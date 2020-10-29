Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (GASNF) presents Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCPK:GASNF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 28, 2020 7:00 AM ET

Abel Arbat - Head, Investor Relations

Steven Fernandez - Director, Capital Markets

Jon Ganuza - Global Head of Controlling

Fernando Garcia - RBC

Javier Garrido - JP Morgan Chase

Jorge Guimarães - JB Capital Markets

Manuel Palomo - Exane BNP Paribas

Lillian Starke - Morgan Stanley

Harry Wyburd - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Javier Suarez Hernandez - Mediobanca S.p.A.

Alberto Gandolfi - Goldman Sachs

Jose Ruiz - Barclays

Jorge Alonso - Societe Generale

Abel Arbat

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Naturgy's Results Presentation for the Nine Months of 2020. This is Abel Arbat speaking from the Capital Markets team of Naturgy. We hope you and your families are well and remain safe, and we thank you for participating on the call. The results will be presented by our Head of Financial Markets, Steven Fernandez, and our Head of Controlling, Jon Ganuza. Following the presentation, there will be an opportunity for live Q&A, as usual, addressed to analysts and investors.

So without further addition, I will hand it over to Steven, who will kick start the presentation.

Steven Fernandez

Thank you, Abel, and good afternoon, everyone. I'd like to start the presentation in Page 4, I think you've received the presentation earlier today. And this obviously relates to the evolution of electricity and gas demand in the various countries where we operate. Now what's pretty clear here is that the impact of COVID-19 to where during the third quarter of 2020. Power and gas demand across geographies seem to be hitting -- hinting towards our path to recovery, but I'll briefly [ph] they remain below last year's level. And I think it's worthwhile looking at tone of caution regarding the future evolution on the light of the recent developments that we are seeing across Europe and across different geographies related to the evolution of the pandemic.

If we move on to Page 5, what you'll see here is basically a comparison between the average of key commodity prices during the first nine months of 2019, compared to 2020. And what you'll see is that they experienced decreases in the range of between 30% to 5% [ph] and what you're looking at. Obviously, you guys are very familiar with the state. So we're not going to go into more detail beyond, again mentioning the fact that the evolution of the pandemic could have an impact on these figures moving forward.

If you look at the FX evolution, it's clear and we've seen it from the results published here today, that FX has had a pretty negative impact on our nine months results. And in these LatAm currencies have continued to show an ongoing weakness compared to the average exchange rates of last year and this is normally in the case of Brazil and Argentina, which has continued to deteriorate during the quarter. As regards to Chile and Mexico, the currency has remained more or less flat, as you can see here.

Since the appearance of the pandemic and then sort of the pandemic, currencies have depreciated against the Euro, of course. And again, much like in the previous slides, it's worthwhile highlighting that the evolution of the pandemic may have an impact on the evolution of guarantees moving forward. It's also worth noting that these important depreciations have not had an impact in -- negatively in terms of prepared evolution in some of our markets.

If we move on to our consolidated results and we go to Page 8. Clearly, the energy scenario has remained challenging during the first nine months of the year and specifically in the third quarter with continued pressure on gas prices and the loss of competitiveness in gas procurement conditions in the liberalized activity, which by the way we're also affected by one-off costs linked to the recent gas procurement contracts renegotiations. The nine months results have also been impacted by the new regulatory framework specifically in electricity distribution in Spain, as well as the volume capacity step down, which was flagged [ph] well in advance in the case of EMPL, as a reminder, since February of 2020.

On the flip side, it's worth mentioning here the progress on the renewable development plan with two new attractive agreements signed in Australia, which Jon will detail later on. And it's worth noting that with these new projects, the company increases its current capacity in Australia by more than 50% to over 600 megawatts and confirmed its commitment to renewables growth moving forward. As for results, Group ordinary EBITDA stood around EUR3 billion in the period, that's down 12% versus 9M19, while ordinary net income reached close to EUR700 million, that's down around 31% versus the same period of the previous year. Notwithstanding this difficult quarter, the company is still on track to deliver on its ordinary EBITDA guidance for 2020.

If we move to the Slide 9, EBITDA evolution by businesses, again EBITDA reaches around EUR3 billion in the first nine months, primarily affected by lower energy demand and energy prices compared to the previous nine months, which particularly impacted gas supply and international LNG. It's also worth mentioning the impact of the depreciation of LatAm currencies, which I highlighted before to the tune of EUR151 million in ordinary EBITDA, and again to highlight that this devaluation has not had an impact on mutation and therefore on some of the tariffs. It's also worth noting that excluding the EMPL step down has remained -- remains relatively we're still into that despite the negative scenario regulation, which underscores the stability of the regulated businesses in our performance. Non-ordinary impacts in the first nine months amounted to plus EUR230 million and they mostly correspond to restructuring costs linked to the implementation of the efficiency plan that's close to 180 million and also our current costs from gas contract renegotiation around EUR30 million.

Moving on to Slide 10, we also like to show the evolution of EBITDA from a different perspective not just our business unit perspective, but taking into account the key drivers. And here you can conclude, again as I pointed out before, that demand FX and gas prices are responsible for most of the decrease clearly very impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Efficiencies have contributed to offset the negative scenario, while the benefit of gas contract renegotiations, it's something that hasn't been clearly visible on the quarter given that we are just now signing some of these contracts.

In terms of the cash flow, we move on to Slide 12. Free cash flow after minorities and CapEx stood at around EUR1.3 billion and it was mostly allocated to shareholder remuneration. It's worthwhile highlighting that during the third quarter, the company completed the cash payment of its first interim dividend for 2020, as a reminder, EUR0.31 per share. And we have also announced the payment of the second interim dividend, which corresponds to EUR0.50 per share to pay on 11 November. We are committed to our shareholder remuneration as defined by the Strategic Plan to 2022.

Net debt as of the end of this period, i.e., 30 September stood around EUR14.7 billion, that's around EUR500 million less in the year-end net debt of 2019. And this is, as a result mostly of FX, but also of the free cash flow that was generated in the period. After it's net debt to the last 12 months that stands at around 3.6 times and slightly above the 3.3 times published in December of 2019.

And with that, I'll hand over to Jon, then we'll [indiscernible] the performance of the different businesses.

Jon Ganuza

Thanks, Steven, and good afternoon, everyone. Starting with Gas and Power on Page 14, ordinary EBITDA declined 19% in the previous, that's fairly impacted by depressed energy prices and lower demand. In the gas, power and service sales businesses, industrial sales have been affected by the decrease of demand in COVID-19 and lower gas margins due to a low gas price environment. In the Residential segment, we have been negatively affected by the increase in customers in gas and electricity, as well as mild weather conditions impacting gas residential demand. The agreement with the several gas suppliers that Steven already mentioned should help to improve our commercial competitiveness and profitability in all our gas businesses going forward.

In the case of international LNG, the loss of competitiveness in our open position has been particularly stepped up during the second and third quarter, where the spot prices have been at historical lows. Contracted sales will really stand on 97% for 2020, and 84% for the aggregate of 2021 and 2022. And hence upsides of any rebound shall be limited particularly in 2020. On the supply side, Naturgy has reached an agreement to extend its long-term LNG supply contract with PREPA, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority. The agreement extends the contract until 2032 increases the annual volumes to 2bcms, with the possibility of reaching up to 3bcms, depending on Puerto Rico's gasoline.

With regards to Europe Power Generation, higher renewable capacity coming into operation and improved hydro production compared to last year has been offset by lower food prices. Finally, international power generation has been lower compared to last year due to lower sales and margins in merchant activity. Naturgy has continued to progress on its renewable development plan and recently breached two agreements in Australia. First, a 218 megawatt wind farm located in Victoria State, which will start operations in second half 2022, consisting of a 15-year PPA contracts with the retailer Snow Hydro. Second, we have the award of a 107 megawatt wind farm, with a 20 megawatt hour battery energy storage system by the Australian Capital Territory at a regulated tariff, which is expected to start operations in the second half of 2022. With these two new projects, Naturgy increases the installed capacity in Australia by more than 50% and we reached 600 megawatts by the second half of 2022 in Australia, confirming its commitment to renewable growth. So to summarize that gas and power, its suffered from a decreased energy scenario in gas, but it's ongoing contract renegotiations will have improved -- help improve competitiveness.

Turning to infrastructure EMEA on Page 15. Ordinary EBITDA reached EUR1,393 million in the ninth [ph] quarter or in the third quarter of 2020. Gas distribution in Spain was negatively impacted by lower volumes due to mild weather and the economic slowdown maybe quick 19, especially in the first two quarters. Electricity distribution has not been negatively impacted by COVID-19 on an EBITDA level, by the way hit by the negative impact on the new regulatory framework, which started in 2020. EMPL is impacted by the capacity step down from February. Excluding this EMPL impact, infrastructure EMEA results -- relatively resilient, despite the impact of COVID-19 and regulation, which are mainly compensated by efficiencies.

Moving on to infrastructure South LatAm on Page 16. Ordinary EBITDA amounted to EUR590 million in the period, 17.7% lower than the previous year. Mainly is affected by negative FX evolution of minus EUR127 million across LatAm regions. It is important to stress, that net of the FX, the business has had the same results. Besides the FX, COVID-19 is having three [indiscernible] in our LatAm businesses. In a reduction with depending on the country and the client mix, it's ranges from minus 1% to minus 30%, since the bulk of the reduction is on the large industrial customers, which on the other side they have low energy margins and therefore the impact on the EBITDA is small.

To give an example, Mexico and Brazil have experienced demand reductions of 14% and 25%, respectively. However, margin reduction on both basis has been up [ph] already around 6%. The second effect is an increase on delinquency, mainly in Chile electricity and Panama, mainly due to the provision to disconnect customers. Finally, there has been a deterioration in working capital due to the obligation to finance vulnerable customers, the part of this impact has been ameliorated by passing, sharing this burden of the financing with the suppliers and the transporters.

Finally, moving on to infrastructure North LatAm, on Page 17. On the third quarter of 2020, ordinary EBITDA amounted to EUR262 million, down 6.8% vis-a-vis last year. On the back of weak demand evolution, especially in the second quarter and third quarter, following COVID-19 crisis and a negative FX impact of minus EUR17 million, which has been partially compensated by tariff indexation in Mexico and operational improvements both in Mexico and Panama. LatAm North has remained relatively stable, despite the negative effects from FX on COVID-19.

I will now turn it over to Steven for good questions [ph].

Steven Fernandez

Thank you, Jon. And so, if you go on to Page 19, it's clear, the COVID-19 has impacted the results up until the end of September. As we mentioned throughout the presentation, power and gas demand across geographies are seem to be hinting at a recovery, but we have to be careful drawing conclusions based on the evolution of the pandemic. Meanwhile, currency weaknesses in Latin America have continued during the first nine months. And in some cases such as Brazil and Argentina they have further deteriorated. In this context, the energy scenario also remain particularly challenging in gas where we lost competitiveness in procurement condition and have recently renegotiated terms and conditions and more than 50% of the committed volumes to mitigate the scenario. So in essence, we are taking steps to protect the results moving forward.

On the bright [ph] side, we also continue to make some progress on renewal growth and as you've seen with which two [ph] important agreements in Australia, making us one of the leading operators of renewable in the country and confirming our commitment to growth in this area. Considering the progress to date, again we continue to state and reiterate our guidance of delivering EUR4 billion up ordinary EBITDA for 2020. Look, I think it's worthwhile bringing those of reality here. The nine months results are unsatisfactory for the company. But you can rest assure that the company is not standing by idle. We are currently working hard on the strategic CapEx and to be frank we're actually very excited about how the work is progressing. We are convinced that the new plan will address key market concern and we will be communicating the state of the next CNMV [ph] within the next few weeks.

And with that, we're going to open up the line for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question today comes from Fernando Garcia of RBC. Please go ahead.

Fernando Garcia

Hey. Hi, good morning. Fernando Garcia from RBC. Thank you for taking my questions. I have three. First one is, could you explain that EUR29 million upfront cost of the gas contract renegotiation. Second one, in the gas contract renegotiation as well, are you reporting already some improvement of this renegotiation in the Q2, Q3 results. And finally, in your results, Jon, that you mentioned that you are seeing an improved outlook in demand on prices in gas. I wonder, if you could provide more color on that. Thank you.

Jon Ganuza

Well, thank you for the questions. I didn't quite get the third one, but, I will start with your second question. There is no, -- in the figures that we have for the first two quarters, there is almost no impact in renegotiation. So the impact will be seen moving forward. And as far as the upfront cost that Steven mentioned, that is due to the renegotiations that it depends on how the negotiations has been subtracted. So in this case, in case of one of the renegotiations that we've done, part of the settlement that we achieve, that we think it has been satisfactory. As far as improving the competitiveness of our contract, it has also led to some kind of the adjustments that we had to do with this contract.

Regarding the last question, and I think it's fairly obvious, when you look at forwards on you will get your Bloomberg screens there -- a bit of would called [indiscernible] improvements in the outlook of prices. Key question here is whether or not this is structural, whether or not it's something permanent again based on the evolution of that you could change. But also bear in mind, very importantly, our open position is very limited. We have details on that, on the Excel balance sheets that we provide you guys with. So just to be fair, any improvement in the gas prices moving forward. We are not going to be able to capture the upside 100%, capture just part of that upside.

Abel Arbat

Thanks. Next question, please.

Operator

Next question comes from Javier Garrido at JP Morgan. Please go ahead, Javier.

Javier Garrido

Yes, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. I would like to make an additional follow-up question on the contract renegotiations. You mentioned that there has have a basically zero impact on the nine-month results. But if I incorporate the renegotiations we're looking for a retroactive impact, of course generally. So could you mind to elaborate on why there has been a budget and but just give us positive impact going forward?

And the second question on these renegotiations is, I know that contracts are obviously confidential, but -- and if you could elaborate on what you were particularly targeting with these renegotiations, if you were targeting the shortening of the duration of the contracts, reduction in the volumes of rate [ph] and basically what I want to understand what is going to be the profile over the business going forward. If you are reducing the risk and reducing the open position even before going into hedging, or if there is any other structural change in the profile of your contracts.

And then the second question is on your dividend policy. As you reiterated again your dividend policy, but dividend policy [ph] 2022 was predicated on, if I'm correct, the distribution of free cash flows in a way that leverage were to be stable. You are forecasting into approximately 14% drop in EBITDA and that is strongly dropping by 8% [ph]. So even though the net debt is falling in absolute terms, relative terms your leverage is increasing. So what is the role here? What is the cap, do you feel comfortable with from a net debt to EBITDA point of view, or what is the metric that you're going to monitor in order to continue to reiterate in the dividend policy or started to reconsider the dividend policy? Thank you.

Steven Fernandez

So, thank you, Javier for the questions. I will answer the first one. You're fully correct that in past results calls, we said that we should expect to see some kind of retroactive effect because if we apply what would be the price revision class that's how we actually should work. But implementing the price revision class, we'd also have implied that we would have gone through a lengthy process of arbitration. What we've done is, we've reached -- I think negotiated settlement with several gas suppliers on which, I think that we feel satisfied to agreement that we've reached. And we think that although in this renegotiation, what we have -- we are not going to see is a retroactive effect on the past quarter results. We think that moving forward in the level of price that we're reaching is satisfactory. So I think that therefore both things are consistent.

One thing is what we should have seen, if we should have applied the price clauses per se, that means going through the full arbitration process and what we have right now seen and we're going to -- what we're going to see moving forward is the results of the negotiation. And in that case, what we've seen is that we're negotiating with the suppliers trying to implicate or to having -- and to have throughout the effect or something that would have meant our kind of sacrifices and we thought that is based on the most important thing to reach a settlement that was satisfactory without going through the lengthy process of arbitration.

So how does that meaning in terms of volumes. We have increased the flexibility in the volumes that we have in some contracts. So we kind of go into the specifics. And in some cases, and in some of the contracts, we even reduce the volumes. We are given the outlook of how our open position is for 2021 and 2022, and therefore what you will see is the results of both what we've been able to do through commercial activity and also what we've been able to do by reducing the volumes that we have due to flexibility or due to the contract volume reduction of the ACQ of that contract.

Javier Garrido

Okay.

Steven Fernandez

On the dividend policy, what we've said is that, we reiterated our commitments through the dividend path that we said until 2022, absolutely. I don't think looking at the results on a standalone basis in COVID-19 year, with this year 2020, exclusively, it's a fair analysis to be frank. It's a good thing rating agencies don't look at it from a spot basis, but they look at it from a rolling basis. So they understand the business may be better or may be worse at certain parts of the cycle. And that's why we take a longer-term view. So the objective here are to -- as we've always said, we have a BBB rating right now. We could be willing to sacrifice that rating, if the right conditions come along for the sake of growth. We don't see a scenario right now where the rating is under stress, but we have to work towards making sure that for next year, for example, the FFO to net debt as opposed to net debt to other down. The FFO to net debt is established at levels where the rating agent is still comfortable with. And so we are working hard on that front. Moreover beyond that issue, just remember, when we think about rating other elements also play a role. So for example, the business risk profile is something that rating agencies are going to be looking at it from a qualitative perspective. And so I think you can appreciate from our results as well that although the results as I've mentioned previously have been unsatisfactory for the last nine months. It's also true that I think the company has been taking steps to risk its operations and this is something that also has a role and the impact of [indiscernible].

Abel Arbat

Thank you. Next question please.

Operator

Thank you. Just as a reminder, any questions from the press must be referred to Naturgy's communications team. Our next question comes from Jorge Guimaraes from JB Capital. Please go ahead, Jorge.

Jorge Guimaraes

Hi, good afternoon. Thank you very much for taking my question. I have one, which is a follow-up. And then another two, if I may. With regarding to renegotiation of gas contract; the renegotiation of the contract with Sonatrach was announced in Q2 already in October. Should we assume or could we expect more of these costs in Q4 is resulting from agreement. This would be the first one.

The second one is, also on a kind of a follow-up. If that prices is long-term, what would be the impact on your profitability on your view of the market. If the long-term gas and oil relation does not question your long-term target. And finally, this is just for me to understand, you said you are working on the details of -- should we expect it to happen until the end of this year. Many thanks.

Jon Ganuza

Thank you very much for the first two -- for the questions, I will answer the first two and then Steven will answer the third. Regarding the upfront cost, two things that they were implied into your question. And I would like to make the, first of all, we have not implied that the upfront cost is related to the Sonatrach renegotiation. We are not going to disclose the upfront cost to which of the several negotiations that we've had it corresponds. So I would like to make it clear that we have never said that is due to Sonatrach, first thing.

And no, there is not going to be more upfront costs related to the negotiations that have been already settled. So and that's due to how the accounting practices on par. Once we sign an agreement, all of the one-offs that there are with positive or negative. We have to account them in the moment in which we know them. So they are now going to be any further upfront or one-offs associated to the negotiations that have been already signed.

Moving to the second question, one of the gas prices and how the -- the remixing the percentage study has regarding to all the cash spot prices. I think that first of all, there are two things that we have to keep in mind. One is, that if we look at the forward curves already in 2021, it's improving. So for example, if we look at NBP [ph] to brand, its already reaching levels of 10%, when this year is expected to close at 7% level, the same happens again. So we are looking at the improvement in price. And also in this sense we have to also incorporate the fact that moving forward take us supply contracts with regards to the contract prices that we're going to have and going to be better expand the ones that we had this [indiscernible] headquarters.

Also we have to be cautious because the closed volumes that we have is 94% for 2020. So that means that 97% for 2020, so that means that the potential upsides are going to be limited. And even for 2021 and 2022, we are talking about the gross volumes are up 84% volume level. So that means that the level of swing that we can have it's going to be limited to that. So I think that we have to see how all of these things play out.

Steven Fernandez

Yes. On the CMD, as I mentioned previously we're working very hard on the presentation on the strategic update. Again, I want to emphasize that the preliminary things that we're seeing are actually pretty exciting. But to be frank, I mean, we've been working so hard. We haven't finished the discussion on the dates. So we expect to have the stage to published for you guys within the coming weeks. So just as soon as we have it, we will communicate it.

Abel Arbat

Next question please.

Operator

Our next question comes from Manuel Palomo from Exane BNP. Please go ahead.

Manuel Palomo

Hello, good morning. I've got couple of questions on LNG. First of all, is the one that comes out from the excel spread sheet that you -- that you published. And the thing is that when looking at the LNG volumes on the first half, you stated you had 148 [ph] towers, of which 98% contracted sales. So today, we see that you have not 148, but 129 towers and that there is 96.9% contracted. Could you explain these changes and also on the LNG.

Second one is on the margins. We've seen that in this -- we have sold around 33 towers with zero EBITDA margin. What's your expectation, if you can share some sunlight for the following quarters? And then I've got one on Mexico. And if your views about what's going on in Mexico with the TFC and without these things that are happening, if you could share with us your views on the regulatory development in Mexico? And whether these good or could be a harder or could impact the returns of the existing PPA agreements?

And finally one on CapEx, the CapEx has been again a significant decrease 23% down year-on-year. And the very well below the D&A figure. When could we expect some CapEx acceleration to at least match the D&A figures? Thank you.

Steven Fernandez

So Manuel, thank you very much for the questions. I would like to answer all four them. First of all, you are fully correct. If you look at the Excel sheet that we have in the first half and the one that we have right now, there's an increase in the volumes. And that's basically result of the renegotiations that we've had with the suppliers. That -- as we mentioned before in earlier questions, one of that happen. And so they're one of the results that we have this renegotiation. It's a reduction of the volumes in some of the contracts fleet on our temporary level due to flexibility. And in fact cases of structural level that is a reduction up there on their contract volume or the ACT of the volume. So I think that we have to understand it anything in that sense. The way that we have to close our open position is two-fold. One is by the volumes that we have, how we sell the volumes and how much, how many -- how many VCMs we'll have to sell. And that's one of the levers that we are working on and that's the one that you've identified on the Excel sheet.

Regarding the margins is true, and if we look in the results presentation for the third quarter of 2020, EBITDA that we have in LNG is zero. So that's basically the margin that we have for the sales of the 70 contracts, which is negative in this quarter. It's true that this quarter even though that we had a gross position, the open position that we have, we had to sell it at a really low volumes because we've seen in this third quarter, some of the lowest historical prices that we've seen historically. And we think that this is something that should improve already in the fourth quarter and also next year. So I would say that in that sense -- where we look at is that the third quarter of this year has been the low point, and if you go moving forward, it should go forward as we to improve.

Regarding the third question, the input that we get from our businesses in lower power generation regarding the Mexico situation is that, for it, I mean, we have nothing to Paribas and we should not change our outlook that we talked about the evolution of the business there. We don't see it right now either as a threat or as an opportunity and that's the input that we're getting currently from our businesses in Mexico.

Moving to CapEx, it's history at where what you say, but I think that first of all, there are two things that we have to keep in mind that FX not only impacts negative to our LatAm businesses, it also impacts negatively the CapEx in LatAm. And also we have to keep in mind that in some of the businesses that we have due to the COVID and the fact that there has been locked down the level of activity that we've had has gone down. But moving forward and how that CapEx is going to evolve, I think that that answer will be, that will be answered in the Capital Markets Day that will come in the next few weeks, it was announced.

Abel Arbat

Thank you. Next question please.

Operator

Next question comes from Lillian Starke at Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Lillian Starke

Good morning. Thank you for taking my question. I have just two questions. The first one is, if you could provide a bit more detail on the competitively, the current landscape that you're seeing on the supply side in Spain.

And then the second question is, when we think about -- and maybe just to this that the CMD, but just ask anyway and look when you think about renewable growth and just wondering is at this point you have a preference for M&A versus developing your own -- building your own pipeline?

Jon Ganuza

Lillian, thank you. I will answer the first question I think Steven is going to take the second one. Regarding the competitive landscape in supply in Spain, I mean it's true that we are seeing an increase on the activity of the new entrants, small new entrants with Repsol. But I must say that the way we see it is that most of the competition is still receiving from the big traditional players, which are the ones who in the end making the most active commercial activity and at least when we look at our figures, I would say that at least in these past few months I would say that is true that the competitive pressures, it's increasing, but also compensation of players. I mean that this sense, I think that in the CMD, that we will have something to communicate regarding these commercial pressure on how we are reacting to it.

Steven Fernandez

Hi, Lillian. On the -- on renewals growth, I like your question because it presupposes that we want to grow in renewables. And I think it's the right assumption, actually. We want to grow in renewables in a way that is disciplined. And I think we will probably all agree in this call that there are certain segments in the renewables world, where it comes to the competitive landscape. It may be difficult to grow in any significant way in a manner that generates value or creates value. And so we have to be mindful of that. And in that sense perhaps, we need to scale the risk ladder a little bit to find the lower competition, less competition rather focus on projects that are at an earlier stage. But again this is something that you're right. We will be spending quite a bit of time in the Capital Markets Day and providing more visibility with them. The overriding principle again is, we have to be very mindful of the digital and the other thing has categorize this company for some time.

Abel Arbat

Thank you. Next question please.

Operator

Next question comes from Harry Wyburd of Bank of America. Please go ahead, Harry.

Harry Wyburd

Hi, everyone. Thanks for taking my questions. I'll try to make them very quick. So first see on asset sales. So you alluded first half to -- and potentially wanting to reduce your emerging markets exposure. And I wonder whether and this may be something you don't want to comment on ahead of the CMD, I thought I'd try my luck, whether you could comment on what kind of assets, I mean if we presume that LatAm you're talking about. And what kind of assets in LatAm might you be open to selling or rotating. And in particular with should we assume that, that will be a gas asset, or what you think about selling down in electricity as well.

And secondly just on the same theme of balance sheet. So -- and I don't know, if you can comment you mentioned about, you could potentially be open to dropping a rating, an option you also mentioned the rating agencies were sort of happy to look beyond the current year. Do you have any balance sheet headroom? Was there anyway you could quantify how much balance sheet headroom, you have, if you don't sell any assets. So what balance sheet headroom, do you have to expand on sort of today's perimeter? And perhaps as part of that, I don't know whether you could give us some guidance on maybe net debt or net debt to EBITDA year-end of your projection is obviously affect sort of your earnings, it's also helps your net debt quite considerably.

And then finally just on EMPL and the renewal of your contract there. I wonder whether there is any sort of implication of tie between the contract renegotiations you've done in Algeria and whether that alters the outlook for potentially renegotiating an operating contract NPL. And maybe even -- I don't know whether you could give us some kind of rough envelope for what and I know, EBITDA is not going to be anywhere near what it used to be, but what kind of EBITDA level we should be thinking of in our models for 2022 and beyond NPL? Thank you.

Jon Ganuza

Harry, thanks for your questions. That the last one is the easiest one. We can definitely give you EMPL guidance for 2022 at the EBITDA level and that will be zero, okay. Hopefully between now and the time the concession expires will reach some sort of agreement with the authorities. We're in no longer zero and it's something higher than zero, okay. Our working assumption is zero right now. And now it is not affected by the ongoing renegotiations of contracts.

And on asset sales, I think this is instead of calling them sales, we'd rather call them perhaps asset rotation. We are currently in the process of undergoing, as you could imagine a very in-depth portfolio review. This is certainly something that will form a basis of a part of the presentation with CMD. We have reached certain conclusions already, but again, we ask for your patience until, we provide you some indication.

As a general rule of thumb though and the one thing that we have been selling the market as you are very aware of the overall story here is one of de-risking. Okay? So there are if you think about de-risking, you can think about it even from a business perspective, you can think about de-risking from a geographical perspective, you can think about it from both perspectives. Okay.

So I think that's something to keep in mind when you consider potential changes in the asset portfolio that we operate. And finally, in terms of the other balance sheet. Again, wonderful question. We do take your feedback actually very much to heart, and this is why when one of your colleagues asked about CapEx moving forward, et cetera. These are all elements that will be addressed in the Capital Markets Day. That's why, I said initially that if you remember at the beginning, I mentioned that we are convinced that the contents of the CMD will address basically a lot of the concerns that you guys have if not more than to go beyond that.

And in terms of the balance sheet headwinds to make a long story short, and I apologize for that. The short answer is yes, there is balance sheet headroom right now, so you need to continue growing. Remember that there are different alternatives to finance growth as well if you want to go down the road of leverage. I think some of our competitors. For example, recently showed some examples of instruments that can be put on the table to finance our growth.

And this is a key element that will be addressed in the CMD, to give you a sense of the firepower of the company since it has on a longer-term view.

Abel Arbat

Thank you, Steven. Next question please.

Operator

Next question comes from Javier Suarez from Mediobanca. Please go ahead.

Javier Suarez

Hi, good afternoon and thank you. Also from me three questions. The first one is on the -- on Slide number 12 under the cash flow statement, when you are so in the evolution of the free cash flow, after minorities, obviously there is a significant positive contribution from working capital. So you can explain us the reason for that number and what we should expect by the year end? What is behind that contribution of almost EUR550 million positive on the cash flow of the company coming from positive change in working capital. And then the second thing is coming back. I think it was Manuel's question on CapEx. So the fact that the company is producing CapEx. I think that -- the thing that I wanted an explanation on is that if the reduction on CapEx comes from a managerial decision of the company of reducing CapEx at this point in the cycle because as Steven [ph] said or this has to do simply with the COVID environment. And I'm asking this question, because obviously the recent energy transition in place. I think that plenty of companies are accelerating on CapEx, as we have spoken, I think that the fact that you are reducing CapEx is obviously something that probably needs to be explained at the next Capital Market Day.

And the final question is on the guidance for 2020 due 18 to EUR4 billion [ph] of EBITDA target for 2020. I think that in the previous conference call, you mentioned that this number did not include the capture cost that were defined as a one-off. So if you can update us on the number that we should expect that one-offs or additional capture costs or whatever you can call it by the year end. And what should be your guidance of EBITDA in terms of reported EBITDA as well, many thanks.

Jon Ganuza

Thank you, Javier. I think, I will answer the first two and I will leave Steven with the third one. Regarding the working capital. I think that one of the main issues that is helping us with improvement in working capital is the fact that we are invoicing less, we are invoicing less because we are selling less volumes is the reasons that have been mentioned across the result presentation also because the energy prices are also lower, and I think that Steven also gave a view about that. So, that's one of the main reasons why the working capital it's improving so much compared with the -- in our net -- in our cash flow statement. Regarding how it's going to close, I think, it is important to remind you that the level of invoicing that we do during the year is seasonal. So -- and there is a high level of seasonalities to that. The seasonality that we have in Spain is the opposite to the seasonality that is have in LatAm. But I think that we should be closing the year with level of contribution to the one that we're currently seeing or even, I would say even better.

And moving to the second question there, CapEx reduction. I think that we have to bear in mind that the lockdown, it has been important, not only in Spain, but also in some of the LatAm countries between, which we are present. And again, we also have to stress, because I don't think it doesn't have fully -- it hasn't played a minor role, the fact that a sizable part of our investment is in LatAm, where it has -- the FX depreciation has been big. So when you take into account Ops [ph] factor, a big part of the decrease in CapEx is explained by that.

Also, if you take into account that last year, in renewables, in Spain, we finished building or we finished installing almost 1 gigawatt in renewables. I think that also in -- at least in that sense, we cannot compare at least in Spain 2020 with 2019. So I think that those two/three factors have to be factored in explaining the CapEx evolution 2020 against 2019.

And whether, how we are going to, we see ourselves moving forward. I think that's something that will be answered in the Capital Markets Day and there we will give you further visibility about how the CapEx is going to be moving forward.

Steven Fernandez

And Javier, on the 2020 guidance and non-ordinary effects would amounts to somewhere between EUR280 million, two eight zero [ph] and EUR290 million, two nine zero [ph], somewhere around that.

Abel Arbat

Thank you. Next question please.

Operator

The next question is from Alberto Gandolfi of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Alberto Gandolfi

Thank you and good morning for taking my questions. The first question is, Steven, you've been very clear about the intention of increasing and stepping up exposure to renewables. I would say that maybe you disagree but my rule of thumb is that, until an activity probably reaches about 20% of the business. It's not really quite a driver.

And so, I was wondering for you to get to about 20% of your EBITDA, even in a tricky year like this one where EBITDA is hopefully temporarily depressed, we're probably talking about EUR1 billion of EBITDA, which implies EUR9 billion to EUR10 billion of invested capital, which means that, I appreciate you have balance sheet headroom, but not EUR9 billion to EUR10 billion, I suspect. So I guess, long intro to say, should we expect these to be the size broadly of your asset rotation, clearly when you build capacity, you will generate operating cash flow, which you can use to fund further CapEx, but is a reasonable logic, the one you adopted.

And the second question is, apologies to go back again to the gas renegotiation. But I guess my question is very simple. If we take the 9-months ordinary gas, the fact that the LNG EBITDA you reported, what would it be with the renegotiations, you have already achieved. I'm trying to understand the million euros improvement that you may have or maybe you can guide it on Q4 or next year, whatever.

But just to have EUR1 million tangible element to appreciate. And the last question, I understand you might say, we don't do that, but considering it's already November, we are amongst friends. Would you be comfortable with the ordinary net income of about EUR1 billion that consensus seems to be targeting. I mean, you have achieved an average of EUR400 million net income in the past couple of years in Q4 ordinary and you're down 30% year-on-year, which seems still to suggest, probably about EUR300 million.

So I was trying to see, can you hit an underlying ordinary of about EUR1 billion this year. Thank you so much for your patience.

Jon Ganuza

Right, I think, I'll start there. So I think that Alberto although you addressed the question to Steven. Steve jump in whenever you want to. So a bit -- maybe it's a bit of a disappointment because you wanted Steven. And I think that at the beginning, you're going to get me. Sorry about that. I will start with the LNG, because it's one of the classics and sorry but we cannot disclose what would have been this past new in 9 months up to the renegotiations because it to a certain level it would disclose a level of improvement that we've had.

And as you know, that something that is confidential. So I think that we're not going to be able to give that kind of a guidance. But I think that this one thing that is important and I think that when we go to the CMD, we make this clear that we have more renewables than the ones that it seems that we do and the problem is that we have renewables in international power generation, we got renewables in Europe. And if we look at that and if we look at the figures of this first few quarters, I would say that from the ordinary EBITDA that we have, we could say that almost 15% of our EBITDA has been due to renewables and I include hydro within that renewable. So I mean, it's true that we are still lagging behind and we have a commitment to improve the way that the renewables have in our portfolio. But I think that also sometimes the market seems to under appreciate the position that we have and the efforts that we're making, like for example, the two projects that we've announced today that we're forming [ph] in Australia. But I think that, hopefully, that's something that we will at least help -- at least give it more visibility in the CMD.

Steven Fernandez

Yes. And building on that, I think clearly it's -- no, we were actually having a discussion about this with -- and we all in the company agree that we haven't communicated sufficiently well on our position in renewables, to the point that some people categorize us as basically almost like a new entrants in this sector and we're not. We already have a -- an important contribution from renewable businesses to the EBITDA. And this is clearly something that we would like to grow.

Now as far as saying -- going as far as saying that if we are to rotate assets, all proceeds will be dedicated towards growing renewables that's an assumption that you'll have to wait until we have the CMD. And certainly, we're not going to comment in today's conference call on the potential size of or potential disposals and the proceeds from those disposal.

And again to emphasize, we are making great progress in the definition of the new strategy plan. We keep your advice zestful and your colleagues. We hear your concerns and investors' concerns. We share a lot of those concerns and we are not a company that stands by and wait for issues to be resolved on their own. We take our future in our own hands. And this is why we are excited about what we have to tell you guys in the CMD. This is a key element.

Our portfolio review we -- will yields we think important results and interesting results that may come in the form of asset rotation. Asset rotation is like not only selling but also buying assets. This is an issue that we will be addressing for sure in the CMD as we will be addressing the potential firepower the company has et cetera. So all we ask from you and I understand that this may be frustrating. Trust me, it's frustrating for us as well because we would love to be able to answer this question to you today. But let's wait until the CMD.

We -- on the ordinary net income for 2020, we don't guide on that income. So we're not going to comment on your work or your colleague's work. I'm sure you guys do the best you can with the available information that you can and we'll have to wait until February to have the answer for that.

Abel Arbat

Thank you, Steven. Next question please.

Operator

Next question is from Jose Ruiz of Barclays. Please go ahead.

Jose Ruiz

Good morning, everyone. So two questions, the first one, if I look at the third quarter both in Gas Power Services sales and international LNG, which touch a minimum levels, which one would you expect to recover quicker in coming quarters?

And secondly, I will give it another try. Can you share with us the payback period of the upfront cost of penalties of renegotiation, you don't have to give me a precise number. I just wonder if it's lower than one year or larger than one year? I'm just trying to understand, when we will see the benefits from these renegotiations. Thank you very much.

Jon Ganuza

And thank you very much first of all for both questions. Regarding the first one, I think that we will see improvement on both businesses, on which would it be faster or not, I think that it depends on how you see it. But I think that we should be seeing improvement definitely on both businesses. Regarding the payback, I think that giving you an idea of the payback. I don't know whether that would be helpful. And if it were helpful, I would be giving you insight of our good level of discount that we've had. So I think, I'm not going to go to answering this one.

Abel Arbat

All right. Then moving to final question please.

Operator

The final question comes from Jorge Alonso from Societe Generale. Please go ahead, Jorge.

Jorge Alonso

Yes, hi. And thank you for taking my questions. I have just three questions please. Can you just give us an order of magnitude about the pipeline in renewables that GPG and the ones you have in Spain, just project that you have identified, the typical definition of the pipeline in renewables. The second one is related to the bad debt. The impact of bad debt in nine month results and what do you expect in coming quarters if things seems to be improving or do you still think that in terms of bad debt. There is more to come until full recovery will be felt in consumer's pockets. And the last one is regarding the Mexico gas distribution [ph]. In the past quarter, we have seen even more decline or bigger decline in volumes, but in the margins basically because you said that you were optimizing the portfolio in the part of pollination [ph] of regulated, but it's on the supply side.

But in the Q3, we have seen a big decline in the margin in the EBITDA per megawatt hour, if you can tell us if something has changed or why it is -- it has happened this in this quarter. Thank you.

Jon Ganuza

All right, so on the renewables pipeline, we're going to give you more than that, but we will give you more than that in the capital market day, so we will give you the pipeline of GPG in Spain. We'll give you the targeted CapEx that we have for -- by the way the next, prolonged period of years.

We'll give you our strategy in terms of the capital structure that we're targeting, the strategy we will announce in corporates, business partners, the preference on whether or not to go wind, solar or others. All these elements will be addressed in the CMD. So it's just again, just wait. It's not going to be -- you're not going to have to wait too long for the answers.

Steven Fernandez

Hi. Jorge, and moving to your two questions regarding bad debt. The main cost that we have seen for the bad debt duration is basically the provision that we have in several countries to disconnect customers that we have [indiscernible]. As far as those provisions are distant, we think that there's going to be improvement in the bad debt that we're seeing in those countries.

So I think that, we are already seeing that in some of the countries on which we are present, and actually moving forward. The thing is, how those provisions are going to be, and it will depend on how the COVID evolves or not, which has disrupt the main trigger in the past for introducing those measures. But as long as they are lifted, we should -- we should be seeing an improvement on bad debt.

When we move to Mexico. I think that, that we are seeing basically on this third quarter is mainly an FX deterioration that is greater in this quarter than in previous ones, but I don't think that we've seen substantial changes, I mean in the tariff is exactly the same as the one that we've had the rest of the year.

And in the volumes although, there are some swings, the swings are basically the big swings in demand are basically in the industrial customers, big industrial customers and some generation, which do not have a big impact on the demand. So I would say that what you are witnessing there is mainly FX.

Abel Arbat

Thank you. Thank you, Jon and Steven and everyone for your questions. This concludes our Q&A session and our results presentation. So we thank you very much for joining and participating. If you've any questions come up or field an answer, feel free to reach out to the Capital Markets Team. We look forward to continuing our discussion with you guys.

And we're going to be -- continue to working hard in preparing the Capital Markets Day. That should be announced fairly soon. So, thanks everyone for joining and be safe and be well. Thank you very much. Bye-bye.