Instrument

The VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (BATS:RSX) is a fund that offers exposure to equities from Russia, which include publicly-traded companies that are incorporated in Russia or that are incorporated outside of Russia but have at least 50% of their revenues/related assets in Russia.

Note: The RTS Index is a free-float capitalization-weighted index of 50 Russian stocks traded on the Moscow Exchange, calculated in US dollars (Wikipedia).

Macro Data

Let's start with the latest key macroeconomic data from Russia. Statistics always provide a good background for analysis.

In September, the Russian retail turnover dropped by 3% YoY. It is worth noting that the recovery trend here is no longer so unambiguous:

Also, there was a noticeable decrease in the growth rates of real and nominal wages:

The slowdown in the recovery dynamics of real incomes of the Russian population reflects the deterioration of the economy. Personally, I expected more optimistic data here.

Now let's look at the industrial production of Russia. In the last month, the Russian industry declined by 5% YoY:

The structure of this index has recorded negative growth rates of all components. The largest drop was recorded in the mining sector (-10% YoY). This is a logical consequence of the restrictions under the OPEC+ deal. It should be concluded that the increase in production limits in August did not bring significant results. I want to remind you that Russian energy companies form about 37% of RSX's portfolio.

The growth rate of the volume of construction in Russia is still zero. Frankly, this is already scary, because this indicator is a good marker of long-term confidence of businesses in stability.

In September, the Russian manufacturing PMI dropped below the critical 50-point mark that indicates a decline in manufacturing:

Here is an extract from the comments on that study:

...Meanwhile, business confidence moderated and employment fell furtheramid lower new order inflows... ...Contributing to the overall decline was a renewed fall in new orders in September. The decrease reportedly stemmed from muted client demand and cancelled projects. The rate of contraction was solid overall and the fastest since June... ...In line with subdued client demand, firms cut their workforcenumbers further in September... Source:markiteconomics

As you can see, judging by the dynamics of the industry, Russia is still in recession.

RSX Vs. Ruble

The RSX fund is tied to shares of Russian companies that are traded in rubles. Therefore, the value of the Russian currency considerably influences the price of the fund:

In my last article on this topic, I pointed out that the ruble weakening period is probably over. This is indicated by the actions of the Russian government and the central bank aimed at increasing the supply of foreign exchange in the domestic market. In this context, I believe that the ruble will strengthen in the short term. This will partially support RSX.

Geopolitics

The general situation around Russia is complicated by the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Russia is an ally of Armenia, and Turkey is an ally of Azerbaijan. In this context, I would like to draw your attention to the fact that on October 25, as a result of a Russian airstrike, dozens of Turkish-backed rebels in Syria were killed. It can be assumed that it was a message from Russia to Turkey.

In general, the preconditions for a direct conflict between Russia and Turkey are gradually being formed. It is now impossible to predict the consequences of such a conflict for the Russian economy, but this tension clearly unnerves the Russian market.

Bottom line

I am not optimistic about the dynamics of the Russian economy. I take into account that the Russian market is one of the cheapest in the world, but a bull market is hardly forming here now. At the same time, the likely strengthening of the ruble will create some support for the fund. So, it is most likely that RSX is in for a sideways trend in the coming month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.