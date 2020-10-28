Suez SA (SZEVF) CEO Bertrand Camus on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Suez SA (OTCPK:SZEVF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 28, 2020 1:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Bertrand Camus - Chief Executive Officer

Julian Waldron - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Olivier van Doosselaere - Exane BNP Paribas

Emmanuel Turpin - Societe Generale

Operator

I will now hand you over to your host, Bertrand Camus to begin today's event. Thank you.

Bertrand Camus

Hello, good evening to everyone and thank you for joining us tonight. Julian Waldron and I are very happy to have the opportunity to give you further insight as to what drove SUEZ's strong performance in Q3. We are here to talk about Q3 and we will talk only about Q3 during our Q&A session. With that in mind, however, I would like to start by commenting briefly on the current situation with Veolia.

I'll note that overseas, our main competitor purchased 29.9% of our capital although this is still subject to legal challenges. Before and since that date, both the board and the management team have clear objectives. First, protect our shareholders, second, create value for them. Nothing that we have done will block any alternative that helps achieve these objectives. We will continue actively to explore all avenues that help to the river those objectives.

Let me address two issues. The first one is the foundation. The foundation is first intended to allow the board to protect Suez's corporate interest. This will also oblige any potential offer or to engage with us seriously so that we can protect our shareholders and other stakeholders. It is very civil at the discretion of the board of directors. The board will not block any proposal for the company consistent with Suez corporate interest, and that creates full value for shareholder and also respect the other stakeholders of Suez. By contrast, we see the foundation as a mechanism that must remain in place until such a proposal exists. It protects shareholders and attempts to remove it without first having clarity on the proposal is not in our shareholders' interest.

The second issue is Veolia's position. On the 29th of September, the board and the management of Suez were clear. The condition precedent for serious dialogue was a serious proposal to all shareholders of Suez. We discussed again with Veolia between the first and fourth of October. They did not make such a detailed and ambiguous and unconditional proposal. Then they continued to refuse to make such a detailed and ambiguous and unconditional proposal. Their communication gives our shareholder neither certainty on price nor of form nor of timing. We consider that Veolia should treat the remaining 68% of our shareholders in the same way as Engie in term of certainty.

Delivering full value remains a point of concern for us. EUR80 really undervalues Suez in our view. However, the project in Veolia's press releases, even if carried through in an offer does not give the remaining 68% of our shareholders the same value as Engie. They are the points which are of equal importance to us, such as variances of improvements to document that we have seen so far [indiscernible] improvements in a satisfactory way.

We are often asked what it takes for Suez to sit down and discuss with Veolia. Let us be clear on this point, where the board and management of Suez receive a detailed, unambiguous and unconditional proposal to all our shareholders from any party, our fiduciary duty at that point is to consider it. Today this condition is not met. We ask ourselves why. Our concern is that Veolia has no intention of offering the same condition to our 68% shareholder that they gave to Engie. We are also concerned about keeping control and sustained attempt on their part to destabilize Suez and its stakeholders.

They are trying to break us, for example, carrying through the execution of our Suez 2030 strategy which is already creating value for our shareholders. Let us be clear, this is not about blocking for the sake of blocking nor about the roles of management. It is only about protecting Suez corporate interest shareholders, employees and clients. At this point, the only concrete proposal on the table for all our shareholders is the Suez 2030 strategy. We believe it will create significant value for all our shareholders and is already delivering ahead of expectations.

All of our employees continue to focus on delivering our essential services. Throughout the last three months, some of them were managing the peak of the crisis in their country, in the U.S., in Australia and Chile, for instance. As those geographies are now starting to get out of the crisis phase, I would like to thank again our employees for their relentless effort and agility to serve our clients the best despite the complex conditions created by the pandemic. Attention is now back to Europe and I trust our employees will be as motivated as ever to manage the period ahead of us.

Overall, you see our ability to react where that occurs, operations and we are able to act very fast. At the same time, the teams are driving the strategy for a while and our Q3 results so the results of their drive and determination. I would now like to go through those in detail with you. The initiatives we have taken and implemented, rigorously supporting the group's performance throughout the quarter both in terms of top-line momentum and profitability improvement. We are about to grow with revenue of 0.4% organically at 0.4% in Q3 and we are delivering EUR336 million of EBIT over the period.

In Q3 we have experienced stronger measure dynamics. Quarter-after-quarter, we reinforce our technology and innovation leadership and more than ever, the excellence of our solutions and the uniqueness of our teams allows us to answer the complex and fast changing needs of our clients and win contracts. Overall, the strong performance in Q3 gives us the comfort to confirm our H2 guidance both on the venue and EBIT objectives. These financial projections are consistent with the measures taken at this stage in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic in the geographies in which we operate.

Our teams are fully dedicated to ensuring continuity of services in this challenging period and again, I wish to deeply thank them for their commitment. In total, our Q3 results showcase the relevance of Suez 2030 and how we are creating sustainable value as soon as now in the interest of all our shareholders. More than ever, our ambition is to become the undisputed leader in environmental services. Our positioning is unique and it is the bedrock of Suez 2030 strategy. We offer high value-added solutions while being agile, entrepreneurial and flexible to better serve our clients and grow our businesses.

With that, I will hand over to Julian who will walk you through our Q3 numbers in detail.

Julian Waldron

Bertrand, thank you very much and good evening, everybody. Thank you very much for joining us. I'll go through the Q3 results briefly but explain to you why those good results underpin our confidence in an environment that is more and more difficult. That's obvious in our confidence that we will meet our commitments to you for the second half of the year. So I'll turn directly to Slide 4 to give you an overview of key figures for the quarter. I would note that unless I say otherwise, my comments refer to the quarter and not the year-to-date. The quarter fits with the guidance we have which covers the second half of the year.

The main points. We showed organic growth this quarter. Revenue was up 0.4% organically. One of the most important drivers of that was our environmental tech and solution segment. EBITDA rose organically by 0.9%. The EBITDA margin at 18.1% was at last year's level in Q3. Our performance plan as well as the measures taken to reduce costs during the pandemic supported our profitability throughout the quarter despite the less favorable business mix overall. Last, our cash flow was particularly strong. Net debt fell by EUR450 million compared to June, was below the levels of a year ago by over EUR300 million. I know this is before any substantial proceeds come into the balance sheet from asset disposals.

With that, now let's dig into the performance of the three segments and I will start on Slide 5 with water. The water segment recorded EUR1.7 billion of revenue down 1.7% organically. Forex had a negative impact of 2.5%. Notably due to the appreciation of the euro against the U.S. dollar and the Chilean peso. From the bridge, you can see that lower volumes were the result of lowered tourism in Europe that impacted revenue for EUR88 million.

You can see that tariffs was slightly positive and that commercial activity was neutral. You can see that construction and intervention works were restarted pretty much everywhere where we operate with the exception of Latin America. If I look more closely at volumes of water sold over the quarter, in Spain down 3.5%, reflecting the low tourism activity. In France, they were flat. Lower tourism was offset by a hot and dry summer. In Chile, you can find that measures were maintained until the end of September and volumes were down 5.9%. By contrast, in North America, volumes were up 2.3%. Again, the weather was an important driver. To look at tariffs over the quarter, they were up 1.8% in France, up 3.4% in Chile, inflation and up 1.9% in the U.S. In Spain, tariffs were down 0.9% including the sharp drop in Barcelona with which you're familiar.

I can turn on Slide 6, the recycling and recovering. Revenue came in at EUR1.9 billion, up 0.6% organically, reflecting a constructive dialogue with our clients pricing momentum continues to be satisfactory, and added EUR26 million to revenues in the quarter. Pricing more than offset weak volumes and commodities. Waste volumes were down 1% in Q3 against the same period last year. Overall, that means that we were in line or maybe even slightly better than our expectations for waste volumes.

By region processed volumes were as follows. In France -2.6% in the UK up 7%, in Germany slightly up, continuity of the relatively resilient performance that we saw in those areas in previous quarters. In Australia, for example, volumes were also up 2.1%. In commodities, a lower impact from over the quarter, with paper plastics and electricity being offset by a small positive impact from diesel and metals.

I'll turn to Slide 7. My third segment, environmental tech and solutions. Revenue at EUR878 million in Q3 was up 1.6% organic and behind that headline number, we have the following. First a noticeable improvement in hazardous waste. In Europe, volumes were flat versus last year but that reflects better volumes although volatile volumes are treated volumes for example in construction. In Asia, the renewal of activity the entry into new service of new facilities drove good volumes up 20%.

Second, we continue to see excellent resilience at WTF. Volumes of business are holding well in project, in products, services, and chemicals. Project execution continues to be good. New orders are slow, but there are still some bright spots for example, in Engie and in the Middle East. The demand for mobile units continues to be excellent in particular in North America. Last I would just thank the teams because cost reduction operational performance and in particular cash flow performance continue to move in the right direction. Last in smart and environmental solutions, confinement has slowed activities both in Latin America and we've seen that as well in France, but against that the level of incoming opportunities continues to grow. We're winning new business already in smart for the future.

My last slide is Slide 8 to conclude on our cash and debt position. Three comments here, first working capital. Actions undertaken by our teams to better controller working capital are starting to bear fruits. We've upgraded processes. Our controller receivables is now better. We're also paying our suppliers more reliably and faster. I believe there's more to come in this area.

Second CapEx, we said we would be careful during 2020 during the pandemic with our CapEx. The teams have enabled us to decrease CapEx by 14% year-to-date. We expect to increase investment again in Quarter 4. Third disposals. There's a very minor impact on our balance sheet from disposals as only one was technically completed in the quarter, and that was the sale of our 4.8% stake in AquaSure. It brought in EUR46 million in proceeds. In Quarter 4, we've closed [indiscernible]. The other way one disposals are probably now for early 2021.

To conclude, the combination of working capital, discipline in the way we spend our money means that net debt decreased by EUR310 million versus end of September last year and also and I think significantly decreased versus end June 2020 by EUR459 million.

With that, I turn back to Bertrand to close.

Bertrand Camus

Thank you, Julian. In this part of our presentation, I would like to reiterate a few messages about our commitment to deliver value to our shareholders and stakeholders. Now on Slide 10, where we illustrate, we are continuing to grow the company by relying on our best in class technology. I would like to illustrate with an example on the rain water networks. We have developed a range of sensors, connected solutions and algorithm that enables to instantly measure the level of ready use present in the drain due to water generated by street activities or instabilities.

The solutions arose to optimize cleaning realms and accordingly better control our cost of network management. Thanks to these solutions, we won a new contract for the metropolitan area of Marseille worth EUR98 million revenue over an eight-year period. Thanks to our innovation capabilities developed in France and our worldwide R&D network, our well-acknowledged partnership culture, we are able to win sizeable contracts in international geography. This is the case for the service contracts won in China and Philippines end of September for municipal industrial wastewater treatment, worth more than EUR90 million on revenue.

Let's now move to Slide 11 about the asset protection plan. A month ago, we presented the excellent progress of our asset protection plan. The first round of disposal plan have delivered beyond expectations and very attractive multiples. We are already engaged in advanced discussion on the key assets regarding the second wave of disposal for an amount of around EUR2 billion. I want to stress our deliberate and strategic approach when it comes to disposal. The plan we announced more than a year ago is unchanged. Our goal is to reposition our portfolio and segments in which we have a clear differentiation in order to offer tech and innovation-based added value services to our clients.

The completion of the first wave is a prime example of this. As planned, we have diversity some assets for which the ability to enter value is not driven by differentiation, and added value solutions. The cash generated by the disposal in recycling and recovery and water will be reinvested in ETS both organically and through M&A to continue to acquire and develop our technological now in industrial water, hazardous waste and smart environmental solutions. We will also continue to invest in Asia Pacific and in North America regions offering higher growth potential. Once again, this is the very same plan and associated strategy presented a year ago and which received the unanimous support of our board.

Moving to Slide 12. The third lever we are using to enter value creation is improved performance. A better performance results obviously to improve our margins, but also to better serve our clients and deter us to reallocate our workforce to higher-added value work while automating low added tasks.

As announced on the 22nd of September, we identified EUR275 million euros of operating performance improvements in 2020. As you can see on the slide, we have successfully achieved around EUR200 million over the first nine months of the year. Our initial plan was to deliver EUR1 billion of total gross saving by 2023. However, we are moving fast on this plan. The leaner organization structure we put in place is already delivering and we have identified around 90% of this initial plan amount by 2022. That enablers to lift our target to a total of EUR1.2 billion total savings by 2023. The success of this performance plan will drive our EBIT and EBITDA over the next two, three years. And it also gives us more flexibility to grow and to invest in LNG digital and innovation.

Moving to the next slide, as we explained on September 22, and as illustrated by our performance in Q3, the execution of our plan drives improvement in cash generation. In addition, the execution of the disposal program we wrote to deploy capital. This will be done according to a balanced allocation.

We expect to generate EUR4.5 billion of gross cash flow and to correct EUR4 billion of M&A disposals over the period, starting July 1 2020, to the end of 2022. Todos [ph] return will benefit from an increase in ordinary and extraordinary dividend in 2021 and 2022. But most of all, with an opportunity to fuel business growth with CapEx and external growth, representing at least EUR4.5 billion over the period. There are lots of opportunities in our market where we can differentiate and create value. We will always exercise great financial discipline in our investment decisions.

To conclude this presentation, and before getting into a Q&A session, I want to repeat how pleased I am with the delivery of the SUEZ 2030 plan. The year after its announcement, it comes in full force and already considerably reinforced our ability to serve better and IO value-added solutions to our clients, while creating today value for all our shareholders. The strategy has enabled us to manage through the pandemic and for essential services. It enabled us on September 22nd, to set out a clear financial trajectory for 2021 and 2022, which we confirmed. It enables us to set out guidance for H2 2020, and our strong performance in the third quarter enables us to confirm that guidance also.

Thank you very much. And we are with Julian at your disposal to answer your question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Olivier van Doosselaere of Exane BNP Paribas. Olivier, when you're ready, please go ahead.

OliviervanDoosselaere

Good evening. Thank you very much for taking the questions as usual and congratulations on on the strong quarter. A couple of questions on my side. Firstly, you reiterate the full year guidance, yet we may think that the Q3 might have come out better than initially expected. On my estimate, the EBIT guidance would point to a decline of between 20% and 30% in Q4, which is particularly cautious. I wonder if you could help us understand well what was the cautiousness? Obviously, we are seeing new confinement measures across Europe. But I wonder if you could help us navigate this a little bit. And maybe also if you could give us your initial feel, in terms of what is being decided these days, may differ from what happened in Q2, and therefore how your business might be exposed to later decisions and current trends? And maybe you could also in that context, give a bit of color on how October has gone so far? That might help us also to land in terms of the full-year outlook.

And then another one, I know you prefer not to comment too much on the wider situation with with the -- yes, but if I may just ask two points on that one. You mentioned how you wanted to have a clear and then conditional offer before you would have the finished heavy duty to discuss, but I would probably make the argument that they can't make that offer before the foundation is removed. So there does seem to be a bit of a circular reference there. And I wonder if you could give a comment on that particular situation please, maybe also if you could give us a bit of color on with the [indiscernible] and also the Caixa Group have left your board? That would be interesting. Thank you very much.

BertrandCamus

Let me just stop Yes, I will, I will stop the Ching device points [ph]. I think that we are at the moment and especially on the first question, which is very much around the COVID situation where I think that we all need to be very conscious about what are the priorities in forward business, like a world which is delivering essential services, both in terms of water waste management, hospital waste management, this is really what must be our main menu focus in the coming weeks and months, as it has been all around the year.

We may be -- to read about the COVID in the summer months, but I can tell you that for the teams in China, in Australia and in many in the southern hemisphere, also in the US, that's been one of the upmost actuality, it was read the news for them and they had to manage it and they did it in a great way. I think that I'll further let Julian comment on the numbers, but what differs from what happened in March is first of all, the situation is not bad everywhere.

China economy is running. We are developing projects, I mean, it's played back to normal. And the pandemic seems to be very, very well controlled. We have geographies where, I mean, we are exiting the confinement I mean [indiscernible] which is an important place for us to just reopen this morning. Chile is also going towards the summertime, so that's the situation. He was speaking with the US business, we have been very, very resilient throughout the year and independent of the way the pandemic has been managing in the US.

So, we are now in a different situation than in March in terms of overall situation, country by country. The second thing is that we already learned how to adapt ourselves, not only operationally, but in terms of cost control measure, running the business more efficiently during that period. And therefore, this is the reason why we can confirm, with the measures taken so far, the guidance we have been providing for the second part of the year.

If I may comment on point three which is around the border, we have two very different situations. The glutathione made an investment for four years when they swapped the shares of the Nacho daddy Italy, shares of Suez did lockup period in December, and they started and competed their exit over December, and as a consequence, the representative of this investor decided to leave the ball [ph]. With respect to Geisha, this is a different situation. Mr. Feeny for personal reason decided to resign. You just have to understand that we are testing balls over the past two months, sometime at 7 AM or at times at 10 PM and therefore, his own personal commitment as Chairman of kitaoka not leaving the time to participate as he wanted to do, so he decided to resign. But Geisha will confirm that it was keeping its investment and was fully supporting the deployment of our industry, all projects with SUEZ 2030. We respect the circularity of the situation and do you want to describe it? I think we have been quite clear since the beginning.

I think that to have discussion, we need to have a precise formula, a detailed offer on answering on the points that are critical, not only for the bond and the measurement, but for our shareholders. I mean, all the questions we have been raising since the beginning of September, and did not receive any concrete answer at this stage. We were not part of the discussion. And she's the reason why we had to put this foundation in place to be part of this discussion.

It was not the case in September. And therefore, once again, I think an offer, and this is the responsibility of Julian to put this offer, it will be there for our own responsibility, fiduciary obligation to study carefully, and to take a position once again, in the best interest of all our stakeholders. And more than you think of our 68% shareholder that today do not have the formula filed on the table.

Anyone to comment on the numbers?

JulianWaldron

Yes, very quickly. Thank you, Olivier. First point, October, October, has been in line with September. So with the comments that I gave you, that includes up until the weekend. And as you know, from the time we spent together in April, May and June, I think we see fairly quickly how the business changes.

We expect, if I look forward, as Bertrand said, some things to happen in quarter four, for example, we're out of confinement in Chile. So as we move into the Chilean summer, we'd expect volumes, for example, to be more about there. We've had a very good Q3. And I think we're ahead of our expectations. And as I've just said, I think we had a good October.

Fundamentally, on a day like today, coming in and saying we think guidance will be towards the upper-end of the range or something like that, that just appeared to us to be the wrong thing to say, on a day like this. I think had we done that, you would probably have inversed your question and asked it the other way around. Are we too prudent, I believe everything that we have in Q3 shows that we have a good momentum in our results for the second half, good momentum in our cash generation in particular, which I think is hugely important for the second half. I think we can look forward to what's clearly going to be a more difficult situation over the last two months, but I think we can look forward to that with confidence.

OliviervanDoosselaere

That's good, thank you very much for your answers. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next caller is Emmanuel Turpin of Societe Generale. When you're ready, please go ahead.

EmmanuelTurpin

Hello, can you hear me? I was afraid to be on mute. Good evening, everybody. Three questions, please. First of all, on WTS, when we saw plus 0.6% organic growth in revenues in H1 at the end of the COVID lockdown, we saw that maybe the negative impact of the crisis would be delayed into Q3. And then in Q3, WTS organic growth in revenue is plus 1.8%. So it looks like we haven't had really deep inactivity for WTS [indiscernible] crisis. I would love to get a bit of color maybe on what's your perception about the way the activity performed through COVID, on maybe differentiating between the two or three main activities of WTS, what makes it crisis-resilient, please?

Second question is about provisions. You booked provisions for COVID in H1, from memory around EUR280 million. Have you started using some of these provisions against cost in Q3 or maybe have you taken new provisions? How much of those COVID provisions do you still have as we enter Q4?

On my last question is to keep with the theme of the general situation with Veolia. Be very clear, you would like to see an unconditional offer, precise, formal, detailed. And my question to you is, is Veolia's plan to sell the freshwater [ph] business to potentially answer the remedies of the antitrust authorities, so they plan to sell it, is it a red line to you? Is it something you wouldn't be happy to see in an as a condition to the offer? Or are you happy to consider? Oh, is it not a red line? Thank you very much.

Julian Waldron

I take the first couple. The 1.8% growth in the quarter, as you say, and I think that highlights the effort that you'll be and the management teams of WTF have made over the last 12 months to improve the way the business is followed. The way that the Sales force is tracked. The way that that opportunities, and the margins on those opportunities are tracked as well, I think there's been a lot of hard work in the business. A year ago, we were talking about CMS, the chemicals business in the US saying it needed to be improved and year on we see that the teams have delivered that. For the quarter, the only question mark, and it's the same question mark that we had in quarter two is around order intake. We're doing very well, in the chemical side, we're doing well, on the product side, the project side, as you would expect at the moment is slow. But it's no better, no worse than it was three months ago. And if anything I would say in energy and possibly in the Middle East there are more opportunities in front of us now than there were three months ago. And I think that's positive.

Behind that, regionally, the two big regions Europe and US are doing well. Behind that the chemicals business has continued to hold up. Probably better than all of us expected at the beginning of the year, I think some of that's just the market. Some of it is the business model, which is very resilient. And some of it is the good work of the team's. Products we continue to ship and manufacturer at good rates with good margins projects, we continue to execute well. And I would reiterate reiterate again; the mobile business in the US in particular has been very strong. And if anything, we have been looking to put more CapEx behind that and we green lighted during the quarter for additional investment in that business.

Profitability, the cost reduction and the cash generation all of that is following. When I joined a little over 18 months ago, I was convinced that this was a good business but needed more operational discipline Bertrand said the same thing. I think you're beginning to see that. Second question provisions. There has been no utilization of those provisions in quarter three, the numbers you have for quarter three are clean numbers. I would note the numbers a year ago were less was slightly less. So that was a one off positive in quarter three. If you strip that out of EBIT manual, you will see that we actually grew year on year in EBIT. So that's, I think, all in all, you do have a good quarter.

In terms of COVID cost, we're probably about another EUR4 million or EUR5 million in the quarter for things like masks and PPE. So nothing I think that that deflect. And in terms of debt recovery, I think it's too early. You'll recall that that was one of the main things that we put out as at the end of June. Again neither better nor worse, those provisions have not been used at this point and as you can see, cash collection is good. Thank you, Bertrand.

BertrandCamus

Yes, on the third question, I would like to be very clear that for us there is no red line. It's only about managing a situation based on facts. And we are in a situation where despite all our efforts, has not been for the discussions between Angie and Julia. We have appealed the decision taken by the regulatory AMS under the French stock regulator. Because for us the way the transaction was put through was for us pass to take around control, equipping control without making an offer to all our shareholders. And therefore, we are very much focused on getting clear and confidence on couple of physical points for us. And the first one, once again, we cannot have our shareholders leaving 18 to 24 months without any clarity on the modalities of such a project. I know right now, there is no timing, no price, range of conditions and normality. So this is something we want. We want to fight for, I mean this is how you see. You know that we have a lot of facts based concerns about this concept of super champion equals, we believe that not that is what the markets are asking for today, and we are demonstrating through our capacity to develop the business, that being a giant, innovative tech base is really a way to grow a company and to create value for our shareholders. But independently of that and should it be the path taken, things that could be done properly in terms of remedies.

We cannot say that just get rid of the French the auto business to solve the issues. The competition before it is are not only to going to look at the concentration issue, but they are also going to look at that the new entity will be a true competitor in a market. That is where competition has been the clear focus of the authorities for the past decade. So it's not just as simple as it could be presented, I may have the same concern about employees and this transaction was done without respecting the rules about considering the representative of service employees while the first concern by this very imprecise project, so tribunal has decided that it has to be done, and so on and so on. So once again, no redline for us, for -- to go on the management and the team. Just fact base and concrete answers to concrete questions so that we can defend the interests of all our stakeholders starting with our shoulders.

EmmanuelTurpin

Very clear. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next caller is [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, good evening to everyone. Just to follow question, the first one is concerning the cost cutting, you mentioned EUR12 million [ph] gross savings at the end of September. Are you in a way to show your EBITDA with this 35% to 45% in terms of net impact, which means EUR80 million accumulated amount of shooting your EBITDA and EBIT currently, could you just confirm that and if we may have a kind of bridge between, let's say, the '19 and the nine months of '20 just well understand how this moving between the negative impact of the COVID, let's say which is somewhere around 500 million and the positive impact of the other item which are mainly fueled by the cost cutting too, that's the first question, and the second one is controlling the working capital and the debt decrease. Would you share with us a kind of split of this 458 between the working capital impact and the decreasing of your investments? Many Thanks.

Bertrand Camus

Julian, I think those two questions are for you.

JulianWaldron

I will try to do all of those 200 million a performance first. Without going too far back over the history. I think you need to start out always with assuming that in any given year there is cost inflation and potentially also commercial price that there are headwinds on our business. And you'll know from following the business longer than I have that is EUR175 million a year, those sorts of numbers. So you need to bear that in mind and keep that in the forefront of the way that you look at the bridge. In terms of looking at how the cost reduction is coming into the P&L to make it short, I'm just going to give you two things, which I think are important one of which reflects COVID, the other word of which you can see in the P&L. SG&A, sorry, the first one on COVID. So if you look at the quarter, water revenues are down 1.7%, R&R volumes are up, and environmental tech and solution volume revenues are up.

If you look at the underlying profitability of those three businesses, you're getting a mix, which is negative for water and positive the other two, water is our most profitable segment at this point. So you're getting behind the take out of cost a certain amount of negative mixed movement over the nine months. So when we look at the amount of cost reduction that we're delivering, and the amount we're keeping behind the headline numbers, we would need, I think, in more detail to take you through that some of those mixed effects. Where, we can guide you through with specifics is to look at what's happening to SG&A year over year. According to my estimate, we are delivering in excess of EUR100 million of reduction in SG&A, over the first nine months of the year. As you know, the spot plan initially was to deliver most of our performance from procurement and from industrial performance in our plans to reduce the cost of sales. And there was 25% to 30% that come from SG&A. So I think we're probably performing as well as we can if not over performing in SG&A.

Some of that short term measures to reduce COVID, to reduce our costs ahead of COVID. But one of the things that we're seeing is that where the business is taking cost out. They're putting it back in more slowly with volume. And I think that's a very good thing. That's a very positive movement for us in terms of takeout. So the performance plan, the cost reduction, there's some impact in the quarter to date, but I think it's going to accelerate from here. In terms of cash flow, two things to note, cash flow in the quarter was positive to the tune of over EUR100 million. And you're probably having about the same impact from CapEx and the rest comes from the gross cash flow. There's a positive impact on Forex in the quarter that you'd expect. But I think most of its coming from good fall through of cash flow, positive working capital and the CapEx that I mentioned.

Looking ahead to Q4, we will want to re-increase the amount we spend on CapEx. There are a number of parts of the world where as we come out of the pandemic, we want to reinvest and also for our customers in France, we will want now to selectively start to reinvest as well. So I'd expect CapEx to go back up in Q4. And I think one of the positive things about seeing how we performed in the quarter in terms of cash is that we have the flexibility to do that now. Thank you very much.

Operator

With that I would turn the call over to your host.

Bertrand Camus

No more question. Okay thank you very much for being with us tonight and asking the questions. And as we usually say, be safe. I mean the virus is circulating a lot. We see lot of relatives and friends catching the virus so keep safe and I'm sure we meet soon either full year hopefully in person in the coming weeks and months.

Thanks a lot for your presence and see you soon. Just to note, obviously, in the coming weeks and months. Thanks.

Julian Waldron

Thank you very much, indeed. Good night, everybody.

