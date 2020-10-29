While the concept of “dividend aristocrats” is well-established in U.S. stock markets, the same idea doesn’t have a well-recognized equivalent when it comes to the U.K. However, it is possible to identify a number of shares which we might count as dividend aristocrats, which I do below.

Identifying U.K. Dividend Aristocrats

A dividend aristocrat is an S&P 500 index member with at least twenty five years of annual base dividend increases on its record.

As the U.K. market is smaller than the U.S. one by some margin – Apple (AAPL) alone recently exceeded the total FTSE 100 market cap – it makes sense in the U.K. context to focus on the FTSE 100 index of companies. These tend to be larger, blue-chip stocks similar to what is found in the S&P 500, although note that the FTSE 100 is a mixed bag in terms of quality. That makes it harder than using the wider FTSE-250 index, which contains long-term dividend growers such as Caledonia Investments (OTC:CALEF) (42 years), City of London Investment Group (OTCPK:CLIUF) (35 years), Spirax-Sarco (OTCPK:SPXSF OTC:SPXSY) and Cranswick (OTCPK:CRWKF, OTC:CRWCY) (both 30 years)

S&P does produce a list of U.K. dividend aristocrats, but the trailing requirement for annual dividend increases is set at 10, not 25 years. I see no good reason for that, so prefer to maintain the U.S. criterion of a minimum of 25 years of annual dividend increases. Incidentally, I think there are some problems with this approach – in a cyclical industry with a high payout ratio, I would expect dividends to go up and down over time – but that is the requirement, so for the purpose of this analysis I will stick to it.

Additionally, the S&P U.K. approach focuses on high yield, but for better or for worse, dividend aristocrats are more commonly defined by consistency in paying out and increasing dividends, not yield. I will stick to that more common approach here.

There are Only Three U.K. Dividend Aristocrats at Present

Applying those criteria, I can only identify three U.K.-listed companies which we might regard as dividend aristocrats. Best known is Diageo (DEO, OTCPK:DGEAF), with 33 years of dividend increases. There is also the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (OTC:STMZF), with 38 years of consecutive dividend hikes. The third is Halma (OTCPK:HLMAF, OTCPK:HLMLY, OTCPK:HALMY), which has not only turned in 41 consecutive years of dividend increases, but has done at the rate of 5% or more every time.

Some companies I thought would qualify, like British American Tobacco (BTI), didn’t make the cut. In itself, that was interesting: digging into dividend histories over decades, one does not always find what one expects.

Dividend Aristocrats are Dividend Aristocrats – Until They Aren’t

One of the challenges in looking at dividend aristocrats as a filtering method is that there is an inherent survivorship bias. So the fact that a company has made it this far on the list is no guarantee of its future prospects.

A year ago, this article could also have considered Bunzl (OTCPK:BZLFF) (OTCPK:BZLFY), with 26 years of consecutive raises and Johnson Matthey (OTCPK:JMPLF) (OTCPK:JMPLY) (OTCPK:JMPLD), with 32 years. But both changed tack with the pandemic – Bunzl skipping a payment and compensating with an extra interim dividend the following year, and Johnson Matthey rebasing its dividend at a lower level.

So, while longevity clearly suggests that a company is doing something right, things do change and there is no guarantee that dividend aristocrats will continue to hold such status in the future.

A Closer Look at the U.K. Dividend Aristocrats

Dividend aristocrats are not created equal.

First up, let’s talk about yield. Diageo yields 2.7%, Scottish Mortgage 0.3% and Halma 0.7%. There is little competition there.

When it comes to growth over the past decade – an arbitrary but representative timeframe – Halma has performed best, followed by Diageo and then some way behind, Scottish Mortgage.

Chart: Total Annual Ordinary Dividends (P)

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 CAGR Diageo 40.4 43.5 47.4 51.7 56.4 59.2 62.2 65.3 68.6 69.9 5.6% Scottish Mortgage 2.3 2.6 2.8 2.9 2.9 3.0 3.0 3.1 3.1 3.3 3.5% Halma 9.1 9.7 10.4 11.2 12.0 12.8 13.7 14.7 15.7 16.5 6.1%

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports (amended for share splits)

Coverage is a different matter. Scottish Mortgage doesn’t always cover dividends from its earnings. In recent years it has become increasingly vocal in its annual reports that it seeks to maximize long-term return, which can mean capital growth not earnings. While it has increased the dividend every year for decades, it does not see doing so as an imperative, whereas Halma explicitly does and Diageo seems to. Diageo’s cover is around 1.6x, Halma’s is around 3.5x. While Halma seems much stronger on that basis, bear in mind that Diageo’s yielding almost four times as much relative to purchase price. So what one might see as conservative coverage on one hand could also be seen as low yield on the other – it’s a matter of perspective.

All Three Names are Attractive

One of the perpetual comments about Diageo is that it is pricy – see, for example, the most recent deep dive on Seeking Alpha, by Wolf Report, Diageo: Not Significantly Undervalued, But Still A Buy which mentioned how long the author had waited for an entry point. The same viewpoint can be applied to Halma, as I outlined in Halma: Don't Overpay For Its Strong Dividend Record and Scottish Mortgage.

However, in general, quality costs. So it is not surprising that the tiny number of British companies which are in the premier stock market index and have raised payouts every year for a quarter of a century do not come cheaply.

The question is, how attractive are they on a prospective basis? Halma looks set to continue increasing dividends. Diageo is likely to do the same. Scottish Mortgage, despite its strong record, has repeatedly warned that it may not.

As befits a consumer goods company, Diageo tends to be a free cash flow machine, even during times of difficulty in end markets. Its 2020 reported free cash flow was £1.634 billion. That wasn’t quite enough to cover its dividend, but that is an unusual situation for the company. Even with the exceptional cost of 2020 resultant from the COVID-19 pandemic, the dividend was almost fully covered. That leaves room for it to continue to grow in the future, as free cash flow returns closer to prior levels.

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports

Moreover, yield is only one part of the equation (albeit, compounded over decades, a 2.7% yield for Diageo looks very different to a 0.7% yield for Halma). Capital gains also count. Taking a ten-year view again, share price appreciation looks better for Halma and Scottish Mortgage.

Source: Seeking Alpha

It’s pretty shocking that in a decade, the FTSE 100 is up only 2.59% in total!

All three dividend aristocrats have significantly outperformed it in terms of capital appreciation. Halma and Scottish Mortgage gave more than four times the return of Diageo over that period, which arguably helps to explain why the Diageo yield now is almost four times Halma’s, and more than that as a multiple of Scottish Mortgage.

Diageo does have around £16.8 billion in borrowings, a sizeable debt pile. But it also has significant assets, albeit a lot of them are intangible; so its net debt position is positive.

As to what is most attractive, that depends on what one’s objectives are as an investor. I assess that Diageo and Halma are most likely to maintain their position as dividend aristocrats a decade hence. Diageo has by far the higher yield at today’s prices. The lagging share price appreciation also makes it cheaper on a P/E basis, at 24x not cheap but close to half as cheap as Halma’s 43x. Both are good companies, but at current prices, the more attractive dividend aristocrat to my mind is Diageo.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.