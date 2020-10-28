Strong Demand To Push Soybean Futures Higher

Soybean futures started Q4 of 2020 on a relatively high note, trading above $9 per bushel. The increase in futures was primarily driven by the high demand for this soft commodity by China, which accounts for roughly 60% of consumption, higher U.S exports, and smaller supplies.

Futures of this soft commodity were impacted by the pandemic earlier this year, as demand was curbed due to nationwide lockdowns disrupting supply chains, trade flows, and economies. Soybean futures have since recovered from their decrease, earlier this year and prices have not traded below $9 per bushel.

Source: MacroTrends

In this article, I will discuss why I expect soybean futures to sustain their price rally. First, production is forecast lower from the U.S month-to-month. Finally, I will discuss how the projected increases in soybean demand from China, will support the price surge. Investing in Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) is a way for investors to track soybean futures higher and lower without the need for a futures account.

Projected Increase in Soybean Demand from China

Soybean supply from the U.S to the world’s largest consumer, China, which accounts for nearly half of the global consumption, faced slight challenges during H1 of 2020. Demand was forecast to recover as the year began, due to a recovery in China’s swine hog from the African swine fever, and signing of the Phase 1 Trade deal, gave hope for heightened demand for U.S soybeans. The rebuilding of China’s swine hog was postponed due to the pandemic, which had impacted the country’s economy and business supply chains.

During Q2 and Q3 of 2020, China began to ease lock-down restrictions, and implement policies towards economic recovery. The quick recovery in China’s economy, commencement of measures toward swine hog rebuilding, an increase in poultry demand, and exhausted supplies from Brazil, led to the country increasing U.S soybean imports, and as the 2019/20 season concluded, the United States soybean exports to China were approximately $7.99 Billion, according to USDA data.

Source: Reuters

In the 2020/21 season, China’s soybean import demand is projected higher m/m to approximately 100 MMT, compared to the 2019/20 season where imports were approximately 97.4 MMT. The increase in demand is mainly attributed to an increase in feed demand for the 2020/21 season, as soybean meal feed use is projected to increase.

The increase in feed use is approximately 71 million from last season’s estimate 68.7 million due to a recovery in swineherd and an increase in demand for poultry. As the 2020/21 season began on September 1, 2020, according to USDA data, private exporters recorded large amounts of U.S soybean exports to China, and the most recent soybean exports were approximately 261,000 metric tons, as of October 15, 2020.

The increase in demand of U.S soybean from China will have a positive impact on soybean futures. Since the heightened demand commenced, soybean futures have been on an upward trajectory, trading at $10 per bushel. In the 2020/21 season, China has booked soybean purchases of approximately 24 million bushels, although the purchase is not part of the “Phase One” Trade deal, it will count towards the obligation of the fulfillment.

Monthly exports to China from January to June 2020 show that China has fulfilled 23% of its Phase one trade deal obligation, if the country fulfills the remaining 77%, there will be a further increase in agricultural demand, and this will positively impact soybean futures.

Source: CNBC

I believe the projected increase in soybean consumption from China will be beneficial to soybean futures. In the likelihood that China fulfills its Phase one trade deal obligation, I am of the opinion that this will push soybean futures higher.

Soybean Output in the U.S Lowered m/m

Soybean output in the 2020/21 season from the U.S has been lowered month-to-month, according to USDA reports. According to data released in the August report soybean output projections were approximately 120 MMT, in the September report output projections were lowered to 117 MMT, and in the most recent report output forecast was approximately 116 MMT.

The decrease in output is due to adverse weather in key producing states Kansas, North Dakota, Illinois, and South Dakota, that impacted harvests. Soybean yield per acre remains unchanged from the previous month at 51.9 bushels, but a decrease compared to Augusts’ yield per acre which was approximately 53 bushels.

Soybean supply in the 2020/21 season has been forecast down by 96 million bushels from last month’s estimates which were approximately 4.9 billion bushels to approximately 4.8 billion bushels. Beginning stocks have been lowered to 523 million bushels, thus pushing production forecasts lower to 4.3 billion bushels, compared to September projections which forecast beginning stocks at 575 million bushels thus placing projected production at 4.9 billion bushels.

Ending stocks in the 2020/21 season have been forecast lower to 290 million bushels, compared to the September forecast, which was approximately 460 million bushels. Smaller supplies, lower ending stocks, and increased exports are forecast to support the current soybean price rally.

Conclusion

Soybean futures are currently on an upward trend, since the commencement of the 2020/21 season. I believe the rally in soybean futures will be sustained for the remainder of 2020. Smaller supplies from the U.S as a result of the lower harvested area from major producing states, and a projected increase in demand from China, will sustain the surge in futures.

