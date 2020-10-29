Psilocybin May Emerge As Investment Opportunity As Decriminalization On The Ballot In DC, Oregon

Introduction

The election is incoming, and while all the attention is obviously on the presidential ballot, the vote for decriminalizing mushrooms/psilocybin on the Oregon and DC ballot could provide large gains for the psychedelics space. In my previous article here, I provided the ground work as to my thesis on psychedelics. In this article, I will look specifically at the November election catalyst that all psychedelic investors should pay attention to.

Oregon and DC

On November 3, 2020, DC and Oregon will be voting on the following measures along with their presidential ballots that will shape psychedelics in the near future for the United States. They would be potentially joining Ann Arbor, Denver, Oakland and Santa Cruz as areas in the US where the use of psilocybin will be decriminalized.

There are two items that Oregon will be voting on that will impact that space:

Measure 109, which would legalize the administration of psilocybin by approved facilitators

Measure 110, which would decriminalize the possession of all drugs in the state

Meanwhile, in the District of Columbia, they are voting on Initiative 81, which would make possession of mushrooms within the lowest law enforcement priority.

Of course, it is one thing to vote on the item, it is another to see if the vote will come out in favor of saying "yes" to drugs. By comparing the state of Oregon and DC to the cities that have decriminalized the drug, we believe it will pass the vote.

Based on the table below, we can see the following trends:

The 4 legalized cities have a state governor or mayor who aligns with the Democratic party.

Each state ranks in the upper half of all states in drugs use by their population.

Public opinion supported marijuana use by at least 60% and have legalized marijuana.

Voting turnout for Oregon and DC will likely not be an issue, as these are two safe states for Democrats. They majority of voters in these states are Democrats. This increases the chances of these measures/initiatives passing, since 8/10 Democrat party members support decriminalization.

City/State Ann Arbour, Michigan Denver, Colorado Oakland/Santa Cruz, California Oregon DC Governor & Mayor Political Party Democrat Democrat Democrat Democrat Democrat 2016 Voter Turnout 65% 67% 54% 66% 55% Swing state in 2016 or 2020? Yes Yes No No No Drug Use State Rank 25 1 2 14 Not available Marijuana Public Support 61% 60% 68% 61% 66%

A Biden Victory

One of the things is that in the ’80s we passed 100 percent, all 100 senators voted for a bill on drugs and how to deal with drugs, it was a mistake. I’ve been trying to change since then particularly the portion on cocaine. That’s why I’ve been arguing that in fact we should not send anyone to jail for a pure drug offense, they should be going into treatment across the board, that’s what we should be spending money... That’s what we’ve been trying to do, that’s what I’m going to get done because I think the American people have now seen that in fact it was a mistake to pass those laws relating to drugs, but they were not in the Crime Bill.



- Joe Biden, October 22 Presidential debate

Currently, fivethirtyeight.com is projecting an 87% chance of a Biden victory. Given Biden's stance on decriminalizing drug, these seem to be very beneficial for psilocybin and, in particular, the use of psilocybin for treatment purposes.

At the debate, what surprised me was his take on cocaine. According to the Lancet, cocaine is the third-most dangerous drug. For context in the same study, mushrooms were seen as less dangerous. If Biden was comfortable with decriminalizing cocaine, then this bodes well for other less-dangerous drugs used in clinical trials. This includes:

Is Compass Pathways still the best play?

I have gotten numerous messages about smaller-cap plays in the psilocybin space. While a lot of these companies seem promising and exciting, we still believe Compass Pathways to be the best way to play this industry. The main reason for this is because of investor access. Recently, Kevin O'Leary was on TraderTV Live and was asked about his thoughts on the psychedelics space. As a side note, Kevin has been linked to this space due to his involvement with MindMed, another psychedelics company (you can see my article on that company here). During that interview, he spoke about access to this industry. Currently, there is only one pure psychedelics play that is accessible to the majority of institutional investors, and that is Compass Pathways. Given that there is no ETF or any other public company that is listed on a major exchange, most funds that want to nibble in to this speculative space will likely use Compass Pathways as a proxy. In addition, some funds/investors have certain rules they have to meet in order to be able to invest. Common fund rules and how Compass Pathways satisfy those rules can be seen in the table below:

Common Fund/Investor Rules Compass Pathways Current Situation No micro-cap stocks (larger than $300 million in market cap) Compass Pathways currently has a market cap of $1.3 billion. The next closest competitor in this space is MindMed, which has a market cap of $231 million. Greater than $5 stock price Compass Pathways current share price is $38, well above the threshold. All other competitors are currently below $5. Stock must be on a major exchange Compass Pathways is the only pure play in psychedelics on either the Nasdaq or NYSE.

So, what does this all mean for Compass Pathways and how do we justify investing into a company already valued at $1.3 billion?

Data Bridge Market Research estimates that psychedelics will be a $6.9 billion industry in 2027, growing from $2 billion currently. According to the American Journal of Psychiatry, mental disorders cost the US economy $193 billion every year. This would imply that psilocybin is currently only expected to address 3.6% of mental health disorders by 2027. I believe this is a conservative estimate, especially if psilocybin clinical trials are shown to be successful; the total addressable market is immense. In a research note by HC Wainwright, they estimated the psychedelics industry could reach $15 billion by 2030. If Compass Pathways remains the leading company in psilocybin, using their estimates, it would be a 7.5-bagger in 10 years.

Conclusion

November 3, 2020 will be a binary event for the psychedelics space. Given the strong democratic support of Oregon and DC and those particular states' views on decriminalization, we believe it will be a "yes" to drugs. These would be the first two states to decriminalize drugs, which could be a gateway to others to follow in the future. As stated above, given that Compass Pathways is the most accessible way to trade this space for most investors, it will likely be where the speculative action from traders will go. We believe that November's "yes" vote and a Biden victory could bring about large gains.

