Weakness in buildings within Electrical is worth watching, but ABB may be outperforming in robotics, and overall performance in industrial/discrete automation was encouraging.

ABB beat on revenue and significantly beat on margins, but orders were only in line (and down year over year), as a fragile short-cycle recovery is still offset by weakness elsewhere.

You wouldn't necessarily know it by the share price reaction, but ABB (NYSE:ABB) had a surprisingly good quarter with underlying margin outperformance of nearly 300bp. It's certainly fair to wonder how much of that the company can retain as demand recovers, and orders were not impressive, but the solid profitability in Electrical Products (or EP) and Robotics & Discrete Automation (or RDA) is still a good starting point for the recovery.

I'm looking forward to ABB's November 19 Capital Markets Day, and particularly with respect to management commentary on further expense/margin initiatives, the software strategy, and potential non-strategic disposals. As far as valuation goes, I think the long-term return potential (in the low high-single-digits) is more acceptable than spectacular, but in an expensive sector, and with many still in the doubters camp where the long-term turnaround is concerned, I'm still relatively bullish on ABB shares.

A Mixed Quarter, But With More Good Than Bad

ABB's third quarter was certainly not perfect, but I saw more positives than negatives, and the negatives were largely macro issues that are impacting the entire sector, including peers like Eaton (ETN), Emerson (EMR), Rockwell (ROK), Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), and Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY). Revenue came in 4% ahead of expectations, while EBITA beat by 14% and adjusted EBITA beat by 28%. Orders were only in line, though, with book-to-bills below 1.0 in every segment, and guidance for the fourth quarter was not particularly robust.

Revenue fell more than 3% in organic terms, with declines in every segment. Gross margin declined four points, a surprisingly weak result relative to my expectations. EBITA performance depends upon how you adjusted the numbers. As reported EBITA fell 2.5%, still good for a 14% beat, while adjusted EBITA (which backs out some negative and positive one-times) rose 9%, a 28% beat, with margin improving about 160bp from the year-ago period.

Industrial Automation Predictably Weak, And The Short-Cycle Recovery Is Still Fragile

Looking at the segments, Industrial Automation (or IA) was clearly the weakest, and this was as I expected, given the impact/weighting of weak end-markets like marine and oil/gas. EP has remained resilient, while there are some signs of emerging recovery in industrial end-markets for Motion and RDA.

EP revenue fell 2% yoy, underperforming Schneider (up 2.5%), with segment margin improving more than a point on an adjusted basis. Orders declined 5%, beating modestly. Within the EP segment, ABB management saw ongoing strength in power distribution (good for Eaton, among others) and data center, as well as healthy trends in food/beverage (likely good for Rockwell), wind, rail, and e-mobility. I'm not surprised that Schneider did better in data centers (they have long been stronger there), but the outperformance from buildings relative to ABB (which management described as "mixed") is definitely worth watching.

IA revenue declined 7%, with adjusted margin up 140bp, and orders fell 20%. The weakness is broadly consistent with Emerson's recent order trends in automation (down 18% in August), and my view that Emerson management was a little too bullish on its near-term outlook in process automation. ABB is seeing significant weakness in oil/gas and marine (about a third of the segment's mix), and I'm a little disappointed that areas like mining don't look stronger at this point.

Motion revenue fell 2%, with margin down 170bp (but still strong at 15%), and orders down 7%. There aren't really enough comps in hand to say much here on a relative basis, and Schneider's 2.5% sales decline is only partly comparable, but management did see strength in rail and "moderate" growth from short-cycle industries. I'd note that Dover (DOV) talked about seeing improving demand from industrial automation, and this should show up in ABB's results before too long.

RDA revenue declined 5%, with margin down 340bp and orders flat. Again, the comparison to Schneider's Industrial Automation performance is only of limited use, though ABB did outperform Yaskawa's 8% decline in motion control revenue and 13% decline in robotics revenue, as well as the double-digit declines in orders. Like Yaskawa, ABB saw some strength from consumer electronics (phones, et al), but ABB also saw some improvements from EV-based auto, food/beverage, and logistics, the latter looking consistent with Teradyne's (TER) recent performance in robotics.

The CMD Is Another Opportunity To Shape Expectations

Thus far, the market has responded quite favorably to the tenure of new CEO Bjorn Rosengren (and yes, sooner or later, I'm probably going to use "Bjorn Again" in an ABB article title). The upcoming Capital Markets Day is another valuable opportunity to shape expectations for the turnaround and restructuring of this long-underperforming business.

While the EP business is already back in the target margin corridor (despite ongoing revenue pressure), I would like to hear more about how the business is positioned to leverage growth opportunities from digital/connected buildings. Beyond this, I expect to hear more about margin/restructuring/expense opportunities in general, as this is always an area of focus for industrial investors.

I'd also look to hear more on the company's software strategy. I've long been critical of ABB's do-it-ourselves strategy, while rivals like Emerson, Honeywell, Rockwell, Schneider, and Siemens have been much more active with M&A and partnerships.

Last and not least is whether the company plans to do more on the asset disposal side. I still look at the marine propulsion and turbocharging businesses as not really strategic or synergistic now, and I think these could be disposal candidates. At a minimum, if they're not going to be sold, I'd like to hear a case made for how they'll be value-additive for shareholders over the longer term.

The Outlook

I've tinkered some with my model, but haven't really made significant changes. As such, I'm still expecting long-term revenue growth on the edge of low/mid-single-digits and FCF growth in the low double digits. Clearly, I'm already expecting meaningful improvement in operating markets and asset efficiency over time, though I do see some upside to revenue growth if ABB can execute better.

Stronger margins do support a somewhat higher near-term EV/EBITDA multiple, but the impact to valuation is still relatively moderate (pushing fair value into the mid-$20s).

The Bottom Line

I believe ABB is priced for a high single-digit annualized return (around 8%) today. That's not great on an absolute basis, but in a well-valued industrial sector, it does end up as a relative bargain, and that's leaving aside the opportunity for ABB to outperform (beat-and-raise performances). There are some cheaper stories, but they tend to have greater issues (like Crane (CR)), and I think ABB offers a relatively good risk-reward profile now in a market sector that still has me a little nervous with respect to valuations and expectations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.