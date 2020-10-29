We've finally begun the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the first names to report its results is Alamos Gold (AGI). The company had an unfortunate quarter in Q2 with both of its Canadian operations affected by government-mandated restrictions related to COVID-19, but Q3 has more than made up for this softness. In fact, Alamos had a record quarter at its high-grade Island Gold Mine, and improved operating statistics combined with a record gold price (GLD) price led to the company increasing its dividend by 33%. Based on the company's organic growth profile with Island Phase III and a trend towards lower costs long-term, I see this correction in the stock as a low-risk buying opportunity.

Alamos Gold released its Q3 results last week and reported quarterly gold production of 117,100 ounces, a marginal decrease from the 121,900 ounces of gold production in the year-ago period. The slight drop was due to a lower contribution from the company's flagship Young-Davidson Mine, offset by record gold production at the Island Gold Mine and a strong quarter out of Mulatos. This decent quarter operationally has set the company up to meet its revised FY2020 production guidance of 420,000 gold ounces, with over 306,000 ounces produced year-to-date. In fact, assuming we see a sharp increase in Young-Davidson production to finish FY2020, we could see the company meet the lower end of its original guidance range (425,000 to 465,000 ounces) before COVID-19. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

Beginning with the company's Young-Davidson Mine, it was a weaker quarter operationally, with gold production down 37% year-over-year to 36,400 ounces. The culprit for the softness was lower throughput and a decrease in grades, which was largely in line with expectations. This is because the mine suffered from downtime in July related to the tie-in of the Lower Mine Expansion. Fortunately, the company noted that it has enjoyed a sharp increase in productivity since the lower mine expansion was completed, with underground mining rates averaging 8,000 tonnes per day in September, and are expected to stabilize at 7,500 tonnes per year-end. This is a substantial increase from FY2019 levels, which averaged closer to 6,600~ tonnes per day.

Despite the significant headwinds for Young-Davidson between dealing with COVID-19 and increased downtime to complete the Lower Mine Expansion, the mine is on track to meet FY2020 guidance of 140,000 ounces. This is because we won't see a headwind from a throughput standpoint due to any scheduled shutdowns, and grades should improve considerably from the head grade of 2.19 grams per tonne gold reported in Q3. It's worth noting that there was one bright spot in the quarter despite the lower throughput and grades, as gold recovery rates inched up to 93%, a 100 basis point improvement year-over-year.

Moving over to the Island Gold Mine that lies northeast of Wawa in Ontario, the company had a record quarter with quarterly gold production of 39,600 ounces, up 8% year-over-year. The strong quarter was driven by higher productivity and a slight drop in throughput, offset by a sharp increase in grades. The company mined 111,300~ tonnes at an average grade of 13.68 grams per tonne during the quarter, a massive improvement from the 90,000~ tonnes at 10.81 grams per tonne gold in the year-ago period. From a throughput standpoint, Alamos processed 101,400~ tonnes at Island, down 1% year-over-year, but enjoyed grades that were 22% higher at 13.62 grams per tonne gold. Given the higher gold grades, Island maintained its industry-leading gold recovery rate of 97%.

Based on the strong bounce-back in Q3, Island Gold has now produced 97,800 ounces year-to-date, despite the massive drop-off in Q2 due to COVID-19 related restrictions (Q2: 19,400 ounces). This has placed the Island Gold Mine in a position to meet its FY2020 guidance of 135,000 ounces at the mid-point if we can see another near-record quarter. Given the increased gold sales, Island Gold posted some of the lowest costs sector-wide in FY2020, with all-in sustaining costs of $575/oz, a 17% improvement from the same period last year. These exceptional costs combined with lower costs at Young-Davidson next year should help drive all-in sustaining costs below $1,000/oz next year and closer to the industry average.

Finally, the company's Mulatos Operations in Mexico had an outstanding quarter as well, with quarterly gold production of 41,100 ounces, up 26% year-over-year. The significant increase was due to higher grades from Cerro Pelon, which began production late last year. During the quarter, Alamos stacked over 1.89~ million tonnes of ore on the leach pads at an average grade of 0.91 grams per tonne gold, which was a massive improvement from the 1.63~ million at 10% lower grades (0.81 grams per tonne gold) in the year-ago period. Given the 30% increase in gold sales, all-in sustaining costs improved to $928/oz, and mine-site free-cash-flow soared to $30.9 million, a large improvement from the net loss in the year-ago period. Let's take a look at the company's financial metrics:

As we can see in the chart above, Alamos Gold has seen a material improvement in its earnings trend since FY2018, and the company posted one of the top earnings growth rates in FY2019. If we look above, we can see that Alamos grew FY2019 annual earnings per share by 320% ($0.21 vs. $0.05), more than seven times the industry average earnings growth rate in FY2019. Despite these tough year-over-year comps, the company is on track to nearly double annual EPS again in FY2020, with guidance sitting at $0.41. Assuming Alamos can meet these metrics, the company will enjoy back-to-back years of industry-leading earnings growth.

Moving over to quarterly revenue growth, Alamos had a strong quarter here as well, with revenues hitting a new multi-year high of $218.4 million. This translated to a 26% increase year-over-year, and Q4 estimates are projecting strong double-digit growth as well. The strong increase in revenue growth was mostly attributed to the gold price, with Alamos' average realized gold price improving from $1,448/oz to $1,882/oz. Given that the average gold price in Q4 is sitting at $1,900/oz~ and we should see a stronger quarter for sales with Young-Davidson not suffering from downtime, I believe these revenues are likely on the conservative side.

While Alamos Gold might look expensive at 15x FY2020 earnings and 34x FY2019 earnings, it's important to note that we're more than 80% through FY2020 now, and the real figure to keep an eye on is the FY2021 estimates. FY2021 forecasts are sitting at $0.76, translating to 85% growth year-over-year and a compound annual EPS growth rate since FY2017 of over 108% ($0.76 vs. $0.04). Based on FY2021 estimates, Alamos Gold is trading at a very reasonable 10x earnings ($7.30 / $0.76), and an even lower figure if we include Alamos' $170~ million in net cash. Therefore, I would argue that the valuation is actually getting quite attractive during this correction, assuming the gold price holds above $1,700/oz.

Alamos Gold had a horrid Q2 due to COVID-19 related restrictions, but the company has bounced back strong in Q3, putting itself on track to meet the low end of its initial production guidance (425,000 ounces). It's also worth noting that this would have been an even better quarter if not for planned downtime at Young Davidson and a brief mill shutdown at the Island Gold Mine, with both incidents weighing on quarterly throughput. Given the company's organic growth pipeline with a potential 80% increase in Island Gold production by FY2024 and an improved dividend yield of 1.10% at current levels, I see this current correction as a low-risk buying opportunity.

