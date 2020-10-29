In the short term, I see risk in the stock's rich valuations. In the long term, Amazon should continue to benefit from trends in retail and cloud.

I have high confidence in the large e-commerce segment in the third quarter, although cloud could suffer from tight client budgets.

Amazon reports earnings on Super Thursday, and I think the company will deliver the best set of numbers within the FAAMG group.

"Super Thursday" is finally here. On Oct. 29, four of the FAAMG stocks will report earnings, with Microsoft (MSFT) having already delivered its impressive set of numbers.

My Big Tech pick of 2020, Amazon (AMZN) is expected to report revenue growth of 32%, which would be in line with the average top-line increase of an outstanding first half of 2020. Off a relatively low base, projected EPS of $7.36 would represent a jaw-dropping year-over-year spike of 74%.

To be fair, Amazon is famous for delivering financial results that deviate widely from expectations, especially on the bottom line. Still, I believe the company has the best chance of outperforming within its FAAMG peer group in the third quarter, considering that the early 2020 tailwinds (i.e. rapid shift to e-commerce, cloud adoption) have remained in place.

What I expect to see

Christmas came earlier in 2020. Last quarter, Amazon dropped the mic when it delivered the widest revenue and earnings beat in the company's history. Summer sales topped 2019 holiday levels, which was quite impressive. While I find it too aggressive to bet on third quarter performance being better sequentially, I think the theme will still look very familiar.

Between July and September, overall US retail sales normalized above late 2019 levels, after COVID-19 disrupted the metric in the first six months of the year (see chart below). When in comes to e-commerce, the outlook is even better. Some third-party research suggests that digital sales have more than doubled in the first three quarters of the year, with the third period showing a trend acceleration.

Regarding e-commerce, I also expect Prime Day in the US to be a hot topic of conversation on earnings day - even though the mid-October event should not impact third quarter results. According to Digital Commerce 360, Amazon saw revenues during this key late summer event rise 45% YOY.

It will be interesting to see if the management team offers opinions on (1) whether similar online efforts by peers Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) are expected to cut into Amazon's digital sales market share, and (2) the extension of deals into what has become a multi-week "Back Friday season" in 2020.

On the more profitable cloud side of the equation, it always helps to look at peer Microsoft for a glimpse into how Amazon Web Services may have performed. The Redmond, Washington,-based company posted a modest improvement in Azure's growth rate deceleration (see chart below, stated in percentage points), although likely not enough to instill confidence in growth investors - judging by mild bearishness that followed the release of Microsoft's earnings report.

If Amazon reports any top-line softness vs. expectations, I believe it would likely come from AWS. While the consumer still seems to be in a good place regarding spending habits, the same does not appear to be true of the commercial vertical - again, using Microsoft's results and earnings call commentary as reference.

Still bullish in the long term

The section above speaks mostly to my expectations of Amazon's earnings results. However, anticipating short-term financial performance is not the same as assessing the investment opportunity in the stock.

Back to January 2020, I believed that AMZN would be the best FAAMG stock to own in the new year. Shares had not done very well in 2019, and the solid business fundamentals seem to have finally met relatively low valuations. But since then, and despite the COVID-19 bear, AMZN marched forward by as much as 85%, and remains up 78% for the year.

There's nothing about AMZN that screams bargain. The chart below shows how long-term EPS growth expectations look quite appealing, but arguably not enough to justify a PEG (growth-adjusted P/E) of 2.5x that's the highest among FAAMG peers. If investors continue to trim their exposure to expensive stocks ahead of fourth quarter macro-level challenges, which they have started to, AMZN could take a sizable hit.

Therefore, I would be cautious about making short-term bets on this stock. At the same time, if I look past the foreseeable future and into a multi-year time frame, I can't help but remain bullish about AMZN.

I find it highly unlikely that trends in e-commerce and cloud adoption will reverse, even after the COVID-19 crisis is finally put to rest. Amazon should continue to be a major beneficiary of these trends.

Over the longer term, I believe the following factors to be more important to AMZN investors than quarter-to-quarter performance or market reaction to the news of the day:

All of Amazon's major segments have been growing at a 20%-plus pace, despite their scale; The margin expansion story on the e-commerce side, especially outside Amazon's home continent, has barely started to unfold; the cloud business should benefit from economies of scale, which could also help to push margins higher over time.

