Prepared by Stephanie, Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) is a name we have continued to like under $9, but the stock has certainly faced pressure in the last few weeks. As we have stated numerous times in our recent financial sector coverage, low rates have weighed, and pressure on bond yields has kept these stocks down. Loan loss provisions are a concern, given the economic woes. Still, we believe in taking a contrarian view and starting to build positions in beaten-down names, and there are some good opportunities in the banks. The theme remains the same here. The near-term fundamental outlook is awful just given all the uncertainty. But we still see opportunity to get into the stock based on valuation, the dividend, and the long-term prospects for financials.

Overall, this is a well-run regional bank with an over 8% dividend yield, which we think is safe. It is likely Q4 will be tough like Q3, especially with COVID-19 cases picking up and that dirty little work of 'lock-downs' being tossed around, but we are taking the contrarian view here. That is why we like the financials and still like NYCB. It is going to work in the long term. Keep in mind that unlike some of the major global banks, this regional bank is largely focused on traditional banking. Each year, we are seeing more assets under management, and despite the pain from COVID-19, the quarter was pretty solid. Revenues were up 13.6% in Q3, and earnings per share were up 21%. EPS came in at $0.23. We suspect Q4 will be tough, but we really like the share price relative to book value.

Attractive relative to book value

The valuation on a book price basis is solid. The bank is still trading way below book value. And book value expanded year over year to $13.43. This was also up from $13.34 last quarter. That's a huge discount, with shares at $8.25. We also like the name on this decline because it is not about where the company has been, it's about where it is going. We think book value will hold up. We actually thought it would decline a bit in Q2, but it rose. We think it remains stable. For those doing the math, at $8.25 you would be getting a $5.18 discount, or a 38.6% discount-to-book. That is attractive. What is more, tangible book value was $8.20. You can buy shares at exact fair value right now on that metric. That is abnormal. It is painful watching the stock suffer, but that is value.

Keep an eye on asset quality

We have said this several times before, as it is very nice to see loan growth, but only if the loans are quality. So, we need to understand where the quality metrics are. This will also be something to watch for in Q4 this year.

In Q3, there was an increase in the provision for loan losses versus a year ago, driven by the growth in the loans discussed above and the uncertainty around the current economic environment resulting from COVID-19. This was a common theme for banks in Q1 and Q2 as well. However, provisions were down from Q2. We would expect the level of provision for loan losses in 2020 to continue to reflect the overall growth of the bank's loan portfolio, and this could incrementally increase or decrease depending on economic trends in the next few quarters. Further, the bank reported a provision for credit losses of $13 million, down 26% from Q2. This represented 0.38% of all loans.

Non-performing assets are also important to watch. So far, non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets have been relatively stable. We're not sure if this will continue for the rest of the year, so we will monitor it. In Q3, non-performing loans were up 3% from a year ago but down 10% from Q2. This is 0.10% of all assets and is manageable. We report it as we think this is clean. Some banks are really struggling. Keep in mind that now 95% of $3.1 billion in the eligible loan deferrals are back in payment status.

The efficiency ratio during the second quarter improved to 43.47%, compared to 47.37% during Q3 2019 and 43.94% for Q2 2020. This was strong.

Final thoughts

The outlook is cloudy for financials. In addition, valuation remains attractive, more so on any dip, especially below that $8.20 tangible book value level. The long-term investor is getting a great price. The bank is a good lender with a respectable balance sheet and an attractive dividend yield. We still like the stock here.

If you like the material and want to see more, click "Follow," and if you want expert guidance on rapid-return trades check out BAD BEAT Investing.