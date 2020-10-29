Roubaix Capital's Q3 2020 Letter To Partners

Summary

Roubaix Capital, LLC provides investment advisory services. The Company offers investment and portfolio management services for pooled investment vehicles. Roubaix Capital serves customers in the U.S.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Roubaix Fund Composite gained 3.13% compared to a return of 5.78% for our long/short equity peer group, represented by the HFRI Equity Hedge Index and 4.93% total return for the Russell 2000 Index.

Agriculture is another cyclical end market that has been hit hard by the recession. We have kept an eye on unique companies within the broader machinery industry that can combine company specific or thematic drivers to layer on top of an expected economic recovery.

Smaller companies are likely to remain a reliable source of mispriced investment opportunities that are either overlooked or are not practical investments for larger firms.