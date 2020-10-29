We still see over $6.00 in 2020 EPS, and while the valuation has always been stretched, we are buyers under $300.

Mastercard (MA) stock is down almost 20% from the highs in the summer of 2020. We wanted this stock under $300. We feel it is a buy-and-hold here. Overall, the company continues to deliver solid performance, but the pain being felt in commerce from the COVID-19 crisis is causing an impact. Payment volumes are getting hit hard. However, we want to stress that this is temporary. Shares could fall further with the recent market chaos ahead of the elections and warnings of fresh lockdowns, and astute traders should take advantage.

As the crisis continues, there will be reduced volumes, less consumer spending, and a slowdown in growth, likely for the next quarter or so. Yes, right now it is painful relative to the growth path the stock and company were on the past decade. Yes, valuation-wise, the stock has long been overvalued, but that valuation has come in lower, particularly if we "exclude" the earnings impacts over the next few quarters and look to 2021. Mastercard as a company has continued to invest in itself. It is only a matter of time before growth returns, and if this market does as we expect it to do, growth will return from increasing volumes as people get back to work, businesses open, and the company manages its expenses. We think, in 2021, a double-digit growth in earnings is likely, but the next few months will still be painful. In this column, we will examine trends in sales and earnings and discuss our expectations for the rest of the year.

Volume declines hit revenue

Despite the economy being beat up, the data remains relatively strong, particularly against expectations. The recently reported quarter saw top line contraction. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the growth has slowed given COVID-19-related shutdowns and reduced spending power of consumers. The past growth in revenues had been impressive. Here in Q3 2020, economic activity had picked up somewhat from earlier in the year, but is still slow. Internationally, activity has been weak. We expect Q4 will see pain as well, but think 2021 will see a ramp-up in activity.

Net revenue for the quarter came in at $3.84 billion, a 13.7% decrease from Q3 2019, though this was up $0.5 billion from Q2. The year-over-year drop was primarily due to a steep drop in cross-border activity. Still, there were reasons to be positive.

Mastercard saw a 1% increase in gross dollar volume, at the higher (better) end of our wide range for COVID-19-impacted Q3 expectations for -4%-+3% declines, and saw a 2% increase in payment volumes. On top of this, transactions processed were up 5%, also better than the declines of -1%-8% we thought we might see at the midpoint. Our expectations were much wider than usual given the pain of COVID-19 and the uncertainty it created. The transaction declines drove the declines we saw in revenues. As we mentioned earlier, internationally, things slowed down before they did in the U.S. As such, cross-border volumes took a huge hit once again and contracted 36%. Expect more declines in Q4. Given the declines in revenues and transactions, we were looking for commensurate declines in expenses.

Operational expenses fell

Operational expenses have continued to rise rather sharply in recent years, following revenue increases. With revenues falling, we were looking for expense declines. Expenses fell year over year versus last year by 4% on an adjusted basis. On a currency-neutral basis, expenses were down 5%. It should be noted that continued investment in strategic initiatives as well as normal operational expenses resulted in the overall single-digit declines. Total adjusted operating expenses were $1.7 billion for several reasons, including primarily spending related to strategic initiatives, as well as lower promotional spending and, of course, acquisition-related integration expenses. When we factor in the decrease in revenues, we see that it led to operating income decreasing as reported to $2.1 billion, from $2.7 billion a year ago. Perhaps not surprising, adjusted operating margin contracted to 54.9% from 59.4%. With the top line contraction and margin contraction, we saw a big drop in adjusted EPS.

Earnings under pressure

Putting it all together, we see earnings fell, and we expected a decline to as low as $1.65. We saw fewer cross-border transactions being processed, and there were lower revenues and narrowing margins. Again, expect Q4 to also be painful, but the market has essentially given these COVID-19 quarters a pass. Much like the revenue trend, the EPS trend stalled in Q3.

Net income was down to $1.5 billion versus the $2.1 billion a year ago, and hit $1.51 per share versus $2.07 per share. On an adjusted basis, EPS hit $1.60, missing expectations, and falling 26% from last year. This is a big reason shares are falling. With falling EPS, we have concerns as well, but we believe what we are seeing is temporary for the next few months. As we move forward, we expect EPS growth to remain stalled in the next quarter, and possibly into early 2021.

2020 projections

Ultimately, the shape and speed of the recovery will be determined by the effectiveness of policy initiatives. It is tough to forecast though, with stimulus uncertainty, election uncertainty, and questions over whether COVID-19 vaccines will be effective. We would expect some sectors, particularly where there is demand now - like home improvement, clothing, and ecommerce - to see good volumes. As we move forward, we expect to see domestic and intra-regional travel starting to normalize when there is more clarity on COVID-19. Other areas like mass entertainment and long-haul travel will probably take longer to recover. There will also be geographic variability.

Based on what we are seeing to date, we see 2020 revenues coming in at $15.0-15.7 billion and earnings per share coming in at $6.20-6.70. This is based on annual volumes increasing in the low single digits, contraction in cross-border volumes in the double digits, and operational expenses higher in the low single digits overall.

