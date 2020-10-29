Shorten Up On Duration With High-Yield Munis

Within the sector we like NVHAX due to its modest leverage use, attractive yield and strong historical returns.

Rising long-end rates are making some income investors nervous about the impact of growing deficits and inflationary dynamics on their portfolios.

Some investors are getting nervous about both the low absolute level of risk-free rates as well as the recent steepening of the yield curve, which has pressured higher-quality sector asset prices. The yield spread between 2-year and 10-year Treasury bonds has already increased by nearly 0.75% this year and is trading close to 3-year highs. In this article, we take a look at one strategy to mitigate duration exposure for income portfolios by allocating to short-duration high-yield munis.

Our main takeaway is that the sector looks attractive on a number of metrics. It features an attractive yield north of 4%, before fees and leverage, relatively muted historical drawdowns, particularly when held via mutual funds and compares very favorably to high-yield corporates, boasting similar total returns over the last few years with much lower volatility. Within the sector we like the Nuveen Short Duration High Yield Municipal Bond Fund (NVHAX). Unfortunately, Nuveen doesn't make it easy for investors to directly access their mutual funds across all brokers with Schwab and Fidelity being some of the few options.

Worries About Long-End Rates

In discussions with subscribers about the topic of long-end rates, our view has been that we are somewhat less concerned about an uncontrolled spike higher in long-end rates for a couple of reasons. First, the market has already priced in growing deficits to a large extent. And secondly, the Fed is laser-focused on ensuring that market moves do not derail a nascent economic recovery. This means they are unlikely to sit by and watch long-end rates shoot up and will instead dampen any rises through either expectation setting or explicit yield-curve control measures.

That said, it is still prudent for investors to hold an allocation that will be relatively resilient in the off-chance longer end rates continue to climb. In equities this can include value stocks, which have underperformed growth, to a large extent, due to the grind lower in interest rates. In fixed-income assets, this includes shorter-duration and floating-rate securities.

Across these sectors, short duration high-yield munis look relatively attractive in the current environment as the next chart shows. First, by moving into short-duration high-yield munis, investors are only giving up around 0.40% from longer-maturity high-yield munis or about 10% of the yield while cutting duration by more than half.

Secondly, the sector's yield relative to its drawdown looks attractive across the broader income sector space, offering a higher yield for sectors with a similar 2020 drawdown of around 10% and a lower drawdown for sectors with similar yields. Keep in mind the muni yields in the chart are tax-free, not tax-equivalent, yields.

Source: Systematic Income, Nuveen

A Look At Short-Duration High-Yield Munis

It is fair to say that the lower quality municipal sector has been under some pressure because of both additional required expenses to manage through the current environment as well as revenue losses caused by the pandemic. That said, the projected revenue losses over the next few years are far less than earlier estimates, according to Brookings, with some states significantly exceeding tax collection estimates.

The high-yield municipal sector is really a misnomer on a couple of fronts. Some of the popular high-yield muni ETFs have a significant investment-grade bucket. For example, the VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is about 25% in BBB-rated bonds whereas the SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is about a third in investment-grade paper. These funds also have sizable buckets of unrated bonds. For example, the popular Nuveen High Yield Municipal Bond Fund (NHMAX) is 63% in unrated bonds.

In this sector we would lean toward mutual funds over ETFs, despite higher management fees for a couple of reasons. First, although the mutual funds boast higher fees than the passive ETFs, the allocations across some of the funds skew towards higher-yielding bonds which more than makes up for the higher fee, though at the cost of a modest increase in portfolio volatility.

Secondly, mutual funds offer active management which is attractive in an environment where we are more likely to see dispersion in performance due to disparate impact of COVID and the recession on individual state, municipality and project finances as well as across different sub-sectors.

Thirdly, mutual funds tend to have stickier prices because they can hold less liquid positions than ETFs and because they are not exchange traded. This means they have smaller drawdowns, all else equal as we can see in the chart below from this year. This dynamic can allow investors to be opportunistic in reallocating capital from mutual funds into securities that are prone to larger drawdowns.

Source: Systematic Income

Fourthly, mutual funds can use leverage, something which passive ETFs tend to avoid. Under the 1940 Investment Company Act, open-end funds have stricter controls on use of leverage than closed-end funds. For example, the latest report shows that NVHAX was using around 5% leverage as of March end. This is enough to boost income by a little bit without threatening a messy forced deleveraging.

Fifthly, high-yield municipal yields are still elevated and are trading at a significant pick-up to the broader municipal market relative to their pre-drawdown level. This increases the income advantage of the mutual funds with a lower-quality tilt relative to the passive ETFs.

Source: Systematic Income

To get a sense of the relative sensitivity of short-duration high-yield munis to various economic drivers such as interest rates, we can take a look at the total return performance of NVHAX compared to the Nuveen High Yield Municipal Bond Fund (NHMAX), which allocates to longer-maturity bonds and is run by the same manager. We can see that the short-dated fund has delivered pretty much the same total return at lower volatility and smaller drawdowns in a period when the 10-year Treasury yield ranged from 1.5% to 3.2% and back to 1.5%.

Source: Systematic Income

Investor options within the sector are:

Invesco Short Duration High Yield Municipal Fund (ISHAX)

Aberdeen Short Duration High Yield Municipal Fund (AAHMX)

Lord Abbett Short Duration High Yield Municipal Bond Fund (SDHAX)

Nuveen Short Duration High Yield Municipal Bond Fund (NVHAX)

VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD)

Strangely, there are no pure play short-duration high-yield muni funds. These funds all have 20-40% buckets of investment-grade munis. In a sense, this is disappointing since this clearly goes against the label on the tin, so to speak. On the other hand, allowing investment managers greater flexibility to find value is not necessarily a bad thing.

This is how the funds have performed over the last few years.

Source: Systematic Income

Although the passive ETF is in the middle of the pack, it does have the highest volatility and biggest drawdowns which we can see in the chart below, making it less attractive.

Source: Systematic Income

This is a breakdown of total returns over the same period. It looks like NVHAX and ISHAX are the higher-beta options here due to the combination of unrated/lower-rated and revenue bond portions of the portfolio.

Source: Systematic Income

Overall, we like NVHAX within the group. It is more of a pure high-yield/unrated fund option with a relatively small 20% investment-grade rated bucket. It is using a very modest amount of leverage to boost income and it has the strongest returns with drawdown levels that do not appear excessive within the group.

Finally, it's worth comparing short-duration high-yield mutual funds to their corporate counterparts simply because both have "high-yield" as part of their name. In the charts below we compare NVHAX to the short-term high-yield corporate benchmark ETF.

Source: Systematic Income

The chart shows a couple of interesting things. First, it does look like there is a decent amount of diversification. Several times over the past 8 years we see a sharp drop in one asset and barely a reaction in the other. This suggests that holding both types of assets in an income portfolio makes sense.

Secondly, both securities have largely ended up in the same place over the longer term which is unexpected since high-yield bonds have tended to trade at significantly wider credit spreads than high-yield munis. The level of high-yield credit spreads in 2013 was not much different from where it is now so we can't chalk this up to a big change in credit risk premium. The likely answer is that high-yield corporates tend to have higher default rates and/or lower recoveries than high-yield munis which is another reason to maintain an allocation to high-yield munis despite their tighter credit spreads.

Thirdly, high-yield corporate bonds appear to have more volatility and sharper drawdowns. This means that high-yield munis have had much stronger risk-adjusted returns historically. It also means that they are generally better at maintaining their capital and, as unlikely as it may seem, could serve as dry powder sources of capital to reallocate into lower-quality securities during drawdowns.

Source: Systematic Income

Takeaways

A sharp rise in long-end rates due to further deficit spending and inflationary dynamics is a worrying scenario for income investors who rely on duration-sensitive assets to generate income. One strategy for mitigating duration exposure is to shorten up on interest rate exposure by allocating to shorter-maturity bonds. The high-yield muni sector offers a way to execute this strategy by offering an attractive combination of yield and drawdown risk. The sector also offers diversification to corporate credit assets, providing another welcome feature.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NVHAX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.