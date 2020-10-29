Implied volatility in Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) has skyrocketed to almost 100% in the November cycle. Why is this significant? Well, as we can see in the implied volatility chart below, these types of IV levels are not the norm for this stock. In fact, the average implied volatility over the past 12 months comes in close to 40-45%. Therefore, the IV rank (which is a measure on historical versus current volatility) is up close to 100 also due to how high the current level is compared to itself.

This brings distinct advantages to the table for the option seller. The reason being is that implied volatility is mean-reverting, which means it eventually will return to something close to its long-term average. For example, whatever is going to move BIIB shares is due to happen in the November cycle. Implied volatility in the December cycle, for example, falls off significantly from the current November levels (90%+).

Remember, when this binary event finally happens, we should see a crush in implied volatility as expectations from that point forward will begin to decrease. However, before we get into some type of strategy on a potential BIIB trade, let's take a look at how Biogen's fundamentals look at present. Strong trends in its key financial metrics, for example, can give us insights on where shares may be headed in the near term.

If we go to the technicals first, we can see that we definitely have bearish divergences on both the RSI momentum indicator as well as the MACD indicator. Although the MACD indicator gave a long-term buy signal at the back-end of last year, the moving averages of this indicator look very close to a bearish crossover. Furthermore, since shares topped out in 2015, they have been printing lower highs, which brings a potential descending triangle into play. Obviously, it is too early to ascertain whether a bearish triangle is in play, but we definitely need to remain open to this possibility. Why? Because, as chartists, we believe that all known fundamentals of Biogen have already been embedded into the long-term chart. Yes, we have a pending binary event which has the potential to move the share price in a big way to the upside, for example. However, with at least three contact points on that upper resistance trend-line, price will still have it all to do to break out above long-term support any time soon.

In saying the above, the trends in profitability as well as the company's valuation point to a bullish outlook. Biogen's cash/flow multiple currently comes in under 6 under a trailing average, and the GAAP earnings multiple comes in at 8.4. Suffice it to say, these multiples are substantially lower than Biogen's 5-year averages, for example.

Trends also look bullish when it comes to profitability. Biogen's ROI metric, for example, has never been higher at over 41%, and net income margin of 35.6% is a really impressive number in this sector. Shareholders also have continued to be rewarded through sustained aggressive buybacks in recent years. The float has now dropped to less than 154 million, which is a huge 25% drop over the past 2 years alone.

It was interesting to see that, despite the company reporting a Q3 earnings beat ($8.84) last week, shares failed to gain any type of sustained traction to the upside post the result. Although earnings, for example, are expected to come in pretty flat this year, bottom-line projections next year show a 22%+ decline over 2020.

CEO Michel Vounatsos spoke about the firm on the earnings call, pointing to its deep pipeline with lots of exciting candidates. In this industry, it is all about numbers and probabilities of getting drugs approved. Alzheimer's drug Aducanumab is on the radar at present due to the upcoming FDA review in November. This is the binary even we are targeting. Biogen may have plenty of ammunition in its broader Alzheimer's portfolio, but a near-term approval here would do wonders for the stock.

Therefore, to sum up, because the technicals are not matching up with the fundamentals at present, our play here would be to put on a delta neutral play where we would have limited directional risk. The trade would, in essence, be a bet on a large decline in implied volatility. We will put something on in here before the 6th of November.

