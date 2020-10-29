Southeastern Grocers' recent results have been buoyed by the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on consumer buying behavior, which may recur in the short term.

The firm operates grocery supermarkets in the southeastern U.S.

Southeastern Grocers has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final figure may be much higher.

Quick Take

Southeastern Grocers (SEGR) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement. The firm operates grocery supermarket stores under various names in the southeastern United States.

SEGR has been buoyed by the recent COVID-19 pandemic buying spree by consumers; the firm has a significant debt load.

I’ll provide a final update when we learn more about the IPO from management.

Company

Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern was founded to develop a network of grocery supermarket stores in the U.S. states of Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Management is headed by president and CEO Anthony Hucker, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously president and COO of Schnuck Markets and president of Giant Food.

Below is a brief overview video of how the firm dealt with excess COVID-19-related demand:

(Source: CNBC Television)

The firm operates under three banners:

Winn-Dixie

Harveys

Fresco y Mas

It is the second largest operator in the states in which it operates in terms of number of stores.

In May 2018, SEGR completed its bankruptcy reorganization and converted from an LLC to a corporation.

Earlier in 2020, the firm entered into agreements to dispose of certain stores of its BI-LO and Harveys brands to Food Lion and other buyers in multiple transactions. Also, the firm sold the pharmacy prescription files for 58 of the in-store pharmacies that it operates to CVS and Walgreens.

After these and other planned dispositions, approximately 87% of its remaining portfolio will consist of Winn-Dixie stores.

Market and Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by IBISWorld, the market for supermarkets and grocery stores in the U.S. is expected to reach $678.4 billion in 2020, with a growth trajectory as shown in the chart below:

This represents a forecast annualized market size growth of 1.4% from 2015 to 2020.

The main driver for this expected growth is per capita disposable income, which has trailed overall GDP growth from 2015 to 2020.

Also, the firm and its subsidiaries face competition from other brick-and-mortar food and drug stores (Kroger (KR) and Albertsons (ACI)), wholesalers (Costco (COST)), online retailers, specialty supermarkets, general merchandise stores, farmers' markets, restaurants and meal solution companies that deliver direct to the home.

Financial Performance

Southeastern’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven but recently increased top line revenue

Variable gross profit, increasing gross margin

A swing to operating profit and net income in the current year

Uneven but recently strong growth in cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 28 weeks ended July 8, 2020 $ 5,262,757,000 16.9% Year ended Dec. 25, 2019 $ 8,277,374,000 -5.6% Year ended Dec. 26, 2018 $ 8,772,512,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 28 weeks ended July 8, 2020 $ 1,455,815,000 23.6% Year ended Dec. 25, 2019 $ 2,160,150,000 -4.9% Year ended Dec. 26, 2018 $ 2,272,281,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 28 weeks ended July 8, 2020 27.66% Year ended Dec. 25, 2019 26.10% Year ended Dec. 26, 2018 25.90% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 28 weeks ended July 8, 2020 $ 244,905,000 4.7% Year ended Dec. 25, 2019 $ (34,896,000) -0.4% Year ended Dec. 26, 2018 $ (66,248,000) -0.8% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 28 weeks ended July 8, 2020 $ 205,690,000 Year ended Dec. 25, 2019 $ (116,240,000) Year ended Dec. 26, 2018 $ 675,064,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 28 weeks ended July 8, 2020 $ 398,435,000 Year ended Dec. 25, 2019 $ 56,945,000 Year ended Dec. 26, 2018 $ 179,903,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source: Company registration statement)

As of the 28 weeks ended July 8, 2020, Southeastern had $93.1 million in cash and $2.2 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended 28 weeks ended July 8, 2020 was $342.4 million.

IPO Details

Southeastern intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may be as high as $500 million.

Management says it will "not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of our common stock by the selling stockholders in this offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares from the selling stockholders. The selling stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds and bear the underwriting discount, if any, attributable to their sale of our common stock."

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank Securities, BMO Capital Markets, Truist Securities, and Wells Fargo Securities.

Commentary

Southeastern is seeking public capital market funding for its selling shareholders only, and won’t receive any of the proceeds.

I’m always a bit leery of IPOs where the company receives no proceeds, as it will have no additional resources to fuel its expansion plans. It may tap additional equity in a secondary offering later or secure additional debt.

The firm’s financials have improved markedly since its bankruptcy and reorganization in 2018.

SEGR has been greatly assisted in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the increase in consumer buying behavior.

The market opportunity for grocery supermarkets is expected to continue to grow at a moderate pace - probably between 1% and 1.5% for the foreseeable future. A recurrence of pandemic-related buying in late 2020 and into 2021 may continue to buoy SEGR’s results in the near term.

However, the firm has a higher debt-to-asset ratio at 85% than recent IPO Grocery Outlet Holding's (GO) ratio of 65%.

When we learn more about the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide a final update.

Expected IPO pricing date: To be announced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.