Introduction

A year ago, I wrote an article on GreenSky (GSKY) when its shares fell 40%. I said that management was flailing, its financial structure was complex and I didn’t see much upside in the stock. I recommended selling the $5 strike puts as the company did have a solid business and there wasn’t much downside. That recommendation was solidly profitable as the stock stayed above that level for another six months until it dropped along with the market in March of this year.

Most businesses have had to contend with a lot of changes in the last six months. I decided to see how GreenSky was doing. As a reminder, the company provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants and consumers. For example, a plumber could offer a consumer financing for a repair or installation.

I found that the company’s results have deteriorated without the company’s management acknowledging this, and no credible plan to turn the business around. I therefore do not see the stock as investable.

June-quarter results

The company reported a 4% increase in revenues YoY to $133 million but was not able to control expenses that rose 22%. The company recognized $10 million of expected credit losses for the financial guarantees it provides to its bank partners. At this point, this expense is non-cash. Operating income more than halved to $20 million. On a GAAP basis, the company reported $0.06 of EPS.

Compared to last year’s whiny tone, I would describe management today as delusional. The CEO proclaimed he was extremely pleased with the operating results and effective expense discipline.

The company concluded its strategic alternatives review process announced in August 2019, no doubt because no buyer for the company surfaced. It anticipates hosting a virtual Investor Day later this year for any investors still interested in management spin tales about the company’s great future.

The company appointed a new CFO in September, with the prior CFO transitioning to a new role. CFO transitions at financial firms that have leeway in when to recognize certain expenses can be tricky, and this presents an additional risk.

Recommendation

The company was an early player in the hot fintech space, which has got renewed attention with the IPO of Ant, a subsidiary of Alibaba (BABA).

Since last year, the company’s financials have deteriorated and management seems oblivious to the problems, focused more on messaging than action. Compared to the $0.57 of EPS last year, the company is expected to earn only $0.20 this year, impacted by slowing revenue growth, rising costs and recognition of expected credit losses. Next year, the company’s earnings are expected to nearly double, which I would regard as optimistic unless the economic environment improves rapidly. Even then, the earnings would be lower than they were in 2019.

I would not buy the stock at a multiple above 10x forward earnings, which would be $4. I would thus avoid the stock at its current $5 price.

I ended my article last year by saying that if the company can get its act together, the upside is considerable. I continue to believe that, but do not see any progress towards fixing execution issues at the company.

