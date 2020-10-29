Bracing For A Double-Dip In EPS Revisions

As current valuation levels imply, investors appear to be looking beyond the depressed near-term outlook for the brighter longer-term prospects of a post-COVID-19 world.

With coronavirus infections and lockdown risks now on the rise, could a second wave of downgrades be on the horizon?

By Philip Lawlor, head of Global Investment Research

As first highlighted in an earlier blog post, the strong upsweep in EPS revisions since spring has lost traction recently. With coronavirus infections and lockdown risks now on the rise, could a second wave of downgrades be on the horizon?

The chart below shows where consensus thinking stands today. Aggregate FTSE All-World EPS estimate trails for 2020 and 2021 began leveling off in August after a period of sharp downward revisions. Forecasts for 2020 plunged from around $23 at the beginning of the year to $16 today, wiping out four years of gains. And although 2021 projections point to a robust recovery off of this year's depressed levels, they have slipped, too, roughly matching 2018 levels of around $21.

FTSE All-World consensus EPS estimate trails (US dollars)

Source: FTSE Russell / Refinitiv. Data as of October 15, 2020. Past performance is no guarantee to future results. Please see the end for important disclosures.

We see further signs of wavering in forward-looking EPS revision trends. Although analysts' upgrades have become more commonplace across developed markets - most markedly for the Russell 1000, where they outnumber downgrades by nearly 2:1 - the pace of improvement has also slowed lately.

Ratio of analysts' EPS upgrades/downgrades to 12-month forward EPS forecasts (×)

Source: FTSE Russell / Refinitiv. Data as of October 15, 2020. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end for important legal disclosures.

Long-term EPS growth assumptions - key for strategic positioning

But, as current valuation levels imply, investors appear to be looking beyond the depressed near-term outlook for the brighter longer-term prospects of a post-COVID-19 world. So, what level of future EPS growth may markets be discounting? The chart below, which compares current long-term consensus EPS growth forecasts across markets with their respective 10-year averages, offers perspective.

Regional consensus (IBES) long-term EPS growth forecasts - current and historical (%)

Source: FTSE Russell / Refinitiv. Data as of October 15, 2020. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end for important legal disclosures.

The notable standout here is the Russell 1000, where long-term EPS growth forecasts (currently at 16%) have been raised significantly since January and are well above the 10-year average of 12%. But, with the recent dearth of stock buybacks likely to persist (diminishing a major EPS growth driver), and the risks of long-term COVID-19 damage rising, these growth forecasts warrant further scrutiny, particularly given currently elevated US valuations.

Based on historical averages, however, growth assumptions for the UK and Europe are comparatively subdued.

These divergences pose important strategic considerations for investors when assessing the risk/return trade-offs across markets should the economic and business-cycle backdrop change.

