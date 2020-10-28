Patient V investors should eventually be rewarded, even if the timeline may be uncertain at this moment.

One must squint to see the more encouraging news in key operating metrics, which helps to justify hope for better times to come.

Visa's fiscal fourth quarter results were not pretty, but I don't believe that analysts and investors expected them to be.

A global economy and consumer spending environment that have been recovering at snail pace set the tone for Visa's (NYSE:V) slight all-around beat in fiscal 4Q20. The payment services company posted revenue decline of 17% that was in line with last quarter's number and $70 million better than expectations. Due to loss of scale, adjusted EPS of $1.12 declined even more, by 24% YOY.

I don't believe that any analyst or investor had been expecting Visa's numbers to look substantially better sequentially. Therefore, the stock's modest gains in after-hours trading can be best justified by the few signs of improvement in certain operating metrics, coupled with a bar that has been lowered substantially amid a relentless COVID-19 crisis.

Credit: Visa

Squint to see the good news

When it comes to the headline numbers, fiscal fourth quarter resembled the third period in many ways. To be clear, this is not great news at all, since last quarter had been the worst in top-line performance since Visa went public in 2008 - and by a long stretch. To dig deeper into the results, it helps to start with the chart below.

Service revenues (nearly one-third of the total ex-client incentives) are recognized on a prior-quarter payment volume base, which in turn was particularly hurt by the April and May decline from pre-pandemic levels. International transaction revenues fell off the bunk bed once again, as cross border volume has plateaued well below the February 2020 peak: nearly -40%, excluding intra-Europe results.

Source: earnings slides

The better news cannot be clearly spotted in fiscal 4Q P&L numbers. For instance, US payment volume has climbed back to YOY growth of 10%, a substantial improvement over mid-April's 25% decline. This bodes well for service revenues going forward. Meanwhile, processed transactions kept rising week after week, which in turn should favor future data processing revenues (about 42% of total gross revenues in the quarter).

A peek one layer beneath the surface reveals consumer behavior that has not changed much lately. For example, debit card transactions continue to outpace credit by a mile and a half, likely the result of cardholders' unwillingness to add to their revolving debt balances. Also, payment volume through card-not-present transactions, excluding travel, moved towards the 40% growth mark once again in October - while card-present volume has stayed in negative territory since the start of the crisis.

Lastly, Visa continued to tighten the belt on operating costs: -5% YOY, on an adjusted basis (see chart below). To be fair, marketing expenses were a bit richer compared to the previous quarter, probably the result of Visa returning to some level of growth investment. Cost containment was not enough, however, to prevent margins from compressing this time, as expected.

Source: earnings slides

Secular winner hurting for now

Visa's results reinforce the same views that I have had on peer American Express (NYSE:AXP): caution is advised in the short term. But, as both companies ultimately survive the pandemic and become winners long after the crisis has come and gone, I can see V and AXP producing quite a bit of market gains over a longer time horizon. This is especially true since both are significantly farther from their all-time peaks than the broad market (NYSEARCA:SPY) - see below.

Data by YCharts

Visa's fiscal fourth quarter results provide a glimmer of hope for better times to come. A positive short-term view on the company and stock, however, is not the main reason why I remain a V bull. Instead, I see the payment services provider well-positioned to do well over time, despite the short-term challenges that are not immaterial. I believe that patient investors will eventually be rewarded, even if the timeline may be uncertain at this moment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V, AXP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.