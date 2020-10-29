Inovalon Holdings, Inc.'s (INOV) CEO Dr. Keith Dunleavy on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Q3 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call October 28, 2020 5:00 PM ET

Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session.

Good afternoon. This is Kim Collins, Senior Vice President of Communications at Inovalon. I am here today with Dr. Keith Dunleavy, Inovalon’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; and Jonathan Boldt, Inovalon’s Chief Financial Officer.

I'd like to welcome you all to our third quarter 2020 earnings call. The press release announcing our financial results for the third quarter was distributed this afternoon, and a replay of today's call will be available shortly, posted on the Investor Relations page on Inovalon's website. For those of you listening to the rebroadcast of this call, we remind you that the remarks made herein are as of today, October 28, 2020, and will not be updated subsequent to this initial earnings call.

I will remind you that certain statements made during this call may be characterized as forward-looking under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to future results of operations and financial position, our business strategy and plans, market growth, and our objectives for future operations.

Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Additional information concerning these factors is contained in the company’s earnings release and filings with the SEC.

In an effort to provide additional information to investors, this conference call and webcast is accompanied by a presentation, which is available on the IR section of our website. You are encouraged to download a copy of this presentation to follow along with our prepared remarks.

Our presentation also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. You will find definitions of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliation charts at the end of the company’s earnings release and on the company’s website.

Now, it is my pleasure to turn the call over to Dr. Keith Dunleavy.

Dr. Keith Dunleavy

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our call. Let me begin by saying, I continue to be impressed with the unwavering devotion of the entire Inovalon team during the quarter and year-to-date. Together, they are helping bring many new industry-leading innovations online and drive meaningful value for our clients as well as the millions of patients that they serve.

While we continue to experience pockets of COVID-19 related weakness in Inovalon’s lower margin non-subscription legacy offerings and services business, we also continued to have very strong metrics in key areas of sales, renewals, innovation and profitability.

And Inovalon is firmly on track to go live in the coming months with several substantive multi-year platform implementations that will drive accelerating revenue growth and further profitability expansion in 2021 and beyond.

There is no doubt that the short-term topline performance of the third quarter was frustrating for me and for the whole team, a state-specific COVID-19 pandemic response patterns impacted our legacy and services offerings, while the rest of our key performance metrics that we track to help guide us for the medium term and longer term continued to shine a path towards very strong top and bottomline performances ahead.

I will let Jon elaborate further on the COVID-19 impact. But first, let me provide you with some more insight into our outlook for 2021, as well as our technology innovations during the quarter.

As we continue to move through 2020 and navigate the COVID-19 environment we have seen a continuous progression of innovation. Product launches an increased platform engagement by both a broader array of the healthcare ecosystem and larger and larger participants within it.

For several quarters now you have seen the success and momentum reflected in strong ACB growth with the third quarter’s trailing 12 months new sales ACV totaling $253.2 million up 31% period-over-period and the same pattern continued in the third quarter.

Third quarter new sales ACV totaled $58.5 million up 33% year-over-year and new sales ACV per platform totaled $42.5 million up 51% year-over-year. Recall that ACV or annual contract value is a metric which reflects only the first 12 months of expected revenue from new contracts signed during a period.

We continue to see steady adoption of the Inovalon ONE Platform as multiple segments of the marketplace are turning to Inovalon for its data driven purpose-built cloud-based SaaS platforms. As you know, we have announced several notable wins so far in 2020 including Walmart one of the world’s largest consumer retailers, Cardinal Health one of the world’s largest medical distributors and one of the world’s largest payers each of which entered into long-term contracts for five to seven-year durations.

With the payer contract alone resulting in a total contract value greater of than a $150 million. In addition to these announced marquee wins we have secured multiple meaningful expansions of existing top 10 market clients and are in very positive discussions with several others. These are industry-leading organizations who currently have Inovalon Solutions in place are familiar with what the market’s alternative options are and are choosing to expand further with Inovalon.

With all of these in hand, I am pleased to report that we are on track and completing the implementations of the multiple substantive long-term engagements and are excited to see the layering effect of these large recurring subscription-based SaaS revenue streams as they come online in the fourth quarter and early next year paving the way for a very strong and exciting 2021 and beyond.

In addition to a growing base of higher margin recurring subscription revenue year-over-year and in the setting of strong performances and aligned coordination from our technology teams, client success teams and product teams.

I am pleased to report that we are also seeing impressive key performance indicators across the business, which include higher total renewal rates year-over-year, increasing client retention metrics, pricing power, favorable high value product mix shift, longer term client commitments and positive underlying membership growth in Medicare and Medicaid.

As Jon will outline in our guidance shortly, the net result of what we are experiencing translates into a strong organic revenue growth outlook in 2021, up 12% to 16%. With further continued expansion of our operating leverage and profitability driving our adjusted EBITDA margin in 2021 up another 90 basis points to approximately 35.8% resulting in year-over-year adjusted EBITDA growth of approximately 15% to 19%.

Continuing to propel the accelerating growth and continued expansion and profitability as our strong success in innovation, as key building blocks of the Inovalon ONE platform become increasingly pressure-tested and honed the addition of new capabilities is unlocking large amounts of opportunity. Said another way, with the very solid foundations in place and a growing arsenal of modular feature sets available, the rate of meaningful innovation is accelerating.

As the terms real world data, data-driven and digital healthcare are increasingly becoming battle cries within the determined strategy plans of more and more companies across the ecosystem, Inovalon is increasingly being provided a seat at the table for discussion.

As part of this, during the quarter, we announced the availability of the Inovalon DataStream API. This offering provides any authorized cloud-based traditional enterprise or mobile app software system to benefit from the power of comprehensive patient-specific data and analytical derivations on demand and in real time.

This means that both new rapidly emerging healthcare technology offerings like consumer-focused mobile apps being built around consumer-specific healthcare data and very large, otherwise, antiquated enterprise platforms that serve as the backbones of many large healthcare organizations can benefit.

The mobile apps can avoid the need for massive investments around data aggregation, access, connectivity and analytics and the older larger scale integrated enterprise platforms can avoid huge rip out and replace decisions. Needless to say, we are excited about the future in this capability set.

Separately, you may recall that in the second quarter of 2020, we paused the expansion of our sales team as we focused on honing our processes to be sure to succeed with our sales initiatives and the COVID-19 low travel remote meetings environment.

As we have demonstrated strong success in selling within even this pandemic environment with strong new sales ACV over the past several months and a continued strong pipeline ahead we have restarted the further expansion of the sales force and expect to continue this through the fourth quarter.

Our sales teams have been an important part of our success story and the deepening alignment with the engineering team product teams and client success teams are showing very strong results in the sales numbers that you have seen to-date and in the various metrics which we look forward to providing you in the quarters to come.

Before I handed over to Jon simply put there’s a lot going on here. Yes a frustrating short-term COVID-19 related demand delay in the small non-subscription part of our overall business but very strong execution on many fronts from engineering, product and sales to administration and human resources all translating into market leading innovations positive client retention rates meaningful existing client expansions new client sales strong pipelines and many large scale implementations coming online. Altogether driving our projected 12% to 16% organic revenue growth and 15% to 21% adjusted EBITDA growth in 2021.

With that allow me to turn the call over to Jonathan. Jonathan?

Jonathan Boldt

Thank you, Keith, and good afternoon. I’d like to begin by having a few key points building on Keith’s opening remarks. First, Inovalon’s exceptional operating leverage margin expansion profitability and cash flow continue to shine to the quarter despite some ongoing challenges resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic and parts of our non-subscription business.

Second, more specifically third quarter 2020 lower margin non-subscription-based services and legacy offerings were impacted by approximately $13.2 million against our expectations which should not overshadow the continue underlying growth of the business.

And third, more importantly the company is excited to provide forward annual guidance for 2021 that reflects the continued strong execution and subscription-based platform adoption. With continued strong sales momentum, large marquee client implementations underway and solid customer retention rates are 2021 guidance calls for organic revenue growth of 12% to 16%. Net income growth of 87% to 104%, adjusted EBITDA growth of 15% to 19% and non-GAAP diluted net income per share growth of 24% to 27%.

Now turning to our third quarter results. Third quarter revenue was $161.4 million, a decrease of $5.1 million or 3% year-over-year. This year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in our legacy revenue stream of $7.5 million, compared to our previous expectations, a longer and more states specific response to the COVID-19 pandemic continued in the quarter. This resulted in actual services and legacy offerings revenue being lower compared to expectations by approximately $2.7 million and $10.5 million respectively.

Subscription-based platform revenues 88% of total third quarter revenue compared to 84% in the third quarter of 2019 representing compared to 84% in the third quarter of 2019 representing continued growth in our core cloud-based subscription platform business.

Services revenue represented 10% of third quarter 2020 revenue with legacy revenue representing the remaining 2%. Trailing 12-month subscription-based platform revenue in the third quarter was a total of $565.1 million an increase of 13% compared to $498.3 million for the preceding 12-month period. This growth was driven by the company’s strong new sales ACV wins and transition to cloud-based platform offerings.

New sales ACV during the quarter came in at $58.5 million an increase of 33% year-over-year. Third quarter new platform sales ACV excluding services was $42.5 million or an increase of 51% year-over-year.

Looking at gross margin third quarter gross margin was $75.5 million which represents an increase of a 130 basis points year-over-year. Our strong gross margin continues to be driven by higher value product mix shifts to our subscription revenue streams as well as the increasing scale and efficiency of the company’s platform offerings.

The company’s platform offerings business model and delivery structure positioned the company nicely for continued profitable and scalable growth. Third quarter our adjusted EBITDA was $58.8 million, an increase of $2.5 million or 4% year-over-year. The trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA was a total of $220.5 million an increase of 15% compared with a $191.9 million for the preceding 12-month period.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 36.4% representing an increase of 260 basis points compared to the year ago period. The third quarter trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 33.9% an increase of 220 basis points compared to 31.7% for the preceding 12-month period.

And non-GAAP net income per share was $0.16 an increase of 7% compared to Q3 2019 and was within our previous guidance range.

Cash flow is very healthy in the third quarter. Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter increased 42% year-over-year coming in at $46 million which is after interest expense payments of $12.6 million.

Third quarter CapEx was $16 million. On a trailing 12-month basis net cash providing by operating activities was a $143.3 million an increase of 44% compared to $99.6 million during the preceding 12-month period. Additionally trailing 12-month free cash flow was $72.9 million, an increase of 62%.

Moving to the balance sheet Inovalon ended the third quarter of 2020 in a strong financial position. Inovalon’s cash, cash equivalents as of September 30, 2020 was $120.1 million. Total outstanding debt was $910.4 million.

The reported balance sheet debt was $888.7 million net of issuance discounts and deferred financing fees and our net debt position was $790.3 million. The company’s net debt leverage ratio as defined within our debt agreement continue to improve to 3.55:1 as of Q3 2020, as compared to 3.69:1 as of the end of the second quarter and down from 4.23:1 at the end of the third quarter in 2019.

Now, let me turn to our financial outlook and provide key highlights. For the full year 2020, we are revising our 2020 guidance as follows. We are reducing our revenue range for the full year to $657 million to $668 million and updating our expected revenue stream mix guidance to reflect 87% contribution from subscription-based offerings, 10% contribution from services and 3% from legacy offerings.

We are increasing our GAAP net income and EPS ranges to $19 million to $27 million and $0.13 to $0.18 respectively. And we are reaffirming our non-GAAP net income and EPS ranges, adjusted EBITDA range and net cash provided by operating activities, which all reflect the strong financial profile of the business model and updated revenue stream mix shift. These results in fourth quarter 2020 guidance of $179 million to $190 million in revenue, reflecting year-over-year growth of 3% to 10% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA up $63 million to $73 million, a year-over-year increase of 9% to 27%. A non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.16 to $0.20, a year-over-year increase of 7% to 33%.

There are two points I like to make about our revised 2020 guidance. First, $16.8 million of our revenue guidance update is associated with the COVID-19 pandemic softness impact on our lower profit non-subscription legacy and services offerings. Second our profitability and cash flow guidance remains unchanged despite the revenue updates.

For 2021 our financial outlook is as follows. We expect revenue of $741 million to $768 million representing organic revenue growth of 12% to 16%. We expect 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $265 million to $275 million representing growth of 15% to 19%.

We expect non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.73 to $0.75 representing a year-over-year increase of 24% and 27%. And we expect CapEx to be $57 million to $63 million or 8% of expected 2021 revenues. I encourage you to please refer to today’s earnings release and in our third quarter supplemental earnings deck for details on our 2020 and 2021 guidance ranges and expected revenue cadence.

Before we open to Q&A I like to reiterate the continuing strength that we are seeing in our pace of innovation client retention renewals sales implementations and resulting acceleration in our organic revenue growth combined with a strong value driven pricing environment positive product mix shifts and operating leverage driven by continued profitability expansion and expanding cash flows are fueling our outlook for a very strong 2021 and beyond.

With that, let me turn the call back over to the operator to conduct our Q&A session.

Glen Santangelo

Oh! Yeah. Thanks for taking my question. Dr. Dunleavy, I want to ask you about 3Q in a little bit more detail. You made the comment that the revenue shortfall was primarily due to the lower margin on a subscription business. But if I look at your sort of subscription platform revenue, growth it was up only 1%. That was probably a little lower than we were expecting. And I am kind of curious could you comment on the growth of the platform business. And then I have a follow-up on the guidance?

Dr. Keith Dunleavy

Hey, Glen. Thanks for the question. I appreciate your being on the call. Jon and I and also Jason are here to answer questions. So as you look at the platform we don’t have and nor do we expect to have an even platform expansion every single quarter. It really matters on when things get signed and the implementations associated with them.

In the numbers for the quarter, we had about $1.7 million worth of platform that we could have steam come into this quarter. And so that that is the amount of platform that pre-signing on those they weren’t in the quarter, okay, but pre-signing.

So really the platform amount of Q3 was very much in line with what we expected. We continue to see strong sales in it, strong implementations in it, strong demand for it really solid pipeline on it and client seeing strong value in expanding what they are using in it. So for us for what we are expecting on platform really just a very small difference than what we expected.

Glen Santangelo

Okay. And maybe if I could just follow-up with Charles alone on the Q4 guidance, it’s the same cultural platform revenues almost 90% of the total in the third quarter already over you kind of have a big range out there on the revenue line for Q4 and so could you maybe comment on the level of visibility you have on these numbers and maybe how that translates into your visibility that you have on 2021 at this point?

Jonathan Boldt

Yeah. Hey, Glen. Good afternoon.

Glen Santangelo

Hey.

Jonathan Boldt

From a visibility standpoint what we see is the continued strong ACV sales we have in our implementation timeline. So while we still have a range for Q4 there is still the expectation of legacy in services so what we have tried to model is just really that that potential range of the gives and takes as a result of state specific demand and how we see it we continue to have very strong visibility into the full range which we provided.

Dr. Keith Dunleavy

Glen maybe just something to add onto that is if something we had in our prepared remarks we are seeing very nice client renewals very strong client retentions the platform piece of things is a very solid and gives us a lot of visibility if the COVID impact elements around legacy and services that we are giving a wider range on.

Glen Santangelo

Okay. Thanks for the comments.

Donald Hooker

Great. Good afternoon. Yeah. I understand the focus here is not legacy and services that we are moving to our subscription model here so I understand that. But I just I didn’t quite understand maybe can you elaborate a bit on even though the COVID impact on those legacy and services revenues you referenced sort of state pandemic response patterns maybe can you give a couple of examples so I can visualize it?

Dr. Keith Dunleavy

Hey, Don. Thanks for the question. So when we were coming out of Q2 and things were looking more positive and consistent across the country and in that improvement it was a different picture than what started to emerge in Q3. Q3 was for us a world of individual states responding differently to the overall pandemic dynamic.

Good examples are New York and California where New York, California a few other states around the country but those two specifically Pennsylvania as well have higher concentrations of metropolitan areas and customer headquarters in the pharmaceutical space as well that impacted disproportionately than what we were seeing on a more national level basis.

Donald Hooker

Okay. Okay. And then maybe just one follow-up to that then I will jump back in the queue. I guess when we are talking about the pharma are we talking mainly about pharma life sciences kind of some of the real world evidence stuff you are working on? Are there any other specific -- or is it more providers I am just trying to think of that this specific…?

Dr. Keith Dunleavy

Yeah. So the mentioning -- thanks Don. The mentioning of life sciences is because there’s a fair amount of concentration of them in New Jersey Pennsylvania and New York and that is where you see some of our services work done. So on the time of material elements that we will be doing for some of our life sciences companies they were more -- they were softer during the quarter disproportionately and what we are seeing in the rest of the country.

Donald Hooker

Okay. Thank you.

Yeah. This is Raymond [ph] on for Ricky. Thanks for the question. So I wanted to ask about the 2021% guidance, given the kind of puts and takes that we had in the 2020 year. I am wondering if you could walk through what the normalized topline growth would have been absent some of the some of the issues that we are seeing in the third quarter?

Dr. Keith Dunleavy

So we -- thanks for the question. But I want to make sure I understand it you. Can you take maybe a slightly different voting to your question let me sit back and customer it.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. So like if you were to like remove some of the impact to these services and legacy portions of your business. What is the true topline growth rate for 2021?

Dr. Keith Dunleavy

I am just trying to. And so if we remove that from third quarter and if we then also remove elements from it from next year, right? Because obviously for next year you see that we have in the full year guidance legacy only around 3%, right?

So we have its decreased and it was obviously decreased in the third quarter. We have obviously decreased it in the fourth and we have decreased it as part of our projection for next year, so that it wasn’t not in here but then replace back because you might remember that would -- that it would been more or like 6% or 7% or something like that.

So we have taken that down presuming that there continues to be COVID going into 2021. So we are predominantly now looking at a growth rate of platform and we don’t sell legacy anymore. So that is -- I think there’s sort of a net neutral if you will if you on Q3 versus next year on your question because we have taken it down in both. Is that makes us?

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Yeah. So got it. Oh! Go ahead.

Dr. Keith Dunleavy

Now just to add on to that is as we normalize out the $13.2 million the non-subscription in Q3 arraignment. Well you would end up getting on the normalized basis puts us in line with the previous gains we gave was 5% to 8%. So obviously that’s how you -- we think about it when you kind of normalize out that impact.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. That’s very helpful. And then if I may a follow-up on the margin expansion. So Keith I am wondering if you could help us think through kind of the puts and takes on the expansion on your EBITDA margin given that you are looking to invest more in your sales force I guess is there -- may be a gross margin expansion number that you can point us to kind of think about where the organic like how much your margin will expand I think organically?

Dr. Keith Dunleavy

Sure. Sure. I mean, on this I will just hand over to Jonathan to comment on. But we are getting margin expansion in multiple different places. So, first of all, we have a nice amount of operational leverage by the business model overall as we continue to expand our topline.

But we are also seeing very nice strength in the marketplace for our product offerings as we deliver more and more value for our clients. The price point for our products continued to be a positive.

We are also seeing very nice client retention and extensions of contracts, which also makes for a nice efficiency gain in the offering as well because you are not going through multiple rounds of implementations, which is typically a lower margin period of time. We are also seeing the mix shift and what they are actually buying to more and more of pure SaaS platform offerings. Those obviously have a very nice profile of profitability for the company.

And then also, you can see in our supplemental deck, we continue to reduce headcount proportional to the company size and operations and we are gaining efficiencies there as we do more automation in the types of products we have or more purely cloud-based. So, multiple different things operationally or business model wise that are adding to the profit expansion. And I will let Jonathan comment specifically on the gross margin breakdown.

Jonathan Boldt

Yeah. And as we think gross margins, Keith, obviously, what you are seeing in Q3 is really the business model and the operating leverage that we have in our subscription-based platform. So, in the third quarter, we witnessed the 74.5% gross margin, trailing 12 months, were 74.8%.

So, from our perspective, Raymond, every dollar we sell in topline is $0.75 worth of profit that we have to decide where it goes and where we continue to invest in growth. And what you are seeing us is really continue to invest in our sales engine worth of profit that we have to decide where it goes and where we continue to invest in growth.

And what you are seeing us is really continuing to invest in our sales engine, our product and research and development engine to continue to drive that. So, we are obviously very fortunate to have a very, very healthy gross margin allowing us to not only invest in the business, but also to further expand adjusted EBITDA margins.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. I think I asked that question incorrectly. I meant the EBITDA margins, but the gross impact to the margins there. I know that like -- I will jump back into queue and I will ask you again later. Thank you.

Dr. Keith Dunleavy

Thanks, Raymond.

Sandy Draper

Thanks very much. So going back a little bit to the questions that ask about the SaaS recurring revenue, if I look at sort of what’s implied in the fourth quarter guide to get to your full year number and keep your ranges, it looks like you are expecting a pretty nice step up there. So, when I think about that Keith you mentioned it’s not going to be predictable sequential dollars every quarter, but it looks like going from maybe up a million dollars sequentially to maybe more like $9 million or $10 million. Is that just timing of implementations or is there anything else that that’s driving that nice sequential increase?

Dr. Keith Dunleavy

Sandy that’s -- it’s really as simple today as it’s just the timing of the implementations or whether the implementations in effect wrap up if you will.

Sandy Draper

Okay. Got it. And then you touched on this a little bit. The legacy revenue as you said guiding to 3% for the next couple of years. Is there -- is that for next year? Is that reflective of continued uncertainty around COVID or is that really a reflection of just the continued focus to drive business to the SaaS platform?

Dr. Keith Dunleavy

It’s more of the former, Sandy, if we saw less of the COVID impact, that 3% would become a tailwind. But we want to factor in a continuation of COVID in our 2021 expectations. So, we are not selling legacy products, but we do still have long-term contracts in place with clients that are using it.

We are just toning down how much we would expect them to use next year. So, if we did see let’s say vaccines roll out and things substantially return to a better situation, that 3% could become a tailwind. But we would rather have it reflect a presumption of continued COVID.

Sandy Draper

Okay. Great. Thanks so much.

Dr. Keith Dunleavy

Sure.

Jared Haase

Yeah. Good afternoon. This is Jared in for Ryan. Just wanted to kind of stick on the 2021 guidance here, obviously, the implied growth rates show quite a bit of an acceleration of growth and could understand some of that is just a factor hopefully normalizing business conditions over the course of next year and relatively easier comps to 2020. I am curious though, I guess could you talk a little bit about your -- are there any specific investments that you are looking to make organically to achieve that accelerated growth rate? I think you may have mentioned, you continue to invest in sales and marketing and that sort of thing. But just curious if there’s anything specifically because as far as investments that maybe you can drive that accelerated growth profile?

Dr. Keith Dunleavy

Thanks. Thanks, Jared. Thanks for the question. So we have got a bunch of things going on that we have been investing in and we are going to continue to invest in. So first of all that acceleration in growth that we are seeing is really now all that ACV that we have been reporting is now starting to hit as those implementations come due.

So as we on a trailing 12-month basis we have done 31%-ish of platform expansion or platform ACV sales so now you are just seeing that large amount of $250 something million worth of sales over the last 12 months in platform you are now seeing that layering into deliver our growth.

We are also seeing nice numbers in Medicare growth and Medicaid growth that there are also positives for us. We are seeing great client retention rates and we are seeing nice year-over-year increases in core price adjustments as well. So a lot of things layering into give us that.

Now what are we additionally investing in we have been continuing to work on bringing direct-to-consumer and consumerism are our focused products that investment has been ongoing and we will continue to be going forward in 2021.

We have restarted the process of growing our sales force further as we mentioned in our prepared remarks in Q2 we paused that for a period wanting to make sure that we had things figured out to sell into this kind of environment. We certainly saw that in Q3 with nice strength in Q3 sales.

So now we have started towards the tail end of Q3 re-expanding that sales for us -- sales team expansion process. Really Jason and a number of other people have brought in some top talent to continue to expand that team.

Really across the company we are seeing expansions in the industry leading talent that’s an investment in our future. It’s obviously been something that has been facilitated by our strong success and our profitability expansion to just be constantly bringing in better and better people to help us grow faster and over a larger set of opportunities.

So the places you see this investing we are continuing to invest and we are very fortunate to have the profitability to drive that which is part of the growth story and upside risk if you will on our future.

Jared Haase

Great. Yeah. That will make sense. And then if I may I will just tack on one quick follow-up here and looking at the supplemental deck it looks like that the guidance for cash flow from operations for 2021 looks like that’s implying essentially flat relative to the 2020 guidance. And that’s with the kind of the assumption for about 90 basis points of EBITDA margin expansion and kind of the operating leverage of the business. So could you just maybe comment briefly on some of the dynamics around that the cash flow expectations for next year?

Jonathan Boldt

Jared, yeah. It’s Jon. So what we have previously announced when we gave our cash flow guidance for 2020 was we did increased it for $25 million worth of receivables that were collected in 2020 which were originally expecting to collect in 2021. So if you take a look on slide 22 of our earnings supplement we kind of show you what the adjusted fees looks like but that’s what’s driving kind of that dynamic there.

Jared Haase

Yeah. That’s okay. That’s helpful. Thanks.

Stephanie Davis

Thank you, guys. Given what we have seen this quarter in the legacy business is there any way to leverage this leg down to force a faster mix shift. We have already experienced kind of the pain of the mix in legacy business?

Dr. Keith Dunleavy

Hey, Stephanie. Great to hear you and thanks for the question. We are absolutely talking to those clients regularly to get them to move over onto platform and frankly, we are making some nice progress on that. But we still want to for next year kind of presume that their activity level will be kind of a COVID activity level.

And if we --so we see it is going one of two ways, right? I guess one of three, okay? We are correct on that and the activity level is similar to this COVID world of 2020. And then, we have those numbers correct in our projections.

We convert them over to a platform and we see them expand and grow just like the rest of our platform or COVID improves next year and that legacy could be some additional tailwind, but we are thinking the same way. We are working to convince those clients that the benefit of the platform is to their advantage.

Stephanie Davis

And have you ever thought of making the option of maybe some setting from the legacy work or just no longer really supporting it?

Dr. Keith Dunleavy

Absolutely. Stephanie, we definitely deal with that and every time, we have taken a capability from an enterprise approach to a cloud approach, we have had to go through that process. At the 7% where it was last year certainly it was nothing to sneeze at.

We didn’t want to treat those clients like we didn’t want their business. We had to make some judgment decisions on how to message to them, our willingness to support them and appreciate their business. We obviously appreciate all of our clients, but we just try to do judgment calls on that.

On our legacy or our enterprise platform QSI as an example, that has moved over to QSI-XL cloud-based and we have sunset it that process, meaning put that all into a sequence to sunset. So we often do take that approach. But in this particular legacy business, we want to treat our clients the right way and support them and ultimately see them come over onto the platform.

Stephanie Davis

Understood. And then one quick one on modeling, could you just give us refresh on the ramp up timeline for some of the recent wins sort of looking in the next year?

Dr. Keith Dunleavy

Sorry, Stephanie do you mind repeating that again, forgive me.

Stephanie Davis

The refresh of the recent win timeline for implementation to Manbugs [ph] looking into 2021.

Dr. Keith Dunleavy

Yeah. Stephanie, so always a good question, how do we view the layering in of ACV into our models. We have signed a lot of very large business in 2020. And those are very nicely on schedule for their implementations as originally planned on them.

A rule of thumb we are starting to see if it helps the analyst community a little bit is on a trailing 12-month basis, by the time, if you look at each period back 12 months, as you look at the platform components of the ACV because obviously the service components of ACV, those that have to replace themselves each year because they are almost all one year or shorter engagements.

But on the platform piece of ACV, by the time you get to a 12 month period, about a third of that ACV has become part of the revenue that you saw during that 12 months leaving the two-thirds to layer in growth going forward.

So, we are continuing to see that pattern. Just the clients are getting a little bit larger and larger. We are seeing very strong progression of shines and pipeline, refilling of the pump line as we are starting those. But we are still going to see from time-to-time a quarter is not being exactly the same because of what happened to sign in the implementation pipeline that preceded it.

Stephanie Davis

That’s seems helpful. Thank you.

Hi. This is Jess on for Sean. Thank you for taking the question. I think first off we were just interested to know. So I think if we look at just total revenue less description we get to something like $18.9 million of revenue in the quarter. That’s attributable to legacy and services. And I guess that looks pretty consistent with the first two quarters of the year. So just but I guess the COVID headwinds was in legacy in services. So were you expecting it to come in much stronger than that I guess at seen the COVID headwind. And why?

Jonathan Boldt

Hey. Jess, it’s Jon. Yes. So you are absolutely right. So the non-subscription business represented 18.9% worth of revenue in the quarter. And when we gave our guidance in the second quarter we were expecting a different mix from our revenue streams. And what we have done for this quarter and for the remaining part of 2020 is really reflect the impact of the non-subscription-based COVID headwinds that we witnessed not only for what we experienced in the quarter but what we see contained throughout 2020.

When do you do all those, you now have an expected revenue mix for 2020 of 87% from our subscription-based platform at an expected revenue mix for 2020 of 87% from our subscription-based platform only 3% from legacy and then the remaining 10% coming from our services stream.

When you kind of add all those pieces up and think about the change of our guidance the total impact on our guidance reduction $16.8 million of that is coming from those non-subscription engine.

Jess Tassan

So it was just to be clear there was something seasonally that made you guys think that legacy and services would have been essentially double what it was in Q2 and Q3…

Jonathan Boldt

So…

Jess Tassan

… at the midpoint of guidance?

Jonathan Boldt

So, yeah -- so one we expect there to be a return to what we had experienced in 2019. So as we gave our Q2 guidance we were expecting that catch up phenomenon because the work still had to happen. And really what we saw for the remaining part of 2020 was the same revenue that we had experienced in 2019. Unfortunately we did see those state specific responses go a different way than what we were originally thinking and that’s how it ended up.

Jess Tassan

Got it. Okay. I think just secondly, if we could we were interested just to understand, heading into 2022 I think for risk adjustment CMS is changing some of the guidelines there is a transition from reps to EDS does that impact you guys is that a tailwind or an opportunity for you or can you just help us understand what the implications of that might be?

Dr. Keith Dunleavy

Obviously. Thanks, Jess. This is Keith. Our contracting at this point is well past 2022 in our typical contracts it hasn’t had much of an effect frankly. We have done a fair amount of work to, I guess, you call it the advisory or strategy work with some of those clients to make sure they understand how the transition will affect their financials.

But we keep on all the underlying capabilities that are necessary to support their accuracy and their rescore. Those are unchanged. The methodologies through which some of that data flows, reps to EDS, that is different. You are absolutely right. But we actually get to do a little bit more work than usual because of that.

Jess Tassan

Got it. And if I could just ask one more quickly, on the launch of the API solution, what factored into 2021 guidance -- revenue guidance, if anything, from the sale of that product? And is that primarily being sold into your payer customers?

Dr. Keith Dunleavy

Hey. Jess will you forgive me? We just want to keep it to two, so we get through everybody happy to have you...

Jess Tassan

Yeah. So thanks for taking the questions.

Dr. Keith Dunleavy

No. Thank you very much, Jess.

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking the question. I actually had that same question as Jess on the DataStream. So, maybe I can wrap that question. But I want to kind of go back to that ACV conversion into revenue that you noted before. Maybe if I can tackle it in a little bit of a different way, I think last quarter, if we look at Walmart, Cardinal and that large health plan that you had nice wins on. Is there any way to dimensionalize, not necessarily on ACV but on a TCV basis, what percent of those contracts are included in your 2020 guidance versus 2021? And then I am just looking at a very narrow win, but they are obviously pretty large. So anything you can give us on that specifically it would be very helpful? And then on Jess’s question what is from the DataStream factored into 2021?

Dr. Keith Dunleavy

Sure. Yeah. First of all, thanks for the questions. So we don’t comment on TCV. Obviously those are pretty large and some of the ones we have announced this year have some very significant multi-year ramping aspects of them. But we have not gone into color on TVC and forgive me we can’t start going into that on this call.

But I think the point that is very important is why we did name three nice ones in press releases and in the announcements this year we have quite a few others that we have been doing during the year as well as we mentioned several top 10 clients of ours have been doing significant expansions with us.

We don’t typically press release those or even request a press release on them as those clients considers those sorts of endeavors part of their strategic processes. But we are seeing very positive expansion and in fact not only showing us nice growth but we see that business coming away from other alternatives in the marketplace and some of the other competitors in the space.

So we have a number of implementations that are layering quite nicely and then the other dynamics we talked about the client retention rates renewal rates population expansions are also are all quite strong right now.

To your second question about the DataStream we are being really thoughtful about how we put into guidance products that are young in their early stages. So we don’t have -- we are avoiding putting in expectations of newer products into our guidance. So as we come out with them we like to see how they behave in the market for a while before we go layering them into guidance.

But we are very excited about that product and we see that being a significant growth driver for quite some time in the market, but we are not -- we would rather not put those into guidance at this point.

Daniel Grosslight

Understood. Thanks. And then maybe just one for Jon on the quarterly cadence of the 2021 guidance in the supplemental, can you qualitatively comment on how you factored COVID into that quarterly guidance? So you are assuming most of that hit is in 1Q or you are pretty much spreading throughout the year?

Jonathan Boldt

Hey, Daniel. We currently have it really kind of more impacting the first part of the years to the first half and then getting back to our return to normal and that’s based on all the data metrics we are looking at today.

Daniel Grosslight

Great. Thank you.

Dr. Keith Dunleavy

Great. Thank you, Daniel. And that being our last question as I being at the top of the hour here. I just want to thank everybody for taking the time on tonight’s call. But before I let you go I just want to close with a few salient points.

First, while we are all dealing with the impacts of COVID Inovalon is experiencing really strong metrics in key areas as you heard tonight the ACV sales, client retention, new product innovations, real world dataset expansion and a lot of industry leading talent additions to the company.

Second, we are firmly on track to go live with the multiple large implementations we have been speaking to throughout this year, driving the accelerated valuation, realization for our clients and significant revenue growth for us in 2021 and beyond.

Third, profitability as you have seen is strong and getting even stronger with operating leveraged, value-based pricing power, product mix shift and platform efficiencies all driving a very nice gross margin, adjusted EBITDA margins and cash flows to new highs.

And finally, putting this all together, as we talked about tonight as well, we are seeing this drive a really strong 2021, with revenue up 12% to 16%, adjusted EBITDA up 15% to 19% and non-GAAP EPS up 24% to 27%.

So, with that, I’d like to thank again unbelievably our committed associates who are doing a fantastic job every day throughout this year. I want to thank our clients and you, our shareholders. We really appreciate your time, your attention and your continued interest in Inovalon. Thank you and good night.

