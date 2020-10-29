Prepared by Chris, team leader at BAD BEAT Investing

It has been a long time since we checked in on one of our oldest and longest holdings, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC). This name remains one of the worst-performing stocks we have ever owned, thanks to our initial entry into the stock in 2012-2013. It was even worse in the doldrums of March-April, which were awful for mREITs. Rates were crushed. There were margin calls, portfolios were hit hard, and shareholders were crushed. However, with every successive dividend payment, we are clawing our way back to even. So long as the dividend holds firm and the stock doesn't implode again, eventually we will get back to a breakeven point with the strong 10.2% plus yield here.

Of course, in the last few months, the stock has been more positive and is well off the 52-week lows of $6.25. Further, the name has been pretty stable over the last few months. We want to check back in on the name and discuss some of the key metrics to ensure the dividend is secure. That said, Q3 earnings were stronger than we expected, given our coverage of other competitors in the sector. Ultimately, we believe the stock is a very comfortable hold at these levels for income. Let us discuss the critical metrics, summarized in the table below:

Key Metric Most Recent Data* Q3 2020 book value and % change from Q1 2020 $15.88 (6.4%) Net interest rate spread in Q3 2020 2.15% Dividend (yield) $0.36 (10.2%) Q3 Net income per share $1.15 Q3 Net spread/dollar roll income per share $0.81 Dividend covered? Yes 52-week share price range $6.25-19.65

Source: Q3 earnings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

*As of 9/30/20

Now, make no mistake, it was another challenging quarter for the company to operate in given the volatility in rates to end the quarter. A lot of competitors faced significant pressure. However, AGNC held up better than we expected. It did deliver a few key positives and some negatives. Let's start off with the headline numbers. The company reported net spread and dollar roll earnings per share of $0.81, which actually beat estimates by $0.24. That is great. We are happy so long as the company is covering the dividend with this metric.

In years past, you will recall the income metrics kept falling and coming up short of the dividend payouts, resulting in dividend cut after dividend cut. The last cut was to $0.12 in the dividend monthly, where it has held ever since. So far into 2020, it seems more than secure. What we think is the best news here is that the $0.36 paid out was easily covered by the net spread and dollar roll income figure. This is the figure which the company uses to gauge for covering its dividend. It is important to note that this $0.63 does exclude a $0.09 "catch-up" premium amortization cost, but includes a $0.28 per share dollar roll income. The company did have a comprehensive gain of $0.13.

Results in context

We must delve into the key metrics to put these results in context. Let us start by highlighting the constant prepayment rate. We have anticipated this rate to cool, as prepayments are unlikely given that rates have begun their move higher, unlike a year or so ago, when there was a rush to refinance. Recall, this measures the average risk for the percent of loans to be prepaid over a period of time. The higher this number the worse, because the company misses out on interest from the loans. While the actual rate is dependent on the portfolio mix across companies, in general, the higher the rate the worse it is for the company. It turns out that the constant prepayment rate came in at 24.3%. This is so much higher than we would like to see, but it is also worth noting that the average projected constant prepayment rate for the life of the portfolio is 15.9%. Still, this is really high.

The constant prepayment rate directly impacts the all-important net interest rate spread. Recall, this spread is the difference between the portfolio yield and the cost to acquire the funds. The average cost of funds fell to 0.15%, down from last year's 0.88%. Factoring in the change in average yield on assets (2.30%, from 2.56% in Q3 2019), the net interest rate spread for the quarter was 2.15%, compared to 1.68% a year ago. This was a positive move.

We saw good dividend coverage, as a lower CPR and net interest rate spread benefited earnings. But we always say book value is a close predictor of share prices in mREITs, although the Street assigns a premium or discount-to-book based on expected future performance. Taking a look at the last two years shows this trend.

Here in Q3 2020, we saw some stabilization, but book value rose to $15.88 from $14.92. At the present share price of $14.25, the stock trades at a $0.67, or 4.5% discount to book.

Bottom line? It was a good quarter for one of our longest holdings. The dividend is safe after these results. We are pleased to collect the payout, which we are reinvesting. At this point, we cannot recommend a buy in shares. The stock is reasonably priced relative to book value. When buying a quality mREIT, you get a margin of safety by waiting until there is a nice discount to book. This is especially true when the dividend looks to be maintained. Hold the stock.

