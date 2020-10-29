I view a target price of $3.2/unit for the partnership by the end of December 2021.

The market price will follow the net asset valuation, all else being equal.

The hefty quarterly debt repayments build the company’s balance sheet and unlock equity value.

Key Takeaway

The company’s debt structure allows Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) to improve its debt credits and build its balance sheet quarter by quarter. As of June 30, 2020, Dynagas has c. $640 million debt outstanding and a net debt to total capitalization ratio of c. 60%. Based on my calculations, by the end of December 2021, the partnership will have a debt balance of c. $570 million and net debt to total capitalization ratio of 50%.

It goes without saying that the aggressive debt repayment schedule unlocks equity value. As a result, I view that the unit price will be closely aligned to the net asset value (NAV), all else being equal. On that basis, I view a target price of $3.2/unit by the end of the period under review.

As of October 26, 2020, the company’s equity currency was trading at a c. 0.97x net asset valuation multiple or $2.24/unit.

On October 12, 2020, I published a research note on DLNG’s preferred shares. The note discusses the following points:

1. The key details and characteristics of the company’s preferred units.

2. DLNG’s chartering strategy.

3. DLNG’s free cash flow profile and preferred distribution coverage ratio.

It is highly recommended to read Dynagas Preferred Series – Attractive well-covered distributions to get an overall sense of the key factors that influence the company's common and preferred equity valuations.

Last but not least, I invite you to download the DLNG Dashboard. The file covers the company’s financial summary, financial statements projection, equity valuation and the assumptions underpinning the analysis.

Debt structure unlocks equity value

In Q3 2019, management restructured the partnership’s debt profile. As a result, the $675 million senior secured term loan is the only facility outstanding. As of June 30, 2020, the company’s total indebtedness stands at $639 million. Also, in Q2 2020, the partnership entered into a float to fixed interest rate swap transaction to manage its exposure to LIBOR volatility. The swap transaction provides for a fixed 3-month LIBOR rate of 0.41% until the maturity of the company’s $675 million credit facility.

As a result, DLNG’s debt service payments are fixed until September 2024 at c. $17 million per quarter or $31,300 per day per annum on a vessel basis.

The following chart illustrates the forecasted debt balance outstanding and net debt to total capitalization ratio on a quarterly basis.

Source: DLNG Dashboard

It is evident that the company’s debt credits are on a downward trajectory, all else being equal. To be more specific, the forecasted debt stands at c. $570 million by the end of December 2021 compared to c. $640 million as of June 30, 2020. Also, the net debt to total capitalization credit metric falls from c. 60% to 50% in the same period.

Still, it is worth noting that the company’s leverage is the second-highest and 10% higher than the peers' mean.

The chart below compares the debt amortization rate to the fleet’s depreciation.

Source: DLNG Dashboard

The company’s debt amortizing rate is c. 35% higher than its fleet book depreciation. To be more specific, the debt repayment amounts to $12 million per quarter when the fleet depreciation stands at $7.9 million for the same period.

As a result, Dynagas unlocks equity value and builds balance sheet capacity for the future.

Equity Valuation

A crucial input of any equity valuation is the fleet’s market value. However, the LNG market is very illiquid regarding the sale and purchase transactions. In the analysis below I try to overcome that challenge by taking a more holistic strategic view of the company.

To start with, the company initiated two at the market (ATM) equity programs recently. Each of the ATMs had an aggregate offering price of up to $30 million. On July 2, 2020, the company initiated the first ATM program when the 10-day moving average price was at $3.54/unit. During the program, the partnership sold 122,580 common units and raised fresh cash of $0.4 million. On August 19, 2020, the company terminated the July ATM and initiated a new ATM program. The 10-day moving average price was $3.08/unit.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Based on my analysis, the company has the capacity to serve its short-term obligations without raising fresh cash. That said, management would issue new common equity at a premium to the company’s net asset valuation. As a result, I view that the partnership’s net asset value is below $3/unit.

In addition, taking into consideration the following facts:

1. A new X-DF LNG 174,000 CBM carrier is priced at c. $186 million.

2. The $675 million loan facility was signed on the back of the company’s fleet valuation and contract coverage.

My estimate for the fleet valuation is $750 million. As a result, DLNG’s equity valuation on a NAV basis is $2.3/unit.

The following tables present a sensitivity analysis of the company’s NAV for different fleet valuations.

The chart below presents the main drivers of DLNG’s net asset valuation assuming a fleet value of $750 million:

Source: DLNG Dashboard

As of October 26, 2020, DLNG’s equity currency trades at a 3% discount to net asset valuation or $2.24/unit.

The unit price will increase in the near future because of the aggressive debt amortization schedule, all else being equal. To be more specific, I expect that the unit’s market price will follow the company’s net asset valuation. On that basis, I assume a target price of $3.2/unit by the end of December 2021.

Source: DLNG Dashboard

Peers comparison

The table below presents a comparison between the partnership’s equity and its direct competitors (Golar LNG Limited (GLNG), Golar LNG Partners (GMLP), Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP), Flex LNG Ltd.(FLNG), GasLog Ltd. (GLOG), GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) and Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)) for several key metrics.

It is important to note that for the key metric of EV/EBITDA, the company trades at an 8.7x multiple with peers' mean at 9.7x. It is worth highlighting that DLNG’s multiple is the third-lowest across the board.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

Dynagas LNG Partners is in a phase of balance sheet deleveraging. As a result, the company’s debt credits are on a downward trajectory. The hefty debt payments unlock equity value for the unitholders.

As a result, I believe that the market price of the common units will closely follow the company’s net asset value, all else being equal. That said, I view a target price of $3.2/unit by the end of 2021.

As of October 26, 2020, the company’s equity currency was trading at a c. 0.97x NAV multiple or $2.24/unit.

DLNG specific catalysts

1. Arctic Aurora recharting risk in Q3 2021.

2. Due to the company’s limited fleet, any longstanding business disruption may cause significant challenges.

