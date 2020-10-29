Factor Indexing: Harnessing Smart Beta For Success In Chinese Equities

Factor investing has become increasingly common in China's equity markets - the world's second-largest, behind only the United States, with a total market capitalization of over USD 10 trillion.

While Quality and Momentum have done well globally, they have been especially successful in helping drive the performance of stock markets in the US and China.

The growing use of factor index data in the portfolio construction process and the continual increases in the size of assets tracking these indexes serve to emphasize the success of factor investing.

By Cedric Tang, head, asset owner group, North Asia

Factor investing has proven to be an effective and efficient mechanism in recent months to make the most of the diversity offered by China's fast-recovering stock market while the global economy struggles under the weight of growing coronavirus cases.

The growing use of factor index data in the portfolio construction process and the continual increases in the size of assets tracking these indexes serve to emphasize the success of factor investing. Further, our analysis shows [see charts below] that Quality and Momentum factors, in particular, outperformed the parent FTSE Russell benchmarks in both the China A and non-A shares markets.

Cumulative Relative Performance (vs. FTSE Total China Connect Index) - Gross Total Return (USD)

Cumulative Relative Performance (vs. FTSE China ex A Shares Index) - Gross Total Return (USD)

Indeed, while Quality and Momentum have done well globally, they have been especially successful in helping drive the performance of stock markets in the US and China. There are two key reasons for this: For one, these factors gained ground other factors such as the (Low) Size in the third quarter as investors chose stocks offering high returns on assets (ROA) and low exposure to debt and megacaps.

Additionally, larger weightings to outperforming sectors such as Technology and being underweight in the struggling Financial sector, which has been hit hard by a persistent low-interest rate environment globally also helped Quality and Momentum excel, with the former benefiting the most thanks to the sustained popularity of companies with strong finances.

The right fit

Factor investing has become increasingly common in China's equity markets - the world's second-largest, behind only the United States, with a total market capitalization of over USD 10 trillion.[1]

Numerous global investors managing Chinese funds of stocks listed in Hong Kong as well as in the country's massive mainland market use active strategies that deploy factor considerations. Meanwhile, quantitative investment strategies typically associated with hedge funds and specialist fund managers are becoming more widespread, fueling the launch of factor-based ETFs, including on the mainland.

Furthermore, multi-factor solutions are ideal for those who take a long-term view and prefer to diversify their risk to avoid the cyclical downside of focusing on individual factors whilst still capturing various risk premia. Investors looking to invest in companies that meet specific environmental, social and governance objectives can also turn to factors aimed at sustainable finance or mitigating climate change.

To be sure, as these charts show, there is a clear dispersion of performance among different factors. And it's important to understand that factors will perform differently throughout an economic cycle, or under different market growth or stress: for instance, the Size factor performed differently for A and non-A shares while Pure Volatility showed long-term risk premia in the A-shares market.

Cumulative Relative Performance (vs. FTSE China A Free Index) - Gross Total Return (CNY)

So, while individual factors have their ups and downs, and returns from factor investing can be cyclical, it is advisable to look at the performance of factors over the long term. Investors can also use a rotation strategy to switch among factors to counter the downsides - just like one would do to address the cyclical nature of certain industries or sectors.

Growing appeal

It is this versatility, which serves a range of investment goals, that makes factor investing worthy of consideration. For investors with a specific risk-return requirement, single-factor solutions are ideal as they allow for achieving a certain level of exposure to a coveted factor or, by the same token, neutralize undesired exposure to other factors.

There has been similarly growing demand for multi-factor indexes, which use a mix of factors combined in a variety of methodologies to target and achieve precise exposures to certain risk or alpha factors. These combinations can be of two or three or even four or five factors with varying tilts to each of these factors, and these designs have proven to be more efficient than market cap indexes from a risk-return standpoint.

Cost savings is another reason for the growing popularity of the smart beta strategy, which, as a recent survey shows, is increasingly replacing costly active fund management strategies. In 2019, global smart beta adoption rates reached a record high of 58 percent with multi-factor index-based strategies reported as the most widely adopted smart beta equity strategies.

[1] FTSE China Equity Indexes Presentation, FTSE Russell - July 2020

