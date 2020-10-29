First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) CEO Mike Price on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 28, 2020 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Thomas - VP, Finance and IR

Mike Price - President and CEO

Jim Reske - CFO

Brian Karrip - Chief Credit Officer

Jane Grebenc - Bank President and Chief Revenue Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steve Moss - B. Riley Securities

Russell Gunther - D.A. Davidson

Colin Gilbert - KBW

Steven Duong - RBC Capital Markets

Frank Schiraldi - Piper Sandler

Joe Plevelich - Boenning & Scattergood

Operator

Good day and welcome to the First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator instructions]. Please note, this event is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Ryan Thomas. Please go ahead.

Ryan Thomas

Thank you, Jason, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss First Commonwealth Financial Corporation's third quarter financial results. Participating on today's call will be Mike Price, President and CEO; Jim Reske, Chief Financial Officer; Brian Karrip, Chief Credit Officer; and Jane Grebenc, our Bank President and Chief Revenue Officer.

As a reminder, a copy of today's earnings release can be accessed by logging on to fcbanking.com and selecting the Investor Relations link at the top of the page. We have also included a slide presentation on our Investor Relations website with supplemental financial information that will be referenced throughout today's call.

Before we begin, I need to caution listeners that this call will contain forward-looking statements. Please refer to our forward-looking statements disclaimer on Page 2 of the slide presentation for a list of description and risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

Today's call will also include non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as an alternative for our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of these measures can be found in the Appendix of today's slide presentation.

With that, I will turn the call over to Mike.

Mike Price

Hey, thanks, Ryan. The team and I are pleased with the quarter and we're enjoying playing some offense in our consumer lending businesses. Over the last several years as we've made significant investments in our digital capacity, a regional business model to spur growth, our key businesses and a stronger consumer lending platform. The fruits of these investments are apparent in our third quarter results. With several recent efforts like project thrive. We have made these investments while maintaining positive operating leverage and improving our efficiency.

Third quarter core earnings per share of $0.24 was consistent with last quarter even as we further increased loan loss reserves. The core efficiency ratio improved to a record low of 54.45%, in the core pre-tax pre provision ROA strengthened to 1.74%. Core pre-tax pre-provision net income was $41.1 million up some 14% over the second quarter. The company achieved a record quarterly fee income of $26.7 million, an increase of $4.9 million from the previous quarter. This more than offset a $4.4 million increase in provision expense to $11.2 million.

Several important theme continue to unfold, namely, first in the third quarter credit was solid, and we continued to build loan loss reserves to recognize the impact of the pandemic. Excluding PPP balances, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans increased 10 basis points to 1.38% including previously disclosed day one CECL adjustment, the coverage ratio excluding PPP loans would increase to 1.59% as seen on page 10 of the earnings supplement.

The Reserve build was driven by several qualitative factors and our incurred loss model, which Brian will cover during his remarks. Our non-performing loans fell from $56 million at the end of the second quarter to $49.7 million at the end of the third quarter.

On Page 13 of the earnings supplement COVID-19 deferrals totaled 2.68% as of July 24 those deferrals fell to 17 basis points as of October 23, the last Friday. Similarly, on page 12 of the earnings supplement deferrals under commercial portfolios most impacted by COVID declined again from 3.4% on July 24 to 14 basis points as of last Friday. I believe we are well positioned at this stage of the pandemic with a strong balance sheet that can weather uncertainty.

Next third quarter fee income as a percentage of revenue was 28.8%. We are particularly proud of this number as it reflects years of focus in investment as we've diversified our revenue stream. A third quarter fee income was driven by strength across multiple business lines. First interchange income was $6.4 million up roughly $500,000 over the second quarter. The team's retention of households and execution through its five smaller acquisitions has really borne fruit here.

Mortgage gain on sale income was $6.4 million, with a record quarter of $240 million in production. As an aside 40% of these loans were not sold and remain on our balance sheet. Again, we did know about our way into this business just over five years ago. Despite lackluster industry wide small business demand SBA gain on sale income was $1.4 million, which also contributed the fee income. Despite our smaller size in some of our larger metropolitan markets in which we compete, our 2020 SBA origination performance now ranks us number 2 in Western Pennsylvania and number 4 in Northern Ohio. Also on the fee income front, trust revenue totaled a record of $2.6 million as well.

The third theme is loans, loans grew $33 million or 2% on a linked quarter basis, as the consumer lending business led the way. In commercial lending, however, utilization of lines of credit fell from $55 million from 38% at the end of June to 34% at the end of September. As businesses, investment and working capital utilization has stalled. Our mortgage branch based consumer and indirect lending businesses have been robust even as underwriting standards have been tightened.

Fourth, the net interest margin contracted about 18 basis points to 3.11% in the third quarter, despite respectable loan growth and resilient loan spreads particularly on the consumer side. Net interest income however was virtually unchanged, falling only $300,000 to $66.7 million. Excess liquidity and negative replacement yields on loans were the primary drivers of the decrease in them. Jim will provide more color here.

Fifth, core non-interest expenses were down $63,000 for the quarter to $52.3 million even $52.3 million, even as we continue to invest in our digital platform in tools for our clients. Importantly, the team launched a new digital platform in mid-September called Banno, which replaced both our online banking and mobile banking platforms. The team also completed the conversion of our larger business customers to our new Treasury Management System. We also add the person-to-person payment option of Zelle. These launches impacted well over 200,000 small businesses, and by all accounts went smoothly.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Jim.

Jim Reske

Thanks, Mike. This is a very solid quarter for us. Core earnings per share matched last quarter results even with $6.9 million of reserves held. And we hit consensus estimates even without any PPP forgiveness. This is a significant point that's easy to overlook. While our provision expense of $11.2 million came remarkably closed to the consensus expectation of $11.1 million. Our spread income came in roughly $3.5 million lower than consensus expectations and yet, we still hit consensus.

It would be completely fair this differential and spread income is likely the result of our own previous guidance that PPP forgiveness would take place in the third and fourth quarter of this year. And as such, it would have been perfectly reasonable to expect third quarter net interest income to benefit from the acceleration of PPP premium amortization. In reality, we have no such PPP forgiveness income in the third quarter. Instead, strong fee income made up for the lack of PPP forgiveness income. At this point, we do not expect any significant PPP forgiveness until the first and second quarter of next year.

Our core earnings figures excluded two non-recurring expense items from our results $3.3 million of expense associated with a voluntary early retirement program and $2.5 million of expense associated with the branch consolidation effort both of which have been previously disclosed. These efforts, combined with other expense initiatives are expected to help keep non-interest expense flat in 2021 not only by allowing us to continue the reduction in total salary expense that we have benefited from in 2020 due to our hiring freeze, but also by absorbing increases and other expenses as we return to a more normal operating environment.

Brian will provide commentary in a moment on credit, but I'd like to provide a little more color on a few things before turning it over to Brian. First, our stated NIM was 3.11% but was affected by negative replacement yields, a shift in mix toward consumer loans and most importantly, an average excess cash position during the quarter of approximately $343.3 million or about 4% of average earning assets.

Consistent with prior disclosure, we calculate a core NIM excluding the impact of PPP loans in excess liquidity of 3.28% in Q3. But NIM should benefit in the near-term from time deposit and other deposit repricing, as well as some balance sheet management efforts designed to move excess customer funds off balance sheet, thereby reducing excess cash. These efforts are expected to help offset negative replacement yields and keep the core NIM relatively stable in the near-term. Over the course of next year, however, we currently expect to core NIM ex-PPP to continue a path of modest contraction in the 320 to 330 range.

Second, Mike mentioned that our fee income of $26.9 million was very strong in Q3 up by nearly $5 million from last quarter, because much of this was driven by mortgage. Fee income is expected to seasonally adjust to approximately $24 million to $25 million in the fourth quarter.

And finally, I know Mike already mentioned this but if you look at Page 10 of the supplement, you will see graphically what we have verbally explained in prior quarters. That even though we delayed the adoption of CECL, the addition of our day one CECL number to our current incurred ALLL resulted in a reserve of $101.2 million and reserve coverage ratio of 1.59%. I can add that reserve figure is not materially different from our internal parallel CECL runs as of September 30. So even though facts and circumstances may change before we adopt CECL next quarter, not the least of which is the economic forecast, our cumulative reserve building in 2020, under the incurred model has left us in a very good position ahead of CECL adoption next quarter.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Brian.

Brian Karrip

Thank you, Jim, and good afternoon. It's good to be with you again. As outlined in our investor deck credit quality was solid for the third quarter in spite of the uncertain economic environment. As expected, delinquencies picked up modestly due to the run off of stimulus and the reduction in payment relief. We are cautiously optimistic by the improvement in unemployment and the reopening of the academies Western Pennsylvania and Ohio. We continue to be watchful of our deferral roll off reports to evaluate our borrowers, as they resume full payment status.

Net charge-offs for Q3 are $4.3 million, which includes approximately $1.2 million in consumer charge-offs. Net charge-offs annualized were 0.27%. Our NPLs improved approximately $6.3 million to 47 -- $49.7 million, improving to 0.78% from 0.88% of total loans excluding PPP loans. This is the second consecutive quarter for us to report an improvement in NPLs. Reserved coverage of NPLs rose to 177% from 145% again excluding PPP loans.

Similarly, our NPAs improved $6.7 million to 0.80% of total loan assets from 0.91%. We conducted yet another loan-by-loan review, the higher risk portfolios and adjusted risk ratings as appropriate. Our proactive approach to risk ratings resulted in criticize loans increasing approximately $60 million. Our classified loans increased modestly. These trends form the backdrop of our approach for loan loss reserve in the third quarter.

As shown in the slide deck, the provision for the quarter totaled $11.2 million, which resulted in a reserve build of $6.9 million under our incurred loss model. The allowance for loan loss as of September 30 totaled $88.3 million as compared to $81.4 million at June 30. The Reserve balance grew to 1.38% excluding PPA -- PPP loans from 1.28%.

Let me offer some color related to the reserve build for the quarter. Net charge-offs were $4.3 million. We have a slight increase in specific reserves of approximately $500,000. Our standard qualitative reserves increased approximately $900,000 quarter-over-quarter reflecting a mix of economic conditions. Our COVID qualitative overlay reserve increased by $4.7 million for Q3 a $14.6 million.

We released approximately $1.9 million in consumer reserves due to improving deferral experience, as well as improved economic conditions. We increased our high risk portfolio reserves by approximately $6.6 million, largely due to increases in the overlay reserves for hospitality and retail portfolios.

Thank you. And now let me turn it over to Mike.

Mike Price

Okay. Thanks, Brian and Jim. And operator we’ll now take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. The first question comes from Steve Moss from B. Riley Securities. Please go ahead.

Steve Moss

Good afternoon, guys.

Mike Price

Hey, Steve.

Steve Moss

Just starting off with the -- just on credit here. Obviously nice decline on the deferrals. Just wondering with the addition -- additional reserves for hospitality in retail, I believe is as well. What are the thoughts of possible deferrals or kind of how are you think about, possible credit formation in those books?

Mike Price

Brian?

Brian Karrip

Well, if I understand your question, Steve. As the deferrals -- this is playing out how we thought it would play out, as these forbearances or deferrals or modifications roll further, we are spending the time to evaluate each credit on a name-by-name basis. And oftentimes, it really starts with management. If we understand our borrowers, their commitment to the property, we understand what they'll do with it. We can do a thorough analysis and take a look at whether the credit needs to migrate from a pass rated to a special mention or onto a substandard.

And so as you roll-off the deferrals oftentimes that does necessitate a real meeting and understanding of liquidity of recourse and how we address each credit on a name-by-name basis. Did I answer your question?

Steve Moss

Yes. And I guess just as you think about where things are progressing, what are you seeing for your customer performance when it comes to hospitality and restaurants?

Brian Karrip

That's a good question. So we've dissected the portfolio a number of different ways. We've sliced it into business and college campus, leisure and resort style properties for our hotel book, we keep coming back to recurring themes, which is we are seeing continued improvements in that portfolio although it is uneven and slow.

We come back to the right people, are supporting their properties, let me give you some anecdotally evidence. I think it will help. Average occupancy from 13 of our properties for August with 51%. That range from a low of 35 to a high of 79. When we compare the same properties back to June, it was 29% and now we're up to 51%.

We are seeing increasing occupancy. Similarly, we are seeing an increase in ADR. And so as we think about these hotel properties, ADR is up to $111 that's an increase from roughly $90 in June. So anecdotally, we're seeing improvement, our portfolio is getting an awful lot of internal scrutiny. When we went into this pandemic, we were about 63% LTV and we covered 154 basis points. And so it does -- it's worthy of ongoing monitoring and managing the credit risk.

Mike Price

Hey, Steve, this is Mike just to add a little bit more color. When we honored we really had accommodations quickly, upfront. And then, in the first deferral period, we made a credit decision, we made a commitment not to pick -- came down the road, irrespective of what might have happened with the government or other types of programs. And I think Brian and his team did a really good job of calling balls and strikes and getting the credit into the appropriate category of classified or watch. And that's why you see a little movement in those categories this quarter. Is that helpful?

Steve Moss

Yes, that's helpful for sure. And then, in terms of your business activity and loan growth you had modest positive loan growth from the consumer side of the business. Just kind of curious, it sounds like that will probably continue into this quarter kind of curious what you're seeing on the commercial side in terms of pipelines and business activity there?

Mike Price

Yes, the pipelines on the commercial side are a little shallow. I mean, the things that we're getting are really just through a lot of effort and better execution. That being said, in small business, for example, and I think this is more of execution, and just our ground game is getting better and better. We're up about 33% in approved small business loans from the third -- through the third quarter of last year to this year.

And we also are seeing that kind of peek through our SBA lending. A lot of that is triage for doing on credits that just might have some kind of systemic credit weakness and adding an SBA guarantee.

But I just think as I said in my opening remarks, we're seeing lower utilization because of working capital lines of credit, and just not the same level of investment yet on the commercial side.

On the consumer side, we're seeing good activity. I mentioned mortgage, we're the record in mortgage originations Jane Grebenc Bank President just shared with me before the call that, only 46% of ours are reifies. Because we still have a mortgage business that's growing organically. When the consumer lending side year-over-year through our branches our applications were up 25%. On online real estate applications were up 89%.

I mentioned small business lending up 33 and indirect auto was up 29% year-over-year. So there's enough there on the consumer side that carry the day for us in the third quarter. And on the small business side, now this is just the way it is in recessions in my lifetime, that volume or that that those pipelines will be dampened for a season.

Steve Moss

Okay, that's helpful. And then, I guess -- last question, and then we'll step back. In terms of you completed the repurchases in the texture. I see kind of curious how you're thinking about the possibility of repurchases forward or, other capital deployment?

Mike Price

Yes, Jim.

Jim Reske

Yes, we have no further share purchase authorization right now. We are very pleased with the execution of the remaining portion of our previous authorization. We started that the last week of September, when the -- all the bank stocks were down, were able to retire those shares, right around book values, which is very accretive. And so we're very pleased with how that came out. Right now, there's no further the authorization plan. We'll watch it closely, though, because the bank is still quite profitable, and we're still generating capital. And it will depend on our projections for loan growth and how much capital -- internal capital generation we need to capitalize that for the loan growth. And if there's excess capital, that would present an opportunity for further repurchases.

So we are very -- like I said, we're very pleased about how that program took place. And we, we hope it was perceived as our confidence in our future prospects really taking shape.

Steve Moss

All right, thank you very much. I will jump back.

Operator

The next question comes from Russell Gunther from D.A. Davidson. Please go ahead.

Russell Gunther

Hi, good afternoon, guys.

Mike Price

Good afternoon.

Russell Gunther

On the expense side of things, wanted to circle back to the targeted expenses from the branch reduction, I believe its $8 million on an annual basis. How much of that considering other franchise investment do you guys expect to be able to drop to the bottom line?

Mike Price

Jim, you might have those numbers. I know it's not all of it with our digital investment.

Jim Reske

No, no, thanks for asking. That's why will we -- Russell we we’ve been trying to be clear about is what our expectation is for the net of that kind of expense reduction, what the implications are for our total non-interest expense. In part because as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, we've already gotten the benefit of some of the expense reduction because of the hiring freeze that we've done already this year, which has saved us in salary expense.

One byproduct of that, by the way, is that even though we're consolidated 20% of our branches, we expect actually very little job loss at the time consolidation, because we want to move people into open positions. So from a community perspective, that's very positive.

But like I said, that means we're actually experiencing some of that benefit right now in our -- in our earnings stream.

So I think the total amount we said last time was about $8 million. And of that amount, about $2 million is going to be reinvested in other investments, I think at about $4 million has already been saved from the hiring freeze in terms of current -- the headcount reduction we've managed so far this year, and that will leave $2 million leftover. But there's so many moving pieces right now we're trying to stay very consistent on this message and say all of this goes together into the mix, and allows us to keep our expense space in 2021 flat to 2020.

Russell Gunther

It's very helpful, Jim and very clear. So thank you for that. I guess, just the one follow up would be, as a part of project thrive, are there other measures being considered beyond this the salary freeze and branch reduction that we might talk about either today or in the near future?

Mike Price

Yes, we're looking at everything from some of our benefits and healthcare. We're looking at -- everything is on the table and just trying to dial it in appropriately given the sector of this pandemic and interest rates and what it means for the long-term financial path we have, we've been really good over the years about operating leverage. And we think about that in all of our budgets from quarter-to-quarter and from month-to-month. And that's where we have to live and how we have to think and I think all businesses are quite frankly are like that. Jim, anything you want to add?

Jim Reske

I do. Yes. So we added some disclosure, right in the text of our earnings release on operating leverage. And I don't know how common this is, I could tell you that internally at the start of the pandemic, when the Fed cut rates 150 basis points and we like every other bank saw the impact on our margin merely thoughts of positive operating leverage started to go away.

We thought, well, it's going to be a very difficult year to achieve positive operating leverage. But we were very pleased to have these results. And we published this and it -- like I said, it's on Page 2 of our earnings release, about our core revenue, increased $4.6 million from the previous quarter and $6.4 million from the previous year. Well, core -- non-interest expense will increase $39,000 and $2.9 million in the previous year. So we're extremely proud of the fact we've been able to generate positive operating leverage in this environment. I appreciate the question.

Russell Gunther

Thank you guys appreciate the answers there. Switching gears to loan growth a bit. I heard you loud and clear on the commercial pipeline, growth this quarter, was consumer driven. Just want to get a sense for how that would translate going forward. Should that dynamic continue? And what do you think in overall on organic growth?

Mike Price

We think it will – Jane, do you have a thought there which you would like to share?

Jane Grebenc

Thanks, Mike. I expect that fourth quarter will continue with muted commercial growth. The pipelines are light. But I think that small business and the consumer businesses will continue to be strong to the fourth quarter.

Russell Gunther

Thank you both. And then last question for me. You guys mentioned the -- kind of core -- how you're thinking about the core margin going forward, the 320 to 330 range? It looked like core loan yields were down in the high single-digit this quarter. I guess, if we think about the moving pieces, what needs to come together to be at the higher end of that range? What are the bigger drivers is getting the excess liquidity off the balance sheet and continuing to reduce funding costs, do you have the ability to, mitigate further core loan yield compression? I'm just curious as your factors do the bigger drivers 320 to 330?

Mike Price

Yes, we have a few irons in the fire here, Jim.

Jim Reske

Yes, sure. Thanks. Thanks for the question. There are a few things that go into that overall guidance of keeping them relatively stable. And I can maybe give you a little more color on that hopefully be helpful. And we have to keep in mind that the whole PPP program, in which we are a fairly large participant among banks our size was the effect of that was adding a layer of fairly thin margin assets on top of the balance sheet.

So while that produced and not just income and which fell to the bottom line, which was – for which we're very thankful, it did have the effect of suppressing the overall loan yield and bad loan, the overall loan yield down.

And the other thing that's has a large effect, and actually, mathematically, even larger effect is all the excess cash on the balance sheet. As I mentioned in the remarks, $343 million average 4% of average earning assets.

So there are a couple things that we're doing. I mentioned, we're working with clients to move some of those excess funds into sweep accounts that can sweep some of those excess funds off balance sheet. That will improve the NIM, just by getting that ultra thin [indiscernible] cash off the balance sheet.

And then on the deposit side, there's also some room for improvement. If you look in the back of the press release financials, you'll see we have $700 million in time deposits at 1.28% and well above 200 million of that mature in the fourth quarter. And so those will reprice downward at least 100 basis points and a little -- actually a little more than 100 basis points down.

And then there are another $100 million of deposits that are money market deposits that have guaranteed interest rates for a time. And that's -- those are priced actually at 1.39%. And so those will also come down to lower rates of generally 5 or 10 basis points by the end of the fourth quarter. So that's $300 million in deposits, that will save our over 100 basis points in the quarter. That and moving some of the excess funds off balance sheet, should have helped them, now the offset to that, and we're very honest about this are continuing negative replacement yields on loans. And so we see those two factors offsetting each other, and then keeping them bouncing around in this kind of stable range [indiscernible] over the next quarter.

Russell Gunther

Okay, well, thank you, Jim. Yes, it does quite a bit. And that's it for me. Thank you all for taking my questions.

Mike Price

Thanks, Russell.

Operator

The next question comes from Colin Gilbert from KBW. Please go ahead.

Colin Gilbert

Thanks. Good afternoon, gentlemen.

Mike Price

Good afternoon.

Colin Gilbert

Maybe my first question just on the SBA outlook, Mike you had given kind of where your strength lies there and your positioning in your region. So seems pretty positive. How should we be thinking about kind of a fee contribution of SBA going forward? And it's been a little bit lumpy. But do you think it can be kind of a meaningful contribution as we look out in the fourth and beginning of next year?

Mike Price

We do. First of all, we think it’s important part of our mission. Within our respective communities and to find ways to thoughtfully get deals done and protect the bank. But also, in through the pandemic PPP was such a big part of that. We really have the talent Jane has hired a gentleman who is running our consumer lending function that has built big SBA lending platforms. A part of project thrive is not just expense, but it's also revenue, and we will make a big play to grow that business over the next few years. Jane, why don't you add some color there to Colin's question.

Jane Grebenc

Thanks, Mike. And thanks, Colin, for the question. We really treaded water column in the SBA business for three or four months as we were working through PPP. And although the pipelines are a bit light now, we expect 2021 to be a good SBA year for a couple of reasons. The first is the gain on sale on PPP. SBA loans has been very strong of late and the pipelines are starting to fill up and the regional business model is creating very good partnerships with the SBA [videos], as well as the middle market and small business lenders in region. So I think I'm bullish on the business.

Colin Gilbert

Okay. Okay. That's great. That's helpful. And then just last question. To you, Jim, just on the buyback, I appreciate your comments about just kind of keeping an eye on capital build or where, you might need the capital to grow loans. But I guess just to hold you to that a little bit tighter, in terms of, near-term catalyst or what you need to see in the near-term to kind of that would cause you maybe to reengage more aggressively in the buyback?

Jim Reske

Yes, it's not much more complicated that I'm able to help you. Thanks for asking the Colin. And there's one thing I may hope you may have noticed, we're trying to present the tangible combinations, the other ratios, both with PPP [indiscernible] in the press release. And so our tangible common ratio stand at 8.4%. But some of that is this, the need to capitalize those PPP assets. And that's there's no risk weighting the tangible common ratio, obviously.

And so we're presenting it both with and without PPP, the tangible common is at 9%. And what we have said in the past is that while we have no formal target for tangible common equity below 8% it's within capitalized and above 9%, you're running with excess capital now. We are in the middle of a global pandemic are watching this as we go along just like everybody else. And so obviously, no one wants to be thin on capital. But we need to make sure we're mindful of using that capital thoughtfully and being good stewards of that capital if it gets much higher than that.

Then we need to put it to work somehow. If we can't put it to work by leveraging at loan growth and yes, we will look at for the buybacks. But it's hard to give you any definitive trigger to say if it's a 9.1%, we'll give reengaged the buyback program. But it doesn't work that way. We'll look at all on all multiple factors, credit, capital, economic outlook, all those things and make a decision at that time.

Colin Gilbert

Okay, okay. That's helpful. I will leave it there. Thanks, guys.

Operator

The next question comes from Steven Duong from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Steven Duong

Hi, good afternoon guys. Just back on the margin, your loan yields ex-PPP was 397 was down 17 basis points, I guess going through next year, do you see that tapering off? So I guess, by the fourth quarter of next year, where would you see -- expect to see the core loan yield?

Jim Reske

Yes, Steve it's a good question, it's a nice technical question. I don't have an exact answer for you, because we don't have a projection on that an exact prediction. I will tell you that, in general, right now, the commercial loans even now that the Feds cut rates, the yield curve is flat, 10 years in the 70s or 80s. And we have these lower for loan expectations. The commercial loans they're still coming on in the mid threes, the consumer loans are coming on the low threes, that will probably continue for the foreseeable future.

And so if that continues, you'll see the loan -- overall loan yield come down a bit, but it won't -- it probably won't go below 3%. And so if we can keep the loan yields coming on, in the mid to low threes, we can get our deposit costs trending towards zero, that allows us to maintain a reasonable margin and build capital. That's kind of a big picture we're looking at. I'm sorry, I don't have a more direct question, like an exact projection for you on fourth quarter 2021 loan portfolio.

Steven Duong

No, no. I quite understood that’s perfect. That's exactly kind of the color those interested in. And then just, another one on PPPs the fees. How much is that in net interest income this quarter? I'm sorry, I missed it. And how much do you have remaining going forward?

Jim Reske

We didn't mention it, but I can pull it up for you. If you give me one second. There are -- hang on, I'll get it for you in a moment here. I think it's about $570 million of PPP with average balances in the third quarter and the -- here it is $572.4 million that was the average PPP balance in the third quarter. The yield on those loans, I think we did disclose that somewhere that's about 2.7%. That's the 1% stated yield plus the amortization of the premium overtime, it's about 2.7%, the total earnings on those loans would be all that together was about $3.8 million of net interest income.

Steven Duong

3.8. Okay, great.

Mike Price

Jim, I don't think any of that was from fees, was it?

Jim Reske

No, that that would be the quarters worth of interest income and fee amortization that we're taking over the two-year life with the PPP loans.

Steven Duong

Right. So the 3.8 includes the interest and the amortization. Is that correct?

Jim Reske

Yes. Yes. Yes.

Steven Duong

Okay.

Jim Reske

Accelerated amortization. So what we -- in this year -- yes, we did -- we thought by now we'd have a whole bunch of PPP forgiveness. And we'd be rushing all that amortization forward and taking into income, we didn't have any of that the third quarter, and now we don't expect any until the first half of next year.

Steven Duong

Okay, so we just have to back it out of the 2.7% yield on your average balance to get the --

Jim Reske

Yes, and actually what you're doing if we do -- if you do that, you also take out the average cash balance, we had a $344 million which are next to nothing, that gives you a new earning -- average earning asset figure and that's how we did our core net income calculation.

Steven Duong

If your CD book, you gave some good color on the run off next quarter. Are you looking to replace that or you looking to just let it run off and going forward into 2021 given that you have all this excess liquidity?

Jim Reske

We're not looking to replace it. So what we found in this environment that there's not much rate seeking behavior left, for example, our 12-month CD rack rate is 10 basis points right now. And when the CDs roll off a lot of [indiscernible] CDs, not all of them, but when they roll off, about 60% tend to roll into the rack rate, that's probably pretty close to the industry experience. But that's what we're seeing right now.

And to be honest, a lot of the ones that don't -- we'll just move into one of our savings accounts or checking account, they won't roll to a CD, they'll take it out. And the deposits will stay with us just in some other form. So our strategy for now has been to not to pursue those with higher rates and let them roll over we obviously don't need the funds and so we've been letting those rollover at rack rates and seeing quite a bit of like I said, that 60% rollover figure.

Steven Duong

Got it.

Mike Price

Most of them – yes. Yes, hey Steve, this is Mike, just a reminder, we probably had a much lower percentage of CDs heading into this pandemic than most of our peers. We had -- between our non-interest bearing checking accounts at 25% plus in our money market rates, we had a very low cost of funds. And so we're not chasing CDs for funding. And that's another factor at play, as we think about that. So those are predominantly small business deposits and middle market deposits as well. So I don't think we will have the pressure there that perhaps others might keep the households.

Steven Duong

Right, right.

Jim Reske

If I could build on that. If I could just build because that Mike's comment gives me a chance to make another point going into this crisis we had a very finely tuned balance sheet. We had because of the recent Santander branch acquisition paid down all our borrowings and so the balance sheet was funded, really with core deposits, without any borrowings that was a really good thing and a great position to be in and it was intentional. We wanted to you know, “pay off our debts” and that put us in a great position going into crisis. But what that means is we did not have high cost borrowings that we could pay down when rates fell. And so that's been reflected in our margin as we've gone forward. So that doesn't mean we were left empty handed and we are thinking about the strategies like I said, some of the sweeper accounts with excess cash off balance sheet. We're doing all the things we can but it's important understand the nature of our balance sheet going into this crisis and what that means for us.

Steven Duong

And is there it's on your securities and bank deposits that the extra liquidity was there a target percentage of earning assets that you ultimately would like to get through once we're on the other side of this pandemic?

Jim Reske

There isn't any official target. So the answer is -- direct answer is no, there's no official target, I can tell you our general philosophy over the last five years, as has been to keep the security portfolios relatively stable by reinvesting cash flow and let the rest of the balance sheet grow around it such that the percentage of the balance sheet represented by securities fell, so say five or six years ago would have been in the mid 20s. And then here, it's fallen into the mid teens, and that it's actually fallen further with the addition of over $0.5 billion of PPP assets. So that's been the general philosophy.

So we are -- look like many other banks, we are looking at the types of opportunities and securities. And it's very difficult to get yield unless you reach for very long duration. I will tell you that we have seen some of the larger banks that reported earnings so far in this cycle have said that they're purposely not investing any cash, they're going to stay in cash, and they're not going to take on that risk. We don't have that philosophy. We want to move excess cash off the balance sheet if possible. But if there's some portion of remaining excess cash, we will judiciously put some of that to work. We don't want to extend duration and hurt ourselves too much. But we want -- we have an obligation to get some earnings on that and not be on the sidelines forever.

Steven Duong

Got it. And then Mike, just last one for me just coming out of the -- out of this pandemic, is this profitability target that you're aspiring to, if we're in this lower for longer rate environment.

Mike Price

Not an absolute but a relative part of our theme for project thrive was to come out of this stronger institution and top that so profitability. And we've really moved our efficiency. We'll continue to do that. And then we've built -- we have a lot more oars in the water on the revenue side than we did four or five years ago. I mean, Jane and the team has built mortgage up from scratch. SBA, consumer lending, we're getting traction, that's such a nice counterbalance to we already have a pretty good commercial franchise.

The team is doing a nice job of building out small business, lending and banking as in SBA. Indirect business is really the spreads, they're going up even though they're probably hurting our margin a little bit, they still are accretive and profitable.

So just -- the nature of the company has changed. And then our geography has changed too. And our business model and how we go to market line of business. Now regional is really creating good teamwork across functionally, which leads to deeper households more better cross sales, a better customer satisfaction. Our brand playing bigger in those respective communities, great communities like Cincinnati, Columbus, Northern Ohio, our rural markets, Pittsburgh, so just feel like strategically we're moving in the right direction. And I think it's important that our trends on the profitability side continue up and they have over the course of the last three to four years. And although the absolute number might be lower than it was pre-pandemic, and with the new reality of the interest rate environment, relatively speaking, we think will fare well there.

Steven Duong

Understood. Thank you, Mike.

Mike Price

Thanks, Steve.

Operator

The next question comes from Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

Justin Crowley

Hey, good morning, guys. It's actually Justin Crowley on for Frank this afternoon.

Mike Price

Hi, Justin.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a couple last ones here for me, so but you know, clearly strength on the resi and consumer lending side, which, we've talked about at length at this point, not something that's totally new. I was wondering if you know, sort of from a high level, you could characterize your approach and weighing resi versus commercial, even sort of looking out over the immediate term, not necessarily just over the next quarter. Obviously, as we head into year-end, you mentioned the shallow commercial pipeline. So not sure if you would put out there targeted percentages, that you've got resi to get to as a percentage of the whole book or how that could change as you start to see commercial demand pick up over the coming quarters?

Mike Price

Yes, our philosophy has been pretty simple. And that was just to have more balance between our consumer and our commercial businesses. And we've achieved that. And we really started that journey, several years ago. And we also started a journey to go from more variable to more fixed rate and more balanced there as well.

And fortunately, we had pretty good impact on that, before we got to this pandemic. I mean, ideally, I'd love to get to 50/50, I think the economy will snap back, and our commercial will be off to the races with higher spreads. Then we might have the same challenge three or four years from now.

But I mean, wherever the opportunity, we'd like having a strong commercial -- consumer businesses and commercial -- our commercial strong demand is weak. We're thankful we invested in consumer here the last few years, because it does tend to be a bit countercyclical.

And so I think it's good to have both in terms of specific targets for resi mortgage, we have some caps, I probably won't share those with you on this call. But we are pretty disciplined on the credit side, in terms of the complexion of everything from our commercial real estate, to our SIC codes, and we have hard caps in terms of the amount of loans that we'll make. But 50/50 balance would be ideal. And I think right now, we're [technical difficulty].

Justin Crowley

Okay, great, that's really helpful. I appreciate the color there. And then sort of balancing half of that, looking at fees and the mortgage banking line item, I guess, as we get through this wave of reifies. How much will depend on that breakdown between resi or the consumer and resume versus commercial? And what you decide to portfolio or sell off. So, I guess what I'm really asking is, how much investment in focus would be going into the fee income side of that, going forward, when, there's not as much of an emphasis on, holding more resi, just given the lack of commercial growth within the portfolio?

Mike Price

Okay, I'm going to put to the expert on this one, Jane.

Jane Grebenc

If I understand – thank you very much. If I understand the question, I don't think that they're mutually exclusive. We've always targeted somewhere around 60% to the balance sheet, and by 40% of that we sell. And that's about what we're doing right now. At any given time, however, we can pivot and we can pivot quickly, because we underwrite for sale. So we give ourselves a fair amount of flexibility at the deal level. Did I get your question?

Justin Crowley

Yes, no, no, I appreciate that. That's helpful. And then just one last one here, for me, we've talked about it at length at this point, but just on the expense side, appreciate the guidance or, the helpful color looking into next year in terms of where you think things could shake out and discuss some of these strong digital adoption metrics. So taking that, , project thrive, the branch consolidation, and looking at the consolidation, from what I can tell, you were one of the first movers on that back in July, and we've seen a number of these as of late so, even from, three months ago, have you seen, a meaningful change that would cause you to maybe take another look at the branch count or take another look at [technical difficulty].

[indiscernible]

Justin Crowley

Did I -- I don't know if you caught any of that I just had a quite a bit of feedback on my line.

Mike Price

We did, and it was probably for about 30 to 40 seconds. So we apologize. I don't know where that came from. But I think you asked you to repeat the question.

Justin Crowley

No, the answer relates to….

Mike Price

Do you have a thought? I think we caught the front end of it, so.

Jane Grebenc

Mike, I think I understood the question. What's the gist of the question? Whether we've got a next wave potentially of branch consolidations on the horizon?

Justin Crowley

Yes, I mean, I'm not like trying to pin you down until when you're going to know your next branch consolidation plan. But, again, you were one of the first banks to proactively announced one of these plans, I was just wondering if, as we've gone through this pandemic, and we've seen consumer preferences and adoption methods of online options change, is that at least, planted the seed to maybe, take another look and ask yourself, how useful is, are all of these branches could we [select] them down?

Jane Grebenc

Yes so not at this time. We also, I think numerically went a little bit deeper, and some of the other banks, and we were at 25% of our network. And we think that's just about where we want to be, we still like branches, we're bullish on branches, lots of that consumer loan growth is coming from branches. And so we feel really good about where we are right now. And we run a very, very efficient branch network.

Justin Crowley

Got it? Thank you. That's it from me. I appreciate the answer to that.

Mike Price

Yes, just one adjunct to Jim's comment is, our branches have been open. And our lobbies have been by appointment. And that's been an opportunity culturally, for us to do a lot of outbound calling, which has really spurred our loan growth. And it's just a little paradoxical. But we've had a lot more outreach to customers from our lobbies than ever before. So I’d love what that's doing in terms of building a better sales culture. And the branch people have been terrific anyway. Other questions operator?

Operator

Yes. We have a question from Joe Plevelich from Boenning & Scattergood. Please go ahead.

Joe Plevelich

Good afternoon. My question two, first one is, do you expect to generate positive operating leverage next year, given some of the challenges on the NII and inside?

Mike Price

We do, but I'll let Jim answer that question, too. You are currently putting together the budget for next year.

Jim Reske

Yes, so some of that still in a state of flux, but look, that's still our goal.

Mike Price

Okay. And I think that that's been our long term plan for a long time, if we're able to hold operating costs flat, and then they maintain some reasonable margin, and continue this trajectory and fee income. That's the exact numbers for next year, but that is our long-term goal.

Joe Plevelich

Then other question is, what do you think the best use of capital will be for next year? What would it be continue with buybacks or possibly think about something more strategic on the M&A front?

Jim Reske

So we generally think the best use of capital is organic growth, organic balanced growth, as Mike was laying up before balance sheet consumer commercial lending. And, and then if we have opportunity to do M&A that is both strategic and financially accretive that generally is preferable over buybacks. But if you're still generating excess capital, and you don't have those opportunities and buybacks are a viable option.

Joe Plevelich

Thanks.

Operator

The next question is a follow up from Steven Duong from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Steven Duong

Hey guys, just two quick follow ups. Just on the branch reduction. Sorry, if I missed it. Have you guys -- what are your expectations on just the impacted deposits from that?

Mike Price

We expect -- I think that the branches that were consolidated, the deposits at risk, we thought would be less than 5% of the deposits of the company mathematically or arithmetically and we feel like we can hang on to most of those in those households, most importantly, and just given the proximity of the consolidated offices.

Steven Duong

Got it. Appreciate that. And then just a last quick one, I noticed that you have 40% of your employees working from home currently at least, how much do you think this would be permanent for you. And to the extent that it is, would that potentially adjust your real estate strategy further?

Mike Price

It absolutely could. We have -- we're really wrestling with this. We [indiscernible] and also facilities that we might sell and just getting a little leaner, we expect that 40% number perhaps to go down a bit. But anybody else want to take a shot at this one, we talked about it a lot. I don't know that we have a definitive critical path forward. But as part of our projects thrive is our work from home and our long-term real estate needs. And one of the reasons we got off after branches this year, and we actually started it in March, even though we announced it in July. So we could get the branches consolidated in December and before the end of the year, and go into 2021 claim. And that'll allow us to take a look at office buildings and other things that we might close and consolidate in the other facilities. And we do have plans for a building or two. Jane, do you want to add anything to that or Jim

Jane Grebenc

The only thing I would add, Mike, is that, I think I've been -- first of all, I've been really pleased with the progress that our facilities group has made with disposing of the real estate as a result of the branch consolidations. So that's been a big win. And because our consolidations, I think, we announced earlier than some other competitors, that we got those branches to market faster.

So that was terrific. With respect to the, the multi use buildings where we've got groups of employees, I think that'll be a little bit more at the edges. And the reason I think that is, the humans miss the other humans, and they like working with each other at least part of the time, so we'll need to figure out exactly how to make this work long-term. But I don't think they're all going to be at home all the time. They're getting fatigued.

Steven Duong

Understood. I appreciate that. And so it just sounds like, down the road, maybe, the end of next year, when we're through this on the other side. There could be another look back at, your real estate and maybe some possible, slightly at least some possible trimming down going forward.

Jane Grebenc

Absolutely. We don't let a lease renew without being ruthless about it.

Steven Duong

All right. I appreciate that. Thank you.

Jane Grebenc

I mean, our real estate footprint looks dramatically different today than it did five years ago, six years ago, seven years ago. It's just that it was not -- I mean, it just couldn't be done all at once, long steady.

Mike Price

We like to think we get better every year. And where we started a decade ago, in terms of our fee income as a percentage of our revenue, our efficiency ratio or return on assets was quite different. And we've had dozens of initiatives to just to get where we're at and we're constantly changing and moving our feet. And that will continue, certainly around the expense side. And then we have to produce operating leverage in earnings per share growth.

Operator

And there are no more questions in the queue. This concludes our question and answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Mike Price for any closing remarks.

Mike Price

Yes, thank you, I always say that appreciate the partnership. I appreciate when you get us in front of prospective investors and in your investment in us and the feedback that we get from you both direct and indirect. So thank you so much and look forward to being with a number of you over the course of the next quarter. So virtually, I think. Thank you.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.