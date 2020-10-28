Headwind #3 For Banks: Fear Of Biden/Warren/Waters = Dividend Cut, More Capital, Lower ROE

In addition, bank dividends are at risk: Senator Elizabeth Warren (Dem. MA), who is rumored to be the next Secretary of Treasury, is on record (July 29) advocating bank dividends be suspended.

This article describes the third headwind: The risk that a Democrat sweep in the 2020 election will result in banks having higher capital ratios, lower income, and lower returns than if there is no sweep.

The next two articles examined two headwinds holding back bank valuations: Investor Confidence and Uncertainty.

The first article noted that valuations are near record lows, yet insiders are not buying, and Buffett is a net seller of banks.

This fourth article on depressed bank valuations is not intended to be political commentary but a factual, data-driven analysis of the risk of a Democrat sweep on November 3.

Background

My goal is to not get into a political debate. I don't care who you vote for, and I am not trying to persuade you to vote for one candidate or another.

My goal as a serious investor with a material position in bank equities is to evaluate a third headwind that I believe has contributed to today's near record low valuations. This third headwind complements the first two headwinds: Investor Confidence and Uncertainty.

To understand the risk to bank stocks of a Democrat sweep in the 2020 election, it is helpful to review a couple things about bank capital and returns. Numbers around capital and returns provide a fact-based, analytical framework for understanding the risk of a Democrat sweep that will likely elevate Elizabeth Warren and Maxine Waters together with Joe Biden as the most influential bank policy makers in the U.S.

While I remain reasonably confident that long-term (10 years+) bank investors will be little impacted by a Democrat sweep in 2020, I do think investors with a shorter investment time horizon should be cognizant of factors that could cause bank valuations to fall further from today's near record lows.

Return on Shareholder Capital Determines the Total Returns of Banks Over Time

My research shows one factor more than any other determines a bank's total return (i.e., dividends plus stock price appreciation) over time. That factor is Return on Equity (ROE).

Over time (five years+), banks with consistently high ROEs always outperform banks with low ROEs. Also, over time, banks with consistently high ROEs outperform banks with inconsistently high ROEs.

The key metric for best forecasting future shareholder returns is the Risk-Adjusted Return on Equity (RAROE). It measures absolute ROE by quarter over time as well as the volatility (variation) of ROE over the same time.

Here's the formula:

RAROE = ROE (over time) minus Standard Deviation of ROE (over same time).

RAROE is best calibrated over a minimum of 10 years. My preferred time is 15 years as 15 years usually tests a bank's earnings power over multiple business cycles.

My book, Investing in Banks (RMA, 2016), describes in detail the statistics and analysis of RAROE for publicly traded banks from 2004 to 2014.

This post brings some data current through 2Q 2020. (You are getting a sneak peak of some of the analysis that will be in the next edition of Investing in Banks.)

If a bank investor understands charts 1 and 2, they will have a sound foundation for making fact-based informed bank investment decisions that improve the probability over time of achieving alpha.

Note that each chart shows median annual total returns for ten groups of banks stack ranked on their RAROE since 2004. "A+" banks are the banks with the top 5% RAROE since 2004 while the "F" banks represent the bottom 5%. The higher the alphabetical grade, the higher the RAROE.

This article is not the place to get into a more detailed analysis and discussion of RAROE. My goal in showing these two charts is to show that, statistically and graphically, ROE and, more specifically, RAROE, are incredibly important metrics to bank shareholders.

Note that chart 1 shows median annual total returns since 2004. Chart 2 shows median annual total returns since 10 years ago.

Key takeaways: Higher RAROE banks outperform lower RAROE. ROE matters to bank investors.

Chart 1

Chart 2

Equity Capital Ratios

The second set of background numbers to be examined are bank capital ratios over time.

The math is indisputable: Equity capital ratios are a major determinant of a bank's ROE since the "E" (Equity) is the denominator in the ROE ratio. The higher the equity, all things being equal, the lower the ROE.

Bank Capital (Equity) Ratios

It is impossible to understand bank returns on equity without understanding how bank capital (equity) ratios have changed over time. The FDIC (and other bank regulators) have multiple metrics for measuring bank capital.

We will start with the basic metric, the Equity Capital Ratio, as seen in chart 1. It is from this metric return on equity is derived. The ratio is calculated by taking total equity divided by average assets.

Chart 3 provides several insights:

Since 2011, bank equity capital ratios have averaged 11.2%

From 1995 to 2005, the average was 9.0%.

The equity capital ratio today is about 25% higher than it was from 1995 to 2005, indicating that banks today must generate 25% more after-tax profit to match ROE levels from 1995 to 2005.

Also, notice that the equity capital ratio has fallen in 2020.

The recent decline is because of two main reasons: Banks have increased the size of their balance sheets over the past six months at a rate never seen in modern history. Bank assets exploded up 13.4% from YE 2019 to 2Q 2020. Bank deposits are up an unprecedented 16.7% since year-end. A new accounting standard for determining the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL); this new standard called CECL has resulted in a one-time (?) bookkeeping shift of equity to ALLL.



Chart 3

Chart 4 examines three different equity capital ratios reported by the FDIC. In addition to the Equity Capital Ratio shown in the prior, there are also the Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital and the Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios.

The Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio is, in my opinion, the gold standard for the industry as it combines equity capital with the ALLL and divides the sum into each bank's risk assets.

Key takeaways from chart 4:

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital is up 25% today from the average 1995-2005.

Total Risk-Based Capital now makes up almost 15% of bank balance sheets, a level never seen in the industry based on my research of FDIC and bank data going back to the 1930s.

Chart 4

Chart 5 tracks the industry's ROE to its Equity Capital Ratio from 1990 to 2020. The blue line mirrors the data in chart 3. The gold-colored line shows the ROE over time. The message is clear: As the Equity Capital Ratio climbed during the past eight years or so, the industry's ROE declined almost proportionately.

The industry's decline in ROE over the past decade has more to do with its increase in equity than any other single factor, including the narrower net interest margins resultant of low interest rates.

Chart 5

Fear of a Democrat Sweep

The third headwind facing bank investors is the upcoming election and, specifically, the risk that the Democrats sweep the House, Senate, and Presidency.

The odds of a Democrat sweep are reasonably high according to polling data posted at www.realclearpolitcs.com.

At the time of this article (October 28, 2020) polls show a big Biden victory, Democrats taking control of the Senate, and holding the House.

So, investors must consider the distinct possibility that a Democrat sweep will result in a new Secretary of Treasury as well as a new chairman of the Senate Banking Committee to go with Maxine Waters (Dem. CA), chair of the House Financial Services Committee.

There are three chief risks associated with a Democrat sweep:

Biggest risk: Imposition of higher capital requirements.

Suspension of bank dividends.

Heightened bank regulation.

There appears to be a little question that there is a movement afoot to influence a newly elected President Biden to appoint Elizabeth Warren as Secretary of Treasury. This idea appears to have been first floated out in earnest in June by CNN (see CNN story June 25).

Just two days ago, NBC and Yahoo both ran lengthy pro-Warren for Treasury articles touting her ideology and followership. Here's the Yahoo story headline:

"Progressives push for Warren as Treasury secretary, signaling bigger ideological battle if Biden wins"

If Warren is named Secretary of Treasury, bank investors need to be prepared for the Biden Administration demanding banks suspend dividends and increase capital ratios.

Warren issued a press release on July 29 calling for banks to suspend dividends and "increase transparency." On July 31, the New York Times reported that Warren was highly critical of the Fed for being too easy on bank capital requirements during the pandemic.

I would not be surprised if Warren is being influenced by two industry pundits who have been saying for years that banks are under-capitalized.

Though banks jacked up capital ratios from 2008 to 2012 (see charts 3 and 4 above), a few academics including a Stanford professor argued that banks needed even more capital; she floated out the idea that a 25% equity capital ratio makes sense. The professor's book about banking included a testimonial from former FDIC chairperson, Sheila Bair, who has long endorsed the idea that banks are inadequately capitalized.

In May of this year, Bair authored an article in the Financial Times urging that banks suspend dividends payments so capital can be retained and capital ratios improved. Not many days later, Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari wrote in the Financial Times an article espousing the view that banks should eliminate dividends and raise more capital.

Bank investors cannot discount the potential that individuals like Bair and Kashkari may have considerable sway over a Democrat banking leadership team of Warren and Waters.

How influential is Bair who was appointed to the FDIC job by President George W. Bush? Maybe much more than you might think. Both Warren and Bair have Massachusetts ties to go along with an animus toward big banks.

The fact that Sheila Bair wrote a much-maligned op-ed (see reader comments at end of op-ed) for the Wall Street Journal in January of this year promoting Warren for president seems to only reinforce the likelihood that Bair has Warren's ear. See "The Republican Case for Elizabeth Warren." Perhaps Bair was signaling a desire to join a Biden/Warren leadership team?

Bair has also been rumored as a candidate for the Secretary of Treasury job.

Since my research about bank stock price performance indicates that RAROE is the most important determinant of long-term stock price performance for banks, the math tells me that a 10% increase in capital ratios (e.g., 10% to 11%), all things being equal, will inversely impact ROE proportionately. And as ROE declines, so too bank stock returns.

Exacerbating the risks associated with Warren as Secretary of Treasury is the certainty that Maxine Waters will chair the House Financial Services Committee, a role she currently plays but without the benefit of a Democrat in the White House and a Democrat-controlled Senate. It is quite difficult to envision the House imposing checks and balances over an over-exuberant Secretary of Treasury determined to de-risk the banking industry.

Anyone who has followed Waters' polemics during House Financial Services Committee meetings knows that she has a low regard for big banks and a desire to break them up. She also has a reputation for not always having her facts straight as was made evident in 2019 when she grilled big bank CEOs about student lending. She appears to have forgotten that the Obama government nationalized student lending in his first year in office.

During that same hearing in 2019, Waters promised "many hearings" on bank regulations and oversight.

The problem with an increase in capital ratios is not limited to the certainty that return on equity will decline in line with the increase in capital. The second problem, and this is exactly what happened in 2008-2011 when banks were pushed to increase capital ratios, is that many banks can be expected to respond to the demand for less leverage by cutting risk-weighted assets (i.e., the denominator in the capital ratio), not finding new, dilutive capital.

In my opinion, the economy under President Obama never gained much momentum during his first five years in office, in part, because his administration demanded banks increase capital ratios which tamped down loan growth.

Chart 6 is the evidence. It shows bank loans in the U.S. declined from 2008 to 2011 and did not reach the same level as the 2008 peak until 2014. Economic history does not adequately recognize the role slow bank lending played in the slow recovery from the Great Panic.

Take it to the bank: If bank lending dries up in the U.S. in the aftermath of another push to raise bank capital, expect sluggish GDP just as we saw during the Obama early years in office.

Chart 6

Final Thoughts

A Democrat sweep, especially if it brings with it an aggressive new leadership team determined to decrease bank leverage, cut dividends, and intensify regulation, does not bode well for bank stocks over the short term.

A new administration will likely add further force behind the headwinds identified in the prior two articles. Bank investors will be confronted by another set of unknowns introduced by new Washington leadership.

Any requirement to increase capital ratios will almost certainly depress bank valuations further as occurred when capital ratios increased ten years. Bank investors cannot be confident valuations will stabilize until there is a clear understanding that banks have met the higher benchmark.

Each bank investor must determine his or her time horizon. Long-term (10 years+) investors in High Quality banks (like those identified as "A+" and "A" and "A- in charts 1 and 2) should be able to overcome these headwinds in time. Investors with shorter-term time horizons need to brace for turbulence.

In my final article for this series, I will describe the actions I have taken and plan to take to address these existing and potential challenges to banks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.