisively below the neckline, then the move to the downside in U.S. stocks could accelerate further.

So what ails U.S. stocks at the moment? While one could certainly point to current valuations at a staggering 40 times estimated 2020 earnings on the S&P 500 as one of many possible reasons why stocks are retreating as of late, this is not likely the cause. Instead, the most likely culprit is new all-time highs in an entirely different realm. And unfortunately for U.S. stocks and the U.S. economy as a whole, the downside effects of this new high breakout are threatening to become much, much worse in the next few months before the pressure starts to alleviate.

So what is it exactly that is breaking out to new all-time highs? Daily new active cases of COVID-19 in the United States of America.

On July 25, the 7-day moving average of daily new active COVID-19 cases peaked at 69,971. For the next two months, new cases steadily declined before bottoming on September 12 at 35,643. Since that time, new cases have been steadily on the rise. And on October 26, a new 7-day moving average peak was set at 70,988. One day later on October 27, we’ve tacked on nearly 2,000 more cases to bring the 7-day moving average to 72,731.

So what? So why should investors care about this recent surge in COVID-19 cases? After all, U.S. stocks were driving steadily higher the last time COVID cases were peaking in late July. Why shouldn’t we expect the same outcome again today?

First, we should not rule out the notion that the S&P 500 may continue to rise despite steady new highs in COVID cases in the coming weeks. For the U.S. Federal Reserve pumping a fresh $4 billion on average into capital markets each and every trading day goes a long way in soothing market nerves no matter how much they should be frayed. Moreover, if COVID conditions were to escalate, the Fed has the perceived flexibility to inject a whole lot more liquidity if they feel it’s needed (they were printing at an absolutely remarkable rate of $75 billion per day back in late March, so know that monetary policy hubris apparently knows no bounds in the post Great Financial Crisis era).

But here is where the threat to the market starts to come into play even if the Fed is out of their money printing minds. The latest rise in COVID cases threatens what is already a fragile economic recovery in the U.S. that is increasingly seeing fiscal stimulus programs from last spring expire with nothing coming anytime soon to fill the void.

Nonetheless, the U.S. stock market managed to withstand nearly 70,000 daily new COVID cases in July, so why shouldn’t it do so today at 72,731? Because we have likely only just begun in the rise of daily new COVID cases this time around as we head into the winter in the U.S.

Consider the following chart from the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP), which detailed the possible pandemic wave scenarios for COVID-19. As we continue into the winter in the U.S., it appears that Scenario 2 is shaping up to be the most likely outcome, with the massive third peak looming ahead over the period that we are entering from October 2020 to March 2021.

What leads us to the Scenario 2 conclusion? Consider what is taking place in Europe, which experiences the onset of cooler fall and winter weather earlier across most of the continent versus here in the United States. All values discussed below are on a 7-day moving average basis.

In France daily new COVID cases that were just over 900 in August and just over 7,000 in mid-September have spiked to 38,279 today. Making matters worse, France has reached daily new cases as high as 52,010 in recent days. This represents a more than 7 times increase since September and a 42 times increase since August.

In the Netherlands where daily new COVID cases were just over 500 at the start of September, new cases have spiked to 9,643. This represents a 19 times increase in the past two months.

In Belgium cases were as low as just over 600 in mid-September but have since skyrocketed to 14,748 today. This represents a nearly 25 times increase in just over a month.

In the Czech Republic where cases were less than 400 at the start of September and the COVID crisis was largely considered fully contained in major cities such as Prague, new cases have exploded to 12,869, which represents a 35 times increase in less than two months.

These are just a few of the staggering increases in daily new COVID cases all across Europe.

Why does this matter to the United States? Because we have only seen a doubling of daily new COVID cases thus far since mid-September. Making matters much worse, many European countries have enacted and maintained much more consistently stringent protective measures against the virus such as social distancing and mask wearing relative to the U.S. This is particularly troublesome for the U.S. COVID outlook going forward, as we are already starting at a much higher base in terms of the COVID cases coming out of a summer period that should have been the lull period for the virus in this country but was not.

Consider the potential daily new COVID cases implied for the U.S. by the European countries above on a population equivalent basis as of today (note: these population equivalent leading indicators could become worse in the coming weeks):

France – 194,342

Netherlands – 186,498

Belgium – 421,390

Czech Republic – 398,282

So while the U.S. economy and markets may have shown the resilience to absorb as much as 70,000 daily new COVID cases thus far, we should be concerned that U.S. policy makers and investors are not at all prepared for the economic and market implications of daily new COVID cases ranging from 185,000 to 425,000 or potentially much more in the months ahead.

Why do I say potentially much more? Once again, because we are already starting at a very high base of daily new COVID cases in the U.S. Consider the following. In addition to having the most total cases to date at over 9 million, the United States ranks seventh in the world among countries with populations of 500,000 people or more in terms of highest total cases per million at 27,253. Drilling deeper to the state level, if North Dakota was its own country, it would be the worst in the entire world in terms of total cases per million population at 51,348. And ten other states in the continental U.S. would rank in the top three in the world all over 35,000 cases per million.

Now couldn’t these higher case totals per million be explained by the higher rates of testing in the United States? Unfortunately the answer here is no, as the U.S. ranks still ranks well above many other developed and emerging countries around the world in total cases per million such as the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore, Denmark, Luxembourg, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates despite the fact that each of these countries have tested more on a per million basis than the United States.

Putting this all together, it is more than conceivable given the spikes we are already seeing across Europe coupled with our already high starting point that we could see daily new COVID cases in the U.S. spike well beyond any expectations imagined by policy makers and investors in the coming months.

The economic and market implications of a spike in COVID cases. Such an outcome would likely result in a new round of shutdowns across many states if not the entire country for a period of time whether people support it or not. And it would very likely push the U.S. economy back into recession, and potentially another deep recession (if the first one ever really ended) for 2020 Q4 and 2021 Q1.

The prospects of renewed economic slowing if not the outright onset of a new recessionary phase in 2020 Q4 and 2021 Q1 would also likely to result in meaningful downward revisions to corporate earnings forecasts that were until recently getting revised marginally higher but remain depressed below pre-COVID levels.

And knowing that the S&P 500 thanks to its impressive bounce from March 23 lows that blasted straight through any and all doubts along the way in setting new all-time highs is now effectively pricing in a robust earnings recovery outlook through at least mid-2022, U.S. stocks are set up for meaningful disappointment if these earnings forecasts were to increasingly fall apart (will investors want to own stocks at 60 times or 80 times earnings if not more? Particularly since the COVID crisis is not a redux of 2009?).

So while U.S. stocks remain resilient and we should continue to respect this fact with dedicated long allocations to the asset class, it is also important to recognize this latest accumulating potential downside risk and adjust accordingly. My preferred method is to remain allocated to more defense and attractively valued individual stock allocations across the health care, financials, and utilities sector complemented with selected, deeply discounted technology names. I also continue to favor developed international stocks over the United States with a particular focus on Asia.

Think beyond stocks. It is also worthwhile to remember as always that stocks are just one of many asset classes to consider when allocating your portfolio, particularly during these more volatile times that appear likely to remain ongoing into at least 2021. The following two-year chart comparing the cumulative returns of U.S. stocks as measured by the S&P 500 versus long-term U.S. Treasuries and gold speaks for itself. And when put together in a portfolio, they have provided higher returns with less volatility. In the interest of full disclosure, I’ve owned all three of U.S. stocks, long-term U.S. Treasuries, and gold all along the way over this two-year period, with the latter two categories forgoing the major downdrafts experienced by stocks in 2018 Q4 and 2020 Q1.

Of course, the asset classes that will lead over the next two years may be the same or they may be decidedly different than those that have led over the past two years. Nonetheless, the constructive news is that capital markets have no shortage of attractive return opportunities on offer regardless of whether we are set to endure the latest wave of the global pandemic.

Stay safe, stay healthy, and stay strategically invested.

